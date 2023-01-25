High school roundup for Jan. 24, 2023: Penn Hills makes statement with win over Gateway

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Robert Thomas scores off an offensive rebound during the first half of Penn Hills’ victory over Gateway on Tuesday.

Noah Barren scored 26 points to lead Penn Hills to a 74-44 victory over Gateway in a nonsection boys basketball matchup of section leaders Tuesday night.

Robert Thomas added 17 and Daemar Kelly had 16 for Penn Hills (10-3), which led 28-7 after one quarter. Kaleb Pryor led Gateway (11-4) with 10 points.

Aquinas Academy 80, Rochester 61 – Vinnie Cugini moved to within 87 points of the the WPIAL all-time scoring record by scoring 40 points in a nonsection win over Rochester (6-10). Jake Guillen added 15 points for Aquinas Academy (14-1). Xavier Rigby led the Rams with 16 points. Jerome Mullins scored 15 and Jayvin Hemer netted 12.

Baldwin 68, Trinity 59 – James Wesling scored 24 points with four 3-pointers, Nathan Richards had 15 and Nathan Wesling added 14 to lead Baldwin (9-6) past Trinity (7-9) in a nonsection win. Dante DeRubbo led the Hillers with 16 points and Tim Hodges had 15.

Beaver 74, Hopewell 36 – Aiden Townsend scored 19 points, Brady Mayo had 14 and Ty Butler added 12 for Beaver (12-3, 5-3) in a Section 2-4A win over Hopewell (3-13, 0-8). Jacob Kovell led the Vikings with nine points.

Burgettstown 52, Carmichaels 50 – Zack Schrockman scored 22 points and Caleb Russell added 13 for Burgettstown (7-8, 5-3) in Section 4-2A. Andrew Bredel had 10. Dominic Colarusso had 16 and Aydan Adamson added 12 for Carmichaels (9-8, 2-5).

Burrell 78, Ligonier Valley 66 – Macky Bennis scored 31 points to lead Burrell (9-8, 6-2) to a Section 3-3A win. Tucker Bitar and Maliq Buchak added 12 and Ryan Croushore had 11. Chet Dillamen led Ligonier Valley (3-15, 2-6) with 22. Parker Hollick added 17 and Haden Sierocky and Jimmy Pleskovitch each had 11.

Central Valley 53, Blackhawk 49 – Andre Vacich scored 17 points and Isaiah Jeter and Jayvin Thompson added 11 points each to lead Central Valley (5-10, 2-4) past Blackhawk (8-8, 4-4) in Section 2-4A. Tyler Heckathorn scored 19 points for the Cougars.

Chartiers-Houston 74, Beth-Center 39 – Jake Mele scored 10 points to lead Chartiers-Houston (13-4, 7-1) to a Section 4-2A win over Beth-Center (1-16, 0-8). Brody Tharp led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Cheswick Christian Academy 63, Redeemer Lutheran 16 – Joseph Rosio had 13 points and Brady Rochkind scored 12 to lead Cheswick Christian Academy past Redeemer Lutheran in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play.

Clairton 62, Riverview 59 – Kaden Smith scored 22 points and Devon Dean added 14 to lead Clairton (8-9, 4-4) to a Section 3-2A win. Nate Sprajcar scored 17, Luke Migley had 13 and Amberson Bauer added 11 for Riverview (9-8, 2-6).

Fort Cherry 77, Bentworth 40 – Owen Norman (21), Shane Cornali (14) and Derek Errett (11) scored in double figures for Fort Cherry (16-2, 8-0) in a Section 4-2A win. Landon Urcho finished with 15 points for Bentworth (10-6, 4-4) and Christian May scored 14.

Fox Chapel 59, Upper St. Clair 58 – Asher White hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Fox Chapel (11-5, 4-2) to a dramatic Section 2-5A victory. Will Siegel added 12 and Jefferson Moorefield-Brown and Erik Wilson had 11 each. Nick Sukernek made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Upper St. Clair (9-8, 4-2). Christian Ito had 12 and Matt Gaither 10.

Hampton 83, Butler 70 – Peter Kramer led Hampton (14-2) with 32 points in a nonsection victory. Robert Coll added 16. Donovan Carney scored 22 and Braylon Littlejohn added 20 for Butler (12-4).

Highlands 93, Bishop Canevin 79 – Cam Reigard drained seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points and Jimmy Kunst added 22 to lead Highlands (14-2) to a wild nonsection victory. Bradyn Foster added 16 and Jordyn Foster had 15. Shea Champine led Bishop Canevin (12-2) with 49 points.

Indiana 66, Connellsville 26 – Stanford Webb and Gavin Homer scored 18 points each to pace Indiana (6-10) in a nonsection win. Anthony Piasecki had 12 points for Connellsville (0-17).

Kiski Area 69, Knoch 38 – Isaiah Gonzalez led Kiski Area (9-8) with 18 points, Dom Dininno had 13 and Lebryn Smith added 10 in a nonsection win over Knoch (5-11). Teegan Finucan scored 15 points for the Knights.

Latrobe 50, Quaker Valley 47 – Landon Butler scored 19 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to lead Latrobe (6-10) to a nonsection win. John Wetzel added 15. Troy Kozar led Quaker Valley (9-5) with 14 points. Dana Kromah had 12 and Noah Jordan 11.

Laurel Highlands 46, Norwin 38 – Rodney Gallagher had 15 points and Keondre DeShields and Mason Bolish added 11 each for Laurel Highlands (13-2) in a nonsection win. Justin Weaver scored 12 and Ryan Edwards added 11 for Norwin (9-6).

Lincoln Park 79, Ambridge 40 – Maleek Thomas scored 25 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to propel Lincoln Park (15-1, 8-0) past Ambridge (5-11, 0-6) in Section 2-4A. Brandin Cummings added 20 points for the Leopards.

Mars 73, Montour 67 – Devon Koch led with 23 points, Tasso Sfanos followed with 19 and Ryan Ceh added 17 to help Mars (11-4) to a nonsection win over Montour (5-11). Ama Tening Sow led the Spartans with 26 points.

Mohawk 61, Freedom 26 – Devon Sudziak and Bobby Fadden scored 14 points each and Justin Boston added 11 to lead Mohawk (15-1, 6-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Freedom (2-15, 1-7).

Mt. Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 48 – Brody Barber scored 12 points, Tanner Donati had 11 and Lucas Garofoli added 10 to push Mt. Lebanon (11-5) to a nonsection win over Bethel Park (9-6). Nick Brown led the Black Hawks with 14 points and Ben Guffey had 11.

Neighborhood Academy 44, Sewickley Academy 41 – Shamar Simpson scored 12 points to lead Neighborhood Academy (12-3) to a nonsection win. Colin Helblin had 14 and Nolan Donnelly added 11 for Sewickley Academy (3-11).

Neshannock 77, Ellwood City 53 – Jack Glies scored 20 points and Matt Sopko and David Kwiat added 10 each to lead Neshannock (11-4, 7-1) to a Section 1-3A win. Joe Roth scored 24 and Jordan Keller had 16 for Ellwood City (12-6, 4-4).

North Allegheny 49, Shaler 36 – Jackson Howard led North Allegheny (7-8) with 10 points in a nonsection win over Shaler (12-5). Brandon London led the Titans with nine points.

North Hills 85, Penn-Trafford 49 – Royce Parham scored 31 points, Jayden Thomas had 15 and Zach Pollaro added 11 for North Hills (13-3) in a nonsection win. Tyler Freas scored 21 points and Brayden Stone had 12 for Penn-Trafford (3-14).

Pine-Richland 62, Hempfield 39 – Josh Gimbel scored 21 points, Emery Moye added 15 and Andrew Lamendola chipped in 11 to lead Pine-Richland (4-11) to a nonsection win. Harry Sowers led Hempfield (6-11) with 13.

Shady Side Academy 61, Apollo-Ridge 20 – Led by 13 points from Nate Mallory, 11 from Seamus Riordan and 10 from Mac Mohn, Shady Side Academy (11-4, 7-1) picked up a Section 3-3A win. Jake Mull led Apollo-Ridge (1-16, 0-8) with five.

Southmoreland 84, Valley 61 –​​ Ty Keffer scored 22 points with four three-pointers, Wyatt Richter had 19 and Noah Felentzer and Elijah Myers added 11 points each to push Southmoreland (12-5) past Valley (3-14) in a nonsection win. Keysiyah Clay led the Vikings with 16 points. Eugene Wilson had 12 and Dallas Price 11.

Springdale 58, Westinghouse 52 – John Hughes scored 21 points and Mason Gent added 15 to lead Springdale (8-9) to a nonsection win. Jason Rodrigguez had 20 for Westinghouse (0-12). Davon Jones added 15 and Lavelle Peters had 10.

Steel Valley 71, Keystone Oaks 66 – Makhai Valentine led Steel Valley (8-9, 6-2) with 39 points, Nahjir Norris had 14 and Cruce Brookins added 12 in a Section 2-3A win over Keystone Oaks (8-7, 5-3). Clinton Robinson and Tulio Watts each scored 17 points for the Golden Eagles.

Sto-Rox 76, Brentwood 64 – Jaymont Green-Miller and Shalen Burton scored 16 points each, Josh Jenkins had 15 and David Johnson and Marcus Thomas added 10 points each to push Sto-Rox (5-11, 3-5) past Brentwood (4-12, 1-7) in a Section 2-3A win. Talan Kammermeier and Carter Betz scored 19 points each for the Spartans.

Thomas Jefferson 56, South Fayette 49 – Evan Berger had 25 points and Brody Evans netted 11 as Thomas Jefferson (11-5) took down South Fayette (8-7) in overtime in a nonsection game. Elijah Hill scored a game-high 34 for the Lions.

Uniontown 71, Albert Gallatin 31 – Jamire Braxton had 16 points and Notorious Grooms scored 13 as Uniontown (15-1, 6-0) cruised to a Section 3-4A win. Jeremiah Hager added 12 points for the Red Raiders. Blake White scored 12 for Albert Gallatin (3-11, 0-6).

West Mifflin 64, Ringgold 47 – Jordan Lucas-Johnson scored 17 points, Shai Newby had 13 and Brandon Battles added 10 to lead West Mifflin (8-7) past Ringgold (3-14) in a nonsection win. Lorenzo Glasser led the Rams with 16 points and Jake Pehowic had 15.

Yough 60, Greensburg Salem 40 – Terek Crosby led Yough (10-7) with 30 points and Austin Matthews added 16 in a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (4-12). Ryan Burkart scored 11 points and Julian Stevens had 10 for the Golden Lions.

Girls basketball

Albert Gallatin 60, Penn-Trafford 58 – Mya Glisan scored 19 points, Gianna Michaux had 14 and Courtlyn Turner added 10 as Albert Gallatin (9-8, 3-5) overcame an eight-point halftime deficit in a Section 3-5A win. Olivia Pepple led Penn-Trafford (11-4, 5-3) with a career-high 28 points.

Armstrong 57, Seneca Valley 36 – Emma Paul scored 25 points and Olivia Yancy and Kyla Fitzgerald added 10 points each to lead Armstrong (14-3) to a nonsection win over Seneca Valley (4-12). Emerson Peffer led the Raiders with 11 points.

Beaver Falls 56, Eden Christian 45 – Taylor Pullen led with 16 points, Avian Norman had 13 and Cali Legzdin added 11 to lead Beaver Falls (6-8, 2-4) past Eden Christian (4-10) in a nonsection win. Ella D’Ippolito led the Warriors with 14 points and Ava Batch had 12.

Clairton 55, Ellis School 37 – Iyanna Wade poured in 37 points to help Clairton (6-6, 4-3) secure a Section 3-2A win. Katie Anderson scored 18 for Ellis School (5-11, 2-6).

Highlands 57, St. Joseph 48 – Jocelyn Bielak scored 15 points to lead Highlands (10-6) past St. Joseph (12-3) in a nonsection matchup. Katelyn Myers added 13 and Kalleigh Nerone 11 for the Golden Rams. Julie Spinelli scored 23 and Emma Swierczewski had 11 for the Spartans.

Indiana 46, Kiski Area 28 – Eve Fiala scored 20 points and Katie Kovalchick added 14 to lead Indiana (12-5, 8-0) to a Section 1-5A victory. Rikiya Garcia-Broaden led Kiski Area (5-11, 2-5) with eight points.

Kennedy Catholic 55, Blackhawk 53 (2OT) – Layke Fields scored 25 points to lead Kennedy Catholic to a nonsection win in double overtime. Quinn Borroni and Alena Fusetti had 17 points each for Blackhawk (14-2). Kassie Potts added 13 points for the Cougars.

McKeesport 64, Latrobe 52 – Rachael Manfredo scored 19 points and Madison Hertzler added 15 on five 3-pointers to lead McKeesport (13-3, 6-1) to a Section 3-5A win. Malina Boord had 12. Camille Dominick led Latrobe (11-7, 3-5) with 26 points. Elle Snyder had 11.

Monessen 52, Frazier 19 – Madison Johnson scored 19 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 to lead Monessen (10-4) to a nonsection win over Frazier (5-10). Delaney Warnick led the Commodores with 13 points.

North Hills 52, Hopewell 42 – Gianna Sturduvant scored 18 points, Olivia Waters had 12 and Gia Minton added 11 to lead North Hills (5-12) to a nonsection win over Hopewell (7-9). Caylee Sundy led the Vikings with 15 points and Lauryn Speicher had 13.

Obama Academy 64, Winchester Thurston 31 – Taylor Phillips led Obama Academy (11-4) with 31 points, Kimaya Williams had 13 and Zahara Elsmuhy added 12 in a nonsection win. DaShae Cochran scored 15 points for Winchester Thurston (7-8).

Shenango 53, Riverside 27 – Kylee Rubin scored 18 points to lead Shenango (14-4) to a nonsection victory. Delena Fox led Riverside (4-10) with 18.

Union 41, Beaver 39 – Zoe Lepri converted a layup in the final seconds for what proved to be the game-winning basket in a nonsection win for Union (10-6). Lepri had 12 points for the Scotties. Chloe List scored 17 for Beaver (10-5).

Hockey

Franklin Regional 7, Bishop McCort 3 – Luke Lavrich had a goal and three assists and Derek German added a goal and two assists for Franklin Regional (8-7-1) in a Class 2A win. Timothy Brickner, Matt Knizner and Nicholas Matus each had a goal and an assist. Brennan Karalfa and Timur Naletov had a goal and an assist apiece for Bishop McCort (9-6).

Kiski 8, Westmont Hilltop 2 – Nick Miles and Kyle Guido had hat tricks to lead Kiski (12-3) to a Class A win. Ethan George added a goal and an assist and Owen Kowalkowski also scored. Landrey Burnheimer had a goal and an assist for Westmont Hilltop (1-14).