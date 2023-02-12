High school roundup for Feb. 11, 2023: Gateway ends Latrobe’s playoff hopes

By:

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jaydon Carr scores as Kaleb Pryor looks on during a game against Penn Hills last season.

Jaydon Carr scored 26 points and Kaleb Pryor added 17 as Gateway defeated Latrobe, 75-58, in Section 3-5A boys basketball Saturday afternoon, knocking the Wildcats out of playoff contention.

MJ Stevenson added 10 points for the Gators (15-5, 9-1), the section champs.

Max Butler scored 18 points, Landon Butler added 16 and John Wetzel had 11 for Latrobe (8-14, 3-7), which ended up tied for fifth in the section with Franklin Regional. Penn-Trafford claimed the fourth and final playoff spot with a victory over Kiski Area on Friday night.

Cheswick Christian Academy 80, Trinity Christian 65 – Grant Rochkind scored 24 points and Sean Louis added 22 as Cheswick Christian finished in a tie for first place in the Southwest Christian Athletic Conference, giving coach Todd Rosio his 400th career win. Joseph Rosio had 16 points and Vincent Gibbs contributed 12. David Blackburn scored 14 and Owen Agate added 13 for Trinity Christian.

Hampton 63, Seneca Valley 44 – Liam Mignogna (19), Eric Weeks (14) and Peter Kramer (11) scored in double figures for Hampton (20-2) in a win at NA Hoops for a Cure at North Allegheny. Luke Lawson scored 19 for Seneca Valley (9-12).

Highlands 76, North Allegheny 46 – Bradyn Foster scored 18 points and Landan Signorella added 16 as Highlands topped the hosts at the NA Hoops for a Cure event at North Allegheny. Jordyn Tavarez had 12 points and Cam Reigard and Jimmy Kunst each finished with 11 for the Golden Rams (19-3). Joe Marquis scored 12 and Anthony Sciote and Joey Dopirak each had 11 for the Tigers (8-13).

North Catholic 66, Central Catholic 45 – Andrew Maddalon poured in 21 points and Max Hurray scored 17 to lead North Catholic (16-6) to a win at the Don Barth Classic. Randy Wilkerson scored 11 for Central Catholic (13-9).

South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 36 – Bryce Epps scored 23 points and Mikchael Michalski added 13 to pace South Allegheny (18-4) in a nonsection win. Seamus Riordan scored 15 and Nate Mallory had 12 for Shady Side Academy (15-6).

Thomas Jefferson 71, Bethel Park 53 – Evan Berger scored 28 points and Noah Prosser and Sean Sullivan added 12 each to lead Thomas Jefferson (15-7) to a nonsection win. Shawn Davis and Nick Brown scored 14 and Michael Matthias added 13 for Bethel Park (12-8).

Girls basketball

Cathedral Prep 40, Blackhawk 36 – Jayden McBride scored 18 points to lead Cathedral Prep (17-1) to victory over Blackhawk (19-3) at NA Hoops for a Cure at North Allegheny. Blackhawk’s Alena Fusetti led all scorers with 24 points and five 3-pointers while teammate Kassie Potts contributed 10 points.

Hampton 42, Seneca Valley 32 – At NA Hoops for a Cure at North Allegheny, Clair Rodgers scored 15 points as Hampton (14-8) defeated Seneca Valley (5-17). Meghan Murray added 14 points for Hampton while Allison Sevin led Seneca Valley with 16 points.

Neshannock 75, Aliquippa 45 – Mairan Haggerty had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Aaralyn Nogay also scored 23, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead Neshannock (16-6) to a nonsection win. Megan Pallerino added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Angel Henry led Aliquippa (10-9) with 15 points.

North Catholic 65, Oakland Catholic 54 – Ava Walker scored 23 points and Alayna Rocco added 20 points as North Catholic (19-3) won its 13th consecutive game by beating Oakland Catholic (19-3) in a nonsection matchup of WPIAL title contenders. Anna Waskiewicz chipped in 10 points for North Catholic, the No. 2 team in Class 4A in the Trib HSSN rankings. Alexa Washington and Rachel Haver scored 18 and 11 points, respectively, for Oakland Catholic, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, which had its 17-game winning streak snapped.

Mt. Lebanon 53, Cumberland Valley 32 – Payton Collins had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Chloe Desnain scored 10 as Mt. Lebanon (16-6) earned a win at Cumberland Valley.

OLSH 32, Eden Christian 24 – Gia Ierullo had 10 points as OLSH (16-6) beat Eden Christian (6-14) in nonsection play. Hope Haring had 11 points in the loss.

Penn-Trafford 44, Gateway 30 – In nonsection play, Olivia Pepple scored 18 points to lead Penn-Trafford (15-6) to victory over Gateway (4-17). Lilly Palladino added 10 points for Penn-Trafford.

South Fayette 46, North Allegheny 43 – South Fayette (20-2) outscored tournament host North Allegheny, 14-8, in the fourth quarter to secure a comeback win at the NA Hoops for a Cure event in a matchup of top WPIAL contenders. Maddie Webber had 17 and Lainey Yater netted 12 for the Lions, the No. 1 team in Class 5A. Jasmine Timmerson had a game-high 22 points and Lydia Betz finished with 10 for the Tigers (16-5), the No. 2 team in Class 6A.

Washington 40, Monessen 38 – Olivia Woods scored 14 points and Kaprice Johnson added 10 points as Washington (18-4) held off Monessen (15-5) in nonsection play. The win was Washington’s 11th straight, snapping Monessen’s 13-game winning streak. Hailey Johnson and MyAsia Majors scored nine points each for Monessen, which trailed by 13 heading into the fourth quarter before closing the gap to two.