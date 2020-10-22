High school roundup for Oct. 22, 2020: Plum claims section volleyball title

Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 10:16 PM

Plum (14-0) clinched the Section 1-3A title by winning a five-set thriller over Franklin Regional (12-2) in girls volleyball Thursday. The win finished off a season sweep of the Panthers for the Mustangs, which earned them the outright title.

Armstrong 3, Freeport 1 – Armstrong earned a share of a four-way tie for the Section 5-3A title with a win over Freeport. The River Hawks and Yellowjackets split the section crown with Hampton and Mars with all four teams finishing at 9-3 in league play.

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 1 – Eden McElhaney recorded her 1,000th career kill as Beaver finished an undefeated regular season with a Section 4-3A win.

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 2 – Jenna Vogen and Abby Thornbury had 10 kills apiece to help Canon-McMillan even its record at 6-6 with a Section 2-4A win. Lauren Reid added 20 assists, 10 digs and six aces. Kenna Tatum had five kills and Bella McFarland had seven kills.

Knoch 3, Highlands 0 – Brynnae Coe had 18 service points for Knoch (5-9, 4-9) in a Section 5-3A win over Highlands (0-13, 0-12). Mykenzie Werner added six kills and 11 service points for the Knights and Nicole Critchlow had 17 service points.

Laurel 3, Neshannock 0 – Reese Bintrim had five aces and eight kills as Laurel finished the regular season 11-3 with a Section 1-2A victory. Josey Fortuna had 15 assists and Lilly Pancher added 15 digs.

Leechburg 3, St. Joseph 0 – The Blue Devils (11-2, 10-2) swept St. Joseph (0-12, 0-12) 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 in Section 4-A.

Mapletown 3, Bentworth 0 – Krista Wilson had 12 kills and six digs to lead Mapletown to a nonsection win. Macee Cree added 24 assists, Taylor Dusenberry eight kills and seven digs and Riley Pekar 12 digs.

Shaler 3, North Hills 0 – Mia Schubert had 13 kills and eight digs to help Shaler improve to 12-2 with a Section 1-4A victory. Mackenzie Barr added eight kills, Sierra Ricci had 16 digs and Tia Bozzo had 35 assists.

Springdale 3, Riverview 1 – Seniors Kiley DiLeo and Julie Hitlin had strong performances to help Springdale down rival Riverview in a Section 4-A game. The Raiders took the first set 25-20 before the Dynamos won three straight, 30-28, 25-13, 25-17, to close out the match.

Field hockey

Penn-Trafford 2, Norwin 0 – Ava Hershberger and Delaney Shushko scored goals as Penn-Trafford finished the first undefeated regular season in school history with a victory over Norwin. Gwen Hershberger recorded the shutout. The playoffs begin next week with semifinals set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

