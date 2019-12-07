High school roundup for Dec. 6, 2019: Butler opens with decisive win

Devin Carney scored 23 points and Mattix Clement added 20 as Butler scored 32 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 73-33 victory over Woodland Hills at the Butler tournament on the opening night of high school basketball Friday. Raeshon Robertson led Woodland Hills with 17.

Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 61 — Dom Lewellin had 25 points to lead Albert Gallatin to a win at the Fayette County Coaches tournament. Josh Maher and Amad Hooper had 13 for Connellsville.

Allderdice 62, Chartiers Valley 54 (OT) — Rob Jones netted 22 points, and Tony Henderson had 16 as Allderdice won in overtime at the Upper St. Clair tournament. The Dragons held an 11-3 advantage in overtime. Brayden Reynolds scored 18 points to lead Chartiers Valley .

Bethel Park 70, North Hills 53 – Ryan Meis and Tommy DiRienzo each scored 20 points as Bethel Park won at the North Hills tournament. The Black Hawks opened a 24-8 lead. Logan Marshalek had 18 points for the host team.

Brashear 62, Keystone Oaks 44 — Cheron Collington had 18 points and Ronald Shanks added 14 to lead Brashear at the Keystone Oaks tournament. Frank Stumpo had 17 for Keystone Oaks.

Canon-McMillan 72, Perry 33 — Cole Stanley had 14 points and Trejahn Lewis added 11 as Canon-McMillan won at its tournament. TyWann Martin had 13 for Perry.

Carlynton 72, Jefferson-Morgan 26 — DeQuay Canton had 17 points and Chauncie Mickens added 16 as Carlynton won at its tournament.

California 68, Beth-Center 56 — Malik Ramsey had 25 points to lead California to a win at its tournament. Easton McDaniel had 18 for Beth-Center.

Carrick 63, Propel Montour 15 — Christmas Daivion had 12 points and Logen Solomon had 11 to lead Carrick at the Brentwood tournament.

Central Catholic 58, Peters Township 38 — Ben Sarson had 15 points and Collin O’Toole added 13 as Central Catholic got off to a quick start and won at the Baldwin/Peters Township tournament. Colin Cote led Peters with 15.

Charleroi 78, Avella 42 — Zack Usher had 21 points and Legend Davis added 19 as Charleroi won at the California tournament. Tyler Cerciello led Avella with 15.

Chartiers-Houston 61, West Greene 40 — Ahlihah Vaden had 20 points to lead Chartiers-Houston to a win at the Brownsville tournament. Austin Crouse led West Greene with 17.

Eden Christian 56, New Brighton 50 — Thomas Medure had 14 points and Elijah Manges added 12 as Eden Christian won at the Carlynton tournament. JoJo Reynolds led New Brighton with 22.

Ellwood City 50, Hopewell 40 — Stephen Antuono had 18 points and Milo Sesti added 10 to lead Ellwood City to a win at the Mohawk tournament.

Elizabeth Forward 63, West Mifflin 60 (OT) — Pat Filson had 24 points and Chase Vaughn added 15 as Elizabeth Forward won at the West Mifflin tournament. Mekhi Scott had 26 for West Mifflin.

Fox Chapel 51, Hampton 48 — Eli Yofan scored a game-high 20 points to help Fox Chapel claim a win at the North Hills tournament. Hampton had three scorers in double figures, with Ben Ringeisen scoring a team-high 13 points.

Franklin Regional 82, McKeesport 62 — Logan Summerhill scored a career-high 30 points as Franklin Regional opened the season with a victory over McKeesport at the Hempfield Spartan Tip-off Tournament. Luke Kimmich added 18 points and Johnny O’Toole had 14 for fast-paced Franklin Regional, which built a 45-28 lead by the break. McKeesport , which had 23 turnovers, was led by Travarese Rowe with 16 points and Brison Kisan added 12.

Geibel 81, Mapletown 47 — Enzo Fetsko had 21 points to lead Geibel to a win at the tournament it hosts. Cole Kendall added 15 points.

Greensburg Central Catholic 76, Avonworth 58 — Dylan Sebek had 21 points and Dom Watkins added 20 as Greensburg Central Catholic gave Christian Hyland a victory in his first game as coach, beating Avonworth at the Springdale tournament. Christian McGowan added 12 points and David Altimore had 10. Andrew Gannon had 26 for Avonworth.

Hempfield 74, Greensburg Salem 59 —Hempfield used a big fourth quarter to pull away from rival Greensburg Salem at the Hempfield tournament. The Spartans scored 29 points, including 21 of 22 free throws, in the fourth. They made 28 of 31 free throws for the game. Drew Coletta and Christian Zilli had 17 points apiece, while Marcus McCarthy scored 14 and Mike Hosni had 12 for the Spartans. Ryan Thomas had 18 points, Shamar McCoy had 15 and Dante Parsons 13 for the Golden Lions.

Highlands 67, Armstrong 46 — Luke Cochran scored 18 points to lead tournament host Highlands to a win over Armstrong . Johnny Crise added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Rams and Korry Myers scored 13.

Indiana 62, Purchase Line 54 — Chase Walker had 22 points and Zuhayr Affan added 14 to lead Indiana to a win at its tournament.

Kiski Area 88, Derry 61 — Kenny Blake scored 25 points and Joe Lucas added 22, with seven 3-pointers, for the Cavaliers in a come-from-behind win at the Derry tournament. Kiski Area pulled away in the second half, outscoring Derry, 50-27. Kyrell Hutcherson added 11 for Kiski and Max Heinle had 10.

Laurel 80, Wilmington 37 — Marcus Howell had 21 points to lead Laurel to a win at its tip-off tournament.

Leechburg 47, Apollo-Ridge 42 — At the Leechburg tournament, Dylan Cook hit 10 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils erased an eight-point deficit in the in the return of Leechburg coach Damian Davies after a three-year absence. Jake Fello led the Vikings with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Mars 64, Freeport 51 — Michael Carmody led Mars with 22 points in a win over tournament host Freeport . Zac Schlegel added 17 points while going 6 for 6 from the free throw line. Vinnie Clark had 14 points for Freeport.

Mt. Pleasant 52, Southmoreland 41 — Jake Johnson scored 14 points and Luke Brandner added 13 as Mt. Pleasant used an 18-7 run in the second quarter to win at its Tom Traynor tournament. Riley Comforti led Southmoreland with 23 points.

Norwin 51, Ringgold 50 — Ty Billinsky had a game-high 22 points to lead Norwin past Ringgold at the Tom Traynor tournament at Mt. Pleasant. Nick Fleming and Chris Peccon had 12 points apiece. Demetrius Butler led Ringgold with 16.

OLSH 79, Steel Valley 55 – Jake DiMichele had 23 points and Dante Spadafora added 22 as OLSH rolled to a win at the Keystone Oaks tournament. The backcourt tandem helped fuel a 25-7 run in the third quarter.

Penn-Trafford 52, North Allegheny 50 — Zach Rocco drove the length of the court and scored on an up-and-under layup as time expired to lift Penn-Trafford to a season-opening victory over North Allegheny in the Hempfield Spartan tip-off tournament. Rocco finished with a game-high 23 points, and Chase Vecchio added 10 for the Warriors. Vecchio hit two free throws to make it 50-48 with 24.8 seconds left, but Greg Habib scored on a layup with 6.5 left to tie it. Grant Timmerson led the Tigers with 15 points and Habib had 11.

Riverview 62, Carmichaels 50 — Riverview had four players score in double figures en route to a victory over Carmichaels in the Geibel tournament. Gideon Deasy had 15 points to lead the Raiders. Nate Black scored 13 points, Thanny Black added a dozen and Aiden Sebastian scored 11, going 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Al Cree had 14 points for Carmichaels.

Saltsburg 51, Winchester Thurston 48 — John Calandrella had 20 points to lead Saltsburg at the Leechburg tournament. Langston Moses had 16 for Winchester Thurston.

Seton LaSalle 57, Plum 53 — Michael Bigley led the Rebels with 21 points, as Seton LaSalle won at the Peters Township tournament. Connor Moss scored a game-high 27 points for Plum . Nick Flinko added 11 points for the Mustangs.

Shady Side Academy 61, Propel Andrew Street 53 — Grady Monroe had 25 points to lead Shady Side Academy to a win at the Serra Catholic tournament. Marcellus Wallace had 15 points for Propel Andrew Street.

Shaler 57, Burrell 37 — Mekhi Reynolds’ 18 points helped Shaler win at the Freeport tournament. Brandon Corey scored 12 points for Burrell , which was outscored 19-2 in the first quarter.

South Allegheny 62, Monessen 48 — Bryce Epps had 19 points and Omar Faulkner and Antonio Epps each added 14 as South Allegheny topped Monessen at the West Mifflin tournament. Marquell Smith led Monessen with 19 points. DaWayne Howell had 12.

South Fayette 80, Cornell 73 — Kade St. Ledger had 29 points to lead South Fayette in the South park tournament. Brandon Jakiela had 18 points and Connor Mislan added 14. Kaden Devito led Cornell with 30 points. Isaiah Langston added 28.

South Park 60, Frazier 56 – Luke Ferency had 18 points, and Brandon Graham added 16 as South Park picked up a win at its host tournament. The Eagles made a 17-5 run after halftime.

Springdale 59, Quigley Catholic 41 — Logan Dexter and Demitri Fritch had a double-double apiece for tournament host Springdale in a win over Quigley Catholic . Dexter had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Fritch had 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Dynamos host Greensburg Central Catholic in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

St. Joseph 49, Propel Braddock Hills 45 — Behind a 32-point performance from Andrew Sullivan the Spartans pulled off a come-from-behind victory to secure a four-point victory in the first-round of their tip-off tournament. Propel Braddock Hills got 18 points from forward Malik Carey and guard CD Johnson scored 15.

Trinity 80, Latrobe 77 — Mike Koroly had 27 points to lead Trinity past Latrobe at the Canon-McMillan tournament.

Waynesburg 62, Burgettstown 39 — Lucas Garber had 21 points to lead Waynesburg at the McGuffey tournament. Chris King added 12 points and Richard Bortz had 11.

West Allegheny 95, Rochester 33 — Jackson Faulk scored 24 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lift West Allegheny to a win at the South Side tournament. Nodin Tracy added 13. Devon Hester had 10 for Rochester.

Western Beaver 57, South Side 45 – Levi Gray had 34 points as Western Beaver won at the South Side tournament.

Yough 48, Brownsville 44 — Gamal Marballie had 22 points and Josh O’Bradovich added 15 as Yough rallied from a halftime deficit to win at the Brownsville tournament. Nick Seto and Ayden Tetter had 12 points apiece for Brownsville.

Youngstown Chaney (Ohio) 74, Knoch 67 — Knoch led by one at halftime but was outscored 23-16 in the third quarter in a loss to Youngstown Chaney at the Butler tournament. Scott Fraser led the Knights with 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Ryan Lang had 12 points and Jacke Scheidt scored 11 for the Knights.

Girls basketball

Allderdice 83, East Allegheny 56 — Emma Waite had 26 points and Sophia North contributed 14 as Allderdice won at the Serra Catholic tournament. Amaia Johnson had 35 for East Allegheny.

Apollo-Ridge 62, Valley 32 — Morgan Gamble had 26 points for Apollo-Ridge in a victory over Valley in the Springdale tournament. Rylee Eaton added 22 points for Apollo-Ridge, which raced out to a 29-5 lead in the first quarter. Tori Johnson led Valley with 16 points.

Armstrong 32, West Shamokin 30 (OT) — Jaylen Callipare had 12 points and Olivia Pawk, a sophomore making her first varsity start, had 10 points, including four in overtime, to lead Armstrong to a win at its tip-off tournament. Sophie Fusaro led West Shamokin with nine.

Avella 66, McGuffey 47 — Brianna Jenkins had 21 points to lead Avella at the tournament it hosts. Allie Brownlee added 14. Keira Nicolella led McGuffey with 13.

Blackhawk 73, Canon-McMillan 22 — Olivia Thompson had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Mackenzie Amalia recorded 13 points 11 assists to lead Blackhawk at the Trinity tournament. Sierra Richard added 10 points. Kelsey Wandera led Canon-McMillan with eight.

Butler 45, Knoch 32 — Navaeh Ewing had a game-high 17 points, but Knoch lost to Butler in the Armstrong tournament. Ewing connected on a trio of 3-pointers. Jordan Kauffman had 16 points and four 3-pointers, and Alison Altman added 13 points for the Golden Tornado.

Chartiers-Houston 36, Bentworth 28 — Zamierah Edwards had 12 points and Dominique Mortimer added 10 to lead Chartiers-Houston to a win in the Brownsville tournament. Caroline Rice had 17 points for Bentworth.

Chartiers Valley 64, Mt. Lebanon 31 – Megan McConnell scored 22 points, and Hallie Cowan added 14 as Class 5A No. 1 Chartiers Valley won at the Oakland Catholic tournament.

Derry 47, Mt. Pleasant 43 — Hannah Wedon scored 13 points and Tianna Moracco added 10 as Derry defeated Mt. Pleasant at the Greensburg Salem tournament to give veteran coach Gene Brisbane a win in his first game with the Trojans. Alli Bailey had 12 for Mt. Pleasant.

Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 15 – Kathryn Nardo had 16 points, and Maria Brush added 11 as Franklin Regional rolled to a win at the Fayette County Coaches Association tournament at Laurel Highlands. The Panthers made a 22-0 run after halftime.

Freeport 58, Albert Gallatin 40 —The Freeport girls basketball team entered the season as the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A. On Friday night, the Yellowjackets got a chance put their talent on display. Harley Holloway scored 19 points to lead Freeport to a 58-40 win over Albert Gallatin in the Southmoreland tournament. Sidney Shemanski added 11 points for the Yellowjackets , who outscored the Colonials, 18-8, in the third quarter. Bryn Bezjak led the Colonials with 19 points, and Abby King scored 11.

Gateway 42, Connellsville 38 – Lexi Jackson had 16 points to guide Gateway to a win at the Fayette County Coaches Association tournament at Penn State Fayette. After falling behind 14-9, the Gators went on a 25-17 run.

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Uniontown 47 — Melina Maietta had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Megan Zambruno added 17 as Greensburg Central Catholic used a 20-point third quarter to top Uniontown at the Fayette County Coaches tournament. Mya Murray had 34 points, including three 3-pointers, for Uniontown.

Greensburg Salem 62, Ligonier Valley 31 — Abby Mankins had 21 points and Carissa Caldwell added 10 to lead Greensburg Salem to a win at its own tip-off tournament. Kaelyn Adams led Ligonier Valley with 11 points.

Imani 46, Monessen 34 — Shariya Nored Carter had 22 points to lead Imani to a victory at the Monessen tournament. Zykavia Hairston and Qitarah Hardison each had eight points for Monessen.

Kiski Area 56, Saltsburg 52 — Hannah Potter had 17 points and Dejah Burnett added 11 points and 12 rebounds to help Kiski Area earn a win over Saltsburg at the Leechburg tournament. Freshman Lexi Colaianni added 12 points for the Cavaliers in her varsity debut, and Sam Worthing scored 10 points. Courtney Battistelli scored 17 points to lead Saltsburg.

Laurel 43, Riverside 26 — Faith Gibson scored 11 to help Laurel to a win at the New Castle tournament. Marley Wolfe led Riverside with 13 points.

Lincoln Park 76, Springdale 16 — Riley Arrigo recorded the first triple-double in Lincoln Park girls basketball history with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals in a win over tournament host Springdale . Taylor Smith had 18 points for Lincoln Park and Jordan Blake scored 10.

Mars 64, Hempfield 46 — Bella Palaia had 25 points to lead Mars at the Slippery Rock tournament. Ava Black and Alek Johnson had 14 apiece. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield with 17 points. Brooke McCoy added 12.

McKeesport 60, Sto-Rox 29 — Jhayla Bray had 17 points and Brianna Evans added 14 to lead McKeesport at its tournament.

Mohawk 66, Plum 48 — Karly McCutcheon tallied a team-high 18 points, including 16 in the second half, as Mohawk won at the Moon tournament. Page Julian and Hannah McDaniel added 13 points in the win. Kennedie Montue scored a game-high 21 points for the Mustangs .

North Allegheny 70, State College 20 — Abby Glass had 17 points to lead North Allegheny at its tip-off tournament. Lizzy Groetsch added 14.

Penn-Trafford 57, Belle Vernon 42 — Maura Suman had 23 points and Penn-Trafford went 21 of 26 from the free-throw line to defeat Belle Vernon at the McKeesport tournament. Bella Long and Kenzie Powell added 13 points apiece. Rachel Wobrak scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers for Belle Vernon. Taylor Rodriguez added 12 points.

Propel Andrew Street 37, Carrick 20 — Tyonna Bristo scored 12 points and Keely Brockington added 11 to lead Propel Andrew Street at the Monessen tournament. Brooklyn Wrzesinki had nine points for Carrick.

Punxsutawney 65, Latrobe 54 — Riley Presloid had 25 points to lead Punxsutawney to a win at the Indiana tournament. Rachel Ridilla led Latrobe with 14 points.

Quaker Valley 32, Carlynton 30 — Bailey Garbee had 16 points and Corrine Washington added 13 to lead Quaker Valley at the Carlynton tournament. Jada Lee had 15 for Carlynton.

Ringgold 37, Ellwood City 29 — Martina Costa had 16 points to lead Ringgold at the Montour Rochester 59, Hampton 40 — Alexis Robison had 20 points and Corynne Hauser and Bethany Barto added 13 apiece as Rochester won at the Seneca Valley tournament. Kayla Hoehler led Hampton with 13.

Riverview 37, Deer Lakes 30 — Sydney McDonough scored 12 points as Riverview beat tournament host Deer Lakes in the season opener. Francesca Lio added 10 points. Deer Lakes was led by Cameron Simurda’s nine points.

Saltsburg 29, Leechburg 14 — Madeline Mastalerz had 10 points, but Leechburg opened the season with a loss at its tournament. Saltsburg sealed the win with a 12-4 run in the fourth quarter.

Serra Catholic 62, South Allegheny 25 — Rayna Andrews scored 12 points to lead Serra Catholic to a home win at its tournament. Kaelin Thomas had 11 for South Allegheny.

Sewickley Academy 54, Beth-Center 38 — Kamryn Lightcap scored 22 points and Bre Warner had 18 to lead Sewickley Academy past Beth-Center in the Freedom tournament.

Shady Side Academy 42, St. Joseph 27 — Nyla Rozier led her team with 20 points, and Natalie Steves chipped in 12 as the Indians earned a win at the St. Joseph tournament. Alyssa Swierczewski scored 12 points for St. Joseph .

South Fayette 63, Obama 34 — Clare Relihan had 13 points and Giuliana Gaetano added 12 points to lead South Fayette to victory at its tip-off tournament. Ralyn Creighton led Obama with 12.

Southmoreland 67, Burrell 16 — Tournament host Southmoreland had five players in double figures and cruised to a win over Burrell. The Scotties were led by Gracie Spadaro’s 16 points and Olivia Cernuto’s 13. Ally Fisher scored 10 points for Burrell.

Thomas Jefferson 68, Elizabeth Forward 24 — Alyssa DeAngelo scored 30 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead Thomas Jefferson to a win at the Baldwin/Peters Township tournament.

Upper St. Clair 43, Fox Chapel 34 — Mia Brown scored 16 points to lead Upper St. Clair to victory at the Carlynton tournament. USC used an 18-9 third-quarter run to pull away. Delaney Domenica scored 12 points, all on free throws for Fox Chapel .

Vincentian Academy 71, Highlands 30 — Vincentian Academy jumped out to a 21-5 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a win at the St. Joseph tournament. Tara Lucot had 16 points for the Royals. Sarah Sawhook scored 20 points for Highlands , which was held to 14 points in the first half.

Washington 54, Frazier 21 — Randi Thomas scored 18 points to lead Washington to a win in the California tournament. Cassandra Lewis added 14 points and Kyla Woods scored 11. Sierra Twigg led Frazier with 10 points.

West Greene 53, Yough 11 — Jersey Wise had 14 points and Elizabeth Brudnock added 13 as West Greene defeated Yough at the Southmoreland tournament.

West Mifflin 71, Steel Valley 34 — Shelby Genes had 24 points to lead West Mifflin at its tournament. Avi Adams added 12 and Aubree Sample had 11.

Woodland Hills 63, Peters Township 55 — Jazmine Dunn scored 25 points to lead Woodland Hills to a win at the Baldwin/Peters Township tournament. Journey Thompson had 27 points for Peters.

Wrestling

Waynesburg 40, Burrell 12 – Michael Church (106 pounds), Rocco Welsh (126) and Ryan Howard (285) all had pins as Class AAA No. 3 Waynesburg scored a nonsection win. Cole Clark (184) had a pin and Michael Scherer (220) won by forfeit for Class AA No. 1 Burrell .