High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2021: Aquinas sophomore Vinnie Cugini hits for 52 in loss

By:

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 12:09 AM

Submitted Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini makes a layup last season.

Aquinas Academy sophomore Vinnie Cugini scored 52 points, breaking the 50-point barrier for the second time in a week, but this time, it didn’t lead to a victory.

Andrew Sullivan scored 39 points to lead St. Joseph to an 85-72 win over Aquinas Academy in Section 3-A boys basketball Tuesday night.

St. Joseph led 48-35 at the half, held off an Aquinas rally in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth. Zach Szep added 15 points for the Spartans (3-4, 2-2) and Rylan Zale chipped in 12.

John Bence scored 16 for No. 5 Aquinas Academy (5-2, 1-2). Cugini scored 55 points in an 87-78 overtime win over Nazareth Prep on Friday.

Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 49 – Ryan Jones and Carson Heckathorn scored 10 points each to help Blackhawk (1-2, 1-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Troy Armstrong led Hopewell (0-3, 0-3) with 14 points. Anthony LaSala had 11.

Bishop Canevin 56, Sto-Rox 51 – Led by 24 points from KeVaughn Price and 11 from Jaden Gales, Class A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (4-3, 1-0) picked up a nonsection win. Jaymont Green-Miller had 20 and Corey Simmons 12 for Class 2A No. 2 Sto-Rox (4-2, 4-0).

Burgettstown 60, Avella 48 – Jackson LaRocka scored a career-high 23 points and Caleb Russell added 11 to help Burgettstown (3-6, 1-4) to a nonsection win. Gabe Lis had 20 for Avella (1-5, 1-1).

Carlynton 53, Freedom 23 – Michael Kozy scored nine points to lead Carlynton (6-1, 3-0) to a nonsection win over Freedom (0-5, 0-2).

Charleroi 49, Carmichaels 41 – Led by 20 points from Zach Usher and 18 from Will Wagner, Charleroi (5-3, 3-2) claimed a nonsection win. Christopher Barrish had 16 for Carmichaels (4-3, 1-2).

Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 42 – Three Bucs players scored in double figures, led by 15 from Ehlijah Daven, in a nonsection victory. Austin Arnold added 11 points, and Jake Mele scored 10 for Chartiers-Houston (2-7, 1-3), which snapped a six-game losing streak. Jerzy Timlin led Bentworth (1-4, 0-2) with 17 points, while Landen Urcho added 12.

Chartiers Valley 69, Baldwin 53 – Brayden Reynolds scored 23 and Carter Mastovich chipped in 12 to help Class 5A No. 2 Chartiers Valley (9-1, 2-1) to a nonsection win. Bez Abdul had 19 and Conner Lavelle added 13 for Baldwin (3-5, 1-2).

Harvest Baptist 49, Cheswick Christian Academy 30 – Stephen Boyce scored 14 and Cullen Boyce 13 to lead Harvest Baptist. Jesse Radvansky scored 12 for Cheswick Christian.

Highlands 56, Hampton 55 — Carter Leri hit five 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 15 points as Highlands rallied past Hampton in a Section 4-5A game. Chandler Thimons added 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for No. 3 Highlands (5-0, 3-0), which also got 15 points from Antoine McDaniel. Zander Plizga led Hampton (1-6, 1-4) with 19 points. Matt DeMatteo scored 15 and Matt Moser 10.

Jefferson-Morgan 66, West Greene 35 – Taj Jacobs scored 28 points and Colt Fowler added 12 to power Jefferson-Morgan 3-5, 1-3) to a nonsection win over West Greene (1-3, 1-0).

Ligonier Valley 63, East Allegheny 57 – Matthew Marinchak scored 18 points and Ligonier Valley (1-1, 1-1) rallied from five points down at the half for its first win in its first season back in the WPIAL in Section 3-3A action. Jaicob Hollick added 16 and Isaac Neidbalson 11. Jabari Locke led East Allegheny (0-6, 0-5) with 20 points. Amaryeh Lucky had 19.

Mars 91, Shaler 58 – Zach Schlegel and Mihali Sfanos scored 23 points apiece to lead No. 4 Mars (6-1, 5-1) to a Section 4-5A win over Shaler (3-3, 2-2). Tasso Sfanos scored 12 and Nate Roush had 10.

McKeesport 52, Kiski Area 40 – Brison Kisan scored 18 points and Travarese Rowe added 17 to lead McKeesport (5-2, 2-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Calvin Heinle had 12 points and James Pearson 10 for Kiski Area (1-7, 1-4).

Montour 78, Ambridge 53 – Isayah Mosley had 19 points, Aden Saunders added 13, and Diaun Pinkett contributed 12 to lead No. 3 Montour (5-2, 5-1) to a Section 2-4A win over Ambridge (1-3, 1-3).

New Castle 78, Aliquippa 56 – Sheldon Cox had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Class 5A New Castle (8-0, 4-0) to a nonsection win. Michael Wells added 19. Deandre Moye had 17 for Class 3A No. 3 Aliquippa (4-2, 3-0). Diarriay Walker added 13.

Norwin 63, Butler 58 – Jayden Walker scored 20 points and Michael Fleming added 15 to lead Norwin (4-3, 1-3) to a nonsection win. Adam Bilinsky and Kaleb Pryor added 10 each. Nick Fleming had 12 rebounds. Devin Carney scored 24 for Butler (4-4, 0-3).

OLSH 73, Serra Catholic 35 – Jake DiMichele scored 34 points and Dante Spadafora added 20 to power Class 2A No. 1 OLSH (9-0, 5-0) to a nonsection win over Serra Catholic (1-6, 1-3).

Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 46 – Josh Kapcin and Ben Myers scored 16 points apiece and Penn-Trafford (5-2, 1-2) rolled to a nonsection win. Nick Crum added 13. William Kromka led Gateway (2-4, 2-3) with 23 points. Jaydon Carr added 11.

Peters Township 67, Moon 66 – Gavin Cote hit for 28 points and Pat McDonnell contributed 16 to lead Peters Township (3-4, 2-1) to a nonsection win. Jarrett Johnson scored 23 and Dante Docchio added 19 for Moon (0-8, 0-4).

Pine-Richland 76, Seneca Valley 60 – Joey Petcash hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Rams (3-3, 2-2) earned a Section 1-6A win. Luke Shanahan added 17 points and 14 rebounds, Andrew Alexander tallied 12 points and 10 assists, and Joey Dudkowski contributed 12 points for Pine-Richland. Seneca Valley’s Cole Brooks led all scorers with 22 points, while Connor Lyczek and Luke Lawson each added 13 points for the Raiders (4-5, 3-2).

Riverview 47, Propel Braddock Hills 45 – Micah Black scored 11 points and Dom Scassera hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead Riverview (1-6, 0-4) to a nonsection win. Chaiem Despert-Johnson scored 12 and Giontae Clemmons and Anthony Scott had 11 each for Propel Braddock Hills (2-5, 0-4).

Seton LaSalle 70, West Mifflin 49 – Behind 16 points from Nick Ault, 15 from Jacob Scarff and 10 from Anthony Newman, Seton LaSalle (2-4, 0-2) grabbed a nonsection win. Mekhi Scott had 20 and Skyjuan Walker 11 for West Mifflin (3-4, 0-2).

Shady Side Academy 78, Keystone Oaks 29 – Thompson Lau and Eli Teslovich scored 13 apiece for Shady Side Academy (4-0, 2-0) in a nonsection win. Peter Kramer had 11 and Rian Fitzgerald 10. Logan Shrubb and Quinn Kenny had seven each for Keystone Oaks (1-2, 0-1).

Shenango 65, Riverside 27 – Brody McQuiston scored 14 poijnts and Ryan Lenhart had 10 to help Shenango (8-3, 2-2) to a nonsection win over Riverside (1-5, 1-2).

South Park 50, Mt. Pleasant 48 (OT) – Harper Conroy scored 15 and Aidan Rongaus added 14 to lead South Park (1-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win in its long-awaited season opener. Nate Kubasky had 14, Jacob Bungard 12 and Jonas King 11 for Mt. Pleasant (2-5, 2-3).

Thomas Jefferson 77, Clairton 35 – Evan Berger scored 11 points and Ian Hansen and Ethan Dunsey added 10 each to lead Thomas Jefferson (9-1, 1-1) to a nonsection win. Jonte Sanders had 13 and Andre Henderson 10 for Clairton (2-4, 2-2).

Uniontown 66, Southmoreland 44 – Bakari Wallace scored 22 points to lead Uniontown (3-4, 3-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Ronnie Collins and Ty Keefer scored nine points each for Southmoreland (1-6, 0-4).

Girls basketball

Armstrong 31, Plum 28 — The River Hawks remained undefeated with a close Section 2-5A victory over the Mustangs (2-3, 2-2). Olivia Yancy tallied 10 points to lead Armstrong (4-0, 3-0), and Kennedie Montue had a team-best 12 for Plum.

Baldwin 62, Moon 29 – Morgan Altavilla scored 15 points and Baldwin (2-3, 0-1) didn’t allow a point in the first quarter of a nonsection win. Kayla Radomsky added 12 and Anna Lucarelli had 11. Sarah Santicola led Moon (3-6, 2-1) with seven points.

Eden Christian 44, Riverside 23 – Haylee Fleishman and Taylor Haring scored 13 each to lead Eden Christian (4-3, 1-0) to a nonsection win over Riverside (0-6, 0-5). Emilia Johnson added 12.

Fort Cherry 45, South Side 44 – Annika Rinehart scored nine points and Fort Cherry (4-4, 2-2) rallied from nine down at halftime for a nonsection win. Madi Fischer scored 15 and Savannah Bailey 13 for South Side (2-6, 2-5).

Hampton 49, Kiski Area 21 — The Talbots (7-1, 4-1) got 10 points from both Meghan Murray and Kayla Hoehler in a Section 2-5A win. Abbie Johns led the Cavaliers (3-4, 0-4) with nine points.

Indiana 58, Hollidaysburg 55 – Hope Cook scored 20 and Katie Kovalchick had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Indiana (3-3, 2-2) to a nonsection win. Isabella Antonacci added 11.

Mt. Lebanon 40, Quaker Valley 37 – Ashleigh Connor scored 23 points to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-1, 1-0) to victory in a nonsection matchup of ranked teams. Bailey Garbee had 15 and Corrine Washington 10 for Quaker Valley (3-3, 3-1). Mt. Lebanon is No. 3 in Class 6A. Quaker Valley is No. 3 in Class 4A.

North Hills 32, West Allegheny 24 – In a battle of squads hoping to break into the win column, Lexie Kotwica led North Hills (1-9, 0-7) to victory with a team-best nine points. Sophia Morton led West Allegheny (0-5, 0-3) with 10 points.

Rochester 64, Sto-Rox 18 – Alexis Robinson scored 18 points and Corynne Hauser added 14 to lead Class A No. 1 Rochester (3-3, 2-0) to a nonsection win over Sto-Rox (2-5, 2-2).

Springdale 34, Northgate 22 — Caity Stec scored 14 points, and Grace Gent added 10 as the Dynamos (2-5) scored a nonsection home win over the Flames. Springdale has won two of its last three games after an 0-4 start. Shyla Baptiste led Northgate with 12 points.

West Greene 74, Laurel Highlands 20 – Elizabeth Brudnock and Anna Durbin each scored 14 points as West Greene (5-2) rolled past Laurel Highlands (1-8) in nonsection play. Jersey Wise added 10 points for the Pioneers. Aareanna Griffith led Laurel Highlands with 11 points.

Hockey

Wilmington 6, Burrell 1 – Chantz Watkins found the back of the net for the Bucs (1-5), but the Greyhounds (7-2) scored the PIHL Class B North Division victory. Drake Tomak tallied a hat trick for Wilmington, while Nick Cartwright added a pair of goals.

Wrestling

Mt. Pleasant 60, Frazier 9 – Ian Fasano, Greg Shaulis and Conor Johnson recorded falls to lead Mt. Pleasant (7-3, 4-0) to a nonsection win. For Frazier (1-7, 1-1), Tyler Clark had a pin and Rune Lawrence defeated Noah Gnibus, 4-0, at 172 pounds.

