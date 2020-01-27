High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2020: Highlands tops Allderdice

By:

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 10:08 PM

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review Highlands Luke Cochran works out during a recent practice Friday. Nov 22, 2019, during a recent practice.

In a rare Sunday boys basketball game, Highlands earned a 70-52 win over Allderdice (13-4) at the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Classic at Montour.

Korry Myers scored 17 points, and Johnny Crise added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Rams (16-2).

Luke Cochran tallied 13 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Derry 49 — Christian McGowan scored a game-high 20 points, and Ben LaCarte added 17 to lead Class A No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic to a win over Class 4A Derry (6-11) in the Shootout at Seton Hill. GCC (13-4) has won six in a row.

Aidan Bushey led Derry with 11 points and Sam Jones had 10.

Lincoln Park 58, Kennedy Catholic 45 — Isaiah Smith had 15 points, and Tanner Mathos added 13 as Lincoln Park (15-2) won at the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Classic at Montour.

Penn Hills 75, Valley 52 — At the Shootout at Seton Hill, Wes Kropp scored 20 points and Kyree Mitchell added 15 as Penn Hills (13-4) rolled to victory.

Saltsburg 60, Geibel 56 — Josh Gibbons had 13 points, Michael Shirley added 12 and Dylan Palmer had 10 as Saltsburg (10-8) held off Geibel (11-6) in the Shootout at Seton Hill. Saltsburg withstood a 23-point third quarter by the Gators.

Enzo Fetsko had 23 points and Cole Kendall added 12 for Geibel.

Girls basketball

Serra Catholic 56, Greensburg CC 30 — Class 2A No. 1 Serra Catholic (12-2) raced to a 21-3 lead after the first quarter and cruised past Class A No. 4 GCC (11-4) in the Shootout at Seton Hill showcase.