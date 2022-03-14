High school roundup for March 13, 2022: North Hills routs Norristown, reaches PIAA quarters

By:

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 9:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Alex Smith brings the ball upcourt against North Allegheny on Jan. 7.

Alex Smith scored 27 points and Royce Parham added 20 as WPIAL runner-up North Hills routed District 1 runner-up Norristown, 77-57, in a PIAA Class 6A second-round boys basketball game Sunday.

Matt Seidl and Devin Burgess each added 13 points for North Hills (26-1), which led by seven at the end of the first quarter and 15 by halftime. North Hills will take on District 12’s Archbishop Wood in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Zaki Gomez led Norristown (21-8) with 15 points. DJ Johnson and Myon Kirlew each added 10.