TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school roundup for March 13, 2022: North Hills routs Norristown, reaches PIAA quarters

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 9:08 PM

Alex Smith scored 27 points and Royce Parham added 20 as WPIAL runner-up North Hills routed District 1 runner-up Norristown, 77-57, in a PIAA Class 6A second-round boys basketball game Sunday.

Matt Seidl and Devin Burgess each added 13 points for North Hills (26-1), which led by seven at the end of the first quarter and 15 by halftime. North Hills will take on District 12’s Archbishop Wood in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Zaki Gomez led Norristown (21-8) with 15 points. DJ Johnson and Myon Kirlew each added 10.

More Basketball

Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week: March 13, 2022
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week: March 13, 2022
What to watch for in high school sports for March 14, 2022: PIHL semifinals begin
TribLive HSSN sports broadcasts for week of March 14-20, 2022
George Guido: Alle-Kiski Valley loses 2 Sports Hall of Fame legends last week

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me