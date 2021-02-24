High school roundup for Feb. 24, 2021: Seneca Valley stops Butler

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | 11:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Cole Brooks scored 12 points against Butler on Wednesday night.

Connor Lyczek scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures as Seneca Valley defeated Butler, 83-65, in a Section 1-6A matchup of seeds on the same side of the WPIAL Class 6A playoff bracket Wednesday night.

Luke Lawson added 15 points for Seneca Valley (10-9, 6-5), the No. 9 seed that opens the playoffs with Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday. Cole Brooks and Andrew Roy had 12 each, and Connor Oros scored 10.

Mattix Clement had 19 points and Madden Clement added 13 for Butler (10-8, 5-7), the No. 5 seed that opens with Norwin. Leading scorer Devin Carney had 10 points for the Golden Tornado.

Allderdice 56, Highlands 55 – Malik Robinson scored 24 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds, to lead Allderdice (6-4) over Highlands (13-4). Sophomore guard Jimmy Kunst scored 14 points for the Golden Rams. DJ Loveland added 13 points.

Armstrong 35, Hampton 24 – Cole Brown scored 10 points to help Armstrong (7-6, 3-6) to a Section 4-5A win. Brennan Murray led Hampton (4-14, 3-8) with nine points.

Baldwin 68, Albert Gallatin 53 – Senior guard Joey Starzynski peppered in a game-high 30 points off an 11-for-14 shooting performance to lead Baldwin (6-12, 2-4) to a nonsection win over Albert Gallatin (10-6, 6-3). Starzynski didn’t miss a shot in the second half, hitting five free throws and five field goals. He connected twice from 3-point range in the game. James Wesling, a sophomore guard, scored 13 points.

Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 53 – Ben Guffey scored 20 points and Dolan Waldo added 18 for Bethel Park (7-9, 2-2) in a nonsection win. Demetrius Butler and Nick Peccon scored 15 each for Ringgold (5-9, 2-5).

Chartiers Valley 68, McDowell 52 – Brayden Reynolds scored 20 points and Garrett Alauzen added 16 for No. 1 Chartiers Valley (19-2, 9-1) in a nonsection win. Carter Mastovich had 11. Jonah Bock led McDowell with 18 points. Jackson Hower had 11.

Derry 54, Freeport 44 – Sam Jones scored a game-high 18 points and Ryan Bushey added 12 as the Trojans (5-6, 5-4) earned a Section 1-4A victory over the Yellowjackets (5-7, 4-5). Gavin Croney led Freeport with 11 points and Ben Lane chipped in with 10.

Ellwood City 69, Laurel 44 – Alexander Roth scored 19 points and Joseph Roth and Milo Sesti added 11 each for Ellwood City (9-4, 7-3) in a Section 1-3A win. Sam Haswell led Laurel (10-10, 5-5) with 21 points.

Fort Cherry 74, Waynesburg 53 – Lane Miller scored 15 points and Dylan Rogers and Nathan Turk added 14 apiece to lead Fort Cherry (11-6, 5-5) to a nonsection win. Chase Henkins had 33 for Waynesburg (2-15, 1-9).

Frazier 64, Clairton 60 – Owen Newcomer scored 24 points to lead No. 5 Frazier (17-3, 9-1) to a nonsection win. Noah Oldham had 13 and Colton Arison and Kenny Fine added 11 each. Andre Henderson led Clairton (3-10, 3-6) with 21 points. Ta’Vaughn Moody had 10.

Freedom 64, Cornell 51 – Paul Thompson hit for 23 points and Cole Beck chipped in 13 as Freedom (2-14, 0-8) picked up a nonsection win. M.J. Smith had 19 and Patrick Scott 18 for Cornell (0-14, 0-8).

Jeannette 69, California 34 – Anton Good finished with 17 points and Keith Rockmore had 13 for Jeannette (12-4, 7-2) in a nonsection win. Corey Frick led California (4-5, 4-3) with 11 points.

Latrobe 71, Ligonier Valley 31 – Frankie Newell scored 19 points as Latrobe (7-5, 6-3) picked up a nonsection win. Ryan Sickenberger had 11 points and Chase Sickenberger added 10. Dylan Rhoades led Ligonier Valley (4-10, 4-6) with 10 points.

Mars 75, Hempfield 71 (OT) – Mihali Sfanos scored 25 points and Tasso Sfanos added 18 as Mars (14-2, 9-2) won a nonsection matchup of top 5 seeds in the WPIAL playoffs. For hempfield (11-5, 7-2), Mike Hosni scored 20 and Christian Zilli added 18, including a buzzer-beating shot at the end of regulation to force overtime. Niheim Lewis had 11 for the Spartans, who are seeded third in Class 6A. Chris Dvorak added 10 for Mars, which is seeded fifth in Class 5A.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Bishop Canevin 52 – Zach D’Alesandro scored 18 points and Jake Reinke added 12 to help Mt. Lebanon (9-8, 5-0) to a nonsection win. Dom Elliott led Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (14-3, 9-0) with 15 points. KeVaughn Price had 12.

Norwin 76, Peters Township 66 – Tanner Krevokuch had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Norwin (7-12, 3-7) past Peters Township (5-8, 4-1) in a nonsection game. Adam Bilinsky and Kaleb Pryor had 15 each for the Knights.

Thomas Jefferson 54, South Fayette 38 – Behind 15 points from Ian Hansen and 11 from Evan Berger, Thomas Jefferson (18-4, 5-3) rolled to a nonsection win. Brandon Jakiela had 13 for South Fayette (8-9, 2-5).

Upper St. Clair 66, Montour 45 – Luke Gensler scored 17 points and David Pantelis added 12 as Class 6A No. 1 Upper St. Clair (15-1, 3-0) defeated Class 4A No. 5 Montour (12-7, 11-2).

Washington 80, Brownsville 19 – Tayshawn Levy scored 21 points and Brandon Patterson and Davoun Fuse added 12 each for Washington (12-4, 11-1) in a Section 4-3A victory. Ayden Teeter led Brownsville (3-9, 2-8) with seven points.

Western Beaver 58, New Brighton 56 – Levi Gray scored 18 points, Thad Gray added 15, and Western Beaver (10-4, 4-3) rallied from 12 down after three quarters for a nonsection win. Lonnie Craft added 11. JoJo Reynolds led new Brighton (7-9, 3-5) with 13 points. Derrel Rogers added 12.

West Greene 42, Mapletown 37 – Chase Blake finished with 14 points and Caleb Rice chipped in 11 to lead West Greene (2-12, 2-9) in Section 2-A. Landan Stevenson and Braden McIntire had 11 each for Mapletown (4-8, 3-7).

Girls basketball

Baldwin 59, Canon-McMillan 27 – Sydney Carr scored 18 for Baldwin (8-7, 3-3) in a Section 2-6A win. Kayla Radomsky added 11 and Anna Lucarelli had 10. Stellanie Loutison led Canon-McMillan (1-13, 1-10) with 10 points.

Beaver Falls 60, Riverside 34 – Macyla Collins scored 21 points to lead Beaver Falls (5-13, 3-9) to a Section 1-3A win. Cali Legzdin added 14 and J’La Kizart 13. Gina Carr led Riverside (0-12, 0-10) with eight points.

Belle Vernon 58, Ligonier Valley 31 – Taylor Rodriguez scored 19 points and Viva Kreis added 14 to help Belle Vernon (9-7, 6-4) to a Section 3-4A victory. Grace Henderson had 10 points and 11 assists. Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-13, 0-11) with 18 points.

Bishop Canevin 48, Sto-Rox 25 – Ashley Lippold scored 25 points to lead Bishop Canevin (6-6, 4-4) to a nonsection win. Alicia Young scored 13 for Sto-Rox (5-13, 5-5).

Blackhawk 66, Ambridge 16 – Alena Fusetti finished with 20 points and Deryn Moye added 11 to lead No. 5 Blackhawk (12-5, 10-4) to a Section 2-4A victory over Ambridge (1-16, 1-13).

Chartiers Valley 82, OLSH 31 – Aislin Malcolm scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures for Chartiers Valley (17-3, 9-1) in a nonsection win. Hallie Cowan had 18, Perri Page and Abby Vaites 12 and Helene Cowan 10. Katie Hoff led OLSH (12-5, 10-2) with nine points.

Franklin Regional 38, Butler 35 – Angel Kelly scored 11 points and Maria Brush added 10 for Franklin Regional (5-9, 1-8) in a nonsection win. Alison Altman had 12 and Sarayne Forbes 11 for Butler (9-8, 8-4). The Panthers led 26-15 at the half.

Freeport 56, Valley 21 — Melania DeZort had 16 points to lead Freeport (9-2, 8-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Diamond Guy had seven points for the Vikings (1-8, 0-7).

Greensburg Salem 48, South Allegheny 44 – Abby Mankins hit for 29 points and Greensburg Salem (8-11, 2-10) used a 17-7 run in the third quarter to secure a nonsection win. Jamie Riggs scored 14 points and Angelina Cortazzo had 12 for South Allegheny (1-17, 1-11).

Hampton 58, Armstrong 35 – Kayla Hoehler scored 17 points and Liv Bianco and Biz Watson added 10 each for Hampton (14-4, 10-2) to a Section 2-5A victory. Layne Miller scored 13 for Armstrong (9-5, 7-5).

Hempfield 55, Ringgold 16 – Led by 13 points from Brooke McCoy, 12 from Capri DeCaro and 10 from Emma Hoffner, Hempfield (4-8, 1-5) topped Ringgold (2-12, 2-8) in a nonsection game.

North Allegheny 52, Shaler 21 – Paige Morningstar scored 17 points and Lizzy Groetsch added 13 to lead No. 1 North Allegheny (19-1, 14-0) past Shaler (4-10, 4-7) in Section 1-6A.

Oakland Catholic 54, Penn-Trafford 23 – Alexa Washington scored 14 points and Oakland Catholic (10-9, 5-1) jumped out to an early lead en route to a nonsection victory. Alyssa Morgan and Lena DeRiso added 10 points each. MacKenzie Powell led Penn-Trafford (10-6, 9-5) with 10 points.

Trinity 55, Connellsville 11 – Alyssa Clutter scored 25 points to lead No. 1 Trinity (17-1, 11-0) to a Section 3-5A win over Connellsville (6-7, 6-6).

Union 53, St. Joseph 22 — Zoe Lepri had a double-double for Union (8-10) with 19 points and 13 rebounds in a nonsection win over St. Joseph (6-12). Elise Booker added 13 points for the Scotties, and Kayla Fruehstorfer scored 11. Julie Spinelli had nine points for the Spartans.

Washington 54, Brownsville 37 – Cass Lewis scored 23 points and Kyla Woods added 13 for Washington (7-8, 5-5) in a Section 2-3A win. Emma Seto scored 23 for Brownsville (1-9, 1-8).

West Allegheny 49, Cornell 27 – Kayla Howard scored 13 points to lead West Allegheny (2-13, 0-10) to a nonsection win. Gabby Joyce led Cornell (3-14, 0-8) with nine points.