High school roundup for Jan. 21, 2022: North Catholic tops Freedom in fight for 1st place

By:

Friday, January 21, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco, shooting a 3-pointer against Mohawk last season, scored 16 points against Freedom on Thursday night.

Dacia Lewandowski scored 18 points to lead No. 1 North Catholic to a 52-47 girls basketball victory over No. 4 Freedom in a battle for the top spot in Section 1-3A Thursday night.

Alayna Rocco added 16 points and Tori Drevna had 10 for North Catholic (10-4, 7-0). Shaye Bailey had 17, Renae Mohrbacher 13 and Jules Mohrbacher 11 for Freedom (8-4, 5-2).

Albert Gallatin 68, Laurel Highlands 30 – Mya Glisan and Gianna Michaux had 16 points apiece to lead Albert Gallatin (8-3, 3-2) past Laurel Highlands (0-16, 0-7) in Section 3-5A. Aareanna Griffith led the Highlanders with a game-high 17 points.

Avonworth 51, Keystone Oaks 27 – Maggie Goetz had a game-high 19 points, Rebecca Goetz scored 17 and Greta O’Brien added 13 for No. 2 Avonworth (10-1, 6-0) in a Section 3-3A win. Alayna Wagner led Keystone Oaks (6-6, 3-3) with 11 points.

Beaver 59, Hopewell 34 – Payton List hit for 34 points and Chloe List had 10 to push Beaver (7-3, 4-1) past Hopewell (4-7, 3-4) in Section 2-4A. Lauren Speicher scored 20 for the Vikings.

Beaver Falls 44, Riverside 26 – Cali Legzdin had 19 points and Beaver Falls (3-7, 2-4) built a 30-6 halftime lead en route to a Section 1-3A win. Jaelynn Timmerman finished with a double-double for Riverside (0-10, 0-6) with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Belle Vernon 40, Mt. Pleasant 28 – Viva Kreis and Jenna Dawson scored 11 each to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (11-2, 6-0) over Mt. Pleasant (6-6, 1-3) in a Section 3-4A win. Tiffany Zelmore led Mt. Pleasant with 23 points.

Beth-Center 44, Jefferson-Morgan 30 – Julia Ogrodowski netted 21 points to lead Beth-Center (2-9) past Jefferson-Morgan (1-10) in a nonsection game. Kayla Larkin had 11 points for the Rockets.

Bethel Park 62, Hempfield 32 – Emma Dziezgowski scored 16 points, Mary Boff had 15 and Becky Gillenberger had 12 to lead Bethel Park (6-7, 5-2) to a Section 2-6A win over Hempfield (2-10, 1-5). Brooke McCoy scored 12 and Sarah Podkul had 11 for Hempfield.

Bishop Canevin 66, Springdale 26 – Ashley Lippold had 16 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Bishop Canevin (7-6) in a nonsection win over Springdale (3-8).

Blackhawk 70, Montour 42 – Casey Nixon and Alena Fusetti scored 14 points each and Kassie Potts had 11 to lead No. 1 Blackhawk (12-0, 6-0) over Montour (8-3, 4-2) in a Section 2-4A win. Raegan Kadlecik led No. 5 Montour with 23 points.

Brentwood 45, South Allegheny 35 – Maura Daly scored 17 points to lead Brentwood (5-7, 3-3) to a Section 3-3A win over South Allegheny (6-9, 3-4). Jamie Riggs scored 13 points for the Gladiators and Angelina Cortazzo netted 11.

Butler 54, North Hills 35 – Makenna Maier scored 16 points and Justine Forbes had 14 for Butler (8-6, 4-4) in a Section 1-6A win. Jayden Arnett scored 14 for North Hills (0-14, 0-7).

Carlynton 41, East Allegheny 26 – Naima Turner scored 14 and Kendall Kline had 11 to lead Carlynton (4-7) to a nonsection win over East Allegheny (2-10). Cashmere Marshall led East Allegheny with 10 points.

Clairton 51, St. Joseph 48 – Arissa Wiggins had 22 points, Iyanna Wade scored 19 and No. 5 Clairton (8-1, 2-1) edged St. Joseph (2-9, 1-2) in Section 3-A. Julie Spinelli led the Spartans with 17 points and Gia Richter added 15.

Derry 58, Valley 21 – Tiana Moracco scored 29 points to become Derry’s all-time leading scorer, leading the Trojans (7-6, 4-3) to a Section 1-4A win. Morocco has 1,054 career points, breaking the mark of 1,047 set by Lindsay Dixon from 1999-2002. Samantha Gruska added 11 points for Derry. Jenelle Norman scored eight for Valley (1-10, 0-5).

Elizabeth Forward 66, West Mifflin 35 – Jocelyn Dawson scored 18 points, Haven Briggs had 13 and Brooke Markland and Bailie Brinson scored 10 points each to lead Elizabeth Forward (11-2, 5-1) to a Section 3-4A win over West Mifflin (3-12, 2-5). Shannon Conley led West Mifflin with 10 points.

Ellis School 42, Leechburg 20 – Alex Warren scored eight points to lead Ellis School (3-7) to a nonsection win. Maddie Mastalerz led Leechburg (0-10) with 12 points.

Greensburg Salem 35, Franklin Regional 25 – Carissa Caldwell scored nine points to lead Greensburg Salem (13-2, 4-1) to a Section 4-5A victory. Brooke Schirmer led Franklin Regional (5-9, 1-6) with nine points.

Highlands 52, Burrell 32 – Maria Fabregas scored 12 and Jocelyn Bielak and Katelyn Myers scored 10 each for Highlands (11-2, 6-1) in a Section 1-4A win over Burrell (1-12, 1-5). Hope Clark had eight points for the Bucs.

Indiana 57, Fox Chapel 35 – Bella Antonacci scored 16, Hope Cook had 13, and Katie Kovalchick had 12 for Indiana (8-3, 5-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Fox Chapel (5-11, 0-7). Elsie Smith led Fox Chapel with 18 points.

Knoch 51, Deer Lakes 25 – Karlee Buterbaugh had 14 points, Nina Shaw scored 12, and Maddie Boyer contributed 11 for No. 4 Knoch (13-2, 7-0) in a Section 1-4A win. Reese Hasley had 10 points for Deer Lakes (4-9, 2-5).

Laurel 51, Burgettstown 34 – Regan Atkins scored 15 and Danielle Pontius had 12 for Laurel (7-5) in a nonsection win over Class 2A No. 3 Burgettstown (11-1). Kaitlyn Nease led Burgettstown with 17 points.

Mars 64, Armstrong 55 – Alexa McDole scored 15 and Kaitlyn Pelaia had 12 to lead Mars (13-2, 6-1) to a Section 2-5A win over Armstrong (9-5, 4-2). Vita Vargo scored 11 and Ava Black had 10 to also help Mars.

Mohawk 50, Ellwood City 49 – Alexa Kadilak hit a buzzer-beating game-winner, Erynne Capalbo scored 11 points, and Natalie Lape had 10 to push Mohawk (4-9, 3-3) past Ellwood City (4-8, 1-4) in Section 1-3A.

Monessen 58, Geibel 12 – Mercedes Majors scored 21 and Hailey Johnson and Avanti Stitch scored 10 points each to lead Monessen (10-3, 4-1) to a Section 2-A win over Geibel (2-12, 0-5). Morgan Sandzimier and Amanda Hoffer scored four points each for Geibel.

Mt. Lebanon 58, Moon 53 – Reagan Murdoch scored 27 and Ashleigh Connor had 14 to push Class 6A No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (14-0) to a nonsection win over Class 5A No. 2 Moon (13-2). Reilly Sunday scored 21 and Emma Theodorsson had 14 for Moon.

Neshannock 56, South Side 26 – Mairan Haggerty scored 21 points to lead No. 1 Neshannock (14-1, 7-0) past South Side (8-5, 2-4) in Section 1-2A. Neleh Nogay and Aaralyn Nogay added 12 apiece and Meghan Pallerino had 11.

North Allegheny 66, Pine-Richland 50 – Caroline Henderson hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead No. 1 North Allegheny (13-0, 7-0) to a Section 1-6A victory. Emma Fischer added 13 and Jasmine Timmerson 12. Sarah Pifer led Pine-Richland (3-11, 1-6) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Madison Zavasky had 12.

Norwin 46, Shaler 36 – Brianna Zajicek and Lauren Palangio had 11 points apiece and Chloe Lukondi scored 10 to lift No. 4 Norwin (10-4, 7-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Mackenzie Barr netted 16 for Shaler (4-9, 1-6).

OLSH 56, Rochester 49 – Mia Grisafi scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for OLSH (9-4) in a nonsection win over Class A No. 1 Rochester (8-4). Katie Hoff added 12, Kyleigh Nagy 11 and Emily Schuck 10 for the Chargers. Corynne Hauser had 23 for the Rams.

Propel Montour 34, Trinity Christian 26 – Janai Green finished with 16 points and Kahrijah Washington added 12 to help Propel Montour. Eilidh Edgar scored 13 for Trinity Christian.

Quaker Valley 44, New Castle 36 – Maria Helkowski scored 11 and Nora Johns had 10 to lead Quaker Valley (6-7, 4-4) over New Castle (4-7, 1-6) in a Section 2-4A win. Aayanni Hudson led New Castle with 10 points.

Seneca Valley 48, Penn-Trafford 42 – Jess Bickart scored 17 and Olivia West had 16 to lead No. 5 Seneca Valley (9-5, 6-2) to a Section 1-6A win over Penn-Trafford (6-7, 4-4). Lauren Marton led Penn-Trafford with 11 points.

Serra Catholic 55, Ringgold 29 – Chloe Pordash scored 15 and Rylee Allebach and Brianna Battles scored 14 each for Class 2A No. 2 Serra Catholic (11-0) in a nonsection win over Ringgold (5-8). Kirra Gerard led Ringgold with 15 points.

Sewickley Academy 41, New Brighton 24 – Rinnie Jardini scored 13 points and Desirae Nance chipped in 12 for Sewickley Academy (4-2, 3-1) in a Section 1-2A win. Neriah Foster led New Brighton (2-10, 0-7) with nine.

Shady Side Academy 38, Steel Valley 32 – Natalie Stevens scored 13 points to lead Shady Side Academy (6-7, 3-4) to a Section 3-3A win over Steel Valley (5-8, 4-3). Kelsey Salopek led Steel Valley with 11 points.

South Park 75, Charleroi 28 – Maddie Graham scored 27 points, Nora Ozimek had 12, and Jordyn Tucciarelli had 11 to lead No. 3 South Park (11-2, 7-0) to a Section 2-3A win over Charleroi (7-7, 2-3). McKenna DeUnger led Charleroi with 12 points.

Sto-Rox 46, Fort Cherry 39 – Alicia Young scored 19 points and Trinity Griffin and Alana Eberhardt scored 10 each to lead Sto-Rox (6-4, 4-1) to a Section 3-2A win over Fort Cherry (9-4, 3-2). Dana Sinatra scored 18 and Raney Staub had 10 for Fort Cherry.

Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 33 – Graci Fairman scored 31 points and had five 3-pointers and Laekyn Flinn added 11 to lead Thomas Jefferson (8-7, 5-1) in a Section 3-5A win over Connellsville (4-9, 2-4). Hillary Claycomb led Connellsville with 12 points.

Union 55, Aquinas Academy 41 – Zoe Lepri had 17 points and Kelly Cleaver and Kayla Fruehstorfer scored 11 each to pace Class A No. 2 Union (12-0) in a nonsection win. Isabella Hite scored 10 for No. 4 Aquinas Academy (6-5).

Upper St. Clair 64, Canon-McMillan 19 – Rylee Kalocay (13), Kate Robbins (11) and Mia Brown (10) finished in double figures as No. 3 Upper St. Clair (12-3, 5-2) topped Canon-McMillan (4-9, 0-7) in Section 2-6A.

Waynesburg 56, Bentworth 25 – Kaley Rohanna had 14 points and Addison Blair scored 13 to help No. 5 Waynesburg (10-3, 6-1) earn a Section 2-3A win. Laura Vittone and Kaitlyn Sallee scored 10 each for Bentworth (3-9, 1-5).

Yough 45, Ligonier Valley 30 – Autumn Matthews had 17 points to lead three Cougars in double figures in a Section 3-4A win. Laney Gerdich scored 11 for Yough (4-10, 2-4) and Mikahla Chewing had 10. Haley Boyd had 13 points for Ligonier Valley (0-12, 0-6) and Madison Marinchak scored 11.

Boys basketball

Carlynton 58, South Side 48 – Austin Milliner scored 20 points, Khalil Kerr had 14, and Jaiden McClure had 10 to lead Class 2A No. 3 Carlynton (12-0) over South Side (6-8) in a nonsection game. Brody Almashy scored 17 points and had three 3-pointers, and Aidan Roach had 13 points and three 3-pointers for South Side.

Chartiers Valley 78, Trinity 56 – Joey Zajicek poured in 20 points and connected on six 3s to pace Chartiers Valley (4-9, 4-1) in a Section 2-5A win. Drew Sleva added 17 points for the Colts and Jayden Davis scored 16. Owen Wayman (19), Dante Derubbo (16) and Connor Roberts (14) were in double figures for Trinity (4-9, 0-5).

Cheswick Christian Academy 44, Beaver County Christian School 43 (OT) – Jude Vargo had 12 points, while Jude Vargo and Zephaniah Malloy added 11 each and Cheswick Christian Academy edged Beaver County Christian School in overtime in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference Play.

Fort Cherry 66, Burgettstown 43 – Owen Maddox had 23 points and Dylan Rogers scored 22 to propel No. 5 Fort Cherry (12-2, 4-1) in a Section 2-2A victory. James Leuice had 15 points for Burgettstown (5-7, 0-5) and Caleb Russell chipped in 13.

Ligonier Valley 65, Apollo-Ridge 43 – Matthew Marinchak scored 22 points and Jaicob Hollick added 16 to lead Ligonier Valley (7-7, 4-2) to a Section 3-3A win. Gage Johnston finished with 17 and Karter Schrock had 14 for Apollo-Ridge (3-10, 2-4).

Northgate 81, Aquinas Academy 67 – Stevie Goetz hit six 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead Northgate (8-7) to a nonsection win. Josh Williams added 24. Vinnie Cugini led Class A No. 5 Aquinas Academy (8-4) with 44.

Propel Andrew Street 52, Hillcrest Christian 33 – Jonathan Moore scored 23 points and Christian Terry added 13 to lead Propel Andrew Street (2-10) to a nonsection win. Aaron Powers led Hillcrest Christian with 12.

Propel Montour 67, Avella 63 – DJ Jones had 18 points and Cameron Herdisty scored 12 to help Propel Montour (3-9, 1-4) earn a Section 2-A win. Westley Burchianti had a game-high 23 points for Avella (1-14, 0-5).

Serra Catholic 74, Jeannette 69 – Joe DeMoss had 29 points to help Serra Catholic (4-7, 3-1) top Jeannette (7-6, 2-3) for a Section 3-2A win. Isiah Petty added 15 points for the Eagles and Brendan Cooley scored 14. Nas Thompson led the Jayhawks with 22 points, Anton Good scored 20 and Shane Mickens added 12.

Southmoreland 41, South Park 35 – Ty Keffer scored 20 points to help Southmoreland (5-7, 2-4) to a Section 3-4A win. Brandon Clifford scored 14 for South Park (1-10, 0-6).

Western Beaver 53, Riverside 45 – Levi Gray scored 24 points to power Western Beaver (3-6) to a nonsection win. Lonnie Craft added 11 and Thad Gray 10. Bo Fornataro led Riverside (3-10) with 22 points. Madden Boehm had 12.

Hockey

Beaver 2, Plum 1 (SO) – Joshua Sitler scored a first-period goal and Caleb Berardelli made 50 saves to carry Beaver (1-13) to a shootout win in Class A. David Westbrook scored and Sam Pine made 28 saves for Plum (4-8-1).

Hempfield 7, West Allegheny 3 – Logan Eisamen had a pair of goals and Hempfield (6-7-1) earned a Class 2A win. Camden Laverde, Tyler Planey, Nick Bruno, Ian Shaw and Damion Busch scored for the Spartans. Kellen Rupnik scored twice for West Allegheny (0-13).

Morgantown 9, Central Valley 0 – Nathaniel Rodgers had a hat trick, Adonte Shepard and Jay Anderson scored twice and Hayden Derk made 26 saves in goal for Morgantown (6-5-1) in a Class B victory over Central Valley (0-11).

North Allegheny 7, Canon-McMillan 3 – Nate Spak had a hat trick and added an assist and Evan Kaminski scored twice to lead North Allegheny (13-1-1) in Class 3A. Trey Gallo and Matt Irvin each had a goal and an assist. Nate Burlando had a goal and an assist for Canon-McMillan (2-12-1).

North Catholic 4, Wheeling Central Catholic 3 (OT) – Ryan Berry scored the game-winner on the power play in overtime for his second goal on the night, lifting North Catholic (12-3-1) to a Class A win. Chaise Caldararo and Luke Gaertner had a goal each for the Trojans. Tommy Woods notched a goal and two assists for Wheeling Central Catholic (8-4-2).

North Hills 5, Greensburg Salem 3 – Anthony Kiger and Andrew Nazak each had a goal and two assists as North Hills (9-6) rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a Class A win. Ben Baskinger, Owen Sroka and Derek Pietrzyk also scored. Chase Kushner had two goals for Greensburg Salem (8-7). Owen Tutich also scored.

Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 1 – Alex Erlain scored twicein a Class 3A win for Pine-Richland (10-4). Ryan Peacock scored just over a minute into the third period to break a 1-1 tie and Daniel Mooney made 22 saves for the Rams. Dom Trimbur scored for Baldwin (7-5-3).

Quaker Valley 4, Blackhawk 1 – Ben Carlson netted two goals to help Quaker Valley (11-3) score a Class A win. Riley Moore and Noah Mattie added a goal apiece for the Quakers. Danny Frkusa scored for Blackhawk (1-11-1).

Seneca Valley 3, Cathedral Prep 2 – Shane Kozlina scored late in the first period to give Seneca Valley (9-5) the lead for good in a Class 3A win. Jaxson Read had a goal and an assist, Ethan Lindberg scored, and Tyler Garvin had a pair of assists. Brayden Spickman and Gabe Glunt scored for Cathedral Prep (2-9-2).

Wrestling

Franklin Regional 66, Gateway 9 – Justin Bass (126), Nate Stone (145), Roman Colangelo (152), Juliano Marion (189) and Christo Marion (215) recorded pins to lead Franklin Regional (5-0, 5-0) to a win in the Section 1B-3A finale. Arontay Heningcamp (120) won by decision for Gateway (4-6, 3-3).