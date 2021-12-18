High school roundup for Dec. 17, 2021: On heels of football title, Aliquippa boys basketball wins opener

By:

Friday, December 17, 2021

Donovan Walker scored a game-high 27 points to lead Aliquippa to a 59-37 victory over Rochester in nonsection boys basketball Friday night.

It was the first game of the season for Aliquippa (1-0) coming off a long football playoff run that culminated in a Class 4A state championship. Sal Laure scored 12 points and J.D. Azulay added 10 points for Rochester (0-4).

Apollo-Ridge 38, Valley 36 – Gage Johnson scored 11 points, Matt Burkholder added 10, and Apollo-Ridge (2-2, 1-0) overcame a six-point deficit after three quarters to pick up a Section 3-3A win. Ben Aftanas scored a game-high 18 for Valley (0-3, 0-1). Xavier Wilson added 10.

Avonworth 62, Moon 42 – Jordan Kolenda scored 20 points and Peyton Faulkner added 12 as Avonworth (3-1) beat Moon (2-3) in a nonsection game. Michael Santicola led the Tigers with 11 points.

Baldwin 74, Thomas Jefferson 45 – Baldwin had five players in double figures, led by sophomore guard Nate Richards’ 13 points, to run its winning streak to four games with a nonsection victory. The Highlanders’ James Wesling (12 points), Chad Cochran (11), A.J. Cherico (11) and Jordan Brophy (10) also finished in double digits. Thomas Jefferson (1-3) was paced by sophomore guard Evan Berger’s game-high 19 points. Baldwin (4-1) led 31-22 at halftime, then outscored the home team 43-23 in the second half.

Beaver 65, Hopewell 47 – Zachary Kovell led all scorers with 28 points, including three 3-pointers, as Beaver (4-1, 1-0) beat Hopewell (2-3, 0-1) in a Section 2-4A game. Chris Mullins hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Vikings. Alex Tomalski scored 20 points, Sawyer Butler scored 12 points, and Aiden Townsend added 11 for the Bobcats.

Belle Vernon 74, Mt. Pleasant 25 – Quinton Martin had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Belle Vernon (4-0, 1-0) cruised to a Section 3-4A win. Daniel Gordon added 10 points. Ryan Borkowski led Mt. Pleasant (1-3, 0-1) with seven points.

Bentworth 72, Avella 58 – Landon Urcho scored a game-high 37 points and Ayden Bochter added 21 to lead Bentworth (1-2) to a nonsection win over Avella (1-3). Brandon Samol scored 30 points and Camden Georgetti-Sebetich scored 15 points for the Eagles.

Brentwood 67, Charleroi 42 – Nathan Ziegler scored 23 points to lead Brentwood (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A win over Charleroi (3-1, 0-1). Carter Betz added 13 points and Lamarr Williams had 12.

Butler 62, Seneca Valley 55 – Madden Clement scored 21 points on five 3-pointers, Braylon Littlejohn contributed 13 points, and Devin Carney had 11 as Butler (3-1, 1-1) defeated Seneca Valley (1-3, 0-2) in a Section 1-6A game. Jameson Grieco had a game-high 23 points on seven 3-pointers, Caiden Oros scored 16 points, and Luke Lawson added 11 for Seneca Valley.

Carlynton 56, Riverview 21 – Michael Kozy hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Carlynton (4-0) past Riverview (3-2) in a nonsection matchup.

Carmichaels 64, McGuffey 57 – Michael Stewart led all scorers with 24 points, Christopher Barrish scored 22 points with three 3-pointers, and Drake Long had 10 points as Carmichaels (3-2) beat McGuffey (1-2) in a nonsection game. Grayson Wallace scored 16 points and Maddix Ganster scored 14 for McGuffey.

Cornell 52, Propel Montour 47 – MJ Smith scored 23 points to lead Cornell (4-0) to a nonsection win. Cortae Sidberry led Propel Montour (1-4) with 14 points.

Deer Lakes 54, Knoch 45 – Billy Schaefer scored 14 points and Deer Lakes (3-1, 1-0) hit 12 3-pointers in a Section 1-4A win. Ryan Lang led Knoch (1-3, 0-1) with 19 points. James Synder had a career-high 11.

Derry 64, Keystone Oaks 61 – Tyson Webb had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Brady Angus scored 16 points, Gabe Carbonara added 15 and Nate Papuga chipped in 12 as Derry (3-1, 1-0) edged Keystone Oaks (2-2, 0-1) in a Section 1-4A game. Collin Harris had a game-high 20 points, Nick Buckley scored 17 points with four 3-pointers and Owen Minford scored 14 points for the Golden Eagles.

East Allegheny 66, Clairton 50 – Mike Smith led all scorers with 30 points, Brennan Ruttledge scored 13, and Cam Burton added 10 as East Allegheny (2-2) beat Clairton (0-4) in a nonsection game.

Elizabeth Forward 55, South Park 44 – Charlie Nigut scored a game-high 16 points and Isaiah Turner and Mekhi Daniels each scored 10 points to lead Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win over South Park (0-4, 0-1). Brandon Clifford and Maddoc Lemley each scored nine points for South Park.

Ellwood City 61, Sharpsville 32 – Steve Antuono and Joseph Roth had 14 points apiece to lead Ellwood City (2-1) to a nonsection win. Alexander Roth had 13 and Milo Sesti 10. James Thomas led Sharpsville with 16 points.

Fox Chapel 69, Peters Township 64 – Russell Fenton scored a career-high 17 points, hitting 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, as Fox Chapel (3-1) earned a nonsection win. Eli Yofan led the Foxes with 22 points and added seven rebounds and six steals. Jake DeMotte chipped in 12 points and JP Dockey had 10. Gavin Cote led Peters Township (1-3) with 15 points. Aaron Brula and Brendan McCullough added 12.

Freedom 69, Mohawk 41 – Carter Huggins led all scorers with 21 points, Maz Bozza had 14, and Carter Slowinski had 12 to help Freeedom (1-3) win a nonsection game. Jay Wrona led Mohawk (1-4) with 15 points.

Hampton 63, Plum 42 – Led by 22 points from Matt DeMatteo and 11 each from Liam Mignogna and Eric Weeks, Hampton (3-1, 1-0) picked up a Section 4-5A win. Nick Killinger led Plum (3-1, 0-1) with 15 points.

Mapletown 63, Frazier 62 – Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 25 points, Logan Butcher added 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and A.J. Vanata scored 12 as Mapletown (2-2) beat Frazier (0-4) in a nonsection game. Logan Butcher scored 18 points to lead Frazier.

Mars 75, Armstrong 51 – Tasso Sfanos scored a game-high 25 points, Zach Schlegel had 15, and Chris Dvorak scored 14 as Mars (3-0, 1-0) defeated Armstrong (1-2, 0-1) in a Section 4-5A game. Cadin Olsen scored 18 points for Armstrong.

Montour 68, Blackhawk 53 – Tyriq Eleam scored 23 points, Diaun Pinkett added 13, and Isayh Mosley contributed with 12 as Montour (3-0, 1-0) won a Section 2-4A matchup against Blackhawk (3-1, 0-1). Lorenzo Jenkins led all scorers with 24 points, and Jacob Patton and Zach Oliver each scored 10 points for Blackhawk.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Norwin 53 – Zach D’Alesandro and Lucas Garofoli scored 12 points apiece to lead Mt. Lebanon (2-2) to a nonsection win. JP Walters added 11. Michael Fleming led Norwin (3-1) with 20 points. Adam Bilinksy had 15.

Neighborhood Academy 58, Geibel 37 – Shamar Simpson scored a game-high 28 points and Brent Manns added 10 as Neighborhood Academy (3-1) won a nonsection game against Geibel (2-1). Trevon White scored 15 points for the Gators.

North Catholic 75, Burrell 58 – Max Hurray scored 24 points to lead North Catholic (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-4A victory. Andrew Maddalon added 13 and Ben Tomer 11. Donovan Callahan scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures for Burrell (1-3, 0-1). Macky Bennis had 12, Brandon Coury 11 and Tayshaun Degore 10.

Northgate 69, South Side 60 – Stevie Goetz scored a game-high 29 points on five 3-pointers as Northgate (2-2) won a nonsection game against South Side (2-2). Aidan Roach scored 14 points, and Jacob Strnisa and Brody Almashy each scored 13 for the Rams.

Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 37 – Nick Crum hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Penn-Trafford (2-3) past Connellsville (1-3) in a nonsection game. Josh Marietta scored 18 points for Connellsville.

Seton LaSalle 78, Serra Catholic 40 – Connor Spratt scored a game-high 33 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Emmett Harris added 15 points as Seton LaSalle (4-0) rolled Serra Catholic (0-4) in a nonsection game. Joey DeMoss scored 14 points and Isaiah Petty added 10 points for Serra.

Shady Side Academy 76, Steel Valley 44 – Eli Teslovich scored 19 points and Peter Kramer hit three 3-pointers for 13 points to lead Shady Side Academy (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win over Steel Valley (2-3, 0-1). Makhai Valentine scored a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and Cruce Brookins had 16 points for Steel Valley.

Shaler 68, Indiana 30 – Keegan Smetanka scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Dylan Schlagel and Logan Bernesser each scored 10 points as Shaler (3-2, 1-0) ran to a Section 4-5A win over Indiana (2-2, 0-1). Evan Brocious was the leading scorer for Indiana with eight points.

South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 43 – Bryce Epps led all scorers with 27 points, including six 3-pointers, and Dillion Hines scored 13 points with four 3-pointers as South Allegheny (3-1, 1-0) beat Ligonier Valley (1-3, 0-1) in a Section 3-3A game. Hayden Sierocky scored 12 points and Matthew Marinchak scored 11 points for Ligonier Valley.

South Fayette 41, Bethel Park 37 – Brandon Jakiela led all scorers with 15 points, Landon Lutz scored 12, and Alex Hall added 10 as South Fayette (2-2) narrowly beat Bethel Park (3-1) in a nonsection game. Ben Guffey scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and Anthony Watson scored 10 points for Bethel Park.

Union 84, Riverside 51 – Mark Stanley scored 19 points, Peyton Lombardo scored 18 points on four 3-pointers, and Matt Stanley added 12 points as Union (4-0) handily beat Riverside (2-2) in a nonsection game. Nate Kolesar led all scorers with 20 points on six 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Uniontown 61, Yough 43 – Bakari Wallace scored 27 points and Notorious Grooms added 20 to power Uniontown (1-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A victory. Kadrian McLee added 11 points. Terek Crosby led Yough (1-1, 0-1) with 20 points.

Upper St. Clair 72, Nazareth Prep 24 – Led by 13 points from Tanner O’Grady, 12 from Porter Rauch and 10 from Matthew Gaither, Upper St. Clair (3-1) defeated Nazareth Prep (0-4) in a nonsection game.

West Allegheny 84, Ringgold 48 – Scott Bilovus scored 21 points including five 3-pointers, Joe Pustover added 13 points, and Brandon Bell and Bardy Miller each scored 10 as West Allegheny (3-0) cruised to a nonsection win against Ringgold (2-2). Nick Peccon scored 25 points on five 3-pointers and Lorenzo Glasser scored 10 points for the Rams.

Girls basketball

Butler 55, North Hills 16 – Makenna Maier scored 21 points and Butler (3-1, 1-0) outscored North Hills (0-4, 0-1) 22-6 in the first quarter en route to a Section 1-6A win.

California 74, Jefferson-Morgan 5 – Kendelle Weston scored 30 points to lead California (4-1) past Jefferson-Morgan (0-5) in a nonsection game.

Carlynton 48, Riverview 20 – Naima Turner scored a game-high 20 points and Jada Adams had 18 as Carlynton (2-2) beat Riverview (0-5) in a nonsection game. Lola Abraham, Brionna Long and Maddie Deem each scored six points for Riverview.

Chartiers Valley 75, Red Bank Regional 31 – Perri Page had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Chartiers Valley (3-0) to a win at the Super Games at the Shore tournament in Holmdel, N.J. Aislin Malcolm added 16 points and hit four 3-pointers. Hallie Cowan had 11. Karen Kumar and Bella Stupakis led Red Bank Regional with 12 points.

Franklin Regional 50, Kiski Area 31 — Franklin Regional (3-1) used a 23-8 third quarter run to pull away from visiting Kiski Area (1-2) for a wire-to-wire nonsection win. Avery Musto led the Panthers with 11 points. Sophia Yaniga had nine points, and Brooke Schirmer added eight. Lexi Colaianni scored eight, and Cora Coleman had seven for the Cavaliers.

Greensburg Salem 45, Preston (WV) 24 – Carissa Caldwell had 12 points and Kait Mankins added 11 as Greensburg Salem (5-0) stayed undefeated at the KSA Classic in Kissimmee, Fla. Abby Mankins had eight points and six assists. Carsynn Soles led Preston (4-2) with eight points.

McGuffey 45, Carmichaels 30 – Taylor Schumacher led all scorers with 22 points and Claire Redd added 14 as McGuffey (2-2) beat Carmichaels (2-3) in a nonsection game. Ashton Batis scored 11 points and Sophia Zalar had 10 for Carmichaels.

North Allegheny 59, Pine-Richland 34 – Lydia Betz scored 16 points and Jasmine Timmerson added 13 to lead North Allegheny (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 1-6A win over Pine-Richland (1-3, 0-1). Madison Zavasky and MJ Laird each scored nine points for Pine-Richland.

Peters Township 42, Penn Hills 34 – Journey Thompson led all scorers with 15 points and Gemma Walker contributed 13 to lead Peters Township (2-3, 0-1) to a nonsection win over Penn Hills (0-4).

Steel Valley 46, Shady Side Academy 30 – Kelsey Salopek collected 16 points and Abby Tester contributed 12 to lead Steel Valley (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Cate Sauer led Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) with 17 points.

Waynesburg 58, Frazier 8 – Kaley Rohanna had 23 points to lead Waynesburg (5-1) to a nonsection win over Frazier (2-3).

West Greene 61, Ellis School 16 – Brooke Barner had a career-high 20 points and Anna Durbin scored 16 as West Greene (3-1) defeated Ellis School (0-2) in a nonsection game. Kallie Kristian scored eight points for Ellis School.