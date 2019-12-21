High school roundup for Dec. 20, 2019: Butler tops NA in section opener

By:

Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 12:31 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney shoots a three-pointer against North Allegheny Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Carney scored a game-high 24 points in Butler’s 61-51 win. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton scores over North Allegheny’s Greg Habib during their game Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Butler won, 61-51. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney drives past North Allegheny’s Luke Colella during their game Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Butler won, 61-51. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton celebrates after scoring against North Allegheny Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Morton scored 21 points in Butler’s 61-51 win. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton reacts after being fouled while scoring against North Allegheny Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at North Allegheny High School. Morton scored 21 points in Butler’s 61-51 win. Previous Next

Devin Carney scored 24 points and Ethan Morton added 21 as top-ranked Butler (5-1, 1-0) defeated North Allegheny, 61-51, in a Section 1-6A boys basketball opener Friday night. Grant Timmerson led North Allegheny (4-3, 0-1) with 19 points.

North Hills 62, Central Catholic 46 — Logan Marshalek scored 18 points and Devin Burgess added 17 as North Hills (2-3, 1-0) won its Section 1-6A opener. Jameson O’Toole and Dante DePante had 10 each for Central Catholic (3-2, 0-1).

Pine-Richland 82, Seneca Valley 44 — Joey Petcash scored 16 points and Kyle Polce added 14 as Pine-Richland (4-2, 1-0) rolled to a Section 1-6A win. Mason Bush had 24 for Seneca Valley (0-5, 0-1).

Mt. Lebanon 86, Baldwin 61 — Led by 24 points from Blaine Gartley and 20 from Jake Hoffman, Mt. Lebanon (5-1, 1-0) won its Section 2-6A opener. Joey Starzynski and Dorian Ford had 11 for Baldwin (3-3, 0-1).

Bethel Park 67, Canon-McMillan 52 — Anthony Chiccitt and Ronald Zeiler had 17 points each and Ryan Meis added 16 to carry Bethel Park (4-3, 1-0) in Section 2-6A. Gavin Miller led Canon-McMillan (1-5, 0-1) with 16.

Central (Va.) 64, Penn-Trafford 55 — Isiah McAmis scored 22 points to help Central (Va.) knock off Penn-Trafford (5-2) at the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla. Zach Rocco led the Warriors with 18 points. Chase Vecchio added 13 and Nick Crum had 11.

Penn Hills 74, Laurel Highlands 71 (2OT) — Wes Kropp scored 23 points and Kyree Mitchell had 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lead Penn Hills (5-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-5A win in double overtime. Rodney Gallagher had 26 points for Laurel Highlands (3-3, 2-1), going 14 for 14 from the free throw line. Tyvaughn Long added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 48 (OT) — Jihaad Dennard scored 15 points to lead Woodland Hills (2-5, 1-2) to an overtime win in Section 1-5A. Ryan Thomas scored 18 points and Dante Parsons added 17 for Greensburg Salem (1-6, 0-3), which erased a four-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime.

McKeesport 76, Albert Gallatin 57 — Brison Kisan and Deamontae Diggs scored 25 points each to power McKeesport (4-2, 2-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Dylan Shea led Albert Gallatin (2-4, 1-1) with 23 points.

Trinity 74, West Mifflin 34 — Michael Karoly scored 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Dylan King added 13 to power Trinity (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Braden Moore had 13 for West Mifflin (1-4, 0-3).

Shaler 65, Indiana 36 — Mekhi Reynolds hit for 31 points and Nick Rispoli and Chris White chipped in 11 apiece to lead Shaler (5-2, 3-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Simon Bianco had 11 for Indiana (1-5, 0-3).

Armstrong 54, Kiski Area 47 — Maverick Good scored 13 points to lead Armstrong (1-5, 1-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Kyrell Hutcherson scored 12 points for Kiski Area (3-4, 1-2).

Hampton 64, Plum 44 — Ben Ringeisen had 17 points and Colby Mignogna and Luke Lindgren scored 14 points each for Hampton (4-2, 3-0) in Section 3-5A. Connor Moss had a game-high 26 points for Plum (1-6, 1-2).

Mars 48, Dwight (N.Y.) 44 — Mihali Sfanos had 18 points and Michael Carmody added 14 as Mars (5-2) won at the Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla.

Derry 59, Freeport 57 — Tyson Webb had a steal and hit a pair of free throws with 0.4 seconds left to lead Derry (2-4, 1-0) to a Section 1-4A victory. Tanner Nicely led the Trojans with 23 points. Matt Aulicino led Freeport (1-4, 0-1) with 20 points. Derry’s Justin Huss suffered a broken leg in the second quarter.

Highlands 86, Yough 30 — Highlands (6-1, 1-0) captured a Section 1 4-A victory over Yough (4-4, 0-1) behind Jimmy Kunst’s triple-double. Kunst led the way with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals. He also added eight assists. Luke Cochran (15), Carter Leri (14), Korry Myers (12) and Antoine McDaniel (10) also scored in double figures for the Golden Rams, who outscored the Cougars, 47-11, in the second half.

Quaker Valley 72, Central Valley 64 — K.C. Johns and Jack Gardiner scored 19 points apiece and Adou Thiero added 18 as Quaker Valley (5-0, 2-0) won a battle of Section 2-4A contenders. Isaiah Warfield led Central Valley (1-2, 0-1) with 16 points. Both teams had four players in double figures.

Blackhawk 59, Hopewell 33 — Carson Heckathorn scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Blackhawk (2-3, 2-0) in a Section 2-4A win. Jacob McGovern led Hopewell (4-3, 0-2) with 11 points.

Ringgold 68, Elizabeth Forward 67 — Luke Wyvratt scored 22 points and Chris Peccon added 20 as Ringgold held off a second-half surge to win in Section 3-4A. Pat Filson scored 18 for Elizabeth Forward, (1-3, 0-1), which went on a 22-8 run out of halftime.

South Park 56, Westinghouse 41 — Brandon Graham scored 16 to lead four players in double figures for South Park (3-3). Rafeik Sirmons had 14 for Westinghouse.

Waynesburg 55, Episocopal (La.) 48 — Lucas Garber scored 21 points, Chris King added 15 and Richard Bortz had 10 as Waynesburg (6-3) won at the KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Lincoln Park 67, New Brighton 41 — Elias Bishop scored 10 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Lincoln Park (6-1, 3-0) in a Section 1-3A win. Eight players scored between 6 and 10 points. For New Brighton (1-5, 0-3), JoJo Reynolds had 15 points and Jamison Ahmed added 14.

Beaver Falls 52, Ellwood City 38 — Mike Conley scored 12 points and Noah Vaughn added 11 to lead Beaver Falls (4-2, 2-0) in Section 1-3A. Alexander Roth had 19 for Ellwood City (5-3, 2-1).

Aliquippa 60, Neshannock 51 — Dewayne Revis scored 15 points and Zuriah Fisher and Deveran Smith added 12 each as Aliquippa (2-2, 1-2) won in Section 1-3A. Spencer Perry led Neshannock (4-2, 1-1) with 18.

Shady Side Academy 66, Valley 58 — Grady Munroe tallied 28 points for Shady Side Academy (2-3, 1-2) in a Section 3-3A win over Valley (0-7, 0-2). Ryan Fitzgerald scored 13 and Mason Tomlin 11 for the Indians. The Vikings were led by Elijah Murray with 19 points.

East Allegheny 55, Burrell 37 — Nico Pugliano led three Wildcats in scoring with 17 points in a Section 3-3A victory over the Bucs (1-6, 1-2). Mike Smith and Travon Simmons each added 10 points for East Allegheny (5-1, 2-0). Brandon Coury led Burrell with nine points.

Washington 77, Brownsville 33 — Marlon Norris scored 22 points and Tayshawn Levy added 17 to lead Washington (3-0, 2-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Washington gave up two points in the first quarter. Ayden Tetter led Brownsville (2-4, 0-3) with 13 points.

Springdale 77, Winchester Thurston 67 — Demitri Fritch finished with 38 points and 14 rebounds for the Dynamos (7-0, 3-0) in a Section 1-2A win over Winchester Thurston (4-3, 2-1). Logan Dexter added 14 points for Springdale. The Bears had three players in double figures, led by Lance Nicholls (18) and Langston Moses (16). Nathan Donner sank five 3-pointers for 15 points.

Riverview 44, Propel Braddock Hills 30 — Riverview trailed 15-7 after the first quarter but held Propel Braddock Hills (1-5, 0-3) to 15 total points over the final three quarters en route to a Section 1-2A victory. Gideon Deasy had 18 points for the Raiders (5-2, 3-1).

Sto-Rox 80, Summit Academy 55 — Aujore Nelson and Corey Simmons had 14 points to lead four players in double figures for Sto-Rox (3-3, 2-1) in Section 1-2A. Lamar Fitzgerald led Summit Academy (3-4, 1-2) with 21 points.

Jeannette 107, Bentworth 47 — Anton Good scored 20 points to lead six Jayhawks in double figures as Jeannette (2-6, 1-1) rolled to a Section 2-2A win. Jackson Pruitt added 18 and Imani Sanders had 16.

Brentwood 48, Carmichaels 39 — C.J. Ziegler scored 22 points and Chase Rosing contributed 12 as Brentwood (6-0, 3-0) won again in Section 2-2A. Christopher Barrish led Carmichaels (2-4, 0-3) with 16.

Apollo-Ridge 57, Northgate 53 — Apollo-Ridge surged late in its Section 2-2A matchup, outscoring the Flames, 19-8, in the fourth quarter to erase a seven-point deficit after three. Apollo-Ridge improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in league play, and Northgate fell to 1-6, 0-3. Klay Fitzroy scored 23 points to lead the Vikings, and Jake Fello added 11 points in the victory. Raylan Whetsell led the Flames with 21 points.

OLSH 87, Burgettstown 51 — The backcourt duo of Dante Spadafora and Jake DiMichele was at it again in a Section 3-2A win for OLSH (6-0, 3-0). Spadafora had 36 points and DiMichele added 32. Caleb Russell led Burgettstown (1-5, 0-2) with 17 points. Jackson LaRocka had 15.

South Side 63, Mohawk 34 — Aidan English and Brandon Barber scored 16 points apiece to lead South Side (2-4, 1-2) to a Section 3-2A win. Brett Bobin had 11 for Mohawk (0-9, 0-2).

Cornell 86, Rochester 37 — Kaden DiVito had a triple double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Cornell (5-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win. Zaier Harrison added 21 points. J.D. Azulay led Rochester (0-7, 0-3) with 13.

Eden Christian 73, Quigley Catholic 38 — Thomas Medure and Drew Lipinski scored 21 points apiece to lead Eden Christian(5-1, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win. Dawson Summers had 15 for Quigley Catholic (1-6, 0-3).

West Greene 54, Avella 41 — Ben Jackson had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Greg Staggers added 13 points and 10 boards to help West Greene (2-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-A win. Gabe Lis led Avella (1-5, 0-2) with 15 points.

Bishop Canevin 44, Monessen 38 — Dom Elliott scored 16 points to lead Bishop Canevin (4-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-A win. Marquell Smith had 12 for Monessen (1-6, 1-1).

St. Joseph 71, Propel Montour 26 — St. Joseph (2-6, 1-2) held Propel Montour (0-4, 0-2) to 12 points in the second half and cruised to a Section 3-A win. Andrew Sullivan scored 24 points for the Spartans, and Anthony Kuhns scored 13.

Imani Christian 79, Leechburg 65 — Leechburg (6-1, 2-1) led by nine at halftime but was outscored 51-28 in the second half in a Section 3-A loss at Imani Christian (5-2, 3-0). Connor McDermott led four Blue Devils players in double figures with 18 points. Dylan Cook had 16 points, Braylan Lovelace scored 13 and Jake Blumer added 12.

First Baptist Academy 49, Cheswick Christian Academy 46 — Andrew Drake poured in a career-high 21 points, but Cheswick Christian (3-2) fell at First Baptist. Jerry Vargo added 13 points for the Chargers. Ben Drake scored 13 points to pace First Baptist.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 45, Fox Chapel 35 — Lizzy Groetsch scored 20 points to lead Class 6A No. 2 North Allegheny (5-0, 3-0) past Fox Chapel (3-3, 1-2) in Section 1-6A. Domenica Delaney led Fox Chapel with 12 points.

Kiski Area 48, St. Joseph 27 — Lexi Colaianni led Kiski Area (4-4) with 16 points in a nonconference victory over the Spartans (0-5). Samantha Worthing added 12 points for the Cavaliers. Alyssa Swierczewski had 13 points to lead St. Joseph.

Freedom 49, Aliquippa 32 — Karissa Mercier scored 16 points, Renae Mohrbacher had 14 and Morgan Swab added 11 as Freedom (7-0) defeated Aliquippa (2-5) in a nonsection game.

Burgettstown 47, California 14 — Jill Frazier scored 10 points to lead Burgettstown (5-2) to a nonsection win over California (4-3).

Quaker Valley 37, Avonworth 32 — Corrine Washington scored 22 points and Bailey Garbee added 11 to lead Quaker Valley (6-1) to a nonsection win. Harris Robinson had 11 for Avonworth (4-2).

Springdale 31, Leechburg 18 — Springdale snapped a 37-game losing streak with a nonsection win at Leechburg. The Dynamos’ last win was Dec. 27, 2017, a 47-28 victory over Yough. Katlyn Nagy had a team-high nine points for the Dynamos, who led 17-4 at halftime. Anna Harmon added eight points for Springdale (1-6). Maggie Hack had nine points for Leechburg (1-3).

Winchester Thurston 61, Knoch 54 — Nadia Moore and Maya Roberts had 19 points apiece for Class 2A No. 2 Winchester Thurston (6-0) in a nonsection win over Knoch (5-2). Nevaeh Ewing led the Knights with 16 points.

Jeannette 47, Carrick 45 — Hannah Nichols scored 14 points and Asia Mack added 11 to lead Jeannette (1-5) to its first win of the season in a nonsection game. Victoria Biagetti had 27 for Carrick.

Derry 51, Homer-Center 36 — Tiana Moracco scored 18 points and Kam Kelly had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Derry (4-3) to a nonsection victory. Kennidy Page led Homer-Center with 14 points. Derry trailed by two points at halftime and outscored Homer-Center 27-10 in the second half.

Wrestling

Canon-McMillan 39, Hempfield 28 — In a tightly contested battle, the Big Macs pulled out a victory over the WPIAL Class AAA No. 1 team at the Kiski Area duals thanks to five consecutive victories between the 152- to 195-pound weight classes.

Seneca Valley 46, Hempfield 23 — Chanz Shearer (138), Caden Leighty (160), Liam Volk-Klos (170) and Marshall Adamson (182) all earned pins for the Raiders as they cruised to a big nonsection win to go undefeated at the Kiski Area Quad Meet. Isaiah Vance (285) and Dillon Ferretti (220) picked up pins for Hempfield.

Seneca Valley 35, Kiski Area 29 — The Raiders jumped out to a quick lead, winning the first eight weight classes, with three coming by decision — two of which were by a point — and two by pin. Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (132) earned his pin in 19 seconds, the quickest of the match. Chanz Shearer (138) and Antonio Amelio (145) also earned pins for Seneca Valley. The Cavaliers earned wins in the final six weights to bounce back but couldn’t get the victory. Jack Blumer (170), Nick Delp (182) and Stone Joseph (285) all earned pins for Kiski. Panthers with 16 points

Canon McMillan 32, Kiski Area 27 — Thanks to wins at 220 pounds and 285 pounds, the Big Macs were able to pull off a thriller in the final match of the Kiski Area Quad Meet. Brayden Roscosky (195), Nick Delp (170), Jack Blumer (160) and Sammy Starr (152) picked up pins for the Cavaliers. Canon McMillan’s Jimmy Baxter (132) was the only Big Mac to earn a pin.

Tags: Butler, North Allegheny