High school roundup for Feb. 23, 2021: Fox Chapel boys win neighborhood squabble

By:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 11:32 PM

Behind a 27-point performance from Eli Yofan, Fox Chapel extended its winning streak to 15 games with a 76-65 victory over Shady Side Academy in a nonsection matchup of top 3 seeds in the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

JP Dockey added 20 points, eight assists and seven steals for Fox Chapel (17-2, 9-1). Shady Side Academy (12-2, 10-1) had four players in double figures, with Thompson Lau scoring a team-high 17 points.

Fox Chapel is the No. 2 seed in the Class 6A field. Shady Side Academy is the No. 3 seed in Class 3A.

Allderdice 49, Brashear 36 – Malik Robinson scored 20 points to lead Allderdice (5-4, 5-0) to a City League win. Jayden Vincent led Brashear (1-3, 1-3) with 17 points.

Bethel Park 57, Canon-McMillan 49 – Behind 19 points from Dolan Waldo, 13 from Ben Guffey and 12 from Logan Wright, Bethel Park (6-9, 2-2) won in Section 2-6A. Jacob Samosky had 11 and Kent McMahon 10 for Canon-McMillan (0-13, 0-9).

Bishop Canevin 93, Mapletown 32 — Shea Champine scored 19 points, Jaden Gales added 14, and Jhamil Fife had 13 as Bishop Canevin (13-3, 9-0) defeated Mapletown (4-7, 3-6) to clinch the Section 2-A title.

Blackhawk 68, Beaver 64 – Ryan McClymonds scored 22 points, Carson Heckathorn added 18, and Blackhawk (5-6, 3-6) used an 18-8 run in the third quarter to pull away from Beaver (1-15, 1-12) in Section 2-4A.

Chartiers Valley 70, Peters Township 60 – Brayden Reynolds scored 25 points as No. 1 Chartiers Valley (18-2, 9-1) won a nonsection matchup. Carter Mastovich added 16 and Garrett Alauzen 15. Julian Masco had 14 and Connor Spratt 13 for Peters Township (5-7, 4-1).

Ellwood City 80, Riverside 53 – Alexander Roth scored 29 points and Joseph Roth had 19 to help Ellwood City (8-4, 6-3) to a Section 1-3A win. Dan Ditri added 13. Sean Falk led Riverside (3-16, 1-9) with 19 points.

Gateway 69, Kiski Area 32 — William Kromka scored 20 points to lead the Gators (8-6, 6-4) to a Section 3-5A over the Cavaliers (4-14, 1-10). Jaydon Carr also scored 17 points for the Gators. Calvin Heinle led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

Geibel 61, West Greene 47 – Trevon White scored 19 points and Kaydis Kennedy chipped in 15 to help Geibel (9-6, 7-2) to a Section 2-A win. Colin Brady scored 17 and Ian Van Dyne 14 for West Greene (1-12, 1-9).

Knoch 69, Derry 53 — The Knights avenged an early season loss to Derry on Tuesday with a 16-point Section 1-4A victory at home. Ryan Lang scored a team-high 22 points for the Knights (6-9, 5-5) and Ryan Bushey led Derry (4-6, 4-4) with 20 points. Keagan Fraser scored 17 points for Knoch as well

Ligonier Valley 69, Steel Valley 57 – Matthew Marinchak hit for 31 points to lead Ligonier Valley (4-9, 4-6) to a Section 3-3A win. Jaicob Hollick, Miles Higgins and Wesley Smykel had eight apiece. Jordan Fisher led Steel Valley (0-3, 0-3) with 17 points. Makhai Valentine had 16 and Jay Burt 11.

Lincoln Park 84, Ambridge 68 – Joe Scott scored 18 points and Ali Brown had 17 to lead No. 4 Lincoln Park (13-5, 11-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Elias Bishop added 14 and Brandon Cummings 13. Enire Bowens led Ambridge (3-8, 3-8) with 25 points. Damon Astorino had 19 and D’Sean Harmon 14.

Montour 53, Central Valley 47 – Vason Stevenson scored 24 points and Diaun Pinkett contributed 15 as Montour (12-6, 11-2) won in Section 2-4A. Justin Thompson scored 18 and Jayvin Thompson had 11 for Central Valley (10-4, 8-4).

Moon 63, Avonworth 55 – Braylon Johnson scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for Moon (2-16, 0-8) in a nonsection win. Dante Docchio added 12 and Max Depner and Casey Sunday had 10 each. Andrew Gannon led Avonworth (12-3, 6-1) with 20 points. Jordan Kolenda had 12.

Mt. Pleasant 57, South Park 52 – Jacob Bungard scored 21 points and Nate Kubasky added 12 as Mt. Pleasant (7-8, 5-5) won at South Park (8-5, 6-4) to even its Section 3-4A record. Keith Hutton scored 19 and Aidan Rongaus had 17 for the Eagles.

North Catholic 63, Mt. Lebanon 50 – Andrew Ammermann scored 15 points to lead Class 4A No. 2 North Catholic (15-4, 6-0) to a nonsection win. Connor Maddalon had 12 and Matt Gregor 10. Jake Reinke led Mt. Lebanon (8-8, 5-0) with 19.

Penn Hills 81, Woodland Hills 24 – Wes Kropp scored 16 points to lead Penn Hills (11-4, 6-0) to a Section 3-5A rout of Woodland Hills (0-8, 0-6). Eddie Daniels added 12 and Daemar Kelly had 11.

Quaker Valley 71, Hopewell 41 – Adou Thiero scored 18 points to lead No. 3 Quaker Valley (12-4, 10-3) to a Section 2-4A victory. Markus Frank had 13, Will Dunda 12 and Malcolm Jones 11. Anthony LaSala led Hopewell (1-13, 1-11) with 10 points.

Ringgold 60, Serra Catholic 52 – Demetrius Butler scored 16 points and Nick Peccon added 15 as Ringgold (5-8, 2-5) grabbed a nonsection win. Deondre Dotson and Cam Haluschka added 12 each. Jayden Mertz had 11 and Joey DeMoss and Ryan Brooks added 10 apiece for Serra Catholic (2-11, 2-6).

Seton LaSalle 68, Freedom 29 – Nick Ault and Jacob Scarff scored 11 points each in a Section 2-3A win for Seton LaSalle (9-7, 4-4). Maz Bozza led Freedom (1-14, 0-8) with 10.

Sewickley Academy 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 42 – George Zheng scored 21 points, Max Belt added 15, and Sewickley Academy (8-7, 4-5) jumped out to a 14-5 lead in a nonsection win. Brevan Williams scored 12 for No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3, 9-1).

Shenango 70, South Side 37 – Ryan Lenhart scored 24 points as Shenango (14-7, 6-4) rolled to a Section 1-2A victory. Brody McQuiston added 11 and Reis Watkins had 10. Noah Prince led South Side (5-11, 2-8) with 13 points. Aden Almashy had 12.

South Allegheny 70, Valley 35 — Bryce Epps had 20 points to lead South Allegheny (13-4, 9-1) past Valley (1-12, 1-8) in a Section 1-3A game. Omar Faulkner added 14 points for the Gladiators.

South Fayette 50, Aliquippa 49 – Brandon Jakiela scored 15 points and South Fayette (8-8, 2-5) rallied from seven down at the half to win a nonsection game. Karl McBride led Aliquippa (9-5, 6-1) with 11 points.

Springdale 50, Apollo-Ridge 42 — Demitri Fritch scored 17 points to help Springdale (12-7) earn a nonsection win at Apollo-Ridge (8-4). Logan Dexter added 13 points for the Dynamos. Jake Fello scored 17 points for the Vikings and connected on four 3-pointers. Klay Fitzroy added 12 points and Gage Johnson scored 10.

St. Joseph 67, East Allegheny 57 — Andrew Sullivan had another big night for the Spartans (8-9, 6-5) and scored 36 points as they earned a 10 point nonsection victory over the Wildcats (1-11, 1-9). Zach Szep also scored 13 points for the Spartans. Mike Smith led East Allegheny with 23 points and Jabari Locke scored 14.

Thomas Jefferson 59, Trinity 53 – Aidan Kelly and Evan Berger scored 17 points each as Thomas Jefferson (17-4, 5-3) used a 16-8 surge in the third quarter to secure a nonsection win. Mike Dunn had a game-high 34 for Trinity (8-8, 4-6).

Uniontown 49, Yough 45 – Damarr Lewis scored 19 points and Brian Sykes added 12 as Uniontown (6-9, 6-6) won in Section 3-4A. Gamal Marballie led Yough (3-11, 2-8) with 21 points. Terek Crosby had 13 and Christian Park 11.

Western Beaver 70, Mohawk 60 – Levi Grey scored 22 and Thad Grey added 16 for Western Beaver (9-4, 4-3) in a nonsection win. Xander LeFebvre added 12 and Lonnie Craft 11. Mark Rudesill led Mohawk (3-17, 1-9) with 15. Jay Wrona had 14.

Winchester Thurston 74, Northgate 54 – Jackson Juzang hit for 34 points and Lance Nicholls added 24 as Winchester Thurston (7-4, 4-4) won a nonsection game. Josh Williams led Northgate (4-17, 2-8) with 22.

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 56, Avella 28 – Elizabeth Russell scored 15 points and Elizabeth Hardy added 13 to lead No. 4 Aquinas Academy (12-4, 7-0) to a nonsection win. Katie Dryer had 15 for Avella (9-8, 6-4).

Beaver 68, Ambridge 30 – Emma Pavelek scored 16 points and No. 1 Beaver (16-0, 14-0) defeated Ambridge (1-15, 1-12) in Section 2-4A to give coach Greg Huston his 200th win at the school. Payton List had 13, Maddi Weiland 12 and Anna Blum 11.

Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 24 – Taylor Rodriguez scored 10 points and Grace Henderson had six points and 10 rebounds as Belle Vernon (8-7, 5-4) pulled away in the second half for a Section 3-4A win. Tiffany Zelmore scored 13 and Hannah Gesinski 11 for Mt. Pleasant (9-7, 4-6).

Brownsville 55, Bentworth 19 – Emma Seto hit for 20 points and Melanie Shumar added 11 to help Brownsville (1-8, 1-7) to its first win in Section 2-3A. Amber Sallee had nine for Bentworth (1-14, 0-8).

Central Valley 65, New Castle 37 – Alyssa Gillin scored 29 points and Paige Elmer added 17 for Central Valley (7-11, 4-9) in a Section 2-4A win. Aayani Hudson had 11 and Neena Flora 10 for New Castle (5-9, 3-9).

Connellsville 55, Ringgold 24 – Maddy Kinneer scored 27 points and hit four 3-pointers to help Connellsville (6-6, 6-5) to a Section 3-5A win. Kirra Gerard scored 16 for Ringgold (2-11, 2-8).

Cornell 30, Jeannette 22 – Leiana Ruker scored 17 points to lead Cornell (3-13, 0-8) to a nonsection win. Mac Rigney scored 12 for Jeannette (0-18, 0-6).

Derry 56, Ligonier Valley 29 – Tiana Moracco scored 27 points and Emma Huber added 15, including three 3-pointers, to lead Derry (3-9, 1-9) to a nonsection win. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-12, 0-10) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers.

Elizabeth Forward 44, Clairton 40 – Joselyn Dawson scored 16 points and Elizabeth Forward (6-5, 4-4) rallied from five down at halftime for a nonsection win. Bailie Brinson added 11 and Anna Resnik 10. Taylor Jackson scored 17 for Class A No. 5 Clairton (10-3, 7-2).

Ellwood City 42, Riverside 12 – Claire Noble scored 17 points and Kyla Servick added 13 to help Ellwood City (4-7, 3-7) to a Section 1-3A win over Riverside (0-11, 0-9).

Greensburg Salem 41, Monessen 33 (OT) – Abby Mankins hit for 25 points and Greensburg Salem (7-11, 2-10) outscored Monessen 10-2 in overtime. Mercedes Majors led the Greyhounds (9-9, 7-3) with 12 points.

Highlands 56, St. Joseph 44 — The Golden Rams (7-12) pulled away in the second half for a nonsection victory over their next-door neighbors. Highlands, which led 30-27 at the break, got a game-best 24 points from junior Maria Fabregas, 16 from freshman Kalleigh Nerone and 10 more from freshman Jocelyn Bielak. Ally Swierczewski led the Spartans (6-11) with 19 points and Julie Spinelli scored 13.

Latrobe 49, Albert Gallatin 43 – Emma Blair scored 16 points to help Latrobe (11-2, 8-1) to a nonsection win. Rachel Ridilla added 12 and Anna Rafferty had 10. Gianna Michaux led Albert Gallatin (13-6, 8-4) with 11 points. Bryn Bezjak and Courtlyn Turner had 10 each.

Mars 51, Indiana 38 – Ava Black scored 24 points and Olivia Donnelly added 21 to lead Mars (7-9, 6-6) to a Section 2-5A win over Indiana (7-9, 4-7).

South Fayette 50, Southmoreland 32 – Giuliana Gaetano scored nine points to lead South Fayette (12-5, 5-2) to a nonsection win. Gracie Spadaro led Southmoreland (14-4, 11-1) with 12 points.

Woodland Hills 57, McKeesport 45 – Peyton Pinkney scored 21 and Jasmyn Fisher added 12 as No. 4 Woodland Hills (11-4, 10-1) won in Section 4-5A. Malina Board led McKeesport (14-4, 6-3) with 20 points. Carmen Coles added 13.