High school roundup for Feb. 2, 2023: Kaley Rohanna hits 1,000 points in key Waynesburg win

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career on a free throw with 1.3 seconds left, to lead Waynesburg to a 48-40 victory over Yough in a key Section 4-3A matchup Thursday night.

Peyton Cowell had 11 and Josie Horne added 10 for the Raiders (17-2, 7-1), who took control by scoring the first five points of the second half. Mikayla Chewning led the Cougars (10-9, 5-3) with 14 points. Laney Gerdich had 12.

Aliquippa 59, Rochester 22 – Angel Henry led with 22 points and Aunesty Johnson added 20 to help Aliquippa (10-7, 8-3) past Rochester (4-14, 4-6) in Section 1-2A. Aleaya Mercier led the Rams with 13 points.

Apollo-Ridge 60, Deer Lakes 37 – Sophie Yard (19), Brinley Toland (15), Sydney McCray (12) and Kylar Toland (12) scored in double figures for Apollo-Ridge (17-3, 6-2) in Section 3-3A. Jessica Sullivan led Deer Lakes (5-15, 3-5) with 11 points.

Armstrong 48, Hampton 42 – Emma Paul scored 20 points to pace Armstrong (17-3, 8-3) in a key Section 2-5A matchup. Meghan Murray led Hampton (13-6, 7-3) with 21 points.

Beaver 60, Central Valley 30 – Lauren Hansen scored 22 points and Chloe List added 15 as Beaver (12-6, 5-3) doubled up Central Valley (6-12, 2-6) in Section 2-4A. Nyah Hayes scored 15 for the Warriors.

Belle Vernon 53, Laurel Highlands 45 – Jenna Dawson scored 17 points and Farrah Reader added 13 for Belle Vernon (14-6, 10-1) in a Section 3-4A victory. Miyah Harris led Laurel Highlands (10-10, 5-5) with 21 points.

Bishop Canevin 66, Eden Christian 44 – Rachel Boehm scored 20 points, Ashley Lippold had 16 and Josie Bocheccio added 14 to lead Bishop Canevin (8-7, 4-1) to a Section 1-A win. Ella D’Ippolito and Lanie Brogdon scored 12 points apiece and Hope Sharing had 10 for Eden Christian (5-12, 0-5).

Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 28 – Kaitlyn Nease scored 27 points and Jill Frazier added 12 to help Burgettstown (14-5, 8-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Jazlyn Martino scored 10 for Fort Cherry (12-8, 4-4).

Burrell 49, Ligonier Valley 43 – Addy Landowski scored 13 points and Riley Steritz added 12 to lead Burrell (9-11, 3-5) to a Section 3-3A win. Julianna Fisher added 10. Maddy Marinchak scored 19 and Misty Miller had 11 for Ligonier Valley (2-15, 0-8).

California 52, Bentworth 48 – Rakiyah Porter scored 23 points to lead California (10-9, 7-3) past Bentworth (4-15, 2-9) in a Section 4-2A win. Amber Sallee scored 21 points for the Bearcats.

Charleroi 48, South Park 43 – Bella Carroto scored 23 points to lead Charleroi (9-8, 4-4) to a Section 4-3A win over South Park (9-11, 5-3). Hayley Bennett led the Eagles with 14 points and Maddie Graham had 13.

Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 28 – Ava Capozzoli scored 17 points and Kaydan Buckingham had 12 for Chartiers-Houston (13-7, 9-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Allie Yauch scored eight points for Frazier (5-13, 2-8).

Geibel 44, Mapletown 31 – Emma Larkin scored 24 points and Amanda Hoffer and Maia Stevenson added eight points apiece to push Geibel (10-10, 4-4) to a Section 2-A win over Mapletown (6-12, 2-6). Treslee Weston led the Maples with eight points.

Highlands 50, Derry 20 – Kalleigh Nerone led Highlands (12-7, 7-3) with 17 points and Katelyn Myers added 12 in a Section 1-4A win over Derry (9-12, 2-9).

Indiana 68, Franklin Regional 31 – Eve Fiala led Indiana (14-6, 10-0) with 29 points and Katie Kovalchick added 21 in a Section 1-5A win. Sarah Penrod scored 10 points for Franklin Regional (6-13, 4-7).

Knoch 48, Greensburg Salem 43 – Naturelle Ewing and Nina Shaw scored 15 points apiece and Megan Vasas added 10 to push Knoch (13-6, 8-2) past Greensburg Salem (13-7, 5-5) in Section 1-4A. Kaitlyn Mankins led the Golden Lions with 14 points.

Latrobe 65, Albert Gallatin 46 – Elle Snyder led with 22 points, Josie Straigis had 14 and Camille Dominick and Carley Berk added 12 points apiece to help Latrobe (13-7, 5-5) past Albert Gallatin (9-11, 3-8) in a Section 3-5A win. Mya Glisan led the Colonials with 16 points.

Laurel 60, Beaver Falls 39 – Regan Atkins scored 21 points to lead Laurel (16-2, 7-1) to a Section 1-3A victory. Danielle Pontius added 13 and Joselynn Fortuna and Kendra Ruperto chipped in 11 each. Avina Norman scored 14 and Taylor Pullen had 10 for Beaver Falls (7-10, 2-6).

Lincoln Park 50, Moon 49 – Aizlyn Thompson scored 15 points and Maddie Syka had 11 for Lincoln Park (16-3, 5-3) in a Section 4-5A victory. Maria Depner had 14 and Jaedin Griggs added 13 for Moon (7-12, 0-8).

McGuffey 45, Brownsville 42 (OT) – Lexi Ewig scored 20 points for McGuffey (13-7, 3-5) in a Section 4-3A win over Brownsville (5-13, 0-8) in overtime. Ava Clark led the Falcons with 19 points and Skylar Gates had 17.

Mohawk 51, Ellwood City 40 – Erynne Capalbo and Aricka Young scored 13 points each and Alexa Kadilak added 12 for Mohawk (13-7, 5-3) in Section 1-3A. Claire Noble led Ellwood City (8-12, 2-6) with 17.

Monessen 43, West Greene 32 – MyAsia Majors led Monessen (13-4, 7-1) with 13 points in a Section 2-A win. Lexi Six scored 10 points for West Greene (10-8, 6-2).

North Allegheny 56, Butler 29 – Kellie McConnell scored 15 points and Caroline Henderson added 11 to help North Allegheny (13-4, 7-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Amelia McMichael led Butler (10-9, 4-4) with eight points.

North Catholic 70, Valley 24 – Ava Walker scored 16 points and Sarah Loughry added 11 to help North Catholic (15-4, 11-0) to a Section 1-4A victory. Tori Johnson scored eight for Valley (2-17, 0-10).

North Hills 59, New Castle 50 – Tatyanna Bermudez scored 15 points and Olivia Waters added 15 for North Hills (6-13, 1-9) in a Section 2-5A win. Jayden Arnett had 10. Rihanna Boice led New Castle (4-15, 1-10) with 18 points. Diamond Richardson hit five 3-pointers.

Oakland Catholic 77, Penn-Trafford 47 – Halena Hill scored 17 points and Alexa Washington added 16 for Oakland Catholic (18-2, 11-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Rachel Haver had 14. Olivia Pepple led Penn-Trafford (13-5, 6-4) with 19.

OLSH 57, East Allegheny 26 – Kyleigh Nagy led OLSH (13-6, 6-2) with 15 points in a Section 2-3A win. Cashmere Marshall and Riley Varner scored eight points each for East Allegheny (3-13, 0-8).

Pine-Richland 45, Seneca Valley 34 – Madison Zavasky scored 18 points and Sarah Pifer had 16 to lead Pine-Richland (9-9, 3-5) past Seneca Valley (5-14, 1-7) in a Section 1-6A win. Emerson Peffer led the Raiders with 15 points and Natalie Hambly had 10.

Quaker Valley 42, Hopewell 37 – Oumou Thiero scored 12 points and Madison Chapman added 10 to push Quaker Valley (14-6, 7-1) past Hopewell (7-12, 2-6) in a Section 2-4A win. Lauryn Speicher led the Vikings with 19 points.

Riverview 58, Jeannette 27 – Isabel Chaparro scored 18 points on six 3-pointers to lead Riverview (10-8, 6-1) to a Section 3-A victory. Katerina Tsambis and Lola Abraham each added 15. Jordan Bass led Jeannette (1-18, 1-5) with 11 points.

Serra Catholic 47, Clairton 35 – Brianna Battles led with 21 points, Cate Clarke added 11 and Caitlyn Cooley had 10 for Serra Catholic (14-2, 9-1) in a Section 3-2A win. Iyanna Wade led Clairton (9-7, 7-4) with 33 points and six 3-pointers.

Seton LaSalle 63, South Allegheny 43 – Mallory Daly scored 27 points and Addie Lonergan added 21 to lead Seton LaSalle (12-7, 4-4) to a Section 2-3A win over South Allegheny (8-12, 2-6). Angelina Cortazzo led the Gladiators with 20 points.

Sewickley Academy 47, New Brighton 15 – Libby Eannarino scored 26 points and Rinnie Jardini added 11 for Sewickley Academy (6-13, 2-8) in a Section 1-2A win. Alexa Weiser led New Brighton (0-17, 0-10) with 11 points.

Shady Side Academy 63, Mt. Pleasant 38 – Maggie Spell scored 32 point, hitting five 3-pointers, and Karis Thomas added 19 for Shady Side Academy (16-2, 8-0) in Section 3-3A. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant (13-7, 4-4) with 28.

Shenango 69, South Side 51 – Kylee Rubin scored 26 points and Emilee Fedrizzi added 20 for Shenango (17-4, 10-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Bailey Strnisa scored 17 and Alison Delong had 10 for South Side (7-12, 3-7).

South Fayette 65, Montour 24 – Maddie Webber scored 18 points, Lainey Yater had 16 and Ava Leroux added 11 to lead South Fayette (17-2, 8-0) to a Section 4-5A win. Sterling McCleartz scored eight points for Montour (6-13, 3-5).

Steel Valley 48, Ellis School 41 – Ava Caiarelli scored 18 points to lead Steel Valley (1-17, 1-10) to its first win of the season in Section 3-2A. Taelor Spencer led Ellis School (5-13, 2-8) with 12 points.

Trinity 66, West Allegheny 37 – Maddy Roberts scored 17 points, Eden Williamson had 15 and Ruby Morgan added 14 to lead Trinity (13-5, 7-1) to a Section 4-5A win over West Allegheny (5-13, 1-7).

Uniontown 36, Ringgold 33 – Emily Meyers scored 11 points and Lyric McLee added 10 to lead Uniontown (3-17, 2-9) to a Section 3-4A win. Angelina Massey had 13 points and Abbey Whaley added 10 for Ringgold (4-15, 2-8).

Upper St. Clair 73, Chartiers Valley 44 – Paige Dellicarri scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to lead Upper St. Clair (16-2, 9-0) in Section 2-6A. Kate Robbins added 12 and Rylee Kalocay had 11. Chloe Williams led Chartiers Valley (10-7, 6-4) with nine points.

Washington 44, Carmichaels 14 – Olivia Woods scored 22 points and Kaprice Johnson had 10 to help Washington (15-4, 10-0) past Carmichaels (7-13, 5-5) in Section 4-2A.

West Mifflin 68, Southmoreland 27 – Emily Beck led with 19 points, Tori Carr had 14 and Savaughn Wimbs added 10 for West Mifflin (10-8, 7-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Reagan Carson led Southmoreland (1-19, 0-10) with 11 points.

Winchester Thurston 67, Springdale 33 – Sky Still scored 25 points and DaShae Cochran added 22 to lead Winchester Thurston (10-9, 7-3) to a Section 3-2A victory. Ashlyn Ferderbar scored 12 and Caity Stec had 11 for Springdale (4-14, 1-9).

Boys basketball

Neighborhood Academy 50, Hillel Academy 18 – Nate Hargrove scored 17 points to lead Neighborhood Academy (14-4, 5-3) past Hillel Academy (2-7, 0-7) in Section 3-A.

North Catholic 66, Central Valley 47 – Andrew Maddalon scored 18 points and Max Hurray added 16 to help North Catholic (12-6, 8-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Max Rottmann had 10. Andre Vacich scored 20 and Jayvin Thompson had 10 for Central Valley (6-13, 3-7).

Hockey

Armstrong 4, Mars 1 – Brayden Landgraf had two goals and an assist and Wyatt Tutak added a goal and two assists to lead Armstrong (15-2) to a Class 2A win. Grant Weaver scored for Mars (3-13).

Bishop McCort 5, Butler 2 – Mykyta Yalovyi had two goals and three assists and Ivan Safronov added two goals and two assists for Bishop McCort (11-6) in a Class 2A win. Jaxon Salata and Carter Blystone scored for Butler (2-14-1).

Blackhawk 5, Beaver 3 – Owen Gratkowski scored the game-winning goal with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the third period to lead Blackhawk (4-11-2) to a Class A win. Jacob Hofer and Owen Keister each had a goal and an assist for Blackhawk. Roman Guido had a goal and an assist for Beaver (1-15).

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 2 – Ethan Franczyk scored the game-winning goal with 27 seconds left to lead Canon-McMillan (4-12-1) to a Class 3A victory. Anthony Petrillo had two goals and an assist. Tanner Plinta scored twice for Baldwin (5-10-1).

Freeport 7, Westmont Hilltop 4 – Trailing 4-2 five minutes into the third period, Freeport (7-8-1) scored five straight goals, including four in a span of 3:25, to grab a Class A win. Zachary Bowser had two goals and three assists, Aiden Bauman two goals and two assists and Nick Dobransky two goals and an assist. Jake Suwan added a goal and an assist. Evan Allen, Nick Rozich and Brett Hoffman each had a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop (1-15).

Greensburg Salem 4, Fox Chapel 0 – Owen Tutich scored twice and Tristan Gonzales made 14 saves to lead Greensburg Salem (14-3) in a key Class A matchup. Hunter Webb and Carter Cherok also scored. Joe Rattner made 23 saves for Fox Chapel (16-2).

Montour 9, Wheeling Park 5 – Chase Schaltenbrand, Hunter Fiedler and Aiden Moskovitz each scored two goals and Jack Rogers had three assists to lead Montour (12-4) to a Class A win. Ian Richards had two goals and an assist for Wheeling Park (0-15).

Norwin 11, Wheeling Catholic 9 – Alex Thomas had a 10-point night, racking up eight goals and two assists, to lead Norwin (12-4-1) to a Class A win. Zayn Zeravica, Dom Cerilli and Logan Robb also scored and Dominick Costantino had three assists. Aden Cooey and Gary Hatfield had hat tricks for Wheeling Catholic (5-12).

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 3 – Xavier Soloman had two goals and two assists and Jack Blank scored twice for Penn-Trafford (9-7) in a Class 2A win. Noah Guidos, Fletcher Harvey and Bryant Dumnich scored for Latrobe (10-6).

Ringgold 7, Morgantown 1 – Trent Hawk and Noah Levender scored two goals apiece and Kenneth Cadwallader had a goal and two assists for Ringgold (12-1) in a Varsity D2 win. Anthony Dibartolomeo scored for Morgantown (7-7-1).

Upper St. Clair 8, Bethel Park 3 – Zachary Hardy had a hat trick, Colin Ruffner racked up two goals and five assists and Aaron Stawiarski compiled two goals and four assists for Upper St. Clair (9-6-1) in a Class 3A win. Colin Nebel scored twice and Luke Henderson had a goal and an assist for Bethel Park (5-10-1).

