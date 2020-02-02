High school roundup for Feb. 1, 2020: Quaker Valley boys edge Cornell in Shootout at Sewickley Academy

Saturday, February 1, 2020 | 11:50 PM

K.C. Johns, who finished with 16 points, made a basket with less than a minute remaining to give the Quaker Valley boys (14-5) a one-point lead against Cornell (13-5), and the Quakers held on to win 72-69 at the Shootout at Sewickley Academy.

Adou Thiero scored a team-high 22 points, and Jack Gardiner (11) and Jonathan Weir (10) reached double figures for the Quakers. Zaier Harrison scored a game-high 25 points for Cornell. Kaden DiVito (17) and Isaiah Langston (13) were the other leading scorers for Cornell, which had its four game-winning streak snapped.

North Catholic 63, Central Catholic 46 — Ryan Feczko scored a team-high 13 points to lead North Catholic (17-2) to a nonsection win over Central Catholic (12-9). Isaac DeGregorio (11) and Hans Rottmann (10) reached double-figures for the Trojans.

Ben Sarson led Central Catholic with 14 points, and Anderson Cynkar scored 10 points. North Catholic outscored Central Catholic, 22-10, in the third quarter.

Washington 82, Burgettstown 39 — Ian Bredniak and Marlon Norris scored 17 points each to lead Washington (13-5) to a nonsection win over Burgettstown (6-14). Brandon Patterson scored 16 points, and Tayshawn Levy added 13 points for the Prexies. Cole Shergi led Burgettstown with 13 points. Washington extended its win streak to four games.

Laurel 71, Mercer 50 — Landin Esposito scored 19 points, and Marcus Haswell added 16 points as Laurel (12-7) beat Mercer in nonsection play. Sam Haswell chipped in 15 points for Laurel.

Beaver 56, Sewickley Academy 53 (OT) — Max Belt scored a game-high 25 points for Sewickley Academy (7-10), but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Beaver (6-13) at the Shootout at Sewickley Academy. Beckett Connelly scored a team-high 23 points for Beaver, and Marco Mamone added 10 points for the Bobcats.

Sal Laure scored 11 points for the Panthers.

North Hills 78, Shady Side Academy 46 — Alex Smith scored 32 points to lead North Hills (8-11) to a nonsection win against Shady Side Academy (8-10). Matt Seidl added 17 points, and Logan Marshalek scored 13 points for North Hills. Grady Munroe and Mason Tomlin scored 12 points each for Shady Side Academy.

Carrick 45, South Park 33 — In nonsection play, Amaru Caldwell scored 23 points to lead Carrick (4-15) over South Park (6-13). Tim Bottoms added 12 points for Carrick, and Aidan Rongaus paced South Park with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chartiers Valley 66, Bishop Canevin 26 — Perri Page had 13 points as Chartiers Valley (20-0) downed Bishop Canevin (14-6) in nonsection play. Aislin Malcolm, Hallie Cowan and Helene Cowan added 13 points each for Chartiers Valley, which led 43-8 at halftime. Alyssa Pollice scored 11 points for Bishop Canevin.

Quaker Valley 43, Sewickley Academy 35 — Corrine Washington scored a team-high 13 points to lead Quaker Valley (14-4) to a win over Sewickley Academy (8-10) in the Shootout at Sewickley Academy. Claire Kuzma (12) and Bailey Garbee (11) reached double-figures for the Quakers.

Kamryn Lightcap and Bre Warner scored 13 points each for the Panthers. Quaker Valley, which extended its win streak to three games, outscored Sewickley Academy 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

Laurel 57, Vincentian Academy 38 — Regan Atkins scored 19 points to lead Laurel (13-7) over Vincentian Academy (14-5) at the Shootout at Sewickley Academy. Tara Lucot led Vincentian with 14 points.

Armstrong 46, Pine-Richland 45 (OT) — Jaylen Callipare hit a free throw after being fouled at the buzzer in overtime to give Armstrong (12-7) the win over Pine-Richland (3-15). Callipare hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, and Shaelyn Clark led Pine-Richland with 15 points. Kaili Doctor and Meghan Luellen scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Pine-Richland.

McDowell 49, Butler 38 — In a nonsection game, Emina Selimovic and Rachel Helsley scored 12 points each as McDowell used a strong second half to defeat Butler (7-12). Makenna Maier scored 13 points for Butler, which led 20-17 at halftime.