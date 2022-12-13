High school roundup for Dec. 12, 2022: South Fayette girls win WPIAL title game rematch

Monday, December 12, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Maddie Webber shoots a 3-pointer against McKeesport during the 2022 WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

Lainey Yater netted 14 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-35 victory over Chartiers Valley on Monday night in a nonsection rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

Ava Leroux and Maddie Webber scored 13 each for South Fayette (4-0). Lilah Turnbull scored 11 and Ella Cupka finished with 10 for Chartiers Valley (2-2).

Apollo-Ridge 60, Valley 34 – Sydney McCray scored 18 points and Brinley Toland followed with 16 for Apollo-Ridge (4-0) in a nonsection win. Sophie Yard added 12. Aelan Wiley led Valley (1-4) with 13 points. Tori Johnson had 10.

Aquinas Academy 63, Rochester 53 – Emily Fisher scored 24 points and Ellie Junker added 17 for Aquinas Academy (5-0) in a nonsection victory. Tia Yellick had 21 and Aleaya Mercier added 17 for Rochester (0-4).

Baldwin 59, Seneca Valley 41 – Gia Schoeb led all scorers with 21 points, Mary Vargo scored 14, Laci Bernotas added 14 and made four 3-pointers and Katie Lucarelli scored 12 points as Baldwin (3-2) beat Seneca Valley (1-4) in nonsection play.

Beaver 48, Elizabeth Forward 29 – Chloe List recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Zoe Ringer scored 15 points off five 3-pointers as Beaver (4-1) defeated Elizabeth Forward (2-3) in nonsection play. Alyssa Terza scored nine points for Elizabeth Forward.

Belle Vernon 55, Charleroi 44 – Jenna Dawson hit for 20 points and Farrah Reader added 17 to help Belle Vernon (1-3) to a nonsection victory. McKenna DeUnger scored 17 and Bella Carroto 14 for Charleroi (1-2).

Blackhawk 69, Franklin Regional 41 – Alena Fusetti scored 23 points and Quinn Borroni added 15 for Blackhawk (4-0) in a nonsection win. Avery Musto led Franklin Regional (1-3) with 11 points.

Burrell 51, Riverview 19 – Anna Clark finished with 13 points while Emily Wojtczak and Julianna Fisher each scored 11 as Burrell (4-1) thumped Riverview (3-2) in a nonsection game.

Carlynton 46, Steel Valley 24 – Naima Turner scored 21 points and Skyla Brown added 15 with four 3-pointers as Carlynton (2-3) beat Steel Valley (0-5) in a nonsection matchup.

Chartiers-Houston 43, Monessen 23 – Amelia Brose scored 16 points for Chartiers-Houston (3-2) in a nonsection win. MyAsia Majors led Monessen (2-1) with seven points.

Connellsville 44, Laurel Highlands 43 – Bailey Liska scored two of her 10 points in the final seconds to lift Connellsville (2-3) past Laurel Highlands (3-2) in nonsection play. Hillary Claycomb led the Falcons with 11 points. Aierra Jenkins scored 12 points and Ayanna Sumpter added 11 for the Mustangs.

Derry 58, Leechburg 17 – Jane Huss scored 20 points and Samantha Gruska added 18 to lead Derry (4-2) to a nonsection win. Olivia Vigna scored five points to lead Leechburg (1-3).

Ellis School 34, Westinghouse 32 – Katie Anderson and Taelor Spencer each scored 11 points to lead Ellis School (2-2) past Westinghouse (0-4) in nonsection play. Desia Boyd led Westinghouse with 17 points.

Ellwood City 48, Brentwood 35 – Kayla Jones scored 19 points and Aliya Garroway added 14 for Ellwood City (1-2) in a nonsection win. Mia March scored 16 and Paige Boehm had 10 for Brentwood (1-4).

Freedom 57, Quaker Valley 32 – Shaye Bailey scored 28 points and made four 3-pointers and Jules Mohrbacher added 17 as Freedom (5-0) collected a nonsection win. Nora Johns scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers and Maria Helkowski finished with 10 points for Quaker Valley (2-3).

Greensburg Salem 54, South Allegheny 31 – Regan Kerr led all scorers with 16 points, Ashley Smith added 13 and Kait Mankins finished with seven points and 11 rebounds as Greensburg Salem (4-1) won a nonsection game. Lena Cortazzo led South Allegheny (2-2) with seven points.

Hampton 60, Butler 57 – Meghan Murray hit for 30 points and Claire Rodgers chipped in 13 to power Hampton (4-1) to a nonsection win. Hannah Aldridge led Butler (2-3) with 17 points. Amelia McMichael had 12.

Hopewell 50, Riverside 35 – Lauryn Speicher led all scorers with 24 points as Hopewell (2-2) defeated Riverside (2-2) in nonsection play. Gina Carr scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Indiana 58, Knoch 31 – Katie Kovalchick scored 19 points and made four 3-pointers, Eve Fiala added 12, and Cassandra Boyer finished with 11 to lead Indiana (2-2) to a nonsection win. Nina Shaw put up 13 points and Naturelle Ewing added 11 for Knoch (2-3).

Johnstown 59, Ligonier Valley 31 – Bella DiStefano scored 20 points and made six 3-pointers while Zayona Thomas scored 16 points and Meeya Gause added 13 for Johnstown in a nonsection win. Lyla Barr scored 15 points and Madison Marinchak finished with 11 points for Ligonier Valley (2-3).

Keystone Oaks 58, Freeport 43 – Eriona Neal scored 20 points to pace Keystone Oaks (4-2) in a nonsection win. Alayna Wagner added 13 points and Bailey Rieg had 12. Ava Soilis led Freeport (1-4) with 19 points. Melaina DeZort had 15.

McGuffey 50, West Greene 42 – Taylor Schumacher scored 18 points as McGuffey (4-1) won a nonsection matchup, ending West Green’s (2-3) 55-game home winning streak. Kasie Meek scored 18 points for the Pioneers.

McKeesport 73, Bethel Park 54 – Avionna Menifee scored 21 points to lead McKeesport (4-1) to a nonsection win. Madison Hertzler had 14, Brooke Evans 12 and Maline Boord 11 for the Tigers. Mary Boff scored 16, Sophia Nath 14 and Ella Sabatos 12 for Bethel Park (0-4).

OLSH 51, Central Valley 36 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 11 points to lead OLSH (3-1) in a nonsection win. Nyah Hayes scored 19 points to lead Central Valley (1-2).

Penn-Trafford 58, Woodland Hills 39 – Olivia Pepple scored 20 points and Lauren Marton added 19 for Penn-Trafford (5-1) in a nonsection win. Lillian Palladino added 10 for P-T. Kayla Walter scored 19 points and Hope Hawkins added 11 for Woodland Hills (1-3).

Peters Township 69, West Mifflin 38 – Natalie Wetzel scored 19 points, Gemma Walker added 16, and Bri Morreale had 11 to lead Peters Township (4-1) to a nonsection win over West Mifflin (2-3).

Pine-Richland 55, Avonworth 46 – Madison Zavasky had a game-high 29 points and Pine-Richland (2-2) topped Avonworth (3-1) in nonsection action. Sarah Pifer added 12 points for the Rams. Becca Goetz (18) and Greta O’Brien (17) scored in double figures for the Antelopes.

Propel Braddock Hills 40, Propel Montour 21 – Mya Jackson scored 21 points and Aaliyah Brower added 10 to lead Propel Braddock Hills. Jaina Green scored 11 for Propel Montour.

Serra Catholic 49, Yough 22 – Abby Genes scored 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and Cate Clarke contributed 12 for Serra Catholic (3-0) in a nonsection win. Autumn Matthews scored 10 for Yough (1-3).

Shaler 49, Moon 30 – Haley Kostorick scored 19 points and made four 3-pointers, Mackenzie Barr added 16 and Hanna Dejidas finished with 11 points as Shaler (5-1) defeated Moon (1-3) in nonsection play.

South Side 58, Bentworth 34 – Charity Tellish scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for South Side (4-1) in a nonsection win. Bailey Strnisa had 12, Alyssa DeLong 11 and Maura Heberle 10. Kayla O’Dell led Bentworth (2-3) with 12 points.

Upper St. Clair 73, Bishop Canevin 34 – Rylee Kalocay scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers and Olivia Terlecki added 12 points on four 3s as Upper St. Clair (3-1) defeated Bishop Canevin (1-4) in nonsection play. Sam Prunzik scored 15 points and Paige Dellicarri finished with 11 for the Panthers. Ashley Lippold paced the Crusaders with 25 points and four 3-pointers.

Waynesburg 55, Beth-Center 26 – Kaley Rohanna led all scorers with 15 points and Josie Horn added 11 for Waynesburg (5-0) in a nonsection win over Beth-Center (2-3). Alexia Fisher scored 10 points and Lauren Brown had nine for the Bulldogs.

West Allegheny 48, Fort Cherry 45 – Alaina Holtz scored 15 points, Ava Henke added 13 and Olivia Ginocchi finished with 12 as West Allegheny (2-3) narrowly beat Fort Cherry (3-2) in a nonsection matchup. Raney Staub scored 20 points for the Rangers.

Boys basketball

Armstrong 65, Perry Traditional Academy 32 – Cadin Olsen scored 22 points and Ian Olsen added 11 as Armstrong (5-1) defeated Perry (1-5) in nonsection play.

Cheswick Christian Academy 58, Mt. Carmel Christian Academy 16 – Joseph Rosio had a game-high 29 points and Brian Kazmer scored 11 and the Chargers earned a Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference win. Logan Hoffer had 11 points for Mt. Carmel.

DuBois 59, Indiana 45 – Maddux Bennett scored 26 points to lead DuBois to a nonsection win. Gavin Homer led Indiana (2-3) with 23 points.

Homer-Center 50, Apollo-Ridge 37 – Michael Krejocic had 19 points to lead Homer-Center to victory. Jacob Mull scored 21 for Apollo-Ridge (1-3).

Hopewell 52, Riverside 44 – Lawrence Kasanzale scored 13 points and Gino Scipione followed with 10 as Hopewell (3-2) beat Riverside (1-4) in nonsection play. Nate Kolesar scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers and Sam Hughes finished with 14 points for the Panthers.

McGuffey 64, West Greene 55 – Amir Maltony scored 16 points, Tristan McAdoo added 13 and Jantzen Durbin put up 12 to lead McGuffey (3-2) to a nonsection win. Kaden Shields scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers and Lane Allison finished with 17 points for West Greene (1-4).

Mohawk 68, Wilmington 32 – Deven Sudziak scored 19 points and Bobby Fadden added 17 as Mohawk (5-0) beat Wilmington in nonsection play. Anthony Reed scored 15 points to lead Wilmington.

New Brighton 68, Western Beaver 53 – Trevon Phillips scored 15 points, Bobby Budacki added 14, and Marquis White finished with 10 as New Brighton (1-4) defeated Western Beaver (2-2) in nonsection play. Levi Gray led all scorers with 27 points and Chantz Cottrill added 12 for the Golden Beavers.

Rochester 82, Freedom 44 – Jerome Mullins (19), Xavier Rigby (15), Brady Gorman (14) and Cayden Jacobs all scored in double figures for Rochester (2-2) in a nonsection win. Freedom (0-6) got 10 points each from Nate Dinardo and Silas McCullough.

Shaler 71, Westinghouse 34 – Kaden Orga scored 22 points to lead Shaler (4-1) to a nonsection win over Westinghouse (0-2).

Trinity Christian 64, Propel Andrew Street 24 – Eddie Impavido scored 14 points, Luke Kost added 11 and David Blackburn had 10 for Trinity Christian. Theo Baldwin led Propel Andrew Street with 13.

Hockey

Bishop Canevin 8, Neshannock 4 – Ty Serakowski had two goals and an assist and Ryan Saginaw and Michael Parzynski added a goal and two assists apiece for Bishop Canevin (10-0) in a Varsity D2 win. Ben Ondrejko, Eion Tiernan and Cole Evan each had a goal and an assist. Brian McConahy had a goal and an assist for Neshannock (6-1-2).

Fox Chapel 6, Plum 1 – Mason Heininger, Alex Macek, Dom Casile, Isaac Jacobs, Danny Downey and Killian Kissane scored for Fox Chapel (10-1) in a Class A victory. David Westbrook scored the only goal for Plum (2-7).

Hampton 5, Wheeling Catholic 3 – Sean Sullivan scored four times and Nathan Sanders also had a goal as Hampton (2-7) picked up a Class A win. Logan Pielech had two goals and an assist for Wheeling Catholic (1-7).

Kiski Area 9, Norwin 2 – Ethan Bombalski scored a hat trick, Ethan George found the net twice and Kyle Guido scored two goals and had two assists as Kiski (7-3) defeated Norwin (8-2) in Class A. Joe Vecchio and Dom Cerilli each scored for Norwin.

Montour 3, North Catholic 1 – Aiden Moskovitz scored two goals and Thomas Barefoot added another as Montour (8-2) defeated North Catholic (6-3-1) in Class A. Brock Varley scored the lone goal for the Trojans.

North Allegheny 6, Canon-McMillan 4 – Evan Perrotte scored two goals and Dylan Murray had a goal and an assist to lead North Allegheny (9-2-1) in Class 3A. Cole Bianchin, Evan Kerber and Ryan Jackman also scored for NA. Ethan Franczyk scored twice and Zakary Wilcox had a goal and two assists for Canon-McMillan (2-7-1).

North Hills 8, Avonworth 6 – Alec Feigel had two goals and three assists and Tony Kiger added a goal and three assists as North Hills (9-0-1) won in Class A. Nathan Hazen scored twice and Joey Spivak had a goal and two assists for North Hills. Jake Seifarth and Austin Dzadovsky each scored twice for Avonworth (7-5).

Penn-Trafford 5, Franklin Regional 3 – Bryce Kropczynski and Xavier Soloman each scored two goals and Ben Chen added another to give Penn-Trafford (7-2) a Class 2A victory. Nicholas Matus, Timothy Brickner and Maxwell Rutkowski scored for Franklin Regional (4-5-1).

Peters Township 5, Baldwin 3 – Will Tomko had a hat trick, Tro Jones scored twice and Ben Kovac had three assists for Peters Township (8-1) in a Class 3A win. Joey Stanick, Levin McCrea and Nate Buys scored for Baldwin (4-4-1).

Pine-Richland 2, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Ryan Peacock and Joshua Lanyard scored and Daniel Monney recorded a 20-save shutout as Pine-Richland (4-7-1) defeated Mt. Lebanon (3-9) in Class 3A.

Seneca Valley 7, Upper St. Clair 1 – Tyler Garvin scored twice and Jacob Gilbert added a goal as Seneca Valley (9-1-1) beat Upper St. Clair (3-4-1) in Class 3A. George Bailey, Jaxson Reed, Jonathan Leishman and Carter Hoehn also scored for Seneca Valley. Collin McCarthy scored the lone goal for USC.

South Fayette 3, Latrobe 2 – Brayden Imler scored the game winner on the power play and Nolan Murphy added two goals to lift South Fayette (8-1-1) past Latrobe (6-3-1) in Class 2A. J.D. Robinson and Peyton Myers scored for Latrobe.

Thomas Jefferson 5, Butler 1 – Brian Spencer scored a hat trick while Ryan Galis and Nick Best each chipped in a goal to give Thomas Jefferson (4-5) the Class 2A win. Rocco Pellegrino scored for Butler (2-10).

West Allegheny 7, Wheeling Park 0 – Branden Switalski scored twice and Daniel Lewis made 18 saves to lead West Allegheny (6-3-1) to a Class A win over Wheeling Park (0-9). Austin Falick had a goal and an assist and Noah Figley added three assists for West A.

Wrestling

Pine-Richland 49, Knoch 24 – Robert Hoy (120), Dominic Ferraro (132), Rowan Foster (145), Maclane Miller (152), and Jacob Lukez (160) recorded pins while Dante Cruz (215) won a major decision and Owen Long (106) won by decision for Pine-Richland (1-0) in a nonsection match. Brayden McGowan (126), Braden Plugh (172) and Amelia Crosby (189) recorded pins for Knoch (1-1).