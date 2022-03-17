High school roundup for March 16, 2022: Fox Chapel boys advance to PIAA semifinals

By:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s JP Dockey celebrates after being fouled while scoring against North Hills during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

J.P. Dockey blocked an Isaac Harris’ 3-point attempt with a second remaining as Fox Chapel narrowly defeated District 11 champion Northampton, 39-37, in a close quarterfinal game in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs in Chambersburg.

Eli Yofan scored 14 and Colin Kwiatkowski added eight points for Fox Chapel (27-1). Yofan’s jumper from the top of the key gave the Foxes a 38-37 lead with just under 10 seconds left. Russell Fenton added a free throw with 4 seconds remaining.

Isaac Harris tallied 18 for Northampton (21-8). The Foxes will play Archbishop Wood in the Class 6A semifinals Saturday at a time and site to be determined.

Archbishop Wood 74, North Hills 47 — Jalil Bethea finished with 37 points and made 11 of his team’s 15 3-pointers to lead Archbishop Wood (20-7) to a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal win over North Hills (26-2) at Chambersburg.

Royce Parham led North Hills with 17 points.

OLSH 54, Ridgway 27 — Jake DiMichele led all scorers with 28 points and made four 3-pointers while Rocco Spadafora finished with 11 points as WPIAL champion OLSH (26-0) doubled up District 9 champion Ridgway (22-6) in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals at Oil City. Aaron Sorg led the Hilkers with 17 points and made four 3-pointers.

The Chargers won their 66th game in a row and advance to play Kennedy Catholic in the semifinals Saturday.

Girls basketball

Chartiers Valley 39, Gettysburg 35 — Chartiers Valley (27-2) defeated District 3 champion Gettysburg (24-6) in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs at Altoona. The Colts advance to Saturday’s semifinals to face McKeesport.

Villa Maria 54, Blackhawk 27 — District 10 champion Villa Maria (24-2) served Blackhawk (26-1) its first loss of the season in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at Oil City. Alena Fusetti scored eight points and Jillian Mannarino added six for the Cougars. Villa Maria is 6-2 all-time against the Cougars in the PIAA playoffs and advance to play Lansdale Catholic in the semifinals Saturday.

Portage 32, Union 27 (OT) — Arianna Wozniak scored nine of her 12 points in overtime, and Brooke Bednarski followed with nine as District 6 champion Portage (24-5) narrowly got by Union (22-3) in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at Clarion.

Kelly Cleaver led the Scotties with 10 points, and Kylie Fruehstorfer and Zoe Lepri each scored six.