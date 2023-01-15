High school roundup for Jan. 14, 2023: Red-hot Central Catholic stops Lincoln Park

Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Dante DePante scores against Fox Chapel last season.

Cole Sullivan scored 18 points and Central Catholic recorded its third straight signature win with a 54-49 victory over Lincoln Park at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster College on Saturday night,

Dante DePante added 14 points and Debaba Tshiebwe had 13 for the Vikings (7-5), who gave New Castle its first loss Tuesday and handed Butler a 20-point setback Friday.

Meleek Thomas scored 25 points and Brandin Cummings added 12 for Lincoln Park (12-1), which suffered its first loss.

Cheswick Christian Academy 53, Pittsburgh Christian Academy – Joseph Rosio scored 11 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute to lead Cheswick Christian to a Southwest Christian Athletic Conference win. Grant Rochkind scored a game-high 25 and Sean Louis added 14. Jack Taylor led Pittsburgh Christian with 19 points. Nate McFarland had 14 and Javon Lindahl 12.

Franklin 53, Blackhawk 43 – Damon Curry scored 17 points to lead Franklin to a win at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster. Zach Oliver led Blackhawk (7-6) with 14 points.

Kiski Area 58, Linsly (WV) 49 – Isaiah Gonzalez scored 18 points and Jason Flemm added 12 as Kiski Area (7-8) won at the MLK Weekend Showcase at Woodland Hills. Carter Anderson led Linsly with 14 points. The Cavaliers trailed by two points going into the fourth quarter before outsourcing Linsly, 27-16, in the fourth.

Mars 64, New Castle 63 – Tasso Sfanos scored 28 points to lead Mars (10-2) in the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster. Ryan Ceh added 16 and Remi Black had 12 for the Fightin’ Planets. Da’Juan Young led New Castle (11-2) with 28 points. Ralphie Blundo had 16 and Jonathan Anderson 10.

Neshannock 41, Armstrong 30 – Luciano DeLillo had 14 points and Neshannock (9-3) earned a win at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster. Cadin Olsen had a game-high 16 points for Armstrong (9-5).

Neighborhood Academy 50, Winchester Thurston 11 – John Wilkins had 16 points as Neighborhood Academy (10-2) beat Winchester Thurston (2-9) in nonsection play. Courtney Wallace added 13 points for Neighborhood Academy, which led at halftime, 33-7.

Northgate 105, Westinghouse 78 – Stevie Goetz had 35 points and Josh Williams scored 33 to lead Northgate (10-4) past Westinghouse (0-8) at the MLK Weekend Showcase at Woodland Hills. Landon Lockett added a double double for the Flames with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

West Allegheny 66, Ambridge 49 – Tyler Blatz hit four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 20 points as West Allegheny (7-8) beat Ambridge (4-9) in nonsection play. Brandon Bell added 18 points while Justin Manns and Brady Miller chipped in 12 and 10 points. Karmelo Green scored 13 points for Ambridge.

Woodland Hills 58, Burrell 49 – Shanier Pinkney led the way with 24 points as host Woodland Hills (9-5) topped Burrell (7-7) at the MLK Weekend Showcase. Cruz McMillan added 18 points for the Wolverines and Chaz Cobbs scored 12. Tucker Bitar (21) and Macky Bennis (20) scored in double figures for the Bucs.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 62, Uniontown 26 – Gianna Michaux’s 17 points led four Albert Gallatin players in double figures in a nonsection win over Uniontown (0-13). Mya Glisan added 16 points and Grayce Panos and Courtlyn Turner had 11 points. Albert Gasllatin (6-8) led 33-14 at halftime.

Belle Vernon 39, Serra Catholic 32 – Jenna Dawson netted 11 points and Kenzi Seliga scored 10 for Belle Vernon (9-6) in a win in the MVI Shootout Classic at California. Caitlin Cooley led Serra Catholic (8-2) with eight points.

Blackhawk 70, Nazareth Regional (NY) 47 – Alena Fusetti scored 28 points to lead Blackhawk to the win against Nazareth Regional (N.Y.) at the Rose Classic Super Jam in Brooklyn. Kassie Potts added 17 points for Blackhawk while Quinn Borroni contributed 10 points. Vanessa McManus scored a game-high 30 points for Nazareth Regional.

Burrell 35, Yough 32 – Emily Wojtczak had 11 points as Burrell (7-9) defeated Yough (6-7) in nonsection play. Jules Fisher added 10 points for Burrell while Laney Gerdich paced Yough with 11 points.

Eden Christian 46, West Greene 35 – In nonsection play, Ella D’Ippolito scored 16 points to lead Eden Christian (3-7) to victory over West Greene (7-5). Abby Stover and Hope Haring added 10 points each for Eden Christian. The loss snapped West Greene’s five-game winning streak.

Mohawk 55, West Middlesex 17 – Aricka Young had 14 points as Mohawk (9-6) beat West Middlesex at the Ron Galbreath Classic at Westminster. Caitlin Stephens scored nine points in the loss.

Monessen 53, Clairton 33 – Sidney Campbell had 14 points and MyAsia Majors and Hailey Johnson scored 11 apiece in a win for Monessen (7-4) over Clairton (5-6) at the MVI Shootout Classic at California. Iyanna Wade scored 31 of Clairton’s 33 points.

Mt Lebanon 54, Pine-Richland 50 – Payton Collins scored 20 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead Mt. Lebanon (10-4) over Pine-Richland (6-6) in nonsection play. Gina Smith added 11 points for Mt. Lebanon. Catherine Gentile led Pine-Richland with 20 points while Madison Zavasky added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Pine-Richland.

North Allegheny 45, Imhotep 35 – Jasmine Timmerson scored 16 points to guide North Allegheny (8-3) to victory in the MLK Hoops for Harmony at Chambersburg.

River Valley 70, Aquinas Academy 27 – Ava Persichetti scored 30 points to lead River Valley to a nonsection win against Aquinas Academy (10-4). Isabella Hite paced Aquinas Academy with seven points.

South Allegheny 62, California 46 – Angelina Cortazzo hit for 24 points to lead South Allegheny (7-7) past host California (6-7) at the MVI Shootout Classic. Alyssa McCutcheon scored 11 for the Gladiators. Rakiyah Porter and Madyson Morton had 10 each for California.

Thomas Jefferson 61, Charleroi 39 – Laekyn Flinn scored 20 points and Riley McCabe added 15 to lead Thomas Jefferson (7-7) at the MVI Shootout Classic. Bella Carroto led Charleroi (8-5) with 15 points.

Wrestling

Burgettstown Tournament – The host Blue Devils had four champions to take first in the team standings. Parker Sentipal (114), Gaven Suica (133), Joey Sentipal (139) and Joseph Baronick (285) won titles for the Blue Devils. Antonio Boni (107) and Brenan Morgan (215) won, giving Central Valley two champions. Bentworth’s Chris Vargo (127), Chartiers-Houston’s Jessie Orbin and Ringgold’s Jake Conroy (189) also took titles.

Connellsville Duals – Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio) went 5-0 with freshman heavyweight EJ German winning outstanding wrestler honors to take the top spot. Canon-McMillan (4-1) finished second, followed by the host Falcons (3-2), Cathedral Prep (2-3), Frazier (1-4) and James Madison (0-5).

Mid-Winter Mayhem – Nico Taddy (145), Ty Watters (152) and Shawn Taylor (160) won titles, giving West Allegheny a trio of champions on the day at IUP. Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw (139), Franklin Regional’s Julian Marion (189) and Penn-Trafford’s Joseph Enick (285) also took home championships.

In the girls tournament, Valarie Solorio (107), Elizabeth Elliott (114), Nadia McGee (138) and Natalie Rush (185) won titles for Canon-McMillan, while Audrey Morrison (145) and Kaylee Dean (235) won for North Allegheny. Abbie Miles (165) won for Laurel. Solorio topped teammate Madi Mansmann via a 11-1 major decision in an all-Big Macs final.