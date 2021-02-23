High school roundup for Feb. 22, 2021: Beaver beats buzzer to stay unbeaten

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 12:19 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List scored eight points Monday night.

Maddi Weiland hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as No. 1 Beaver preserved its undefeated record with a 34-32 girls basketball victory over Blackhawk in Section 2-4A Monday night.

Maddi Weiland, Kenzie Weiland and Payton List scored eight points apiece for Beaver (15-0, 13-0). Jolie Strati led Blackhawk (11-5, 9-4) with 12 points.

Albert Gallatin 41, Connellsville 15 – Bryn Bezjak scored eight points to lead Albert Gallatin (13-5, 8-4) past Connellsville (5-6, 5-5) in Section 3-5A.

Bethel Park 58, Hempfield 39 — Emma Dziezgowski scored 18 points, Olivia Westphal added 15, and No. 4 Bethel Park (13-3, 4-2) jumped out to a first-quarter lead and rolled to a Section 2-6A win. Brooke McCoy led Hempfield (3-8, 1-5) with 14. Capri DeCaro had 10.

Burgettstown 43, Bishop Canevin 37 – Madeline Newark scored 15 points and Kaitltyn Nease added 12 as Burgettstown (14-2, 9-0) won a nonsection matchup. Savannah Abbott led Bishop Canevin (5-6, 4-4) with 18.

Burrell 57, Jeannette 19 — Allison Fisher scored 30 points to lead Burrell (8-8, 4-5) to a Section 4-2A victory. Mac Rigney led Jeannette (0-17, 0-6) with six points.

Butler 47, Penn-Trafford 31 — Maisy Gibson scored 13 points and Sarayne Forbes added 12 to help Butler (9-7, 8-4) to a nonsection win. Allie Prady led Penn-Trafford (10-5, 9-5) with 11 points.

Chartiers-Houston 50, Monessen 33 — Dominique Mortimer scored 22 points, Zamierah Edwards added 10, and Chartiers-Houston (8-6, 4-6) used a 20-4 surge in the second quarter to take a nonsection victory. Mercedes Major scored 15 for Monessen (9-8, 7-3).

Gateway 53, Greensburg Salem 48 (OT) — Lexi Margolis scored 20 points and Dynasty Shegog added 11 to lead Gateway (7-10, 3-7) in Section 4-5A. Abby Mankins had a game-high 27 for Greensburg Salem (6-11, 2-10), which erased a nine-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime.

Highlands 56, Valley 20 — The Golden Rams (6-12, 5-6) shut out the Vikings (1-7, 0-6) in the fourth quarter to earn a Section 1-4A victory. Kalleigh Nerone led Highlands with 14 points and Maria Fabregas scored 10.

Laurel 58, Beaver Falls 45 – Regan Atkins scored 16 points and Lucia Lombardo and Johnna Hill had 11 each in a Section 1-3A win for Laurel (15-2, 8-2). Macyla Collins led Beaver Falls (4-13, 2-9) with 24 points.

Montour 53, Central Valley 36 – Olivia Lyscik scored 14 points to help Montour (11-9, 7-6) to a Section 2-4A win. Ava Scrabis added 11 and Raegan Kadlecik had 10. Paige Elmer led Central Valley (6-11, 3-9) with 15 points. Alyssa Gillin had 10.

Mt. Lebanon 49, Canon-McMillan 32 – Ashleigh Connor scored 23 points to help No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (14-3, 6-0) to a Section 2-6A victory. Stellanie Loutison scored 11 for Canon-McMillan (1-12, 1-9).

Mt. Pleasant 41, East Allegheny 37 – Tiffany Zelmore poured in 30 points to help Mt. Pleasant (9-6, 4-5) to a nonsection win. Abby Henderson had 15 for East Allegheny (6-6, 5-5). Casmere Marshall added 12.

OLSH 42, Eden Christian 39 – Grace Bradley, Emily Schuck and Katie Hoff had eight points apiece to lead Class 2A No. 5 OLSH (12-4, 10-2) to a nonsection win. Emilia Johnson led Class A No. 3 Eden Christian (9-6, 6-2) with 11 points.

Penn Hills 43, Oakland Catholic 41 – Jasmyn Golden scored 20 points and Delainey Carpenter added 11 for Penn Hills (9-6, 3-3) in a nonsection win. Alexa Washington led Oakland Catholic (9-9, 5-1) with 11 points. Halena Hill added 10.

Quaker Valley 63, Hopewell 25 – Bailey Garbee scored 17 points to lead No. 4 Quaker Valley (12-4, 10-2) past Hopewell (3-9, 3-9) in Section 2-4A. Claire Kuzma added 12 and Corinne Washington 11.

Serra Catholic 66, Seton LaSalle 45 – Grace Navarro scored 20 points and No. 1 Serra Catholic (12-0, 8-0) used a 23-5 third-quarter surge after trailing by nine points at halftime to win in Section 2-2A. Nicole Pawlowski added 16 and Cate Clarke 13. Kiara Cerminara had 20 and Emma Walsh 12 for Seton LaSalle (5-5, 5-3).

Sewickley Academy 65, Aliquippa 34 – Mia DelVecchio scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Sewickley Academy (11-5, 8-2) in Section 1-2A. Kamryn Lightcap had 12, Hailey Drutarosky 11 and Rinnie Jardini 10. Amaya Walker led Aliquippa (5-11, 3-9) with 11 points.

South Fayette 52, Moon 50 – Ava Leroux scored on a putback at the buzzer to lead South Fayette (11-5, 5-2) to a Section 1-5A victory. Maddie Webber led South Fayette with 20 points. Emma Theodorsson led Moon (6-11, 4-5) with 24 points. Olivia Logan added 16.

Southmoreland 50, Ligonier Valley 29 — Olivia Cernuto scored 15 points and Maddie Moore contributed 11 as No. 4 Southmoreland (14-3, 11-1) won in Section 3-4A. Amanda Woods led Ligonier Valley (0-11, 0-10) with eight points.

Springdale 37, Leechburg 19 — The Dynamos (5-10, 1-5) took a 12-point lead into halftime and never looked back in a nonsection win. Grace Gent led Springdale with 18 points. Christine Guo led the Blue Devils (2-9, 2-5) with seven.

Trinity 56, Thomas Jefferson 41 – Alyssa Clutter scored 16 points to lead No. 1 Trinity (16-1, 10-0) in a matchup of the top two teams in Section 3-5A. Courtney Dahlquist had 13 and Kaylin Venick 10. Julia Berberich led Thomas Jefferson (10-7, 8-2) with 11 points.

West Allegheny 37, Carlynton 24 – Kayle Howard scored 15 points and West Allegheny (1-13, 0-10) used a 13-1 run in the second quarter to pick up its first win of the season. Madison Rieker added 10 points. Kendall Kline led Carlynton with nine.

Washington 46, Charleroi 40 – Kiera Woods scored 13 points and Sam Maurer added 10 to lead Washington (6-8, 4-5) to a Section 2-3A win. Leena Henderson scored 15 and McKenna Deunger had 10 for Charleroi (7-8, 5-5).

Waynesburg 51, Fort Cherry 43 – Kaley Rohanna scored 19 points and Clara Paige Miller chipped in 11 to pace Waynesburg (12-4, 9-1) in a nonsection victory. Ava Menzies led Fort Cherry (10-7, 6-4) with 13 points.

Winchester Thurston 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 35 — Maya Roberts scored 23 points and Nadia Moore added 21 to help No. 2 Winchester Thurston (9-3, 7-0) in Section 2-2A. Bailey Kuhns led GCC (7-4, 3-3) with 20 points. Mya Morgan had 10.

Boys basketball

Albert Gallatin 67, Hempfield 66 — Nate English scored 26 points and Ja’shir Kean added 11 to lead Albert Gallatin (10-5, 6-3) to a nonsection win. Christian Zilli scored 22 for Hempfield (11-4, 7-2), which erased a 10-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Sean Gordon added 11 and Joe Fiedor 10.

Apollo-Ridge 52, Valley 48 — Jake Fello and Klay Fitzroy scored 18 points apiece and Keighton Reese added 14 with four 3-pointers as Apollo-Ridge (8-3, 6-3) earned a Section 3-3A victory. Ben Aftanas led Valley (1-11, 1-7) with 14 points and Adisun Jackson scored 12.

Armstrong 41, Kiski Area 40 — Adam Hudak led the River Hawks (6-6, 3-6) with 11 points and Cole Brown added 10 in a Section 4-5A victory. Calvin Heinle led Kiski Area (4-13, 1-10) with 17 points and Isaiah Gonzalez chipped in 10.

Avella 63, Propel Montour 34 – Tanner Terensky scored 23 points and Gabe Lis added 19 for Avella (7-10, 6-4) in a Section 2-A win. Darrell White scored 10 for Propel Montour (2-11, 2-8).

Beth-Center 52, Waynesburg 42 – Cameron Palmer scored 18 points and Brady Tharp added 12 as Beth-Center (5-8, 2-7) defeated Waynesburg (2-14, 1-9) in Section 4-3A.

Bethel Park 70, South Park 64 – Ben Guffey scored 23 points to help Bethel Park (5-9, 1-2) to a nonsection win. Dolan Waldo added 13 and Anthony Watson 11. Aidan Rongaus led South Park (8-4, 6-3) with 24 points. Keith Hutton had 13 and Harper Conroy 10.

Burgettstown 60, Benworth 38 – Jackson LaRocka hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Burgettstown (7-11, 3-7) to a nonsection win. Landen Urcho led Bentworth (1-12, 0-8) with 19 points.

Carlynton 57, Brentwood 52 – Khalil Kerr scored 22 points and Tim Smith and Jaiden McClure added 11 each for Carlynton (12-3, 8-2) in a nonsection win. Chase Rosing led Brentwood (8-5, 6-2) with 16 points. Riley Brendel had 13.

Carmichaels 58, California 55 – Christopher Barrish scored 22 points and Mike Stewart and Drake Long added 16 apiece to lead Carmichaels (9-4, 5-3) to a Section 4-2A win. Nate O’Savage led California (4-4, 4-3) with 25 points. Payton Conte had 10.

Chartiers-Houston 58, Southmoreland 53 — Ehlijah Daven scored 19 points and Austin Arnold added 15 as Chartiers-Houston (7-11, 3-7) rallied from nine down at halftime for a nonsection win. Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (2-16, 0-11) with 16. Zach Cernuto had 14.

Fox Chapel 77, Greensburg Salem 36 — The Foxes extended their winning streak to 14 on Monday with a Section 3-6A victory. JP Dockey led the Foxes (16-2, 9-1) with 13 points and Eli Yofan scored 11. Kam Greil and Mason Miles both scored 10. Cade Cavanaugh led Greensburg Salem (0-12, 0-9) with 13 points and Ben Thomas chipped in 11.

Franklin Regional 44, Woodland Hills 30 — Kadyn Hannah scored 18 points, Luke Kimmich added 14, and Franklin Regional (7-6, 7-2) allowed only 12 first-half points in a Section 3-5A win. Delriuso Robinson and Chaz Cobbs had eight each for Woodland Hills (0-7, 0-5).

Frazier 44, Monessen 41 — Owen Newcomer scored 18 points to lead Frazier (16-3, 9-1) in Section 4-2A. Chas Mrlak had 11 for Monessen (7-7, 5-3).

Freedom 66, Riverside 51 – Carter Slowinski scored 22 points and Paul Thompson contributed 16 as Freedom (1-13, 0-7) picked up its first win in a nonsection matchup. Sean Falk led Riverside (3-15, 1-8) with 15 points. Sam Hughes had 13.

Freeport 62, Burrell 55 — Cole Charlton scored 18 points and Vinnie Clark added 16 for Freeport (5-6, 4-4) in Section 1-4A. Ben Lane also scored 12 in the win. Brandon Coury scored 21 points for Burrell (9-8, 5-6) and Travis Bitar added 11.

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 50 — Brevan Williams hit for 31 points and Christian McGowan added 18 as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2, 9-1) rolled to a Section 3-2A victory. Joey DeMoss scored 16 and Jayden Mertz 14 for Serra Catholic (2-10, 2-6).

Highlands 73, Hampton 69 — Highlands (13-3, 9-1) won its fourth straight section title with an overtime win over Hampton (4-13, 3-7) in Section 4-5A after trailing by nine points in the first quarter. Sophomore guard Jimmy Kunst scored 27 points and senior DJ Loveland added 15 in the win. The Golden Rams outscored the Talbots 6-2 in overtime. Brennan Murray scored 24 points and hit six 3-pointers in the loss for Hampton. Matt DeMatteo added 15.

Laurel Highlands 64, Connellsville 33 – Brandon Davis and Keondre DeShields scored 15 points apiece for Laurel Highlands (11-3, 9-0) in Section 1-5A. Rodney Gallagher added 10. Gage Gillott led Connellsville (1-7, 1-7) with nine.

Montour 77, Quaker Valley 74 – Diaun Pinkett hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the second overtime to lead No. 5 Montour (11-6, 10-2) past No. 4 Quaker Valley (11-4, 9-3) in a Section 2-4A thriller. Pinkett led Montour with 18 points. Vason Stevenson had 15, Tyriq Eleam 14 and Luke Persinger 11. Adou Thiero led Quaker Valley with 32 points. Markus Frank added 21.

New Brighton 68, Mohawk 58 – JoJo Reynolds hit for 22 points and Nya Greene and Chris Kirschner chipped in 13 each to lead New Brighton (7-8, 3-5) to a nonsection win. Jay Wrona led Mohawk (3-16, 1-9) with 20 points. Keigan Hopper had 17.

Penn-Trafford 60, Central Catholic 48 — Josh Kapcin finished with 19 points and Nick Crum had 15 to carry Penn-Trafford (11-5, 6-4) in Section 3-6A. Jarred Schoffstall added 10. Dante DePante led Central Catholic (11-8, 4-5) with 20 points. Matt Aulicino had 11.

Seneca Valley 75, Norwin 56 — Connor Lyczek and Cole Brooks scored 24 points apiece for Seneca Valley (9-9, 5-5) in a nonsection win. Connor Oros added 12. Adam Bilinski led Norwin (6-12, 3-7) with 18 points. Joshua Williams had 12.

Shady Side Academy 64, Steel Valley 43 – Thompson Lau scored 18 points and Peter Kramer added 17, including five 3-pointers, to lead No. 3 Shady Side Academy (12-1, 10-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Ethan Salvia had 11. Makhai Valentine led Steel valley (0-2, 0-2) with 15 points. Jordan Fisher had 10.

Shenango 63, Laurel 62 – Ryan Lenhart scored 26 points and Reis Watkins added 12 to lead Shenango (13-7, 5-4) to a nonsection victory. Marcus Haswell led Laurel (10-9, 5-4) with 16 points. Landin Esposito and Ethan Houk had 13 each.

South Allegheny 62, McKeesport 59 – Bryce Epps scored 28 points and Omar Faulkner had 22 points and 10 blocks to power Class 3A No. 1 South Allegheny (12-4, 8-1) to a nonsection win. Brison Kisan led McKeesport (6-8, 3-4) with 27 points. Robert Robinson had 21.

West Allegheny 71, Moon 52 – Scott Bilovus scored 21 points and Nodin Tracy added 18 for West Allegheny (7-6, 3-6) in a Section 2-5A victory. Dante Docchio led Moon (1-16, 0-8) with 18 points.

Western Beaver 49, Nazareth Prep 44 – Behind 16 points from Levi Gray and 14 from Thad Gray, Western Beaver (8-4, 4-3) won in Section 1-A. Isaiah Thomas and Emmanuel Dotson added 10 for Nazareth Prep (3-14, 2-5).