High school roundup for Jan. 31, 2019: North Catholic girls take down Greensburg Salem

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 10:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

Megan Kallock had a scoring spree Thursday night, but it was enough for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team to upset the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

The senior scored 35 points, but the Golden Lions lost to North Catholic, 76-58, in a Section 1-4A game in Greensburg.

Nikki Mellinger added 12 points for Greensburg Salem (10-6, 6-6).

Kylee Lewandowski had 22 points, and Tess Myers had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojanettes (17-1, 12-0).

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 18 — Rachel Martindale had 16 points for No. 1 North Allegheny (18-1, 11-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season Tuesday at Norwin with a Section 1-6A win.

Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 29 — Mt. Lebanon opened the game on a 24-7 run and rolled to a Section 2-6A win. Ashley Connor had 12 points, and Morgan Palmer added 11 for the Blue Devils (10-9, 9-3).

Peters Township 63, Hempfield 30 — Makenna Marisa had 20 points and Isabella Mills added 17 as No. 2 Peters Township (18-0, 12-0) won in Section 2-6A. Riley Sullebarger had 11 points for Hempfield (8-11, 2-10), which fell behind 22-1 in the first quarter.

Upper St. Clair 59, Baldwin 30 — Sarah Price had 14 points, and Cassie Kartsonas had 12 on four 3-pointers as Upper St. Clair (9-10, 6-6) won a Section 2-6A game.

Keystone Oaks 58, Quaker Valley 28 — Gillian Piccolino had 24 points, and Isa Bodgan added 19 as Keystone Oaks (11-8, 6-5) won a Section 2-4A game.

Laurel 53, South Side Beaver 25 — Caroline Gibson had 16 points as No. 5 Laurel (14-4, 11-1) won in Section 1-2A. Laurel opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run.

Quigley Catholic 61, Eden Christian 55 — Taylor Kirschner had 30 points as No. 5 Quigley Catholic (11-6, 8-2) won in Section 1-A.

Vincentian Academy 55, Rochester 50 — Hannah Katz had 17 points as Vincentian Academy (7-10, 5-4) won in Section 1-A. Alexis Robison scored 30 points for No. 3 Rochester (15-4, 10-1).

California 33, Monessen 32 — McKayla Boda had 10 points as California (9-8, 7-4) won in Section 2-A. Qitarah Hardison scored 11 points for Monessen (5-13, 4-6), which was outscored 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

West Greene 58, Sewickley Academy 29 — Madison Lampe had 18 points as No. 1 West Greene (18-1) earned a nonsection victory. The Pioneers started the game on a 23-2 run.