High school roundup for Jan. 18, 2020: Uniontown boys rout Connellsville

By:

Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 11:44 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Cam Nusser (5) drives past Monessen’s defense Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Keondre DeShields’ 18 points led five Uniontown boys basketball players in double digits scoring during a 82-49 nonsection win Saturday at Connellsville.

Isaiah Melvin and Jahmere Richardson added 13 points each for Uniontown (11-1), and teammates Bryant Grady and Billy DeShields scored 13 and 11 points. Kade Musgrove had 15 points for Connellsville (6-9).

Math, Civics & Sciences Charter 70, Mt Lebanon 66 — Tvon Jones scored 19 points to lead Math, Civics & Sciences Charter to victory against Mt. Lebanon (11-4) in the MLK Weekend Showcase at Woodland Hills. Nisine Poplar chipped in 15 points in the win. Jake Hoffman scored a game-high 23 points for Mt. Lebanon, which led by four points heading into the fourth quarter. Evan Sentner and Blaine Gartley added 12 points each for Mt. Lebanon, and Joey King scored 11 points.

Belle Vernon 78, Monessen 50 — Devin Whitlock scored 23 points, and Cam Nusser had 14 points and 10 assists as Belle Vernon (12-4) defeated Monessen (5-9) in nonsection play. Mitchell Pohlot added 12 points and eight rebounds for Belle Vernon, Jared Hartman had 10 points and eight rebounds and Hunter Ruokonen chipped in 10 points and seven steals. Marquell Smith led Monessen with 19 points, and Dawayne Howell added 16 points.

Knoch 69, Burrell 32 — Jared Schrecengost and Scott Fraser scored 18 points each to lead Knoch (13-1) to a nonsection win against Burrell (1-13). Knoch led at halftime 46-14.

North Hills 64, Shaler 61 — In nonsection play, Logan Marshalek scored 27 points, and Alex Smith added 18 points as North Hills (6-8) snapped Shaler’s six-game winning streak. Mekhi Reynolds led all scorers with 28 points for Shaler (11-4), and teammate Chris White added 18 points.

Waynesburg 61, Charleroi 49 — Lucas Garber’s 23 points and eight rebounds led Waynesburg (7-8) to the win against Charleroi (11-5) in a nonsection contest. Chris King pulled down 16 rebounds for Waynesburg. Zach Usher scored 13 points, and Joe Caruse tallied 12 points for Charleroi, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

South Fayette 60, Blackhawk 49 — Kade St. Ledger scored 15 points as South Fayette (9-5) beat Blackhawk (6-7) in nonsection play. Drew Franklin added 10 points for South Fayette, and Ryan Heckathorn and David Kolodziej scored 10 points each for Blackhawk.

Latrobe 55, Albert Gallatin 50 — The Wildcats (4-12) outscored Albert Gallatin (6-9), 21-10, in the fourth quarter to pick up the win in the MLK Weekend Showcase at Woodland Hills.

Girls basketball

North Catholic 62, Peters Township 34 — Kylee Lewandowski recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead North Catholic (12-1) to a nonsection win over Peters Township (5-10). North Catholic’s Tess Myers scored a team-high 15 points. Journey Thompson led Peters Township with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Rochester 74, Aquinas Academy 33 — Alexis Robison hit five 3-pointers on way to scoring 33 points as Rochester (15-1) downed Aquinas Academy (6-7) in nonsection play. Corynne Haused added 16 points for Rochester, which led at halftime 46-18. Laura Richthammer scored 11 points for Aquinas Academy.

OLSH 49, Vincentian Academy 44 — Haley Hamilton scored a season-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead OLSH (12-2) to a win over Vincentian Academy (11-3) at the Pittsburgh Classic at Ambridge. Tara Lucot scored 14 points, and Emilia Johnson added 11 points in the loss.

Blackhawk 61, South Fayette 50 — In nonsection play, Mackenzie Amalia had 19 points and six assists to lead Blackhawk (12-2) to the win at South Fayette (7-9). Jolie Strati added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Blackhawk, which trailed by one at halftime. Clare Relihan scored 14 points in the loss.

Imhotep 50, Mt. Lebanon 48 — Mt. Lebanon outscored Imhotep, 23-13, in the fourth quarter but came up short at the MLK Weekend Showcase at Woodland Hills. Mt. Lebanon (12-3) had three scorers reach double figures: Brooke Collins (12), Patrice Smith (11) and Ashleigh Connor (10). Zamara Haynes and Janai Smith scored 15 points each for Imhotep.

Serra Catholic 72, Winchester Thurston 45 — Despite Nadia Moore scoring 37 of her team’s 45 points, Winchester Thurston (10-3, 5-2) fell to Serra Catholic (9-2, 6-1) in Section 2-AA. Rayna Andrews led Serra Catholic with 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Nicole Pawlowski added 13 points.

Plum 64, Butler 56 — Kennedie Montue scored 29 points as Plum (9-4) won its sixth in a row by defeating Butler (5-9) in nonsection play. Makenna Maier had 26 points for Butler.

Carlynton 55, Canon-McMillan 33 — Jada Lee led three players for Carlynton (8-7) in double-figures with 14 points in a win over Canon-McMillan (1-14) in the Pittsburgh Classic at Ambridge. Naima Turner (12) and Haley Williams (10) also reached double figures. Kelsey Wandera led Canon-McMillan with 11 points.

Hopewell 38, Montour 35 — Siara Conley scored a team-high 14 points to lead Hopewell (7-7) to a win over Montour (6-9) in the Pittsburgh Classic at Ambridge. Hopewell overcame a one-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Olivia Lyscik scored 14 points for Montour, and Carly Agnew added 12 points in the loss.

Connellsville 54, Uniontown 43 — Heather Ansell had 19 points, and Baileigh Bishop added 14 as Connellsville (5-10) defeated Uniontown (4-11) in nonsection play. Mya Murray scored 20 points to lead Uniontown.

Mt. Pleasant 64, Jeannette 39 — Tiffany Zelmore scored 20 points to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-12) to a nonsection victory against Jeannette (3-11). Hannah Gesinski was 9 for 9 from the line on way to scoring 18 points for Mt. Pleasant. Ari Clark paced Jeannette with 13 points.