High school roundup for Jan. 6, 2023: Royce Parham scores 1,000th point as North Hills gets past Moon

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, January 6, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Royce Parham scored 25 points, hitting the 1,000-point mark for his career with a basket in the second quarter, as North Hills defeated Moon, 66-60, in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night.

Jake Pollaro scored 15, Zach Pollaro had 12 and Eric James added 10 for North Hills (8-2, 2-0). Elijah Guillory scored 12 points and Aiden Reesman had 11 for Moon (5-4, 1-1).

Aliquippa 69, Sewickley Academy 32 – DJ Walker scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers and Ra’Shaun Banks had 11 points as Aliquippa (5-2, 2-0) beat Sewickley Academy (2-7, 0-2) in Section 1-2A. Nolan Donnelly scored 20 points to lead the Panthers.

Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 38 – Sam Kelly scored 14 points and Logan Golle and Major Rainey added 12 each to help Allderdice (10-3, 3-0) to a City League win. Davon Jones led Westinghouse (0-5, 0-2) with 16 points.

Ambridge 68, Central Valley 61 – Jared Astorino put up 28 points and Nino Ridout finished with 14 to give Ambridge (4-6, 2-2) a Section 2-4A victory. Andre Vacich scored 26 points, Isaiah Jeter had 16 and Antwon Johnson followed with 12 for Central Valley (3-7, 0-3).

Aquinas Academy 81, Neighborhood Academy 77 – Vinnie Cugini could not miss, scoring 55 points and sinking five 3-pointers to lead Aquinas Academy (11-0, 2-0) to a Section 3-A win. John Wilkins scored 23 points, Courtney Wallace and Shamar Simpson each scored 16 and Nate Hargrove finished with 12 for Neighborhood Academy (8-2, 1-2). Jake Guillen had 13 points for the Crusaders.

Avonworth 85, East Allegheny 53 – Rowan Carmichael led Avonworth (5-5, 1-1) with 39 points and Austin Johncour added 15 in a Section 4-4A win. Ethan Anderson scored 20 points and Brennan Ruttledge had 15 for East Allegheny (2-6, 0-2).

Baldwin 62, Canon McMillan 37 – Matt Schenk scored 15 points, James Wesling had 12 and Nate Wesling added 11 for Baldwin (6-5, 1-1) in a Section 2-6A win over Canon McMillan (3-8, 0-2). Jonathan Pernisek scored nine points for the Big Macs.

Beaver 62, Blackhawk 56 – Ty Butler scored 21 points, Sawyer Butler followed with 18 and Aiden Townsend added 11 to lead Beaver (10-1, 3-1) past Blackhawk (6-4, 2-1) in a Section 2-4A win. Zach Oliver led the Cougars with 22 points.

Bentworth 66, Carmichaels 55 – Landon Urcho led with 30 points, Christopher Harper had 18 and Christian May added 13 to send Bentworth (7-4, 2-2) past Carmichaels (7-5, 1-2) in a Section 4-2A win. Dominic Colarusso scored 20 points and Liam Lohr had 16 for the Mighty Mikes.

Bethel Park 76, Trinity 61 – Shawn Davis scored 22 points, Nick Brown added 16 and Ben Guffey had 15 to lead Bethel Park (7-3, 2-0) past Trinity (6-5, 1-1) in Section 1-5A. Dante DeRubbo scored 15 points and Owen Wayman had 11 for the Hillers.

Brashear 68, Carrick 53 – Titus Gillett hit for 39 points and Trent Milner added 18 to lead Brashear (4-7, 2-21) to a City League victory. Josiah Burt scored 15 and Kelenn Ward 13 for Carrick (2-10, 0-3).

Burrell 48, Deer Lakes 47 (OT) – Macky Bennis led with 25 points and Tucker Bitar added 15 to push Burrell (6-6, 3-1) past Deer Lakes (5-7, 2-2) in overtime in Section 3-3A. Nate Buechel led the Lancers with 12 points.

Carlynton 71, Western Beaver 46 – Simon Schriver scored 22 points, Jaiden McClure had 18 and Chase Jones added 12 to lead Carlynton (7-4, 1-1) to a Section 1-A win. Levi Gray scored 22 points and Chantz Cottrill had 14 for Western Beaver (7-5, 1-1).

Chartiers-Houston 73, Frazier 53 – Jake Mele scored 22 points, Nate Gregory followed with 20 and Justin Buckingham added 14 as Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 4-0) beat Frazier (1-11, 0-3) in Section 4-2A. Keyshaun Thompson scored 12 points and Logan Butcher had 10 for the Commodores.

Chartiers Valley 60, South Fayette 53 – Julian Semplice scored 13 points while Jayden Davis, Daniel Slizik and Gionni Jones each scored 10 points as Chartiers Valley (12-0, 2-0) beat South Fayette (6-4, 0-2) in Section 4-5A. Elijah Hill led all scorers with 29 points and Michael Plasko had 13 for the Lions.

Clairton 64, Leechburg 44 – Kaden Smith scored 26 points and DaShawn Hines added 12 to lead Clairton (6-4, 3-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Marcus Cleveland scored 17 points and Braylan Lovelace had 11 for Leechburg (5-7, 1-2)

Derry 67, Apollo-Ridge 50 – Nate Papuga scored 18 points and Gabe Carbonara added 15 to lead Derry (5-5, 1-2) past Apollo-Ridge (1-10, 0-4) in a Section 3-3A win. Jake Mull led the Vikings with 27 points.

Eden Christian 67, Nazareth Prep 39 – Damon Astorino scored his 1,000th career point and Malachi Manges had a team-high 16 points to lead Eden Christian (8-2, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Ryan Merrick and David Ryan each scored 11 and Nathan Garrett had 10. Will Evans led Nazareth Prep (3-6, 0-2) with 13 points. Kevin Mickens had 10.

Fox Chapel 62, Plum 21 – Asher White scored 13 points and Kam Greil had nine for Fox Chapel (8-4, 1-1) in a Section 2-5A win over Plum (4-8, 0-2).

Ellwood City 73, Freedom 39 – Joe Roth put up 42 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead Ellwood City (11-2, 3-1) to a Section 1-3A win over Freedom (1-10, 0-3). Nate Dinardo scored 10 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Gateway 62, Penn-Trafford 45 – Tra Williams scored 15 points and M.J. Stevenson and Jaydon Carr scored 10 points each for Gateway (7-3, 2-0) in a Section 3-5A win. Tyler Freas scored 15 points and Brayden Stone had 11 for Penn-Trafford (2-9, 0-2).

Hampton 77, Indiana 41 – Eric Weeks scored 16 points, Peter Kramer added 13 points, Liam Mignogna had 12 and Robert Coll finished with 11 as Hampton (9-2, 2-0) used a 28-point second quarter to beat Indiana (5-6, 1-1) in Section 1-4A. Evan Brocious scored 21 points for Indiana.

Laurel 60, South Side 51 – Laban Barker scored 26 points, Greg Preisser had 15 and George Michaels added 11 to push Laurel (4-5, 1-1) past South Side (3-8, 0-2) in Section 1-2A . Brody Almashy scored 20 points and Carter Wilson had 13 for the Rams.

Laurel Highlands 60, Albert Gallatin 33 – Keondre DeShields scored 31 points as Laurel Highlands (9-1, 2-0) topped Albert Gallatin (3-7, 0-2) for a Section 3-4A win. Aiden Black led the Colonials with 12 points.

Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 52 – Parker Hollick scored a game-high 23 points while Haden Sierocky and John Jablunovsky scored 13 points apiece as Ligonier Valley (3-9, 2-2) beat Valley (2-10, 1-2) in Section 3-3A. Jacob Straniec scored 15 points and Keyziah Clay had 12 for the Vikings.

Lincoln Park 86, Canisius (NY) 75 – Brandin Cummings scored a game-high 33 points and Meleek Thomas put up 25 to lead Lincoln Park (9-0) to a nonsection win. Shane Cercone scored 25 points to lead Canisius. DeAndre Moye also scored 10 points for Lincoln Park.

Mapletown 71, California 54 – Landon Stevenson led all scorers with 28 points, Braden McIntire added 16 and Roger Gradek finished with 14 as Mapletown (4-6, 1-1) beat California (5-6, 1-1) in Section 2-A. Dom Martini scored 11 and Caden Powell had 10 points for the Trojans.

Mars 82, West Allegheny 56 – Tasso Sfanos scored 30 points while Ryan Ceh and Remi Black each scored 18 to lead Mars (7-2, 1-1) to a Section 4-5A win. Brandon Bell scored 14 points and Tyler Blatz added 11 for West Allegheny (4-7, 0-2).

McKeesport 64, Latrobe 62 – Travarese Rowe put up 24 points and Ja’Vonta Belton finished with 11 as McKeesport (3-7, 1-1) defeated Latrobe (4-6, 0-2) in Section 3-5A. Landon Butler scored 22 points, Alex Tatsch added 15 and Max Butler had 12 for the Wildcats.

Mohawk 58, Beaver Falls 57 – Jay Wrona scored 19 points and sank four 3-pointers and Bobby Fadden added 15 points while Devin Sudziak and Keigan Hopper each had 11 points as Mohawk (10-1, 2-1) narrowly beat Beaver Falls (2-6, 1-2) in Section 1-3A. Isaiah Aeschbacher led the Tigers with 19 points, Jaren Brickner added 16, Trey Singleton had 12 and Isaiah Sharp finished with 10.

Monessen 61, Jefferson-Morgan 58 – Lorenzo Gardner scored 20 points and Monessen (9-1, 2-0) rallied from a 16-5 deficit after the first quarter for a Section 2-A win. Davontae Clayton added 15 and Jaisean Blackman had 10. Houston Guseman led Jefferson-Morgan (7-5, 1-1) with 18 points. Brendon Wood had 10.

Mt. Lebanon 69, Hempfield 36 – Lucas Garofoli led with 16 points, Tanner Donati had 14 and Michael Pfeuffer added 12 to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-4, 2-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Harry Sowers led Hempfield (4-7, 0-2) with 15 points.

Neshannock 51, Riverside 42 – Jack Giles scored 14 points while Nate Rynd and Anthony Bonner scored 10 points apiece to lead Neshannock (7-3, 4-0) to a Section 1-3A win. Sam Hughes scored 15 points and Nate Kulesar had 12 points on four 3-pointers for Riverside (3-8, 1-1).

North Allegheny 57, Pine-Richland 40 – Joey Dopirak scored 20 points to lead North Allegheny (4-5, 1-1) to a Section 1-6A win. Joe Marquis added 11 points and Ty Iwanonkiw had 10 for the Tigers. Josh Gimbel led Pine-Richland (2-8, 0-2) with 22 points.

Obama Academy 66, Perry Traditional Academy 53 – Led by 16 points from Seth Small, 15 from Xzavier Rodgers and 14 from Torrien Perkins, Obama Academy (4-5, 2-1) picked up a City League win. Ahmad Arrington scored 28 points and Quinsean Reese had 15 for Perry (3-7, 1-1).

OLSH 71, Steel Valley 66 – Rocco Spadafora scored 24 points, Bryson Kirschner had 18 and Dereon Greer added 14 for OLSH (9-2, 3-0) in a Section 2-3A win over Steel Valley (4-8, 2-2). Makhai Valentine led the Ironmen with 39 points and Cruce Brookins had 15.

Penn Hills 49, Armstrong 41 – Daemar Kelly scored 15 points, Rob Thomas added 11 and Michai Oliver finished with 10 to lift Penn Hills (6-2, 2-0) past Armstrong (8-3, 0-2) in Section 2-5A. Cadin Olsen led the River Hawks with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Jack Valasek added 12 points.

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 55 – Giontae Clemmons scored 25 points, Benjamin Mayhew added 23 and Dylan Tomer had 10 points to lead Propel Braddock Hills (6-6, 2-0) to a Section 2-2A win. Charlie Tea scored 15 points and Anthony Pipkin netted 11 for Winchester Thurston (1-6, 0-2).

Quaker Valley 59, West Mifflin 55 – Joseph Coyle and Troy Kozar scored 18 points apiece and Daniel Bartels added 10 to secure a Section 4-4A win for Quaker Valley (6-2, 2-0). Joseph Fleming scored all of his 20 points in the second half, Brandon Battles scored 15 points and Todd Harrison had 10 for West Mifflin (4-5, 1-1).

Rochester 60, Avella 41 – Brady Gorman scored 16 points and Jerome Mullins added 15 to lead Rochester (5-5, 2-0) to a Section 1-A win. Westley Burchianti led Avella (2-10, 0-2) with 10 points.

Seneca Valley 63, Central Catholic 54 – Aiden Lyczek scored 20 points, Luke Lawson followed with 14 and Connor Oros added 13 for Seneca Valley (3-6, 1-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Dante DePante led Central Catholic (4-5, 1-1) with 27 points.

Serra Catholic 78, Springdale 69 – Pete Burke scored 23 points while Owen Dumbroski and Joe DeMoss each added 21 for Serra Catholic (5-6, 2-2) in a Section 3-2A win. Mason Gent scored 22 points and John Hughes finished with 19 for Springdale (5-7, 0-3).

Seton LaSalle 66, Keystone Oaks 55 – Connor Spratt led all scorers with 28 points while Hayden Merchant and Mick Sikorski each scored 11 points each to lead Seton LaSalle (2-7, 1-2) to a Section 2-3A win. Tulio Watts scored 16 points, Collin Harris added 15 and Clinton Robinson finished with 13 for Keystone Oaks (5-6, 2-2).

Shaler 59, Woodland Hills 42 – Kaden Orga scored 14 points, Brandon London had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Sam Himrod had 12 points for Shaler (10-2, 2-0) in a Section 2-5A win over Woodland Hills (8-3, 1-1).

South Allegheny 58, Montour 48 – Bryce Epps led with 30 points and Cameron Epps and Michael Michalski each added 11 points to send South Allegheny (10-0, 2-0) past Montour (3-8, 0-2) in Section 4-4A. Ricky Johnson-McClain scored 13 points and Ryan Gamble had 12 for the Spartans.

South Park 42, Brentwood 33 – Luke Scarff scored 14 points and Harper Conroy added 11 as South Park (4-5, 2-1) beat Brentwood (4-8, 1-3) in Section 2-3A. Talan Kammermeier scored 11 points for the Spartans.

Southmoreland 73, Elizabeth Forward 66 – Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (8-3, 1-1) with 44 points in a Section 3-4A win over Elizabeth Forward (4-8, 0-2). Andrew Cook scored 22 points and Zach Jones had 13 for the Warriors.

Uniontown 79, Belle Vernon 64 – Calvin Winfrey scored 23 points and Notorious Grooms added 21 to power Uniontown (11-1, 2-0) to a Section 3-4A win. Bakari Wallace chipped in 11 and Jamire Braxton had 10. Zion Moore scored 22 points and Alonzo Wade had 20 for Belle Vernon (5-5, 1-1). Quinton Martin added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Upper St. Clair 62, Norwin 56 – Matthew Gaither scored 17 points, Nick Sukernek produced 11 points and Christian Wieczenski had 10 for Upper St. Clair (7-5, 2-0) in a Section 2-6A win over Norwin (7-3, 1-1). Adam Bilinsky scored 21 points and Justin Weaver added 10 for the Knights.

Washington 56, Yough 37 – De’Ondre Daughterty led with 15 points and Ruben Gordon added 13 to lead Washington (8-2, 4-0) past Yough (5-7, 1-2) in a Section 4-3A win. Terek Crosby scored 15 points and Tyler Travillion had 12 for the Cougars.

Girls basketball

Charleroi 54, Ringgold 34 – McKenna DeUnger led all scores with 24 points and Bella Carroto added 15 as Charleroi (6-3) defeated Ringgold (2-9) in nonsection play. Abbigale Whaley led the Rams with 21 points.

Chartiers Valley 51, Baldwin 38 – Emma Reynolds scored 17 points and Lyla Ozbey had 12 to lead Chartiers Valley (6-3, 2-1) to a Section 2-6A win over Baldwin (4-8, 0-4). Katie Lucarelli scored 22 points and Gia Schoeb had 12 for the Highlanders.

Hampton 57, Fox Chapel 54 – Meghan Murray scored 27 points and Kat Milon added 12 as Hampton (8-4, 2-1) used a strong fourth quarter to come back and beat Fox Chapel (7-5, 2-2) in Section 2-5A. Natalia Schaffer scored 16 points, Elsie Smith had 12 and Bella Urso added 10 points for the Foxes.

Indiana 39, Gateway 30 – Katie Kovalchik led Indiana (7-4, 3-0) with 17 points in a Section 1-5A win. Marina Grado scored 14 points for Gateway (4-7, 0-4).

North Allegheny 59, Pine-Richland 48 – North Allegheny (5-3, 1-1) got 21 points from Jasmine Timmerson and 11 each from Kellie McConnell and Lydia Betz in a Section 1-6A win. Madison Zavasky scored 20 points and Catherine Gentile had 15 for Pine-Richland (5-4, 1-1).

Oakland Catholic 57, Thomas Jefferson 23 – Alexa Washington scored 19 points to pace Oakland Catholic (9-2, 4-0) in a Section 3-5A win over Thomas Jefferson (6-5, 1-2). Laekyn Flinn scored 12 points to lead the Jaguars.

Shaler 68, New Castle 26 – Haley Kostorick scored 19 points and Bayleigh Perez added 12 to lead Shaler (10-2, 2-1) to a Section 2-5A win. Neena Flora and Diamond Richardson each score six points for New Castle (2-8, 0-4).

