High school scores and summaries for Oct. 10, 2020

By:

Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 10:57 PM

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township 27, Moon 3

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom 44, Ellwood City 6

Class A

Eastern

Leechburg 35, Bishop Canevin 13

Saturday’s summaries

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Peters Township 26, Moon 3

Peters Township 3 9 7 7 —26

Moon 3 0 0 0 —3

M: Jacob Weiland 31 field goal

PT: Andrew Massucci 35 field goal

PT: Breylen Carrington 90 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (kick failed)

PT: Massucci 44 field goal

PT: Vinny Sirianni 2 run (Massucci kick)

PT: Corban Hondru 63 pass (Massucci kick)

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 7-10-300-2TD-0INT. M, Tyler McGowan 20-29-157-0TD-1INT.

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom 44, Ellwood City 6

Ellwood City 0 6 0 0 —6

Freedom 14 16 7 7 —44

F: Reiker Welling 3 pass from Cole Beck (kick failed)

F: Brett Boyd 1 run (Cody Patterson pass from Carter Slowinski)

F: Josh Pail safety

F: Tristan Clear 4 pass from Beck (Garrett Paxton kick)

F: Pail 6 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

EC: Ashton Wilson 85 kickoff return (kick failed)

F: Clear 17 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)

F: Boyd 26 run (Paxton kick)

Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 14-29-159-4TD-0INT.

Class A

Eastern

Leechburg 35, Bishop Canevin 13

Leechburg 0 15 6 14 —35

Bishop Canevin 0 7 6 0 —13

BC: Willie Banks 3 run (Alex Brooks kick)

L: Braylan Lovelace 16 run (Dylan Cook run)

L: Lovelace 12 pass from Dylan Cook (Allen Harvey kick)

L: Logan Kline 45 pass from Collin Cook (pass failed)

BC: Andrew Jones 40 pass from Banks (pass failed)

L: Eli Rich 7 pass from Dylan Cook (Harvey kick)

L: Lovelace 63 run (Harvey kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 19-164, 3 TDs. BC, Marzi Carter 24-124.

Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 8-18-115-3TD-2INT. BC, Willie Banks 6-15-148-1TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 7, North Hills 1

Section 2

Peters Township 1, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (OT)

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 3, Highlands 0

Section 2

Montour 3, Beaver 0

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 0

West Allegheny 1, Moon 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 11, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 4

Kiski Area 7, Obama Academy 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 1

Section 2

Leechburg 7, Derry 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 1, Charleroi 0

Section 4

Ambridge 2, North Catholic 0

Hopewell 14, Ellwood City 0

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 1, Riverside 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 3, St. Joseph 1

Section 3

Springdale 1, Eden Christian 0

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 7, California 0

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy 5, Portersville Christian 0

Armstrong 6, West Shamokin 0

Chartiers-Houston 1, Carlynton 0

Mars 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

North Allegheny 3, Hampton 0

Shaler 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Waynesburg 2, Beth-Center 1

McGuffey at Washington (n)

Freeport at Slippery Rock, ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills 7, Shaler 1

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Section 2

Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Hempfield 1

Allderdice at Norwin, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 1, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 6, Knoch 0

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 7, Greensburg Salem 5

Trinity 10, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 3

Obama Academy 7, Woodland Hills 1

Plum 10, Brashear 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Penn Hills 0

Section 4

Mars 4, South Fayette 1

Montour 6, Central Valley 1

West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 9, Hopewell 0

Ellwood City at Ambridge (n)

Beaver at Avonworth, ppd.

Section 2

Burrell 2, Deer Lakes 0

Freeport 4, Valley 2

Highlands at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville 11, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 6, Waynesburg 1

Yough 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 7, East Allegheny 2

South Allegheny 1, West Mifflin 0

South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 (OT)

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 3, Springdale 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Serra Catholic 2

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 11, Monessen 0

Steel Valley 9, Charleroi 1

Section 3

OLSH 5, Mohawk 2

Riverside 5, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 1, Winchester Thurston 0

Ellis School 3, Carlynton 0

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s result

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Hills (n)

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.