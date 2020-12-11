High school roundup for Dec. 11, 2020: OLSH boys top North Catholic in battle of WPIAL champs

Friday, December 11, 2020 | 11:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco (top) battles Mars’ Madeleine Horvath for a rebound during their game on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at North Catholic.

With only a few hours to spare before a three-week, state-mandated sports shutdown, a pair of defending WPIAL champions managed to squeeze in one of the season’s most marquee boys basketball matchups.

Jake DiMichele scored 37 points and Dante Spadafora added 21 to lead OLSH to an 80-74 victory over North Catholic on Friday night.

OLSH, which was last year’s Class 2A champion, jumped out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter.

Connor Maddalon scored 30 points to lead North Catholic, last year’s Class 3A champs. Andrew Ammerman added 18 points and Matt Gregor scored 17.

Brentwood 58, Northgate 28 – Chase Rosing scored 18 points to help Brentwood to a season-opening win.

Brownsville 35, Chartiers-Houston 32 – Ayden Tetter scored 11 points to help Brownsville rally from an early deficit. Jordan Irson led Chartiers-Houston with 11 points.

Butler 82, Latrobe 72 – Devin Carney scored 33 points and defending WPIAL Class 6A champion Butler defeated Latrobe. Mattix Clement added 15 points, including five 3-pointers, for Butler. Charlie Kreinbucher had 13. Landon Butler led Latrobe with 20 points. Ryan Sickenberger and Frankie Newell had 15 points apiece and Drew Clair added 10.

Chartiers Valley 64, Penn Hills 57 – Brayden Reynolds scored 23 points as Chartiers Valley pulled away in the third quarter and defeated Penn Hills. Cater Mastovich hit five 3-pointers for the Colts. George Mitchell led Penn Hills with 12 points. Wes Kropp had 11 and Ed Daniels 10.

Fort Cherry 55, Frazier 54 – Dylan Rogers scored 17 points and Henry Karn added 12 as Fort Cherry took a 30-23 halftime lead and held on for a one-point win. Luke Santo had 18 points and Owen Newcomer hit three 3-pointers for Frazier.

Keystone Oaks 70, Waynesburg 43 – Led by 16 points apiece from Owen Minford and Alex Samarian, Keystone Oaks won its opener. Logan Shrubb added 12. Chase Henkins led Waynesburg with 13 points.

Mars 79, Knoch 59 – The Planets outscored the Knights 39-26 in the second half en route to a nonsection win. Ryan Lang paced Knoch (0-1) with a career-high 29 points and Keegan Fraser scored 13. Zach Schlegel led Mars (1-0) with 25 points. Mihali Sfanos scored 19 and younger brother Tasso Sfanos added 11 points.

Mercyhurst Prep 74, Shenango 50 – Daunte Wilcott scored 28 points and Trey Battle added 15 to lead Mercyhurst Prep in a first-round game at the Neshannock tournament. Shenango’s Brody McQuiston led all scorers with 31 points.

Neshannock 57, Mercyhurst Prep 43 – Neshannock topped Mercyhurst Prep to win its own one-night tipoff tournament. Neshannock defeated Moniteau in the opener.

New Castle 89, Kennedy Catholic 71 – Isiah Boyce scored 27 points and Michael Graham added 17, both career highs, to New Castle. Sheldon Cox added 24 points and Michael Wells 15 for New Castle. Malik Lampkins-Rudolph led Kennedy Catholic with 24 points.

Seneca Valley 77, Moon 41 – Cole Brooks opened the season with a 30-point effort to lead Seneca Valley. Luke Lawson added 12 points and Connor Lyczek for the Raiders. Dante Docchio scored 14 for Moon.

Seton LaSalle 54, Beaver 39 – Jacob Scarff scored 18 points and Anthony Newman chipped in 13 to lead Seton LaSalle, which outscored Beaver 39-14 in the second half. Nick Ault scored 11.

Sewickley Academy 68, Cornell 40 – Max Balt scored 19 points and George Zheng added 19 to lead Sewickley Academy. Shaun Johnson added 10 points. Drew Lopez and Hunter Smith scored 10 apiece for Cornell.

Shenango 75, Moniteau 51 – Brody McQuiston scored 25 points as Shenango won the consolation game at the Neshannock tournament. Dalton Peters added 14 points and Zach Herb 12. Mason Mershimer and Chason Delarosa-Rugg led Moniteau with 10 points apiece.

Thomas Jefferson 65, Belle Vernon 59 – Evan Berger scored 18 points and Ethan Dursey added 16 as Thomas Jefferson defeated Belle Vernon. Jake Pugh added 11 points and Berger hit four 3-pointers for Thomas Jefferson, which outscored Belle Vernon 34-22 in the second half. Daniel Gordon led Belle Vernon with 16 points. Jake Haney had 14, including four 3-pointers, and Devin Whitlock 10. Quinton Martin had 11 points and seven rebounds.

West Mifflin 51, Propel Andrew Street 30 – Mekhi Scott scored 14 points and Skyjuan Walker added 11 to power West Mifflin. Tyler Hill-Brown had 11 for Propel Andrew Street.

Girls basketball

Beaver 58, North Hills 6 – Emma Pavelek scored 19 points and Payton List added 13 to lead Beaver. Abbey McElhaney had all six points for North Hills.

Mohawk 75, West Greene 66 – Page Julian scored 30 points as Mohawk defeated West Greene in a matchup of last year’s WPIAL Class 3A champ and Class A runner-up. Hannah McDaniel added 17 and Jordan Radzynski 10 for Mohawk. Anna Durbin had 17 points and Jersey Wise 15 for West Greene.

Mohawk 67, St. Joseph 29 – Nadia Lape hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Mohawk. Hannah McDaniel added 16 and Paige Julian 13. Julie Spinelli led St. Joseph with 10 points.

Moon 65, McGuffey 22 – Cassie Depner scored 19 points to lead Moon past McGuffey. Emma Theodorsson added 18 points for the Tigers.

North Catholic 55, Mars 39 – Dacia Lewandowski scored 16 points and Alayna Rocco added 13 as defending WPIAL Class 4A champion North Catholic opened its season with a win after dropping to Class 3A in offseason realignment. Alek Johnson and Ava Black scored eight apiece for Mars.

Sewickley Academy 44, Eden Christian 37 – Returning starters Kamryn Lightcap and Bre Warner and Quigley Catholic transfer Hailey Drutarosky scored 11 points apiece to lead Sewickley Academy to victory in a matchup of WPIAL contenders. Eden Christian’s Emilia Johnson led all scorers with 13 points.

Waynesburg 62, Frazier 36 – Clara Paige Miller scored 25 points to lead Waynesburg to victory. Nina Sarra and Kaley Rohanna added 14 points apiece. Kaelyn Shaporka led Frazier with 17.