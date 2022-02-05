High school roundup for Feb. 4, 2022: No. 1 Laurel Highlands stays unbeaten

By:

Friday, February 4, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher celebrates a game-winning shot against Thomas Jefferson last season. He scored 18 points against Albert Gallatin on Friday night.

Brandon Davis scored 25 points to help Laurel Highlands to a 78-49 victory over Albert Gallatin in Section 1-5A boys basketball on a snowy Friday night where only a handful of games were played across the WPIAL.

Keondre DeShields added 21 and Rodney Gallagher had 18 for the No. 1 Mustangs (18-0, 8-0). Nick Pegg scored 13 and Blake White 11 for Albert Gallatin (8-8, 5-3).

Central Catholic 64, Hempfield 52 – Dante DePante scored 25 points to lead Central Catholic (15-4, 7-1) to a Section 3-6A win. Randy Wilkerson had 12 points for the Vikings and Payton Wehner netted 11. Sean Gordon (19), Harrison Sowers (12) and Chaz Ewer (11) scored in double figures for Hempfield (5-13, 2-6).

Norwin 70, Greensburg Salem 28 – Adam Bilinsky scored 17 points to lead Norwin (7-9, 3-5) to a Section 3-6A victory. Justin Weaver added 15 points, Ty Stekco had 14, and Michael Fleming finished with 12 for the Knights. Ben Thomas led Greensburg Salem (2-17, 0-8) with 10.

Propel Braddock Hills 47, Clairton 37 – Benjamin Mayhew scored 15 points and Jay Harris added 10 to help Propel Braddock Hills (1-15, 1-7) to a Section 3-2A win. Keire Dixon scored 13 and Ta’Vaughn Moody added 10 for Clairton (4-15, 1-7).