High school roundup for Feb. 19, 2020: After slow start, Blackhawk rolls Elizabeth Forward

By:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 10:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Ryan Heckathorn scored 21 points Wednesday night. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Luke Brandner (23) dunks against New Castle during a 4A WPIAL first round game Feb. 19, 2020 at North Allegheny High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s Michael Wells (3) is fouled by Mt. Pleasant’s Jonas King (35) during a 4A WPIAL first round game Feb. 19, 2020 at North Allegheny High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Jonas King (35) shoots over New Castle’s Michael Wells (3) during a 4A WPIAL first round game Feb. 19, 2020 at North Allegheny High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s Sheldon Cox (11) pulls down a rebound against Mt. Pleasant during a 4A WPIAL first round game Feb. 19, 2020 at North Allegheny High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s Isiah Carter (21) looks to block Mt. Pleasant’s Jonas King (35) during a 4A WPIAL first round game Feb. 19, 2020 at North Allegheny High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s Michael Graham (1) defends against Mt. Pleasant’s Tyler Salvatore (5) during a 4A WPIAL first round game Feb. 19, 2020 at North Allegheny High. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Lucas Toohey (4) competes against New Castle during a 4A WPIAL first round game Feb. 19, 2020 at North Allegheny High. Previous Next

Blackhawk was the only team in the Class 4A boys basketball field that won at least a share of its section title in the regular season but didn’t receive a first-round playoff bye.

In the first quarter Wednesday night, it looked like the WPIAL made the right decision in giving the Cougars the short end of the stick. After that, not so much.

Tyler Fedisin scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Ryan Heckathorn added 21 to lead Blackhawk to a 72-49 first-round victory over Elizabeth Forward.

The 12th-seeded Warriors (8-14) led 15-9 after the first quarter. Fifth-seeded Blackhawk (12-10) went on a 25-5 run in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Marco Borello and James Darno added 10 points each for the Cougars, who will face fourth-seeded Uniontown in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

Avonworth 49, Brownsville 19 — Kat Goetz scored 20 points as fifth-seeded Avonworth turned in a dominant performance in its Class 2A playoff opener. Harris Robinson added 12 points for the Antelopes (17-6), who led 17-2 after the first quarter. Emma Seto led No. 12 Brownsville (13-9) with 15 points.

Avonworth will meet fourth-seeded South Park in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Listen to an archived broadcast of Blackhawk-Elizabeth Forward or Avonworth-Brownsville on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Blackhawk