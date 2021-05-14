High school roundup for May 13, 2021: Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward grab baseball berths
By:
Friday, May 14, 2021 | 12:45 AM
Coming into the final official play date of the WPIAL baseball season, four teams were on the playoff bubble in Section 3-4A.
Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward made the field. Greensburg Salem and Ringgold did not.
Belle Vernon (6-8, 6-6) qualified with a dramatic 7-6 victory over Greensburg Salem (4-10, 4-8) when Zach Jackson hit a two-out walk-off RBI single. Jackson drove in Donovan Von Fradenburgh, who singled with one out.
Zach O’Bryan had an RBI single in the fifth for Greensburg Salem (4-10, 4-8), tying the score 6-6 after Belle Vernon had taken a 5-0 lead in the first.
Elizabeth Forward (7-8, 5-7), which had already completed its season schedule, made it when Uniontown (4-12, 3-9) knocked off Ringgold (8-10, 4-8).
Christian Thomas had three hits and Tate Musko drove in three runs for Uniontown. Joey Schumaker had two hits for Ringgold.
Albert Gallatin 6, Laurel Highlands 4 – Dylan Shea homered and Caleb Matzus-Chapman had two hits and three RBIs to lead Albert Gallatin (4-8) to a nonsection win. Kadin Early doubled for Laurel Highlands (12-5).
Ambridge 9, New Brighton 0 – Blake Gibson singled, homered and drove in four runs and Cole Grable and Caison Holland also had two hits to lead Ambridge (4-12) to a nonsection win. Gabe Haddox had two hits for New Brighton (7-10).
Butler 5, Cathedral Prep 1 – David Leslie went 3 for 3 and Colin Patterson singled, doubled and drove in a run for Butler (13-5) in a nonsection win.
Chartiers-Houston 9, Frazier 2 – Jimmy Sadler doubled and tripled and Ryan Parise went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Chartiers-Houston (14-3) to a nonsection win over Frazier (3-11). Jake Mele had two hits and two RBIs.
Chartiers Valley 7, Hopewell 6 – Charlie Caputo had two hits and Garrett Alauzen tripled and drove in a pair to help Chartiers Valley (6-14) to a nonsection win. Chris Mullins and Roman Gill had two RBIs for Hopewell (13-5).
Connellsville 13, Thomas Jefferson 1 – Gage Gillott went 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs and Logan Kemp went 5 for 5 and drove in a pair for Connellsville (9-7, 7-3) in Section 4-5A. McClain Flinn had two hits for Thomas Jefferson (5-9, 4-6).
Eden Christian 4, Avonworth 1 – Jared Bees and Brian Feldman had two hits apiece and David Kelly drove in two runs for Eden Christian (15-4) in a nonsection win. Noah Osborn doubled and drove in a run for Avonworth (12-7).
Fox Chapel 7, Armstrong 6 – Thomas Koch delivered a game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh to power Fox Chapel (11-7) to victory and keep Armstrong (8-10) out of the playoffs. Four Foxes tallied two hits and Tommy Fravel pitched 1.1 innings of relief while allowing one run and three hits.
Franklin Regional 5, North Catholic 0 – Luke Treloar threw a four-hit shutout as Franklin Regional (15-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season with a nonsection win. Thomas Nicely went 2 for 2 and Andrew Muraco tripled. Blake Primrose had a double for North Catholic (13-7).
Highlands 2, Deer Lakes 1 – Jett Slepak delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh as Highlands (12-8) picked up a nonsection victory over Deer Lakes (9-6).
Indiana 17, Forest Hills 7 – Steven Budash doubled, homered and drove in four runs and Gavin Homer had three hits to help Indiana (10-6) to a nonsection win. Brook Williamson and Devin Kreger homered for Forest Hills.
Jefferson-Morgan 18, Monessen 3 – Bryce Bedillion and Ayden Pratt had three RBIs apiece as Jefferson-Morgan (11-5, 8-2) won in Section 2-A. Sonny Thomas and Ben Speicher had two hits for Monessen (1-13, 1-9).
Keystone Oaks 15, Bishop Canevin 0 – Jake Slazinski threw a four-inning no-hitter and went 2 for 3 with a triple to lead Keystone Oaks (7-6) to a nonsection win over Bishop Canevin (4-10). Nate Brestensky, Aiden Schroeder, Mark Hutchin and Greg Wagner had two hits apiece.
Mapletown 16, Hundred (W. Va.) 1 – Brody Evans doubled, tripled twice and drove in four runs for Mapletown (3-9) in a nonsection win. Lance Stevenson, Cohen Stout and A.J. Vanata had three hits apiece.
McGuffey 12, Carrick 2 – Austin Beattie went 3 for 4 and Austin Hall singled, doubled and drove in three runs to lead McGuffey (12-4) to a nonsection win. Alex Mann doubled and drove in a pair for Carrick (7-5).
Mohawk 8, Laurel 5 – J.C. Voss went 2 for 2 with a home run to lead Mohawk (11-7) to a nonsection win. Austin McBridge drove in two runs. Justin Fell had two hits and two RBIs for Laurel (11-7).
Mt. Pleasant 4, Ligonier Valley 3 – Aaron Alakson hit a two-run double in a four-run third inning to lead Mt. Pleasant (6-7) past Ligonier Valley (7-10) in Section 3-3A.
Neshannock 14, Freedom 4 – Matt Nativio had three hits and two RBIs and Patrick Coople and Nate Rynd had two hits and three RBIs to lead Neshannock (12-8) to a nonsection win. Tristan Viscuno doubled and drove in a pair for Freedom (1-15).
North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 0 – Aaron Galaska threw 6.2 innings of shutout ball and Danny Gallon doubled to lead North Allegheny (17-3) to a nonsection win. Mateo Cepullio went 3 for 3 for Upper St. Clair (8-9).
Norwin 8, Gateway 4 – Jayden Walker went 3 for 4 and pitched two scoreless innings as Norwin (13-3) defeated Gateway (7-6) in a nonsection game. Jacob Bazala went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Brady Kukich was the winning pitcher. Luke Savage got the save.
OLSH 13, Northgate 7 – James Saftner and winning pitcher Brady Brazell had doubles to lead OLSH (12-5) to a nonsection win. Liam Dion and Xavier Nelson doubled for Northgate (5-9).
Penn Hills 10, Knoch 8 – Josh Gerken drove in three runs, hit a home run and pitched six innings, striking out nine, to lead Penn Hills (5-13) to a nonsection win over Knoch (10-9). Jordan Sullivan doubled and drove in three runs for Penn Hills.
Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 – Dylan Grabowski’s sacrifice fly in the 12th inning gave Penn-Trafford (12-6) a nonsection win. Jason Sabol, Jakob Haynes and Jacob Otto doubled. Luke Hren and Cortland Peer tripled for Mt. Lebanon (10-7).
Serra Catholic 14, Freeport 5 – Zack Miklos tallied three hits, a double, and four RBIs as Serra Catholic (16-3) earned a nonsection victory. Jackson Smetak hit a two-run home run for Freeport (4-15).
Seton LaSalle 13, Moon 3 – Brian Reed went 3 for 4 with a home run to lead Seton LaSalle (18-1) to a nonsection win over Moon (5-12). Ethan Parker doubled and drove in three runs and Brian Vogel went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Sewickley Academy 2, Leechburg 1 – Sewickley Academy (7-5, 6-4) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth to earn a Section 3-A victory. The teams tied for third in the section. Owen McDermott threw seven innings for Leechburg (7-8, 6-4).
Valley 12, Riverview 2 – Jacob Staraniec had one hit and four RBIs as Valley (12-6) earned a nonsection victory over Riverview (8-6). Valley’s Jacob Demharter struck out five in two innings.
Waynesburg 14, Beth-Center 2 – Tyler Switalski and Logan Higgins had four hits and Lincoln Pack singled, doubled and tripled to lead Waynesburg (5-8) to a nonsection win. Cameron Palmer had two hits and an RBI for Beth-Center (6-11).
West Allegheny 6, Montour 5 – Will Gubba hit a walk-off RBI single to lead West Allegheny (15-3) to a nonsection win. Luke Lambert had two hits. Matt Luchovick had three hits and three RBIs for Montour (13-5).
Softball
Freeport 4, Hampton 1 – Sydney Selker allowed three hits and struck out 12 in a complete game for Freeport (10-6) in a nonsection win over Hampton (7-9). Emily Schmidt homered for Freeport and drove in three.
Hopewell 5, Carlynton 3 – Haley Cook, Jordyn Glumac and Chloe Nale all singled, tripled and drove in a run to lead Hopewell (6-1) past Carlynton (6-9) in a nonsection game.
Jeannette 9, Riverview 7 – Sydnee Tolvinski went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Taylor-Lynn Finken went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Jeannette (1-16) to a nonsection win. Savannah Lock also went 4 for 4. Autumn Novello, Frankie Crosby and winning pitcher Sydney Matijevic had three hits. Bri Long doubled and drove in a pair and Lizzy Lekovitch had two hits and two RBIs for Riverview (0-8).
Knoch 3, Burrell – Bailey Rickenbrode threw a complete game five-hitter as Knoch claimed a share of the Section 1-4A title. Katie Armstrong struck out 13 for the Bucs (7-6, 6-4). Taylor Davis and Marissa Melius tallied two hits apiece for Knoch (9-7, 7-3).
Montour 7, Chartiers Valley 2 – Giacinta Labrie singled, doubled and tripled and Bella Magliocco had two hits as Montour (12-5) defeated Chartiers Valley (11-7) in a nonsection game. Angelina LaMarca and Jana Hess had two RBIs each.
Neshannock 9, Union 3 – Kaylee Smith had three hits and three RBIs to lead Neshannock (9-5) to a nonsection win. Aaralyn Nogay and Gabby Perod had two hits and two RBIs. Mallory Gorgacz had two hits for Union (10-7).
North Allegheny 7, Shaler 2 – Kendall Trunzo and Alaina Whipkey homered and Meghan McDonough had three hits for North Allegheny (9-9) in a nonsection win. Cam Murphy and Bethany Rodman doubled for Shaler (11-4).
North Catholic 13, Valley 0 – Liana Morreale tossed a five-inning complete-game one-hitter, striking out 11, as North Catholic (11-4, 9-1) earned a Section 1-3A victory over Valley (5-8, 5-5). Morreale also homered and drove in three runs. Lexi Mannella tripled and drove in two runs.
Peters Township 7, Pine-Richland 3 – Katelyn Stokan blasted a two-run home run during a four-run seventh inning to lead Peters Township (2-13) to a nonsection win. Skylar Lemansky went 4 for 4 with two doubles. Jocelyn Langer tripled and drove in a pair for Pine-Richland (8-8).
Plum 7, Woodland Hills 2; Plum 7, Woodland Hills 3 – Plum (13-3, 11-1) swept a Section 1-5A doubleheader against Woodland Hills (3-10, 3-9). Melnie Mienke struck out 11 and Makenzie Lang homered in each game.
Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0 – Izzy Roule pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout as Seneca Valley (11-7) earned a nonsection victory over Fox Chapel (11-6). Mackenzie Borkovich allowed four hits and struck out 11.
Serra Catholic 9, South Allegheny 5 – Olivia Gegerly hit the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning and Tori Tom doubled, homered and drove in four runs for Serra Catholic (9-4) in a nonsection game. Payton Linhart homered for South Allegheny (11-5).
South Side 17, Cornell 0 – Lily Shychuck went 5 for 5 with eight RBIs as South Side (11-3, 9-1) sewpt Cornell (2-10, 2-8) in a Section 1-A doubleheader. Madi Fischer homered.
Upper St. Clair 11, Mt. Lebanon 7 – Ava Pries doubled twice, homered and drove in three runs to lead Upper St. Clair (3-13) to a nonsection win. Emma Redlinger singled twice, homered and drove in two. Madison Fisher had four hits. Deidre Flaherty and Brooke Boehmer homered for Mt. Lebanon (10-7).
West Greene 9, Bentworth 1 – Winning pitcher Kiley Meek went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and London Whipkey had two hits and two RBIs as West Greene (15-2) defeated Bentworth (5-11) in a nonsection game.
West Mifflin 14, Yough 2 – Winning pitcher Addie Hilligsberg struck out 11 and homered to lead West Mifflin (15-4, 8-4) to a Section 2-4A win. Emily Buchleitner had four hits and four RBIs. Alyssa Schmidt had three hits and Lauren Yuhas doubled three times. Kaylynn Odelli had two hits for Yough (10-5, 7-5).
More Baseball• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 14, 2021: It’s time for baseball brackets
• Trib 10: New team takes top spot in baseball power rankings
• Highlands baseball warming up as WPIAL playoffs approach
• Westmoreland high school baseball notebook: Area teams set for WPIAL playoffs
• Young Yough baseball team has grown up fast this season