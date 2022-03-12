High school roundup for March 11, 2022: Penn Hills’ state playoff run continues

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly dunks against Gateway during a Section 3-5A game Jan. 11.

Noah Barren scored 12 points, Daemar Kelly put up 11, and Penn Hills, the seventh seed out of the WPIAL, defeated East Stroudsburg South, 55-44, on Friday to reach the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinals.

Jaden Dugger netted eight points and had 12 rebounds for Penn Hills (20-5), which will meet WPIAL runner-up New Castle on Tuesday. Logan Santos led East Stroudsburg South (19-8) with eight points and Jashan Simms had six points and 11 rebounds.

New Castle 85, Central Mountain 33 – Mike Wells recorded a double-double with 41 points and 13 rebounds while Isaiah Boice put up 15 points to lead New Castle (25-2) to a thumping of District 6 champion Central Mountain (14-12) in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Red Hurricanes advance to play Penn Hills in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Gateway 62, Hershey 59 (OT) – Gateway (17-6) narrowly won a second-round game over Hershey (21-7) in the Class 5A playoffs. The Gators will play Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Class 4A

Fairview 54, Lincoln Park 51 – Logan Frazao scored 23 points as District 10 champion Fairview (25-22) beat Lincoln Park (18-8) in the Class 4A second round. Brandon Cummings had a game-high 28 points and Deandre Moye added 11 for the Leopards. Fairview will play Quaker Valley in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Montour 71, Penn Cambria 48 – Vason Stevenson scored 23 points, Jake Wolfe netted 15, Diaun Pinkkett followed with 14, and Dante Deltondo finished with 12 as Montour (22-5), which led by 32 at one point in the third quarter, defeated District 6 champion Penn Cambria (22-6) in the Class 4A second round. Garrett Harold put up 16 and Mason McCarthy added 10 for Penn Cambria. The Spartans advance to face Archbishop Carroll in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Class A

Bishop Canevin 68, DuBois Central 33 – Bishop Canevin (22-4) routed District 9 runner-up DuBois Central (19-9) in the second round in Class A. The Crusaders advance to play Imani Christian in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Imani Christian 92, Williamsburg 51 – Imani Christian (17-6) trounced District 6 runner-up Williamsburg (22-6) in the second round in Class A. The Saints advance to face Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Union 49, Bishop Carroll 28 – Matt Stanley scored 19 points and Mark Stanley had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as Union (24-3) won a Class A second-round matchup over District 6 champion Bishop Carroll (17-10). Union will meet Elk County Catholic in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 41 – Ashleigh Connor led the Blue Devils with 20 points, scoring 17 of her points from the charity stripe, and Reagan Murdoch followed with 14 as Mt. Lebanon (25-1) beat Bethel Park (13-11) in the second round in Class 6A. Mary Boff led the Black Hawks with 12 points. Mt. Lebanon advances to play Easton in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Class 3A

Forest Hills 65, Laurel 46 – District 6 runner-up Forest Hills (21-7) beat Laurel (14-12) in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Remi Smith led all scorers with 18 points, Addison Schirato added 13 and Lexi Loeck finished with 12 for Forest Hills in a game that was tied at halftime. Danielle Pontius and Johanna Hill scored 11 points each and Joselyn Fortuna netted 10 points for Laurel. Forest Hills advances to play North Catholic in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Freedom 56, Greenville 28 – Shaye Bailey paced Freedom (20-5) with 27 points in a win over District 10’s Greenville (20-6) in the second round in Class 3A. Jules Mohrbacher added 14 points for the Bulldogs and Renae Mohrbacher scored 10. Freedom will play River Valley in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Anna Harpat led Greenville with 12 points.

North Catholic 56, Lakeview 25 – Alayna Rocco led all scorers with 23 points, Dacia Lewandowski followed with a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Anna Waskiewicz netted 10 as WPIAL Class 3A champion North Catholic (21-5) dominated Lakeview (22-5) in the second round of the PIAA playoffs. Reese Gadsby led Lakeview with 11 points. The Trojanettes advance to the quarterfinals, where they will play Forest Hills on Tuesday.

Class 2A

Neshannock 44, Cambridge Springs 25 – Neleh Nogay and Meghan Pallerino scored 13 points apiece and Mairan Haggerty added 10 as Neshannock (26-2) used a strong first half to earn a 19-point second-round victory over Cambridge Springs (19-7) in Class 2A. McKenzie Yanc scored 10 points to lead Cambridge Springs. The Lancers will play Shenango in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Shenango 59, Seton LaSalle 53 – Kylee Rubin put up 22 points, Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 16, and Janie Natale added 10 as Shenango (16-9) won a close game over Seton LaSalle (18-8) in the second round in Class 2A. Mallory Daly led all scorers with 34 points and MacKenzie Canavan netted 12 for the Rebels. The Wildcats will play Neshannock in the quarterfinals Tuesday.