High school scores and summaries for Aug. 31, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, August 31, 2020 | 10:23 PM

WPIAL

Boys golf

Section 1-AAA

Penn-Trafford 204, Hempfield 224

Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT) 38.

Indiana 196, Norwin 201

Medalists: Danny Williams, Harrison Martineau (I) 37; Noah Montanez (N) 37.

Section 3-AAA

Butler 198, Mars 201

Medalists: Colin Patterson (B) 38; Blake Bertolo (M) 35.

Seneca Valley 185, Shaler 239, North Hills 258

Section 6-AAA

Bethel Park 215, McKeesport 250

Section 8-AAA

Hampton 211, Highlands 264

Section 2-AA

Mt. Pleasant 211, Yough 310

Section 4-AA

South Park 226, Chartiers Houston 264

Medalist: Joey Toth (SP) 34.

Nonsection

Southmoreland 231, Frazier 247

Medalist: Ben Zimmerman (S) 40.

Uniontown 211, Carmichaels 223

Medalists: Logan Voytish (U) 39; Liam Lohr (C) 38.

Girls golf

Section 1-AAA

Blackhawk, 175 Pine-Richland 217

Medalist: Kaylee Houy (B) 41.

Moon 179, Mars 181

Medalists: Rhianna Firmstone (Moon) 36; Victoria Witouski (Mars) 39.

Section 3-AAA

Connellsville 209, Gateway 294

Section 1-AA

Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Geibel 193

Medalists: Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno (GCC) 34; Caroline Konieczny (G) 37.

Ligonier Valley 224, Derry 230

Medalists: Lauren Brant, Haley Boyd (LV) 52; Bethany Dixon (D) 51.

Mt. Pleasant 199, Southmoreland 218

Girls tennis

Section 1-AAA

Norwin 3, Gateway 0 (rain)

Section 2-AAA

Mars 5, Shaler 0

Section 4-AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, West Allegheny 0

Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 2

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 4, Highlands 1

Indiana 3, Derry 2

Montour 3, Blackhawk 2

Mt. Pleasant 4, South Park 1

Armstrong 4, Connellsville 1

McGuffey 5, Carlynton 0

To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com.

