High school roundup for Feb. 15, 2021: West Greene’s Jersey Wise hits milestone

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 10:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Greene’s Jersey Wise scored her 1,000th points Monday afternoon.

Jersey Wise scored a career-high 31 points, hitting the 1,000-point milestone for her career, to lead West Greene to an 82-30 Section 2-A girls basketball victory over Monessen on Monday afternoon.

Anna Durbin added 13 points and Elizabeth Brudnock had 11 for No. 2 West Greene (12-2, 7-0). Mercedes Major led Monessen (8-6, 6-3) with nine points.

Wise finished with 1,001 points for her career. Wise, Brudnock and Katylynn Walls are part of a senior class that went 80-12, the best record for a class in school history. The class didn’t lose a home game or a section game and reached the WPIAL finals three times.

West Greene was the only WPIAL school to play games Monday, moving tipoff up to the afternoon to avoid bad weather. The boys team lost to Avella, 58-46.

