High school roundup for March 11, 2023: Penn-Trafford girls stun District 3 champions

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aquinas Academy’s Emily Fisher celebrates after scoring against Juniata Valley during their PIAA Class A first-round playoff game Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Deer Lakes. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aquinas Academy’s Emily Fisher scores past Juniata Valley’s Makayla Moskel during their PIAA Class A first-round playoff game Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Deer Lakes. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aquinas Academy’s Violet Johnson scores against Juniata Valley during their PIAA Class A first-round playoff game Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Deer Lakes. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aquinas Academy’s Victoria Taylor is fouled by Juniata Valley’s Makenna Hartman during their PIAA Class A first-round playoff game Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Deer Lakes. Previous Next

Torrie DeStefano made a free throw with 8.1 seconds remaining as Penn-Trafford knocked off District 3 champion Greencastle-Antrim, 40-39, in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball playoffs Saturday.

The Warriors (18-9), the seventh seed out of the WPIAL, intercepted a pass on the next possession for Greencastle-Antrim (23-3) to seal the victory. Lillian Palladino scored 12 points, including 10 in the second quarter, helping Penn-Trafford to a 19-7 advantage in the frame. Lauren Marton added 11 points for the Warriors, who will face McKeesport in Wednesday’s second round.

Aquinas Academy 59, Juniata Valley 45 – Emily Fisher scored 22 points and Violet Johnson added 20 as WPIAL runner-up Aquinas Academy (17-9) won a Class A first-round matchup. MaKenna Harfman led Juniata Valley (16-9) with 10 points. Aquinas Academy will take on District 5 champ Berlin Brothersvalley in Wednesday’s second round.

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43 – District 6 runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) defeated Bishop Canevin (12-9) in the first round in Class A, setting up a second-round meeting with Otto Eldred on Wednesday.

Blackhawk 51, Warren 32 – In the Class 4A playoffs, Alena Fusetti scored 14 points and Kassie Potts and Aubree Hupp added 10 points each as Blackhawk (22-4) defeated Warren (18-8). Emma Ruhlman and Kelsey Stuart scored 10 points each for Warren. Blackhawk will play Knoch in the second round Wednesday.

Cathedral Prep 48, Trinity 30 – Eden Williamson had 12 points, but Trinity (18-8) fell to Cathedral Prep (22-1) in the Class 5A opening round. The Ramblers will play Mars in the second round Wednesday.

Fairview 26, Beaver 23 – Sara Gennuso, who was fouled on a 3-point attempt with under a second left in the game, hit the ensuing three free throws to give Fairview (20-8) the win over Beaver (15-11) in a Class 4A first-round contest. Gennuso finished with nine points. Chloe List scored 13 points for Beaver, which led by six heading into the final quarter.

Harbor Creek 40, Quaker Valley 37 – Georgia Weber hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel Harbor Creek (20-6) past Quaker Valley (17-9) in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Harbor Creek plays North Catholic in Wednesday’s second round.

Knoch 53, Punxsutawney 44 – Nina Shaw scored 18 points to lead Knoch (18-9) over Punxsutawney (22-2) in a Class 4A first-round playoff game. Cece Kosecki added 12 points for Knoch while Chloe Presloid scored 16 points for Punxsutawney. The Knights will meet Blackhawk in Wednesday’s second round.

Mars 49, York Suburban 40 – Vita Vargo scored 13 points as Mars (18-8) jumped out to a 13-3 lead after one quarter and rolled to a Class 5A first-round victory. Janay Rissmiller led York Suburban (18-10) with 20 points. Mars will face District 10 champion Cathedral Prep in Wednesday’s second round.

McKeesport 54, Northern 40 – The Tigers (22-5) outscored Northern 35-15 in the second half to rally for a Class 5A first-round win. McKeesport trailed the Polar Bears 25-19 at halftime. The Tigers will play Penn-Trafford in Wednesday’s second round.

Mechanicsburg 47, Woodland Hills 44 (OT) – Lauren Lebo had 14 points and Gracen Nutt scored 12 and the pair had crucial baskets in overtime to help Mechanicsburg (20-7) edge Woodland Hills (13-14) in the Class 5A opening round. Hope Hawkins had 16 points for Woodland Hills, including a bucket with 19 seconds left in regulation that sent the game to overtime. Mechanicsburg will play South Fayette in Wednesday’s second round.

North Catholic 70, Conneaut 44 – Dacia Lewandowski had 22 points and Alayna Rocco had 21 points and hit five 3-pointers as North Catholic (23-3) beat Conneaut (15-11) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Anna Waskiewicz added 15 points for North Catholic, which led 51-20 at halftime. Lainie Harrington paced Conneaut with 10 points. North Catholic matches up against Harbor Creek in Wednesday’s second round.

Oakland Catholic 65, Manheim Central 39 – Halena Hill had 20 points and connected on four 3-pointers to pace Oakland Catholic (23-4) in a Class 5A opening-round win over Manheim Central (18-6). Alexa Washington finished with 15 points for the Eagles, who will play Hollidaysburg in Wednesday’s second round.

Otto-Eldred 50, Monessen 37 – Katie Sheeler netted 30 points and Otto-Eldred (24-2) earned a PIAA Class A first-round win over Monessen (17-7). Na’Jaziah Carter led the Greyhounds with 11 points. Monessen’s travel plans to the game became a major story this week when the team mentioned on social media that it needed funds for a charter bus and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation offered to foot the bill before the school board stepped in and said it always intended to pay. Bus legs might have been a problem for the Greyhounds. Fresh off the 200-mile trip, Monessen was outscored 10-1 in the first quarter.

South Fayette 73, West York 33 – Maddie Webber had 21 points and Erica Hall netted 20 as WPIAL champ South Fayette (25-2) cruised past West York (13-14) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ava Leroux had 13 points for the Lions, who advanced to play Mechanicsburg in Wednesday’s second round.

Union 47, Clarion 9 – Kylie Fruehstorfer scored 22 points as Union (19-6) downed Clarion (11-15) in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Kelly Cleaver added 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Clarion, which will face Elk County Catholic in the second round on Wednesday.

Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40 – Jayla Woodruff scored 31 points and Ayla Hileman added 27 as Williamsburg (27-1) used a 28-6 advantage in the first quarter on its way to a Class A first-round win over St. Joseph (20-7). The Blue Pirates advanced to play Dubois Central Catholic in Wednesday’s second round. Julie Spinelli scored 17 points and Gia Richter added 16 for the Spartans.

Boys basketball

Aliquippa 65, Karns City 33 – Qa’lil Goode scored 18 points and DJ Walker added 17 to lead WPIAL champion Aliquippa (21-6) to a Class 2A first-round win. DeMarkus Walker had 13 for the Quips, who will meet West Branch in Wednesday’s second round. Micah Rupp led Karns City (22-6) with 13 points.

Bishop Canevin 70, Clarion Limestone 67 – Shea Champine scored 33 points to lead Bishop Canevin (21-6) past District 9 champion Clarion Limestone (25-3) in a Class 2A first-round game. The Crusaders will meet Mercer in the second round Wednesday.

Brookville 46, Seton LaSalle 43 (OT) – Clayton Cook sank a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Brookville (23-2) to an overtime win over Seton LaSalle (14-12) in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. Cook scored 17. Connor Spratt hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that sent the game into overtime and had a game-high 22 points. The Raiders face Neshannock in the second round Wednesday.

Central Catholic 50, Wilson 28 – WPIAL champ Central Catholic (17-9) held Wilson (22-13) to single-digit point totals in all four quarters en route to a Class 6A opening round win. Cole Sullivan had 13 points for the Vikings, while Tommy Kristian and Dante DePante scored 10 apiece. Central Catholic will play State College in Wednesday’s second round.

Eden Christian 58, Conemaugh Township 50 – Ryan Merrick scored 17 points and David Ryan added 16 as Eden Christian (20-6) won a Class 2A first-round matchup. Tanner Shirley scored 15 points to lead Conemaugh Township (19-8). Eden Christian will meet District 3 champion Lancaster Mennonite in the second round Wednesday.

Erie First Christian 57, Clairton 37 – District 10 champion Erie First Christian (15-10) topped Clairton (12-15) in the first round in Class 2A, earning a second-round matchup with Northgate on Wednesday.

Franklin 75, Shady Side Academy 43 – District 10 champion Franklin (22-4) finished off Shady Side Academy (17-10) in a Class 3A first-round matchup, setting up a meeting with WPIAL runner-up OLSH in the second round Wednesday.

Neshannock 61, Oil City 59 – Neshannock (19-7) used a 26-13 margin in the fourth quarter to stun District 10 runner-up Oil City (19-7) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Jack Glies poured in 33 points and Luciano DeLillo scored 10 for the Lancers, who advanced to play District 9 champ Brookville in Wednesday’s second round.

Northgate 67, McConnellsburg 42 – Stevie Goetz scored 31 points, hitting six 3-pointers, to lead WPIAL runner-up Northgate (20-7) to a Class 2A first-round win over McConnellsburg (22-5). Josh Williams added 22 for the Flames, who will meet District 10 champ Erie First Christian in Wednesday’s second round.

Otto-Eldred 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 54 – Otto-Eldred outscored Greensburg Central Catholic 23-10 in the fourth quarter to secure a Class 2A opening-round win. Landon Francis had 22 points for the Terrors (24-2). Tyree Turner scored a game-high 24 for the Centurions (18-7). Samir Crosby added 12 and Franco Alvarez had 11. The Terrors meet Serra Catholic on Wednesday in the second round.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 71, Westmont Hilltop 69 (OT) – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to get past Westmont Hilltop (17-8) in overtime in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Rocco Coladonato and Dorrien Tate scored 16 points each for the Chargers, who used a 23-11 margin in the third quarter to cut the lead to two. OLSH (20-6) outscored the Hilltoppers 13-11 in overtime. BJ Vaughn added 14 points and Lucca Grisafi scored 10 for the Chargers, who advanced to play Franklin in Wednesday’s second round.

Serra Catholic 75, United 62 – Isiah Petty scored 19 points and Owen Dumbrowski added 17 to lead Serra Catholic (16-11) to a Class 2A first-round win. Joey DeMoss added 15 and Pete Burke had 13 for the Eagles, who will meet Otto Eldred in the second round Wednesday. Bradley Felix led District 6 champion United (25-3) with 21 points.

State College 72, Upper St. Clair 42 – District 6 champion State College (24-2) took care of Upper St. Clair (16-10) in a Class 6A first-round matchup, earning a date with Central Catholic in Wednesday’s second round.

Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60 – Makhai Valentine scored 42 points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,751 career points, leading Steel Valley (16-10) to a Class 3A first-round victory. Cruce Brookins and Nahjir Norris each added 12 for the Ironmen, who will meet District 6 champion Penn Cambria in Wednesday’s second round. Kevin Ressler scored 32 points for District 5 champion Bedford (10-15).