High school roundup for Feb. 14, 2022: Class A top seed Bishop Canevin drops North Catholic

By:

Monday, February 14, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales dunks over North Catholic’s Max Rottman during their game on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kevaughn Price scores against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales dunks against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales celebrates with Kevaughn Price after scoring against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Trey Champine scores past North Catholic defenders during their game on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kai Spears defends against North Catholic’s Max Rottman during their game on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Shea Champine shoots a three-pointer against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jamil Fife (left) celebrates with Shea Champine after scoring against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales dunks over North Catholic defenders on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales drives to the basket to score against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Kevaughn Price scores against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jaden Gales (left) celebrates with Kevaughn Price after scoring against North Catholic on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Bishop Canevin High School. Previous Next

Jaden Gales scored 25 points and Class A No. 1 seed Bishop Canevin geared up for the WPIAL playoffs with a 76-49 victory over Class 4A No. 4 seed North Catholic on Monday on a night of nonsection basketball tune-ups.

Kevaughn Price had 18 points and Amari Evans added 10 for the Crusaders (17-4). Max Rottmann scored 15 points and hit four 3-pointers and Andrew Maddalon added 10 for North Catholic (17-3).

Bethel Park 74, Sharpsville 50 – Ben Guffey scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Anthony Watson followed with 13 and Austin Caye finished with 11 points for Bethel Park (16-6). James Thomas led all scorers with 31 points for Sharpsville.

Brentwood 67, Eden Christian 62 – Carter Betz scored 21 points, Nathan Ziegler added 16 and Mitch Fox followed with 13 for Brentwood (15-7). Damon Astorino led all scorers with 29 points for Eden Christian (12-8).

Burgettstown 56, South Side 46 – Jackson LaRocka and Caleb Russel scored 15 points each and James Levice had 11 to lead Burgettstown (8-12). Aidan Roach had 18 points and Brody Almashy added 15 for South Side (8-14).

Butler 72, Hampton 65 – Madden Clement scored 20 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead four Butler players in double figures. Raine Gratzmiller added 15 points for the Golden Tornado (12-9). Devin Carney scored 13 and Charles Kreinbucher had 10. Liam Mignogna netted 28 for Hampton (12-10) and Matt DeMatteo scored 10.

Canon-McMillan 57, Hempfield 50 – Gavin Miller scored 16 points and Jacob Samosky and Tyriek Williams had 12 each to power Canon-McMillan (12-9). Sean Gordon led Hempfield (7-14) with 22 points. Chaz Ewer added 12.

Carlynton 51, Keystone Oaks 46 – Khalil Kerr scored 14 points and Jaiden McClure added 10 for Carlynton (18-2). The Cougars outscored Keystone Oaks (11-10) 30-12 in the second half.

Chartiers Valley 65, Peters Township 59 – Jayden Davis and Drew Sleva scored 15 points each and Rudy Morris and Patrick Mulligan scored 10 points each for Chartiers Valley (8-14). Gavin Cote scored 17 points, Brendan McCullough had 15, and Jakob Ziegler added 10 for Peters Township (8-14).

Deer Lakes 64, Shady Side Academy 59 – Armend Karpuzi led with 22 points, Bryce Robson followed with 14, and Lucas Tiglio added 10 to push Deer Lakes (15-5) past Shady Side Academy (15-6).

Fox Chapel 63, Penn Hills 56 – Russell Fenton led with 16 points, Eli Yofan followed with 15, Jake DeMotte had 12, and J.P. Dockey added 10 for Fox Chapel (21-1). Jaden Duggar scored 15 points and Daemar Kelly had 11 for Penn Hills (17-4).

Greensburg Salem 71, Indiana 60 – Ben Thomas scored 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for Greensburg Salem (3-19). Cody Rubrecht added 15 and Donavin Waller had 12. Hunter Martin led Indiana (3-19) with 17. Evan Brocious had 15 and Trevor Todd added 14.

Laurel 56, Rochester 50 – Laban Barker scored 20 points, Eli Sickafuse had 14, and Kobe DeRosa added 11 to lead Laurel (13-8) over Rochester (8-11). JD Azulay scored 18 points, Jerome Mullins had 12, and Sal Laure added 10 for the Rams.

Laurel Highlands 71, Uniontown 38 – Keondre DeShields scored 20 points and Brandon Davis added 19 to lead Class 5A No. 1 seed Laurel Highlands (21-0). Jayden Pratt and Rodney Gallagher scored 10 each. Notorious Grooms had 15 for Uniontown (14-8).

Lincoln Park 89, West Allegheny 74 – Meleek Thomas and Brandin Cummings each scored 24 points and L.A. Pratt followed with 21 to lead Lincoln Park (15-6). Brandon Bell scored 23 points and Nodin Tracy added 19 for West Allegheny (10-11).

Mars 87, Shenango 42 – Austin Cote and Chris Dvorak led with 13 points each, Tasso Sfanos followed with 12, and Zach Schlegel, Bryce Cunningham, and Ryan Ceh added 11 points apiece to help Mars (20-2) past Shenango (8-14).

Monessen 69, Serra Catholic 55 – Lorenzo Gardner led all scorers with 26, Jaisean Blackman added 16 and Leonaj Thomas finished with 11 as Monessen (18-4) finished the regular season with 15 straight wins. Elijah Ward put up 13, Isiah Petty netted 11 and Alexavier Saunders chipped in 10 for Serra Catholic (10-10).

Mt. Lebanon 66, Erie 40 – Christian Powers led with 20 points, Lucas Garofoli followed with 12, Michael Pfeuffer had 11, and Tanner Donati added 10 for Mt. Lebanon (14-8). Layveon Gore and Jay Smith scored eight points each for Erie (11-9).

Neighborhood Academy 59, Portersville Christian 40 – Jalen Moore scored 19, Shamar Simpson followed with 18, and Naizlim Daniels added 11 for Neighborhood Academy (11-7). Christian Carter led all scorers with 24 points for Portersville.

North Hills 72, Shaler 52 – Royce Parham led all scorers with 27, Matt Seidl followed with 17, and Alex Smith and Devin Burgess each scored 12 for Class 6A No. 1 seed North Hills (22-0), closing out an undefeated regular season. Logan Bernesser scored 14 points for Shaler (12-9).

Norwin 63, Franklin Regional 54 – Adam Bilinski hit for 31 points to lead Norwin (9-10). Ty Stecko added 14 and Michael Fleming had 10. Caden Smith les Franklin Regional (7-14) with 19 points. Jake Kimmich had 15.

OLSH 84, Ambridge 32 – Dawson Summers scored 22 points, Kevin Wilson and Rocco Spadafora each scored 12, and Bryson Kirschner followed with 11 as Class 2A No. 1 seed OLSH (19-0) cruised past Ambridge (1-18).

Penn-Trafford 71, Woodland Hills 40 – Nick Crum led with 20 points, Tom Kalkstein followed with 16, and Noah Wright added 12 to lead Penn-Trafford (9-12). Chaz Cobbs led Woodland Hills (8-14) with 10 points.

Quaker Valley 78, Thomas Jefferson 59 – Markus Frank and Adou Thiero scored 32 points each to lead Class 4A No. 1 seed Quaker Valley (20-0) past Thomas Jefferson (6-14). Evan Berger scored 16 points, Noah Prosser had 12, and Joey Lekse added 11 for TJ.

South Fayette 64, Beaver 35 – Brandon Jakiela scored 11 points and Alex Hall had 10 to lead South Fayette (14-8). Luke Tomalski scored 13 for Beaver (9-13).

St. Joseph 90, Plum 66 – Jimmy Giannetta racked up 40 points, Trevor Greenwald added 16, and Rylan Zale finished with 10 for St. Joseph (10-12). Cameron Moss put up 20 points, Seth Favero scored 14 with four 3-pointers, and Nick Killinger added 12 for Plum (6-15).

Trinity 65, Elizabeth Forward 57 – Connor Roberts scored 20 points, Jacob Dunkle had 16, and Dante DeRubbo added 11 to lead Trinity (6-15) over Elizabeth Forward (14-8) to a nonsection win. Charlie Nigut scored 12 points and Isaiah Turner had 11 for EF.

Washington 72, Albert Gallatin 58 – Tayshawn Levy put up 24 points, Brandon Patterson scored 18, and Davoun Fuse chipped in with 16 for Washington (16-2). Nick Pegg and Mykel Belt scored 15 for the Colonials (10-11).

Yough 57, West Mifflin 55 – Terek Crosby scored 18 points and Austin Matthews added 17 for Yough (13-9). Parker Rost had 10. Jordan Lucas-Johnson led West Mifflin (10-11) with 16 points. Mekhi Scott added 15 and Shai Newby had 13.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 68, Canon-McMillan 59 – Gianna Michaux led all scorers with 25 points, Mya Glisan put up 16, and Courtlyn Turner scored 13 for Albert Gallatin (15-4). Julianna Borella netted 18, Stellanie Loutsion followed with 17, and Tori Wesolowski chipped in with 12 for Canon-McMillan (5-15).

Beaver 60, Mohawk 36 – Payton List scored 31 points and Chloe List had 15 to lead Beaver (15-5). Alexa Kadilak led with 18 points and five 3s for Mohawk (8-13).

Bethel Park 63, North Catholic 62 – Mary Boff led with 25 points, Ella Sabatos followed with 12, and Emma Dziezgowski added 11 to push Class 6A No. 5 seed Bethel Park (11-9) past Class 3A No. 1 seed North Catholic (16-5). Dacia Lewandowski scored 18 points, Alayna Rocco had 17, Victoria Drevna added 15, and Anna Waskiewicz had 11 for North Catholic.

Blackhawk 38, Norwin 33 – Quinn Borroni scored 10 points to lead Class 4A No. 1 seed Blackhawk (21-0). Brianna Zajicek scored nine points for Class 6A No. 4 seed Norwin (15-6).

Butler 66, Hampton 57 – Makenna Maier scored 24 points, Justine Forbes had 14, and Aubree Tack added 12 to lead Butler (13-9). Meghan Murray scored 22 points and Sophie Kelly had 17 for Hampton (18-4).

Chartiers-Houston 45, McGuffey 24 – Dominique Mortimer scored 13 points with four 3-pointers and Mia Mitrik added 10 to lead Chartiers-Houston (11-10). Taylor Schumacher scored seven for McGuffey (9-13).

Clairton 43, Mt. Pleasant 34 – Iyanna Wade scored 25 points for Clairton (15-3). Tiffany Zelmore scored 22 points for Mt. Pleasant (8-14).

Ellis School 46, Hillel Academy 2 – Bella Lyda scored 12 points and Alex Warren added 11 for Ellis School (6-13).

Fox Chapel 48, Penn Hills 31 – Elsie Smith scored 18 points to lead Fox Chapel (7-16). Hannah Pugliese scored 16 and Cara Crawford had 10 for Penn Hills (1-18).

Frazier 37, Bentworth 32 – Eliza Newcomer led Frazier (7-14) with 18 points. Mackenzie Aloe led Bentworth (6-15) with 12.

Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Waynesburg 19 – Mya Morgan scored 14 points and Bailry Kuhns followed with 12 to lift Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4) past Waynesburg (15-4). Clara Paige Miller had eight for the Raiders.

Hempfield 61, Connellsville 60 – Brooke McCoy recorded a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds), Sarah Podkul added 18, and Allie Cervola finished with 10 for Hempfield (5-16). Madison Kinneer and Hillary Claycomb scored 16 points apiece and Nevah Hamborky added 10 for Connellsville (8-14).

Indiana 68, North Allegheny 61 – Hope Cook scored 21 points, Eve Fiala put up 17, and Isabella Antonacci chipped in 10 for Class 5A No. 5 seed Indiana (19-3). Mia Tuman (16), Emma Fischer (15), Jasmine Timmerson (13) and Lydia Betz (11) scored in double figures for Class 6A No. 2 seed North Allegheny (20-2).

Kiski Area 61, Freeport 37 – Lexi Colaianni led all scorers with 27 points on nine 3-pointers while Abbie Johns and Rikiya Garcia each scored 10 points for Kiski Area (9-13). Ava Soilis scored 14 for Freeport (8-10).

Latrobe 56, Penn-Trafford 37 – Emma Blair (18), Anna Rafferty (16) and Elle Snyder (12) scored in double figures for Latrobe (17-3). Olivia Pepple scored 14 points for Penn-Trafford (12-9) and sank four 3-pointers.

Lincoln Park 60, Washington 20 – Mikayla Newsome netted 15 points and Bella Ruminer scored 10 to propel Lincoln Park (12-10). Marena Malone had seven points for Washington (1-20).

Neshannock 69, Eden Christian 24 – Mairan Haggerty scored 21 points and Aaralyn Nogay added 10 to power Neshannock (20-2) past Eden Christian (9-10).

Peters Township 62, Belle Vernon 39 – Journey Thompson led all scorers with 14 points, Avana Sales followed with 13, and Gemma Walker chipped in 10 for Peters Township (12-10). Tess Rodriguez put up 12 points and Jenna Dawson added 11 for Belle Vernon (15-7).

Pine-Richland 65, Franklin Regional 51 – Madison Zavasky put up 21 points, Sarah Pifer followed with 18, Sophie Catalano finished with 12, and Katie Pifer chipped in 10 for Pine-Richland (7-15). Sarah Penrod scored 22, Olivia Orndorff added 13, and Avery Musto netted 12 for Franklin Regional (6-15).

Rochester 57, Ambridge 38 – Corynne Hauser scored a career-high 44 points to lead Class A No. 1 seed Rochester (16-4) past Ambridge (1-21).

South Fayette 53, Montour 24 – Maddie Webber led with 23 points and Mia Webber added 11 for South Fayette (18-4). Olivia Lysick led Montour (15-6) with 12 points.

South Park 71, Ringgold 48 – Nora Ozimek scored 21, Maya Wertelet followed with 17, Maddie Graham added 12, and Nicole Kempton finished with 11 to lead South Park (19-3). Kirra Gerard put up 14 and Kasandra Holland chipped in 10 for Ringgold (6-15).

St. Joseph 58, Cornell 32 – Julie Spinelli scored 28 points and Trinity Lockwood-Morris added 13 for St. Joseph (8-13). Leiana Rucker led Cornell (7-12) with 18 points.

Upper Saint Clair 61, Wheeling Park (WV) 53 – Mia Brown led with 20 points, Paige Dellicarri followed with 15 points and five 3s, and Rylee Kalocay added 12 for lead Upper Saint Clair (18-4). Alexis Bordas led with 17 points and Sophie Abraham added 11 for Wheeling Park (16-4).

West Shamokin 57, Derry 47 – Lexie Young put up 27 points and Maddie McConnel added 14 to lead West Shamokin. Derry (7-13) was led by Tianna Moracco, who scored 29 points. Morocco ends her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,163 career points.

Hockey

Mt. Lebanon 3, Baldwin 1 – Jackson Klasnick, Marcus Simmonds and Ryan Patrick scored as Mt. Lebanon (10-7-0-1) beat Baldwin (10-6-0-3) in Class 3A. Collin Kuch scored the lone goal for the Highlanders.

Elizabeth Forward 11, Central Valley 2 – Matthew Karpuszka had three goals and two assists, and Zach Motil and Chase Glunt each scored twice to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-6-0-2) to a Class B victory over Central Valley (0-16). Ben Ruskay, Joey Wach, Bobby Boord Jr. and Doug Hoffman scored for Elizabeth Forward. Neil Domico and Aiden Pournaras scored for Central Valley.

Fox Chapel 9, McDowell 4 – Danny Downey had a seven-point night with three goals and four assists to lead Fox Chapel (16-0) to a Class A win. Tommy Healy had three goals and two assists and Mason Heininger added two goals and an assist. Braeden Martin had two goals and an assist for McDowell (8-7).

Thomas Jefferson 4, Montour 1 – Nick Best had two goals and Andrew Oliver and Ty Rayman also scored as Thomas Jefferson (16-1-1) broke open a Class 2A game with three goals in the third period. Gabe Gordon gave Montour (4-10-2) a 1-0 lead in the first. Anthony Reinholt made 56 saves.

Upper St. Clair 5, Central Catholic 3 – Aaron Stawiarski had a goal and two assists and Colin Ruffner added a goal and an assist for Upper St. Clair (6-10-1) in a Class 3A win. John McShane, Dom Keller and Peyton Gillespie also scored. Beckham Alger scored twice for Central Catholic (8-9).

Westmont Hilltop 4, North Hills 1 – Nick Rozich, Evan Allen, Kyle Replogle and Payton Sell scored for Westmont Hilltop (10-6) in a Class A win. Ben Baskinger scored the lone goal for North Hills (11-8).