High school scores and summaries for Aug. 31, 2020
By:
Monday, August 31, 2020 | 10:23 PM
WPIAL
Boys golf
Section 1-AAA
Penn-Trafford 204, Hempfield 224
Medalist: Alex Turowski (PT) 38.
Indiana 196, Norwin 201
Medalists: Danny Williams, Harrison Martineau (I) 37; Noah Montanez (N) 37.
Section 3-AAA
Butler 198, Mars 201
Medalists: Colin Patterson (B) 38; Blake Bertolo (M) 35.
Seneca Valley 185, Shaler 239, North Hills 258
Section 6-AAA
Bethel Park 215, McKeesport 250
Section 8-AAA
Hampton 211, Highlands 264
Section 2-AA
Mt. Pleasant 211, Yough 310
Section 4-AA
South Park 226, Chartiers Houston 264
Medalist: Joey Toth (SP) 34.
Nonsection
Southmoreland 231, Frazier 247
Medalist: Ben Zimmerman (S) 40.
Uniontown 211, Carmichaels 223
Medalists: Logan Voytish (U) 39; Liam Lohr (C) 38.
Girls golf
Section 1-AAA
Blackhawk, 175 Pine-Richland 217
Medalist: Kaylee Houy (B) 41.
Moon 179, Mars 181
Medalists: Rhianna Firmstone (Moon) 36; Victoria Witouski (Mars) 39.
Section 3-AAA
Connellsville 209, Gateway 294
Section 1-AA
Greensburg Central Catholic 151, Geibel 193
Medalists: Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno (GCC) 34; Caroline Konieczny (G) 37.
Ligonier Valley 224, Derry 230
Medalists: Lauren Brant, Haley Boyd (LV) 52; Bethany Dixon (D) 51.
Mt. Pleasant 199, Southmoreland 218
Girls tennis
Section 1-AAA
Norwin 3, Gateway 0 (rain)
Section 2-AAA
Mars 5, Shaler 0
Section 4-AAA
Mt. Lebanon 5, West Allegheny 0
Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 2
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 4, Highlands 1
Indiana 3, Derry 2
Montour 3, Blackhawk 2
Mt. Pleasant 4, South Park 1
Armstrong 4, Connellsville 1
McGuffey 5, Carlynton 0
To report scores, email PTRsports@triblive.com.
