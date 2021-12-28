High school roundup for Dec. 27, 2021: North Catholic tops Gateway to go to 5-0

Monday, December 27, 2021 | 11:11 PM

Andrew Maddalon scored 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead North Catholic to a 75-69 boys basketball victory over Gateway at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny.

Max Hurray added 16 points, Max Rottmann had 12 and Ben Tomer contributed 11 for North Catholic (5-0). Ryan Greggerson led Gateway (3-2) with 20 points. Kaleb Pryor had 19 and Bryson Pavlik added 10.

Bethel Park 35, McDowell 25 – Dolan Waldo and Ben Guffey scored 10 points apiece to lead tournament host Bethel Park (6-1) to victory. Tyler Grove had 10 points for McDowell.

Butler 80, Bishop Canevin 73 – Devin Carney scored 24 points and Madden Clement had 16 points to lead Butler (5-2) to victory over Bishop Canevin (2-3) at the North Allegheny Holiday Bash. KeVaughn Price was the lead scorer for Bishop Canevin with 30 points.

Charleroi 72, California 43 – Will Wagner poured in 35 points to power Charleroi (5-1) at the tournament it hosts. Hunter Assad scored 14 for California (1-4).

Ellwood City 77, Saegertown 36 – Alexander Roth scored 24 points and younger brother Joe Roth had 22 to help Ellwood City (5-2) beat Saegertown (4-1) at the Mercer Tournament. Steve Antuono scored 15 points and Milo Sesti dished out 10 assists.

LaSalle College 68, Central Catholic 61 (OT) – Sam Brown scored 22 points to lead LaSalle College to a win at the tournament it hosts. Dante DePanta led Central Catholic (4-2) with 24 points.

Meadville 69, Valley 51 – Khalon Simmons hit for 34 points to lead Meadville to a win at the Farrell Tournament. Nate Clarke scored 17 and BJ Harvey 16 for Valley (0-6).

North Allegheny 74, Imani Christian 44 – Matt McDonough scored 19 points and Joe Dopirak added 15 to lead host North Allegheny (7-0) to a win at the Holiday Bash. Virgil Hall led Imani Christian (4-3) with 14 points. Avery Wesley added 13.

Lincoln Park 89, The Villages (Fla.) 74 – Maleek Thomas scored 32 points, including 16 in the third quarter, to lead the Leopards (4-1) in a win at the Battle of the Villages in Florida. Brandin Cummings had 22 points, Ali Brown added 13 and LA Pratt scored 10.

Princeton (Ohio) 58, Mars 44 – Zach Schlagel (12), Chris Dvorak (11) and Tasso Sfanos (10) scored in double figures for Mars (4-1) in a loss at the Innisfree Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

Propel Braddock Hills 76, Bentworth 52 – Benjamin Mayhew scored 22 points to lead Propel Braddock Hills (3-4) to victory at the Bentworth Tournament. Landon Urcho scored 32 for Bentworth (1-5).

Shaler 86, Burrell 59 – Logan Bernesser scored 22 points to lead Shaler (4-3) over Burrell (3-4) in their first game of the Bethel Park Christmas tournament. Josh Miller added 15, Joey Miller had 14, and Kayden Orga had 10 to help Shaler.

Waynesburg 60, West Greene 43 – Chase Henkins scored 23 points and Jacob Mason had 21 to lead Waynesburg (2-5) over West Greene (2-5) at the Bentworth Tournament.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 85, Washington 35 – Mya Glisan scored 22 points and Gianna Michaux added 20 as Albert Gallatin (4-2) picked up a win in the Laurel Highlands Tournament. Liz Murtha added 16 and Courtlyn Turner had 14. Marena Malone led Washington (0-5) with 13 points. Cayleigh Brown had 11.

Bentworth 53, Geibel 16 – Laura Vittone and Amber Sallee netted 15 points each to help tournament host Bentworth (3-4) down Geibel (2-4). Alex Caldwell and Morgan Sandzimier had six points apiece for the Gators.

Chartiers-Houston 43, Laurel Highlands 22 – Chartiers-Houston (4-2) held tournament host Laurel Highlands (0-8) to single digits in each quarter en route to a win. Ava Capozzoli scored 13 points for the Bucs. Aareanna Griffith led the Mustangs with 13 points.

Derry 46, Jeannette 14 – Tiana Moracco scored 18 points, Mara Lewis added 10, and Derry (4-3) opened the game on a 21-0 run to pick up a nonsection win. Franke Crosby led Jeannette (0-6) with nine points.

Moon 52, Bethel Park 47 – Reilly Sunday and Emma Theodorsson scored 19 points apiece to lead Moon (7-0) to a win over Bethel Park (2-4) in the Bethel Park Tournament.

Serra Catholic 53, Steel Valley 42 – Chloe Pordash led three Eagles in double figures with 14 points in a win over Steel Valley (2-5) at the East Allegheny Tournament. Cate Clarke added 12 points for Serra Catholic (5-0) and Rylee Allebach scored 10. Kelsey Salopek had a game-high 18 points for Steel Valley.

South Fayette 67, Seneca Valley 53 – Maddie Webber scored 31 points to power South Fayette (6-1) at the Bethel Park Tournament. Liv West led Seneca Valley (5-2) with 31 points.

Wrestling

Southmoreland Holiday Classic – Seven Plum wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, including some in the same weight class. Rylen Campbell (106), Sam Snyder (113), Carson Yocca (113), Antonino Walker (126), Trent Reese (126), Vince Citrano (132) and Jack Tongel (160) will all wrestle in a semifinal Tuesday. Snyder and Yocca are on opposite sides of the bracket and would meet in the final if they both advance, while Walker and Reese will wrestle against each other in a semifinal.

The Mustangs are third place in the team standings behind Butler and Beth Center. The Golden Tornado have six semifinalists and the Bulldogs have five.