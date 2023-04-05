High school roundup for April 4, 2023: Behind Tyler Skeen, South Fayette rallies for split with Peters Township

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Tyler Skeen went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as South Fayette defeated Peters Township, 7-4, on Tuesday to split a Section 2-5A series.

Skeen pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning six, for the Lions (3-1, 1-1), who rallied from a 4-0 deficit. Chase Krewson and Christian Brandi each had two hits and an RBI. Jackson Natili singled, doubled and drove in a pair for Peters Township (3-3, 1-1).

Armstrong 3, Penn-Trafford 1 – Carson DeLano doubled in a run and winning pitcher Dustin Coleman tripled to lead Armstrong (4-2, 2-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Peyton Bigler drove in the lone Penn-Trafford (4-2, 2-2) run.

Avella 11, Mapletown 1 – Brayden Fuller drove in four runs and Brian Humensky knocked in three while Brian Martos struck out seven and allowed one run on one hit in five innings to lead Avella (5-1, 3-1) to a Section 1-A win. A.J. Vanata doubled in a run for Mapletown (1-3, 1-3).

Avonworth 10, Sto-Rox 0 – Jake Osborn hit a two-run triple, Brandon Sapolsky doubled in a run, and Aidan Tinker threw five one-hit innings with 11 strikeouts for Avonworth (3-3, 2-0) in a win over Sto-Rox (1-2, 0-2) in Section 2-3A.

Baldwin 4, Norwin 3 – Adam Ledbetter hit a two-run homer and Dylan Lacher and Christian Forgacs each drove in a run on two hits to lead Baldwin (3-4, 1-1) past Norwin (1-5, 1-1) in a Section 2-6A win. Ryan Mesko doubled for the Knights.

Bentworth 7, Frazier 3 – Gavin Linton-Rush knocked in two runs while Benjamin Hays and Landon Urcho each drove in a run to lead Bentworth (5-1, 3-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Chase Fulmer hit a two-run single for Frazier (1-4, 1-3).

Bishop Canevin 11, Monessen 0 – Kole Olszewski struck out nine in five innings and Tyler Maddix and Dom Varley each doubled for Bishop Canevin (3-2, 3-1) in a Section 3-A win over Monessen (1-5, 1-3).

Blackhawk 8, Central Valley 3 – Cody Woodward and Anthony Malagise each doubled and Steve Knallay drove in two runs for Blackhawk (4-1, 2-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Antwon Johnson doubled for Central Valley (0-4, 0-2).

Burgettstown 7, Chartiers-Houston 4 – Andrew Bredel went 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs and Brodie Kuzior doubled and drove in a run to lead Burgettstown (4-1, 3-1) to a Section 1-2A win. Jake Mele doubled for Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 1-1).

Burrell 11, Shady Side Academy 10 – Ryan Bates drove in four runs while A.J McClafferty and Mike McKay each brought home two runs as Burrell (5-2, 3-1) scored two in the eighth in a comeback victory in Section 3-3A. Josh Valinsky and Zachary Barber had two RBIs apiece for Shady Side Academy (3-2, 2-2).

Butler 5, Pine-Richland 4 – Liam McElroy hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth and finished with two RBIs as Butler (3-3, 1-1) edged Pine-Richland (6-2, 1-1) in Section 1-6A. James Desmond and Conner McTighe each had a double for the Golden Tornado. Jacob McGuire drove in a run for the Rams.

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Nick Hilbert knocked in the game-winning run in the seventh and Andrew Kocan slugged a solo homer as Canon-McMillan (4-1, 2-0) beat Mt. Lebanon (0-6, 0-2) in Section 2-6A. Caleb Weidman had an RBI for the Blue Devils.

Carmichaels 11, Fort Cherry 0 – Patrick Holaren struck out five in five innings and clubbed a double while Tyler Richmond doubled and collected four RBIs as Carmichaels (5-0, 4-0) blanked Fort Cherry (1-4, 0-2) in Section 1-A.

Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 4 – Brock Henderson and Tyler O’Neil each drove in two runs as Charleroi (3-2, 2-2) scored six in the seventh to break a 3-3 tie for a Section 1-2A win. Dom Revi knocked in two runs for Beth-Center (3-5, 2-2).

Chartiers Valley 15, Woodland Hills 0 – Ryan Bioni doubled and homered, driving in three runs, Charlie Caputo knocked in two runs and Brendan Cruz and Justin Ferrari had an RBI apiece as Chartiers Valley (4-1, 2-0) scored all its runs in the second inning to top Woodland Hills (0-3, 0-2) in Section 3-4A.

Cornell 5, Clairton 2 – Winning pitcher Christopher Jackson threw a complete game two-hitter, allowing two runs and striking out 15 while driving in a run at the dish to lead Cornell (3-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-A win. Walter Clarit had two RBIs for the Raiders. Antonio Goodrum doubled for Clairton (0-5, 0-4).

East Allegheny 9, Derry 7 – Nate Waleko hit a two-run single in the seventh to put East Allegheny (4-1, 2-0) ahead for good in a Section 3-3A win over Derry (1-4, 0-4). Chance Odoski hit a three-run double for the Tigers. Cason Long clubbed two doubles and drove in a run for the Trojans.

Eden Christian 18, Carlynton 2 – Caleb Emswiler tripled, Brett Feldman and Brady Hull each doubled and Enzo Natale drove in four runs for Eden Christian (4-1, 4-0) in a Section 3-A win over Carlynton (1-5, 1-3).

Fox Chapel 8, Penn Hills 0 – Jeremy Haigh drove in three runs and Dom Cassol knocked in two as Fox Chapel (3-4, 3-1) shut out Penn Hills (0-4, 0-4) in Section 1-5A. Kenny Boyle and Philmore Austin doubled for Penn Hills.

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0 – Dustin Rape struck out 11 in 5⅔ innings and Zach Clark struck out two in 1⅓ to combine for a no-hitter for Freeport (6-1, 4-0) in a Section 3-3A matchup with Deer Lakes (2-3, 1-3). Malik Febinger drove in a run for the Yellowjackets. It’s the second no-hitter Freeport pitchers have thrown this season.

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Jeannette 1 – John Tropeano doubled twice and had two RBIs while Anthony Grippo and Grant Miller each drove in two runs to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (3-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Jeannette (0-5, 0-2). Nick Rattigan had an RBI double for the Jayhawks.

Greensburg Salem 12, Southmoreland 0 – Owen Tutich hit a two-run homer and Grant Smith and Braedon Leatherman doubled for Greensburg Salem (6-1, 4-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Southmoreland (0-6, 0-4).

Hampton 8, North Catholic 3 – Brady Smith hit a double and drove in three runs and Eric Weeks doubled for Hampton (2-4, 1-1) in a Section 4-4A win over North Catholic (1-3, 1-1).

Hempfield 2, Central Catholic 0 – Winning pitcher Parker Donsen threw six innings, allowing two hits and striking out six, and Conner Burkey worked the seventh, striking out two, to earn the save as Hempfield (3-3, 1-1) split a Section 2-6A series. Caden Biondi had a two-run double in the sixth for the Spartans. Gavin Kelly doubled for Central Catholic (2-2, 1-1).

Hopewell 11, Beaver 1 – Winning pitcher Landon Fox allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 while Zachary Gigliotti homered and drove in three runs as Hopewell (4-2, 2-0) beat Beaver (2-3, 0-2) in Section 1-4A. Liam Dorsky doubled for the Bobcats.

Indiana 8, Kiski Area 3 – Ben Ryan homered and drove in two runs and Nick Love totaled two RBIs as Indiana (2-3, 1-1) beat Kiski Area (3-3, 1-1) in Section 4-4A. Wyatt Krogh knocked in two runs for the Cavaliers.

Jefferson-Morgan 13, California 9 – Deakyn Dehoet went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs and Dayten Marion doubled and had two RBIs to lead Jefferson-Morgan (2-4, 1-3) to a Section 1-A win. Aidan Lowden doubled, tripled and had three RBIs for California (3-4, 3-1).

Keystone Oaks 7, Steel Valley 6 – Roman Keaney drove in two runs, Ethan Shartle scored twice and winning pitcher Ryan Hazlett doubled as Keystone Oaks (1-5, 1-1) beat Steel Valley (1-4, 1-1) in Section 2-3A. Logan Thomas and Garrett Cherpak each hit a double for the Ironmen.

Latrobe 4, Laurel Highlands 2 – Jacob Cramer had two RBIs, including the game winner in the eighth, as Latrobe (4-2, 2-0) defeated Laurel Highlands (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-4A. Louie Amatucci knocked in a run for the Wildcats. Parker Hoff singled in a run for the Mustangs.

Laurel 10, Northgate 0 – Luca Santini homered, Conner Pontzloff doubled and Tyler Shearer drove in three runs for Laurel (1-3, 1-3)in a Section 2-2A win. Rion Daughtery went 2 for 2 with a double for Northgate (2-2, 2-1).

Ligonier Valley 13, Brentwood 6 – Haden Sierocky doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and Noah Lawson doubled and had two RBIs to lead Ligonier Valley (3-2, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A win. C.J. Fox doubled and had three RBIs for Brentwood (0-4, 0-4).

Mars 9, West Allegheny 3 – Ben Astbury and Chase Winstead each collected three RBIs and Jacob Maple drove in two for Mars (5-2, 2-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Nick Longo doubled in a run for West Allegheny (3-2, 0-2).

McGuffey 4, Mt. Pleasant 1 – Ryan Keith smacked the go-ahead two-run single in the eighth to propel McGuffey (4-1, 3-1) past Mt. Pleasant (2-2, 1-1) in Section 4-3A. Jake Ross drove in a run for the Highlanders. Cole Chatfield doubled in the only run for the Vikings.

Mohawk 9, Neshannock 4 – Jay Wrona doubled and finished with three RBIs and Bobby Fadden tripled to lead Mohawk (5-1, 3-1) over Neshannock (3-1, 1-1) in Section 1-3A. Nate Rynd hit a two-run home run for the Lancers.

Montour 18, Ambridge 5 – Cole Fleck drove in four runs and Zac Stern knocked in two as Montour (7-0, 2-0) scored 11 in the sixth to close out Ambridge (0-4, 0-2) in Section 1-4A. Adam Fernandez doubled and had four RBIs for the Bridgers.

North Hills 14, New Castle 3 – Down 3-2 heading into the seventh inning, North Hills (6-1, 2-0) scored 12 runs to secure a Section 3-5A win. Liam Burns had three doubles, Walt Vitovich collected four hits and Tristan Weimann and Jake Pollaro each drove in three runs. Anthony Miller homered for New Castle (0-4, 0-2).

OLSH 4, New Brighton 0 – Mario Williams knocked in two runs and Austin Hansen had an RBI as OLSH (5-3, 4-0) shut out New Brighton (2-3, 1-2) in Section 2-2A. Brandon Ribar had two hits for the Lions.

Quaker Valley 11, Ellwood City 1 – Todd Kagle hit two doubles and Oscar Roig and Ryan Finamore each hit a double for Quaker Valley (2-2, 1-2) in a Section 1-3A win. Chase Wilson doubled for Ellwood City (1-4, 0-3).

Ringgold 6, Belle Vernon 1 – Mason Suss hit a two-run home run and Alex Kolano doubled and had two RBIs as Ringgold (2-3, 1-1) scored five runs in the sixth to defeat Belle Vernon (2-2, 1-1) in Section 2-4A. Max Kostelnick drove in the only Leopards’ run.

Riverside 10, Beaver Falls 0 – Darren McDade doubled and had two RBIs, Mitchell Garvin had two RBIs and Drake Fox doubled in a run as Riverside (5-0, 4-0) no-hit Beaver Falls (0-3, 0-3) in a five-inning Section 1-3A affair. Chrisitan Lucarelli threw three innings and Zack Hare tossed two for the Panthers.

Riverview 10, Apollo-Ridge 5 – Luke Migley had two hits and two RBIs and John Patsey, Eli DeVita and Jack Loughren doubled to lead Riverview (5-1, 4-0) in Section 3-2A. Brandon Butler tripled twice and drove in a run for Apollo-Ridge (1-5, 0-4).

Rochester 14, Summit Academy 3 – Cayden Jacobs smacked a two-run home run and Mark Shaffer hit a three- run double as Rochester (2-0, 2-0) beat Summit Academy (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-1A.

Seneca Valley 14, Allderdice 0 – Owen Yarussi threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 in six innings and T.J. Border doubled and homered to knock in four runs as Seneca Valley (6-0, 2-0) shut out Allderdice (1-2, 0-2) in Section 1-6A. Bryan McCann had the only hit for the Dragons.

Seton LaSalle 17, Aliquippa 0 – Gio Lonero hit a home run and drove in six runs, Ethan Richardson doubled and finished with three RBIs and Brian Reed drove in two as Seton LaSalle (2-1, 1-1) shut out Aliquippa (0-3, 0-3) in Section 2-2A. Mark Weber picked up the win for the Rebels.

Shaler 23, Moon 6 – Miguel Hugas doubled and homered to finish with four RBIs, Derek Leas homered and Chase Beran knocked in four runs to lead Shaler (6-1, 2-0) to a thumping of Moon (2-3, 0-2) in Section 3-5A. Aiden Schnurer slugged a solo home run for the Tigers.

South Park 7, South Allegheny 6 – Zach Ludwig hit a two-run triple and Dylan Wilder smacked a two-run double to lead South Park (2-0, 2-0) past South Allegheny (0-3, 0-2) in Section 2-3A. Jaxson Champ doubled and finished with three RBIs for the Gladiators.

South Side 10, Freedom 0 – Alex Arrigo threw a one-hitter and struck out seven in five innings and Josh Lytle went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for South Side (5-0, 4-0) in a Section 2-2A win. Jacob Milbert doubled for Freedom (2-5, 0-4).

St. Joseph 17, Springdale 6 – Charlie Ross doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, winning pitcher Elliott Szalla collected four RBIs, and Matthew Tomayko knocked in three as St. Joseph (1-2, 1-1) defeated Springdale (2-2, 2-1) in Section 2-A. Noah Robbins drove in two for the Dynamos.

Thomas Jefferson 3, McKeesport 2 – Tyler Lesko hit the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lead Thomas Jefferson (4-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Winning pitcher Elias Lipincott struck out 10 in six innings, singled, doubled and drove in a run. Brady Boyle singled and doubled for McKeesport (2-3, 0-2).

Union 17, Leechburg 16 – Dennen Bowen drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home the winning run in the eighth, Mark Stanley homered and drove in three runs, and Rocco Galmarinin had three RBIs to lead Union (2-1, 2-0) past Leechburg (3-3, 2-2) in a high-scoring Section 2-A game. Owen McDermott doubled twice and knocked in four runs for the Blue Devils.

Uniontown 19, Albert Gallatin 1 – Wyatt Nehls, Clay Dean and Tate Musko drove in three runs apiece to lead Uniontown (2-1, 2-0) past Albert Gallatin (0-5, 0-2) in a Section 2-4A win.

Waynesburg 13, Brownsville 2 – Winning pitcher Lincoln Pack doubled and brought home three runs and Derek Turcheck drove in two runs as Waynesburg (2-3, 2-2) beat Brownsville (1-5, 0-4) in Section 4-3A. Rylan Johnson hit a two-run home run for the Falcons.

West Mifflin 7, Elizabeth Forward 5 – Corey Kuszaj drove in two runs while Zane Griffaton and Aidan Munsie each doubled as West Mifflin (4-0, 2-0) beat Elizabeth Forward (0-2, 0-2) in Section 3-4A. Cy Herchelroath hit a two-run double for the Warriors.

Softball

Burrell 21, Shady Side Academy 0 – Braelyn Jones had a triple, home run and six RBIs and Katie Armstrong drove in three runs on three hits for Burrell (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 1-3A win over Shady Side Academy (0-2, 0-1).

Canon McMilan 8, Bethel Park 2 – Kiersten Williams hit two home runs and had five RBIs to lead Canon McMillan (1-3) to a nonsection win. Lupe McElvenny hit two doubles for Bethel Park (1-5).

Carmichaels 12, Uniontown 2 – Carys McConnell went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Kendall Ellsworth tripled and drove in three runs, and Bailey Barnyak doubled and had two RBIs to lead Carmichaels (6-0) past Uniontown (2-2) in a nonsection win.

Jeannette 17, St. Joseph 1 – Autumn LaVella and Abigail Shaw each went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Savannah Lock had a double and triple for Jeannette (4-0, 3-0) in a Section 3-A win. Jamie Noonan went 2 for 2 for St. Joseph (0-4, 0-3).

Laurel 15, Freedom 0 – Grace Kissick hit a home run, Ivy Pancher tripled and Hayden Seifert and Eva Kuth each hit a double to lead Laurel (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 1-2A win over Freedom (1-5, 0-4).

Mapletown 2, Brownsville 1 – Krista Wilson doubled and drove in a run and Marley Shiflett hit two singles, driving in a run, to lead Mapletown (2-3) past Brownsville (0-2) in a nonsection win. Ava Clark struck out 10 for the Falcons.

North Allegheny 9, Butler 5 – Anne Melle slugged a three-run home run and Sadie Kelly drove in two runs as North Allegheny (7-1, 4-0) defeated Butler (1-4, 1-3) in Section 1-6A. Kelsey Ogin hit a solo home run for the Golden Tornado.

OLSH 20, Western Beaver 3 – Ava Ciummo went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs, Juliet Vybiral had a double, home run and six RBIs, and Justena Giles homered to lead OLSH (5-1) to a nonsection win. Izzie Lefebvre homered and Emma Bogacki doubled for Western Beaver (4-2).

Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 0 – Lilly Hicks and Bella Gross each hit a double and Lexi Hames was the winning pitcher, striking out 16, for Seneca Valley (3-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-6A game against Norwin (4-2, 2-1).

Shenango 17, New Brighton 0 – Brianna Alusia hit a home run, Zoe Offie tripled and Madison Iwanejko doubled for Shenango (2-4, 2-1) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (1-3, 1-2).

Union 13, Northgate 1 – Mia Preuhs homered and struck out 12 in five innings and Allie Ross, Tori May and Ella Casalandra doubled for Union (3-1, 3-0) in a Section 1-A win. Jenna Thomas doubled for Northgate (2-2, 2-1).

Waynesburg 5, Keystone Oaks 3 – Hannah Wood, Dani Stockdale and Kayleigh Varner each hit a double for Waynesburg (4-2, 2-0) in a Section 4-3A win. Lauren Foti and Caitlin Nicholls doubled for Keystone Oaks (0-4, 0-2).

West Greene 4, Jefferson-Morgan 1 – Taylor Karvan tripled and Payton Gilbert doubled and struck out nine for West Greene (6-3, 3-0) in a Section 2-A win over Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 2-2).

Girls lacrosse

Chartiers Valley 18, Knoch 5 – Juliana Betts scored five goals, Sage Gojsovich added a goal and had five assists to lead Chartiers Valley to a Section 2-2A win. Ava Warzinski, Tatiana Adzima and Mallorie LaGamba each had a pair of goals for the Colts.

Hampton 15, Greensburg Salem 5 – Emi DiLiberto had five goals and two assists, Sienna Rex scored four goals and Ellie Alexander and Lizzy Saponsky each scored twice to lead Hampton to a Section 1-2A win over Greensburg Salem.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 1 – Luke Bockius had 12 kills and six digs, Owen Ostrowski had 10 kills, two blocks and two aces and William O’Bryan led Canon McMillan (5-0, 1-0) with 19 assists in the Big Macs’ Section 1-3A win over Moon.