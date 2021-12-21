High school roundup for Dec. 20, 2021: Moon tops Indiana in Class 5A girls showdown

By:

Monday, December 20, 2021 | 11:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Reilly Sunday scores against Chartiers Valley in a 2020 game. Sunday scored her 1,000th career point Monday night against Indiana.

Reilly Sunday had 26 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career, to lead No. 3 Moon to a 53-50 overtime victory over No. 5 Indiana in a nonsection matchup of undefeated girls basketball teams in Class 5A.

Emma Theodorson added 22 points for the Tigers (5-0). Katie Kovalchick (18) and Eve Fiala (17) were in double figures for Indiana (3-1).

Avonworth 44, South Allegheny 18 — Maggie Goetz had 13 points while Rebecca Goetz and Greta O’Brien both had 12 to help Avonworth (4-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-3A win over South Allegheny (3-2, 1-1). Angelina Cortazzo had 11 points for South Allegheny.

Beaver 48, New Castle 24 — Payton List netted 27 points to lead the Bobcats (4-2, 1-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Aayani Hudson scored eight for the Red Hurricane (3-3, 0-2).

Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34 — Viva Kreis scored 16 points and Belle Vernon (4-1, 2-0) used a 12-5 run in the third quarter to pull away for a Section 3-4A win. Autumn Matthews led Yough (1-4, 1-1) with 18 points.

Bentworth 37, Washington 33 — Amber Sallee had 15 points and Laura Vittone scored 11 to help Bentworth (2-3, 1-1) secure a Section 2-3A win over Washington (0-4, 0-2). Amari Oakley registered a double-double for the Little Prexies with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Blackhawk 78, Hopewell 29 — Alena Fusetti’s game-high 24 points led Blackhawk (5-0, 2-0) past Hopewell (1-4, 0-2) in Section 2-4A. Casey Nixon added 13 points for the Cougars. Lauren Spiecher scored eight for the Vikings.

Brentwood 40, East Allegheny 18 — Mara Daley was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points to help Brentwood (3-2, 1-1) past East Allegheny (2-3, 0-1). Bella Grimm scored 12 for the Spartans.

Brownsville 42, McGuffey 39 — Emma Seto led all scorers with 22 points to help Brownsville (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-3A win over McGuffey (3-3, 0-1). Zhariah Reed added 10 points for the Falcons. Claire Redd scored 10 for the Highlanders.

Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34 —Riley Jones led Charleroi (3-1, 0-0) with 16 points in a nonsection win over Chartiers-Houston (3-2, 0-0). Dominique Mortimer scored 15 for the Buccaneers.

Cornell 37, Leechburg 21 — Leiana Rucker scored 14 points to power Cornell (3-1) to a nonsection win. Christine Guo led Leechburg (0-5) with eight points.

Geibel 42, Jeannette 37 (OT) — Maia Stevenson scored 14 points and Sofia Terry scored 11 points to help Geibel ( 2-3, 1-0) in a nonsection win over Jeannette (0-4, 0-1) in overtime. Zoey Vincent scored 19 points for the Jayhawks.

Highlands 50, Derry 32 — The Golden Rams used an 18-3 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Section 1-4A win over Derry. Kalleigh Nerone had 15 points for Highlands (6-0, 2-0) and Shelby Wojcik scored 12. Tiana Moracco scored 23 points for Derry (2-3, 1-1).

Knoch 59, Burrell 23 — Maddie Boyer scored 21 points and Nina Shaw contributed 20 to help the Knights (3-1, 1-0) in a section win over the Bucs (0-5, 0-2).

Mars 65, Fox Chapel 59 — Ava Black hit for 26 points to carry Mars (5-1, 2-0) to a Section 2-5A victory. Skye Byrnes led Fox Chapel (2-3, 0-2) with 18 points. Elsie Smith had 14, Isabella Barbour 11 and Brooke Fenton 10.

Mohawk 55, Beaver Falls 26 — Erynne Capalbo had 22 points and Alexa Kadilak scored 10 for Mohawk (2-3, 1-1) in a Section 1 win and a rematch of a Class 3A semifinal from last year. Avina Norman had 11 points for the Tigers (1-4, 1-1).

Montour 62, Ambridge 24 — Olivia Persinger scored 14 points to lead all scorers, Jordyn Wolfe added 12 points, and Olivia Lysick scored 11 to help the Spartans (1-1, 4-2) in a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (0-2, 0-5). Ava Timmons scored 13 for the Bridgers.

Mt. Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26 — Bella Bilec scored 14 points and Mt. Lebanon (5-0, 1-0) earned a Section 2-6A win. Stellannie Loutsion had 10 points for the Big Macs (2-3, 0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 54, West Mifflin 35 — Tiffany Zelmore scored 25 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-2, 1-1) to victory in Section 3-4A. Shannon Conley had 15 for West Mifflin (1-5, 0-1).

Neshannock 63, Sewickley Academy 21 — Megan Pallerino scored 30 points and connected on five 3-pointers for Neshannock (5-1, 2-0) in a Section 1-2A win. Mairan Haggerty added 10 points for the Lancers. Des Nance had nine points for Sewickley Academy (1-2,1-1).

North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27 — Jasmine Timmerson (18), Emma Fischer (16) and Lydia Betz (12) scored in double figures to help the Tigers (4-0, 2-0) past the Warriors (0-4, 0-2) in Section 1-6A. Fischer hit four 3-pointers. Olivia Pepple scored 12 for the Warriors.

North Catholic 63, Riverside 16 — Alayna Rocco and Tori Drevna scored 15 points each to lead North Catholic (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (0-5, 0-2). Dacia Lewandowski added 13 points for the Trojanettes.

Norwin 61, Pine-Richland 45 — Brianna Zajicek (13), Alyssa Laukus (12) and Chloe Lukondi (11) scored in double figures to lead Norwin (4-1, 2-0) to a Section 1-6A win. MJ Laird and Christina Yarbrough had nine apiece for Pine-Richland (1-4, 0-2).

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 50, New Brighton 8 — Emily Schuck scored 16 points and Kyleigh Nagy added 11 for OLSH (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 1-2A win over New Brighton (2-3, 0-2).

Peters Township 61, Hempfield 52 — Journey Thompson scored 22 points to hit the 1,000-point milestone for her career and lead Peters Township (3-3, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Avana Sayles and Gemma Walker had 12 points each. Brooke McCoy led Hempfield (1-4, 0-2) with 21 points. Sarah Podkul had 18.

Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35 — Kirra Gerard racked up 18 points to help Ringgold (2-2, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Maddy Kinneer and Hillary Claycomb had nine each for Connellsville (0-5, 0-2).

Seneca Valley 37, North Hills 25 — Olivia West had 15 points and Jess Bickart scored eight to pace Seneca Valley (4-1, 2-0) in a Section 1-6A win over North Hills (0-5, 0-2).

South Fayette 48, Gateway 28 — South Fayette (5-1) built a 21-5 lead in the first quarter en route to a nonsection win over Gateway (0-4). Maddie Webber (15), Mia Webber (12) and Ava Leroux (10) scored in double figures for the Lions. Marina Grado had 12 points for the Gators

Southmoreland 51, Ligonier Valley 18 — Gracie Spadaro and Olivia Cernuto scored 20 points apiece to lead Southmoreland (4-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Spadaro had a double-double, also collecting 11 rebounds. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-4, 0-2) with 10 points.

Thomas Jefferson 64, Albert Gallatin 53 — Graci Fairman scored 24 points to help Thomas Jefferson (2-4,2-0) over Albert Gallatin (2-2,1-1) in a Section 3-5A win. Laekyn Flinn scored 12 and Gabby Breisinger added 11 to also help the Jaguars.

Union 50, Shenango 48 (OT) — Kelly Cleaver scored 21 points and Union (5-0) edged Shenango (3-2) in overtime to earn a nonsection victory. Jamie Natale had a game-high 27 points for the Wildcats.

West Greene 62, California 29 — Anna Durbin had a career-high 24 points to lead West Greene (4-1, 0-0) over California (4-2, 0-0) in a nonsection matchup. Brooke Barner added 14 points for the Pioneers. Kendall Weston scored eight for California.

Woodland Hills 72, Franklin Regional 45 — Hope Hawkins scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for Woodland Hills (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-5A win. Kayla Walter added 12 points, Jhalynn Wilson 11 and Carmen Vasquez 10. Avery Musto led Franklin Regional (3-2, 0-1) with eight points.

Boys basketball

Canon-McMillan 59, Nazareth Prep 33 — Aiden Berger had 17 points and Jake Samosky scored 12 to push Canon-McMillan (3-1) past Nazareth Prep (0-5) in a nonsection game. Nathan Brazil had 23 points for Nazareth Prep.

Carlynton 55, South Allegheny 48 — Khalil Kerr scored 16 points to help Carlynton (5-0) to a nonsection win. Chase Jones added 12 and Jaiden McClure 10. Bryce Epps led South Allegheny (3-2) with 18 points. Ethan Kirkwood had 13.

Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36 — Mekhi Daniels had 17 points to lead four Elizabeth Forward players in double figures in a nonsection win at Clairton (0-5). Charlie Meehleib and Isaiah Turner added 11 points apiece for the Warriors (4-1) and Charlie Nigut scored 10. DaShawn Hines had 11 points for the Bears.

Hempfield 72, Peters Township 65 — Sean Gordon scored 19 points and Hempfield (2-3) erased a seven-point deficit with a 28-point fourth quarter to pick up a nonsection win. Chaz Ewer added 16 points and Joe Fiedor had 13. Brendan McCullough and Nate Miller scored 14 apiece for Peters Township (1-4). Gavin Cote had 13.

Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44 — Tahjere Jacobs scored 23 points to lead four players in double figures for Jefferson-Morgan (4-1) in a nonsection win. Josh Wide added 17, Troy Wright 16 and Colt Fowler 14. Brandon Samol led Avella (1-4) with 27 points.

Mohawk 71, Portersville Christian 45 — Keigan Hopper led Mohawk (2-4) with 20 points to beat Portersville Christian. Mason Hopper added 15 points, and Jay Wrona had 14.

Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34 — Led by 19 points from Lorenzo Gardner, 13 from Devonte Robinson and 11 from Jaisean Blackman, Monessen (2-3) picked up a nonsection win. Shamar Simpson led Neighborhood Academy (3-2) with 22 points.

West Allegheny 84, Perry 45 — Scott Bilovus had 24 and hit a half-dozen 3-pointers for West Allegheny (5-0) in a nonsection win over Perry (1-4). Ryan Herman added 19 points and connected on five 3-pointers. Jason Rodriguez had 14 points for Perry.

West Greene 58, Frazier 53 — Ian Van Dyne had a game-high 19 points to propel West Greene (2-3) to a nonsection victory. Isaac Thomas led Frazier (0-5) with 13 points.

Hockey

Butler 4, West Allegheny 3 — Brandon Hardsock, Kyle Grasha, Owen Denny and Parker Worsley all netted a goal to lead the Golden Tornadoes (5-7) past the Indians (0-11) in a Class 2A matchup.

Fox Chapel 5, Moon 3 — Behind a pair of goals by Mason Heininger and 34 saves by Nash Wedner, Fox Chapel improved to 11-0 in Class A play with a win over Moon (7-5). Alex Macek, Oban McElwain and Grady Cullen scored for the Foxes. Jack Willett, Luke Cooper and Chase Dawkin had a goal each for Moon.

Pine-Richland 3, Central Catholic 2 — Gabriel Youchak, Shawn Peacock and Carson Kalpakis registered a goal each for Pine-Richland (9-2) in a Class 3A win over Central Catholic (5-7). Colin McCarthy and Sam Gaffney scored for the Vikings.

Seneca Valley 10, Upper St. Clair 1 — Jaxson Read scored four goals and added one assist for the Raiders (7-4) in a Class 3A victory over the Panthers (5-7). Andrew Davis added four points on two goals and two assists for the Raiders.

Wilmington 9, Carrick 8 — Drake Homak scored five goals and had two assists and Wilmington (7-5) fended off a late rally by Carrick (8-2) to secure a win in a wild Class B game. The Raiders trailed 9-4 after two periods but scored four times in the third. Zach Connelly and Jacob Fetzer scored twice each for Carrick.

Wrestling

Ligonier Valley 33, Conemaugh Township 26 — James Brown (126), Ryan Harbert (138) and Jesse Turner (160) won by fall to lead Ligonier Valley (1-1) to a nonsection win over Conemaugh Township (1-1). Abe Mundorff (172) won by decision.

This story will be updated.