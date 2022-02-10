High school roundup for Feb. 9, 2022: Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini hits 2,000 points

By:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List scores against Montour during a Section 2-4A game on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. List scored a game-high 23 points in the Bobcats’ 46-39 victory. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Chloe List scores against Montour on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List smiles at Chloe List after defeating Montour on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List drives to the basket against Montour’s Sterling McCleaster during their game on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Chloe List (left) battles Montour’s Olivia Persinger for a loose ball during their game on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List brings the ball upcourt against Montour on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Chloe List (23) blocks a shot by Montour’s Sage Sonnett during their game on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Chloe List (23) celebrates with Payton List during their game against Montour on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List works against Montour defenders during their game on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver’s Payton List (32) celebrates with Chloe List during their game against Montour on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beaver Area High School. Previous Next

Braylan Lovelace led four player in double figures with 25 points in Leechburg’s 79-68 victory over Aquinas Academy in Section 3-A boys basketball Wednesday night.

Eli Rich (17), DeVaughn Knight (16) and Marcus Cleveland (15) also scored in double digits for the No. 5 Blue Devils (16-3, 7-2).

Vinnie Cugini had 44 points for Aquinas Academy (11-7, 4-5), hitting the 2,000-point mark in his 55th game. Cugini, a junior, is on pace to challenge the all-time WPIAL scoring record of Valley’s Tom Pipkins (2,838).

Allderdice 86, Carrick 43 – Sam Kelly scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures for Allderdice (13-6, 8-0) in a City League win. Holden Eagle had 13 and Jack Segall, Ethan Anish and Major Rainey added 10 apiece. Ashton Giannetti led Carrick (6-10, 4-5) with 23.

Brownsville 53, Brentwood 52 – Demarion Brown scored 19 points and Derrick Tarpley added 14 to lead Brownsville (12-7, 9-2) past Brentwood (13-7, 8-4) in Section 4-3A.

Carmichaels 66, California 54 – Christopher Barrish scored 20 points and Drake Long, Mike Stewart and Tyler Richmond added 12 each for Carmichaels (13-4, 7-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Drew Thomas scored 17 points for California (5-14, 3-6) and Fred Conard added 10.

Chartiers-Houston 59, Burgettstown 38 – Lucas Myers scored 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Jake Mele and Manny Ntumngia had 11 each to lead Chartiers-Houston (9-12, 4-5) to a Section 2-2A win. Jackson LaRocka scored 24 for Burgettstown (7-11, 0-9).

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 38 – Dylan Rogers scored 15 points and Maddox Truschel had 12 to lead No. 4 Fort Cherry (18-2, 8-1) to a Section 2-2A win over No. 3 Carlynton (16-2, 8-1). Khalil Kerr led Carlynton with 17 points.

Keystone Oaks 50, Freeport 47 – Cam Green scored 20 points and Owen Minford added 15 as Keystone Oaks (11-8, 4-7) picked up a Section 1-4A win. Vinnie Clark led Freeport (11-9, 6-5) with 14.

Ligonier Valley 65, Steel Valley 59 – James Pleskovitch had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley (11-10, 7-4) in a Section 3-3A win. Mathew Marinchak scored 19 points for the Rams and Jaicob Hollick had 13. Makhai Valentine led Steel Valley (10-10, 6-6) with 31 points. Cruce Brookins added 12 and Mason Watson had 10.

Lincoln Park 88, Central Valley 46 – L.A. Pratt scored 20 points and Meleek Thomas netted 19 to lead No. 4 Lincoln Park (13-5, 10-3) to a Section 2-4A win. Jayvin Thompson had 21 for Central Valley (9-7, 6-7).

Montour 71, Beaver 58 – Diaun Pinkett led with 27 points and five 3-pointers, Tyriq Eleam had 16, and Vason Stevenson added 13 to lead No. 5 Montour (16-4, 9-3) past Beaver (8-12, 4-9) in Section 2-4A. Sawyer Butler led Beaver with 21 points.

OLSH 83, Springdale 42 – Rocco Spadafora and Dawson Summers scored 19 each and Jake DiMichele had 18 to lead No. 1 OLSH (17-0, 8-0) past Springdale (10-11, 5-4) in Section 1-2A. Logan Dexter netted 18 for the Dynamos.

Quaker Valley 66, Blackhawk 53 – Adou Thiero led with 28 points and Markus Frank added 27 to help No. 1 Quaker Valley (18-0, 13-0) to a Section 2-4A win. Ryan Jones and Lorenzo Jenkins had 14 and Carson Heckathorn 13 for Blackhawk (12-8, 7-6).

Rochester 45, Cornell 35 – Sal Laure scored 16 points and Parker Lyons had 11 to push Rochester (8-8, 6-3) over Cornell (6-14, 1-8) in a Section 1-A win. M.J. Smith had 13 points for Cornell.

South Allegheny 49, Clairton 29 – Behind 29 points from Bryce Epps and 11 from Ethan Kirkwood, Class 3A No. 5 South Allegheny (14-5) picked up a nonsection win. DaShawn Hines led Clairton (1-17) with 11 points.

South Fayette 67, Moon 51 – Brandon Jakiela scored 23 points, Alex Hall had 12, and Kaden Ring added 11 to lead South Fayette (12-7, 6-3) over Moon (7-13, 3-6) in a Section 2-5A win. Elijah Guillory scored 23 points and Max Depner had 12 for Moon.

Sto-Rox 82, Northgate 73 – Corey Simmons hit for 37 points to lead Sto-Rox (11-6, 6-3) to a Section 2-2A win. Josh Jenkins added 16, Jaymar Pearson 11 and Treshaun Barron 10. Josh Williams scored 31 for Northgate (10-11, 1-8). Stevie Goetz added 18 on six 3-pointers.

Summit Academy 87, New Brighton 54 – Antoine Evans led with 23 points, David Loper had 17, Shawn Preston scored 14, and Allen Grimes added 12 to help Summit Academy (7-7, 4-5) over New Brighton (5-13, 1-8) in Section 2-3A. Keandre Williams scored 18 and Isaiah Hayhurst had 14 for New Brighton.

Yough 67, South Park 37 – Terek Crosby scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Yough (11-9, 5-6) clinched a playoff berth in Section 3-4A. Austin Matthews had 13, and Christian Park and Parker Rost each added 12. Park hit four 3-pointers. Brandon Clifford led South Park (2-16, 1-11) with 10.

Girls basketball

Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy 36 – Angel Henry scored 24 points and Aliquippa (6-13, 4-7) came back from a point down at the half to win a Section 1-2A matchup. Rinnie Jardini had 12 points and Desirae Nance scored 11 for Sewickley Academy (5-8, 3-6).

Beaver 46, Montour 39 – Payton List scored 23 points to lead No. 4 Beaver (13-4, 10-2) to a Section 2-4A win over Montour (14-5, 9-4). Reagan Kadlecik led Montour with 11 points.

Blackhawk 62, Quaker Valley 32 – Casey Nixon led with 17 points and four 3-pointers, Alena Fusetti followed with 15, and Quinn Borroni and Kassie Potts added 10 points each to lead No. 1 Blackhawk (18-0, 12-0) to a Section 2-4A win over Quaker Valley (10-9, 7-6).

Burgettstown 37, Chartiers-Houston 26 – Addie Cairns scored 13 points to help No. 4 Burgettstown (16-2, 8-1) to a Section 3-2A victory. Dominique Mortimer led Chartiers-Houston (9-10, 3-6) with nine points.

Burrell 60, Valley 16 – Hope Clark had 16 points and Riley Sterlitz and Emily Wojtczak added 11 apiece to push Burrell (3-15, 3-8) past Valley (1-16, 0-10) in a Section 1-4A win.

Butler 65, Pine-Richland 58 – Justine Forbes scored 20 points and Maisy Gibson had 15 to lead Butler (10-9, 6-7) over Pine-Richland (5-15, 3-10) to a Section 1-6A win. Sarah Pifer scored 20 points, Madison Zavasky had 12 and Katier Pifer had 11 for Pine-Richland.

Ellwood City 50, Ambridge 41 – Kyla Servick led with 14 points, Delaney Sturgeon had 12, and Claire Noble added 10 to help Ellwood City (9-11) to a nonsection win over Ambridge (1-20). Delaney Moore scored 16, Ava Timmons had 12, and Angelena Bratton had 10 for Ambridge.

Hempfield 60, Highlands 57 – Brooke McCoy led with 20 points, Sarah Podkul followed with 15, and Alexis Hainesworth added 10 to push Hempfield (4-15) to a nonsection win over Highlands (17-4). Jocelyn Bielak led with 16 points and four 3-pointers, Kate Myers had 15, and Maria Fabregas had 13 for Highlands.

Indiana 61, Kiski Area 55 – Hope Cook led with 18 points, Katie Kovalchick followed with 13, and Eve Fiala and Mia Ciocca had 12 points each to push Indiana (17-3, 10-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Lexi Colaianni led Kiski Area (6-12, 2-8) with 18 points. Maddie Joyce had 14.

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Geibel 38 – Savannah Clark scored 15 points and Kayla Larkin added 14 to propel Jefferson-Morgan (2-16, 2-7) to a Section 2-A win over Geibel (2-17, 0-9). Maia Stevenson scored 17 and Morgan Sandzimier had 14 for Geibel.

Monessen 54, Avella 38 – Mercedes Majors scored 15 points to lead Monessen (14-5, 7-2) over Avella (10-9, 5-4) in Section 2-A. Katie Dryer led Avella with 16 points.

South Allegheny 43, Clairton 42 – Jamie Riggs poured in 24 points, including all 10 of her team’s points in the third quarter, to help South Allegheny (9-12) edge Class A No. 5 Clairton (12-3) in a nonsection game. Iyanna Wade scored 23 for the Bears.

South Park 60, Brownsville 31 – Nora Ozimek scored 18 points and Maya Wertelet had 12 to lead No. 5 South Park (17-3, 11-1) over Brownsville (8-10, 6-5) in a Section 2-3A win. Emma Seto led Brownsville with 26 points.

St. Joseph 53, Riverview 11 – Trinity Lockwood-Morris had 21 points and Gia Richter scored 10 to pace St. Joseph (5-11, 3-3) in a Section 3-A win over Riverview (5-12, 2-5).

Trinity 70, Connellsville 37 – Alyssa Clutter scored 22 points and Eden Williamson finished with 16 to lead No. 2 Trinity (17-3, 12-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Maddy Kinneer had 11 for Connellsville (7-13, 4-7).

West Greene 56, Mapletown 34 – Brooke Barner and Katie Lampe scored 17 points and Anna Durbin added 14 as No. 2 West Greene (17-3, 9-0) clinched its sixth straight Section 2-A title. Lampe hit five 3-pointers. Taylor Dusenberry had 15 points and Krista Wilson scored 12 for Mapletown (10-9, 4-5).

West Mifflin 49, Ligonier Valley 29 – Shannon Connelly scored 16 points and Savaughn Wimbs and Emily Beck had 10 each, leading West Mifflin (7-15, 6-6) to a Section 3-4A win. Misty Miller led Ligonier Valley (2-17, 0-1) with 12 points.

Winchester Thurston 51, Apollo-Ridge 46 – Nadia Moore scored 29 points to help Winchester Thurston (10-6, 6-2) fend off Apollo-Ridge (14-5, 5-4) in Section 4-2A. Sophia Yard had 14 points, Sydney McCray scored 13 and Brinley Toland had 10 for the Vikings.

Wrestling

Allderdice 54, Riverview 24 – Kaileb Wilkinson (152) and Marcus Wahila (215) had pins to lead Allderdice (9-3) to a nonsection win. Riley Russell (106), Aidan Draxinger (145), Gage Howard (189) and Ethan Zahner (285) won by fall for Riverview (7-12).

Pine-Richland 39, Fox Chapel 33 – Shane Simpson (113), Dominic Ferraro (120), Anthony Ferraro (126) and Quinn Foster (132) had pins in four straight matches to lead Pine-Richland (12-3) to a nonsection win. Jacob Lukez (160) and Dante Cruz (215) also won by fall for the Rams. Ray Worsen (138), Alexander Kaufman (145) and Brendan Kost (152) won by fall and Jacob Patterson (189) won in overtime for the Foxes (8-9).

Norwin 42, Penn-Trafford 25 – Carson Handra (113), Conner Henning (132) , Chase Kranitz (172) and Josh Page (215) recorded pins to lead Norwin (11-4) to a nonsection win. Gabe Conboy (126) and Jackson Huss (138) also won bouts for the Knights. Owen Ott (189) and Joe Enick (285) had pins and Dominic Hartman (152) and Wesley Stull (160) also won for the Warriors (5-7).

Ringgold 42, Greensburg Salem 27 – Jake Conroy (189), Jack Duncan (132) and Chance Capicatto (172) recorded pins for Ringgold (9-9) in a nonsection match. Caleb Chismar (215), William McChesney (285) and Trevor Swartz (160) won by fall and Kaidyn Gonder (138), Ethan Miller (145) and Trent Lenhart (152) won by decision for Greensburg Salem (6-4).