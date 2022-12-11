High school roundup for Dec. 10, 2022: Central Catholic trips up Penn Hills

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Payton Wehner brings the ball upcourt during a game against Fox Chapel last season.

Payton Wehner scored 13 points to lead the host Vikings to a 66-60 boys basketball victory over Penn Hills at the Central Catholic Tournament on Saturday.

Cole Sullivan and Dante DePante added 12 points each for Central Catholic (1-1). Daemar Kelly led Penn Hills (1-1) with 24 points.

Baldwin 73, Carlynton 65 – James Wesling scored 22 points to lead Baldwin (3-2) in the consolation game at the Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament at Franklin Regional. Nathan Richards added 12 and Joey Carr had 11 for the Highlanders. Jaiden McClure led Carlynton (2-2) with 24 points. Chase Jones had 13.

Cheswick Christian Academy 62, Plants and Pillars 37 – Grant Rochkind had a game-high 29 points and Vincent Gibbs added 15 points for Cheswick Christian Academy in a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference win. Josh Whipple scored 21 for Plants and Pillars.

Ellwood City 46, Shenango 41 – Joe Roth scored 25 points and Nathan Williams added nine to lead Ellwood City (5-0) at The Clash at New Castle. Brody McQuiston led Shenango (2-1) with 16 points.

Franklin Regional 61, West Mifflin 43 – At the Mike Rettger Memorial Tournament, Cooper Rankin scored 14 points and Cam Rowell had 13 points as host Franklin Regional (4-0) defeated West Mifflin (1-3). Shai Newby tallied eight points to pace West Mifflin.

Hempfield 63, Ligonier Valley 44 – Harry Sowers scored 20 points to lead Hempfield (2-2) to the win against Ligonier Valley (0-5) at the WCCA Showcase at Hempfield. Caden Biondi added 12 points for Hempfield while Parker Hollick paced Ligonier Valley with 20 points.

Jeannette 51, Greensburg Salem 39 – Host Jeannette pulled away from Greensburg Salem to post a victory at the WCCA Showcase.Jeannette (3-1) led 28-19 at the half but held the Golden Lions (1-3) to five points in the fourth quarter.Giovonni Merola led the Jayhawks with 16 points. Isaiah Mallich added 13 and Kymone Brown had 10.

Kiski Area 90, Belle Vernon 59 – Noah Thimons scored 22 points and Kiski Area (2-2) earned a victory over Belle Vernon (1-3) at the WCCA Showcase at Hempfield. Bart Martin added 15 points for the Cavaliers and Isaiah Gonzalez and James Flemm scored 11 each. Zion Moore netted a game-high 33 points for the Leopards and Trevor Kovatch contributed 16 points.

Moon 39, Gateway 37 – Luca Michnowicz hit a buzzer-beater to propel Moon (1-2) to a win over Gateway (2-2) at the Central Catholic Tournament. Elijah Guillory led the Tigers with 17 points.

Monessen 55, Burrell 53 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 17 points as Monessen (3-1) held off Burrell (1-3) at the WCCA Showcase at Hempfield. Jaisean Blackman added 12 points for Monessen while teammate Dante DeFelices chipped in 10 points. Macky Bennis scored a game-high 26 points for Burrell, which trailed by 10 at halftime.

Neshannock 68, West Middlesex 47 – Jack Giles hit four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 21 points to lead Neshannock (2-1) over West Middlesex in the Clash at New Castle. David Kwiat contributed 13 points, including hitting three 3-pointers, for Neshannock while Casey Mild and Richie Preston scored 17 and 14 points for West Middlesex.

Southmoreland 83, Derry 80 – Ty Keffer scored 45 points, including Southmoreland’s first 16 of the game, as the Scotties defeated Derry at the WCCA Showcase at Jeannette. Ronnie Collins and Noah Felentzer added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Southmoreland (3-0). Nate Papuga led Derry (3-2) with 28 points while Ethan Frye added 18 points, Gabe Carbonara 15 points and 11 rebounds and Brady Angus with 14 points.

St. Joseph 55, Winchester Thurston 47 – Jimmy Giannetta scored 17 points and Charlie Ross added 15 as the Spartans (4-0) won the championship game of St. Joseph tournament. Charlie Tea led Winchester Thurston (1-1) with 14 points. Anthony Pipkin had 11.

Valley 32, Mt. Pleasant 18 – Valley (1-3) picked up its first win of the season at the WCCA Showcase at Jeannette. Valley took a 16-8 lead into halftime and limited Mt. Pleasant (0-4) to four points in the fourth quarter. Keyzikah Clay led Valley with eight points. Connor Pavlocak had a game-high nine for Mt. Pleasant.

Girls basketball

Delaware County Christian 44, Eden Christian 42 – At the Delaware County Christian Tournament, Ashanti Harris scored 22 points as the tournament host overcame a slow start to defeat Eden Christian (0-3). Sydney Stevens added 10 points for Delaware County Christian, which trailed by nine after the first quarter and by four at halftime. Hope Haring led Eden Christian with 15 points while Abby Stover added 10 points.

King’s Fork (Va.) 65, North Catholic 54 – Kiana Brittain scored 23 points to lead King’s Fork (Va.) to a win at the She Got Game Clasic in St. James, Va. Alayna Rocco had 25 points and 12 rebounds and Dacia Lewandowski scored 12 for North Catholic (3-1).

Latrobe 43, George Marshall (Va.) 41 – Josie Straigis scored 17 points and Camille Dominick added 10 for Latrobe (4-1) at the She Got Game Classic in St. James, Va. Adora Nwude scored 13 for George Marshall.

Morgantown (W.Va.) 50, Albert Gallatin 35 – Sofia Wassiek had 14 points and Lily Jordan scored 10 points as Morgantown (W.Va.) defeated Albert Gallatin (1-2) at the University Tournament. Courtlyn Turner led Albert Gallatin with 11 points while Grayce Panos added 10 points.

North Hills 52, St. Joseph 35 – Jayden Arnett netted 15 points and Gia Sturdivant scored 10, propelling North Hills (3-1) in a win in the championship game of the St. Joseph Tournament. Julie Spinelli had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (2-2) and Gia Richter finished with 11 points.

Plum 57, South Park 11 – Megan Marston had 22 points and Plum (4-0) topped South Park (0-2) in nonsection play.

Shaler 62, Lake Braddock (Va.) 48 – Haley Kostorick scored 21 points and Mackenzie Barr added 20 points as Shaler (4-1) beat Lake Braddock (Va.) in the She Got Game Classic at St. James (Va.). Shaler led at halftime, 40-18.

St. John’s College, Oakland Catholic 41 – Delaney Thomas scored 33 points to lead St. John’s College at the She Got Game Tournament in St. James, Va. Alexa Washington scored 15 points and London Creach had 10 for Oakland Catholic (2-2).

Wrestling

Ironman Tournament – A pair of Waynesburg wrestlers took home titles from the prestigious tournament hosted by Walsh Jesuit in Ohio. Rocco Welsh won his second title in the event, defeating Jarrel Miller of St. Edward, 13-4 in the 175-pound final. Mac Church defeated Western Reserve’s Sam Cartella, 2-1 in tiebreaker 1, in the 144-pound final.

Trinity Duals – The Hillers swept the day on their home mat and earned the program’s 800th victory in the process. Trinity defeated Penn-Trafford 57-18, North Allegheny 48-18, and Latrobe 45-24. Latrobe placed second and North Allegheny was third.

In the finals, Trinity’s Blake Reihner (139), Jackson Bruckner (145) and Robbie Allison (152) recorded consecutive pins to break open a match tied 12-12. Thomas Allison (127), Bodie Morgan (172) and Nick Fedorchak (189) also had pins for the Hillers. Heavyweight Ty Banco won by decision.

Luke Willochell (114), Wyatt Schmucker (160) and Corey Boerio (215) had pins for Latrobe. Leo Joseph (121) and Jacob Braun (133) won by decision.

A marquee individual matchup featured two of the finalists for the Fralic Award as the top football linemen in the WPIAL. Trinity’s Banco defeated Penn-Trafford’s Joe Enick, 1-0.