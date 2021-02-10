High school roundup for Feb. 10, 2021: WPIAL girls hoops stars hit scoring milestones

By:

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 11:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor scored 20 points against Canon-McMillan on Wednesday night.

Junior Ashleigh Connor scored 20 points, crossing the 1,000-point mark for her career and leading No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (6-5, 5-0) to a 47-28 girls basketball victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 2-6A Wednesday night. Stellanie Loutison led Canon-McMillan (0-10, 0-7) with 16 points.

Rochester 57, Aliquippa 40 – Corynne Hauser scored 20 points, hitting the 1,000-point milestone for her career, to lead Class A No. 1 Rochester (9-2, 6-1) to a nonsection win over Aliquippa (7-4, 5-1). MeKenzie Robison added 14 for Rochester.

Armstrong 44, Fox Chapel 35 — The River Hawks remained undefeated. Emma Paul scored a game-best 17 points for Armstrong (7-0, 5-0 Section 2-5A), which overcame a 16-10 deficit after one quarter and outscored the Foxes, 20-11, in the second half to seal the victory. Domenica Delaney tallied 10 points to lead Fox Chapel (6-6, 5-4), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Bethel Park 73, Hempfield 32 – Olivia Westphal scored 18 points and Emma Dziezgowski added 16 to power No. 3 Bethel Park (9-2, 3-1) to a Section 2-6A victory. Riley Miller added 14. Emma Hoffner led Hempfield (2-3, 1-2) with 11 points.

Carlynton 51, Burrell 46 – Doodie Turner scored 21 points and Chloe Williams had 11 points and 20 rebounds to lead Carlynton (6-7, 3-4) to a nonsection win over Burrell (4-8, 2-5).

Gateway 47, Baldwin 46 – Becca Ryan scored the game-winning basket with 3.5 seconds left to lead Gateway (4-8, 1-6) to a nonsection win. Dynasty Shegog scored 15 points, Lexi Margolis 14 and Marina Grado 12. Anna Lucarelli led Baldwin (4-5, 0-2) with 11.

McKeesport 66, Elizabeth Forward 27 – Led by 16 points from Haley Hertzler, 15 from Rachel Manfredo and 14 from Carmen Coles, McKeesport (11-2, 4-2) won a nonsection matchup. Joselyn Dawson led Elizabeth Forward (4-4, 3-3) with seven points.

Plum 47, Kiski Area 30 – Kennedie Montue scored a game-high 17 points to lead Plum to a Section 2-5A win. Kai Johnson added 16 points for the Mustangs (5-4, 5-3), who led 30-10 at halftime. Abbie Johns and Emma Peck scored six points apiece for the Cavaliers (3-10, 0-8).

West Greene 71, Waynesburg 53 – Jersey Wise scored 22 points and Brooke Barner added 16 to lead No. 2 West Greene (10-2, 5-0) to a nonsection win. Anna Durbin added 11. Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points and Nina Sarra chipped in with 12 for Waynesburg (8-3, 6-1).

Boys basketball

Apollo-Ridge 76, East Allegheny 61 — Klay Fitzroy (26), Jake Fello (23) and Keighton Reese (20) hit the 20-point mark to lead Apollo-Ridge (5-2, 3-2) to a Section 3-3A victory. The Vikings took control with a 19-9 surge in the second quarter. Mike Smith led East Allegheny (0-8, 0-7) with 29 points.

Chartiers Valley 92, Moon 48 – Brayden Reynolds scored 32 points and No. 2 Chartiers Valley (14-1, 6-1) hit the 20-point mark in all four quarters of a Section 2-5A win. Carter Mastovich added 16, Garrett Alauzen 13 and Frank Dervanik 10. Max Depner led Moon (0-13, 0-7) with 13 points. Joey Hathaway had 11 and Elijah Guillory 10.

Freeport 66, Keystone Oaks 59 – Ben Lane led four Yellowjackets in double figures with 20 points in a Section 1-4A win at Keystone Oaks (1-8, 0-7). Cole Charlton (13 points), Vinnie Clark (12) and Conner Holloway (10) were also in double figures for Freeport (4-4, 3-3). Colin Harris led Keystone Oaks with 18 points and Quinn Kenny scored 16.

Hampton 51, Indiana 31 – Matt DeMatteo scored 12 points to help Hampton (3-9, 3-4) to a Section 4-5A win. Noah Hutton led Indiana (0-10, 0-7) with 12 points.

Mars 65, Armstrong 47 – Zach Schlegel scored 21 points and Tasso Sfanos added 20 to lead No. 3 Mars (10-1, 7-1) to a Section 4-5A win. Jack Valasek led Armstrong (3-3, 1-3) with 16 points. Cole brown and Adam Hudak had 11 each.

McGuffey 53, Beth-Center 36 – Ethan Janovich scored 12 points and Nate Witkowsky and Grayson Wallace added 10 points apiece to lead McGuffey (6-4, 4-3) to a Section 4-3A win over Beth-Center (4-6, 1-5).

New Brighton 54, Riverside 35 – Jacob Ramsey scored 14 points and JoJo Reynolds added 13 to lead New Brighton (4-7, 1-5) to a nonsection victory over Riverside (1-12, 1-6).

North Allegheny 81, Butler 74 – Matt McDonough scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures for No. 2 North Allegheny (11-2, 8-0) in a Section 1-6A win. Greg Habib added 20 points and Robby Jones added 14 for the Tigers, who went on a 21-4 run in the second quarter. Devin Carney scored 41 points for Butler (5-7, 1-6).

Penn Hills 71, Kiski Area 32 — Eddie Daniels scored 18 points, and Jesse Lomax added 16 to lead Penn Hills (9-3, 5-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Calvin Heinle led Kiski Area (2-10, 1-7) with 10 points.

Propel Andrew Street 53, West Greene 30 – Chaiem Despert-Johnscon scored 17 points and Giontae Clemmons added 16 to propel Propel Braddock Hills (4-7, 0-6) to a nonsection victory. Anthony Scott added 10. Chase Blake led West Greene (1-8, 1-5) with seven points.

Quaker Valley 72, Blackhawk 60 – Led by 18 points from Adou Thiero, 17 from Markus Frank and 16 from Jack Gardiner, No. 5 Quaker Valley (6-2, 5-1) won in Section 2-4A. James Davis had 12. Carson Heckathorn led Blackhawk (3-5, 1-5) with 15 points. Ryan McClymonds had 14 and Lorenzo Jenkins 11.

Redbank Valley 60, Laurel 52 – Bryson Bain scored 20 points and Chris Marshall added 18 to lead Redbank Valley to a nonsection win. Sam Haswell had 28 points, including six 3-pointers, for Laurel (6-8, 3-4). Laban Barker added 14.

Rochester 64, Mohawk 55 – Jerome Mullins scored 14 points and J.D. Azulay contributed 13 to help Rochester (9-2, 6-1) to a nonsection win. Ryan Zawislak and Sal Laure had 11 each. Jackson Miller led Mohawk (3-11, 1-7) with 14 points. Justin Boston and Jay Wrona had 12 each.

South Allegheny 68, Springdale 43 — Dillon Hines scored 18 points to lead South Allegheny (8-2) past Springdale (9-5) in a nonsection game. Omar Faulkner had 17 points for the Gladiators, and Antonio Epps and Ethan Kirkwood scored 10 each.

South Fayette 61, Montour 57 – Behind 19 points from Brandon Jakiela, 15 from Logan Yater and 14 from Alex Hall, South Fayette (5-5, 1-3) grabbed a nonsection win. Vason Stevenson had 21 points and Diaun Pinkett added 15 for Montour (7-5, 7-2). South Fayette led by 11 at halftime. Montour tied the score by the end of the third quarter.

Sto-Rox 50, Chartiers-Houston 44 – Led by 14 points from Jaymar Pearson, 12 from Josh Jenkins and 10 from Devontay Duell, Sto-Rox (7-4, 7-1) won in Section 2-2A. Austin Arnold scored 19 points and Lucas Myers added 15 for Chartiers-Houston (4-10, 2-6).

Thomas Jefferson 39, Mt. Lebanon 35 – Aidan Kelly and Shawn McSwiggert scored 10 points each and Thomas Jefferson (14-2, 4-2) rallied from three points down at the end of the third quarter for a nonsection win. Jake Reinke led Mt. Lebanon (5-6, 4-0) with 10 points.

Trinity 69, Baldwin 66 – Mike Dunn scored 31 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, to lead Trinity (7-5, 3-4) to a nonsection win. Ben Hardy added 18 points, including a pair of free throws in the waning seconds. Conner Lavelle led Baldwin (4-10, 2-4) with 17 points.

Tags: Mt. lebanon