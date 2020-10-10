High school scores and summaries for Oct. 10, 2020
By:
Saturday, October 10, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township 27, Moon 3
Class 2A
Midwestern
Freedom 44, Ellwood City 6
Class A
Eastern
Leechburg 35, Bishop Canevin 13
Saturday’s summaries
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Peters Township 26, Moon 3
Peters Township 3 9 7 7 —26
Moon 3 0 0 0 —3
M: Jacob Weiland 31 field goal
PT: Andrew Massucci 35 field goal
PT: Breylen Carrington 90 pass from Logan Pfeuffer (kick failed)
PT: Massucci 44 field goal
PT: Vinny Sirianni 2 run (Massucci kick)
PT: Corban Hondru 63 pass (Massucci kick)
Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 7-10-300-2TD-0INT. M, Tyler McGowan 20-29-157-0TD-1INT.
Class 2A
Midwestern
Freedom 44, Ellwood City 6
Ellwood City 0 6 0 0 —6
Freedom 14 16 7 7 —44
F: Reiker Welling 3 pass from Cole Beck (kick failed)
F: Brett Boyd 1 run (Cody Patterson pass from Carter Slowinski)
F: Josh Pail safety
F: Tristan Clear 4 pass from Beck (Garrett Paxton kick)
F: Pail 6 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)
EC: Ashton Wilson 85 kickoff return (kick failed)
F: Clear 17 pass from Beck (Paxton kick)
F: Boyd 26 run (Paxton kick)
Passing leaders: F, Cole Beck 14-29-159-4TD-0INT.
Class A
Eastern
Leechburg 35, Bishop Canevin 13
Leechburg 0 15 6 14 —35
Bishop Canevin 0 7 6 0 —13
BC: Willie Banks 3 run (Alex Brooks kick)
L: Braylan Lovelace 16 run (Dylan Cook run)
L: Lovelace 12 pass from Dylan Cook (Allen Harvey kick)
L: Logan Kline 45 pass from Collin Cook (pass failed)
BC: Andrew Jones 40 pass from Banks (pass failed)
L: Eli Rich 7 pass from Dylan Cook (Harvey kick)
L: Lovelace 63 run (Harvey kick)
Rushing leaders: L, Braylan Lovelace 19-164, 3 TDs. BC, Marzi Carter 24-124.
Passing leaders: L, Dylan Cook 8-18-115-3TD-2INT. BC, Willie Banks 6-15-148-1TD-0INT.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 7, North Hills 1
Section 2
Peters Township 1, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (OT)
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana 3, Highlands 0
Section 2
Montour 3, Beaver 0
South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 0
West Allegheny 1, Moon 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 11, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 4
Kiski Area 7, Obama Academy 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, Keystone Oaks 1
Steel Valley 3, East Allegheny 1
Section 2
Leechburg 7, Derry 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 1, Charleroi 0
Section 4
Ambridge 2, North Catholic 0
Hopewell 14, Ellwood City 0
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 1, Riverside 0
Section 2
Serra Catholic 3, St. Joseph 1
Section 3
Springdale 1, Eden Christian 0
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 7, California 0
Nonconference
Aquinas Academy 5, Portersville Christian 0
Armstrong 6, West Shamokin 0
Chartiers-Houston 1, Carlynton 0
Mars 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
North Allegheny 3, Hampton 0
Shaler 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Waynesburg 2, Beth-Center 1
McGuffey at Washington (n)
Freeport at Slippery Rock, ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Hills 7, Shaler 1
North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.
Section 2
Peters Township 2, Mt. Lebanon 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Hempfield 1
Allderdice at Norwin, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 1, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 6, Knoch 0
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 7, Greensburg Salem 5
Trinity 10, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 3
Obama Academy 7, Woodland Hills 1
Plum 10, Brashear 0
Thomas Jefferson 7, Penn Hills 0
Section 4
Mars 4, South Fayette 1
Montour 6, Central Valley 1
West Allegheny 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 9, Hopewell 0
Ellwood City at Ambridge (n)
Beaver at Avonworth, ppd.
Section 2
Burrell 2, Deer Lakes 0
Freeport 4, Valley 2
Highlands at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 3
Brownsville 11, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 6, Waynesburg 1
Yough 1, Mt. Pleasant 0
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 7, East Allegheny 2
South Allegheny 1, West Mifflin 0
South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 (OT)
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 3, Springdale 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Serra Catholic 2
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 11, Monessen 0
Steel Valley 9, Charleroi 1
Section 3
OLSH 5, Mohawk 2
Riverside 5, Neshannock 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 1, Winchester Thurston 0
Ellis School 3, Carlynton 0
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s result
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Hills (n)
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More Football• High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2020: Peters Township playmakers overwhelm Moon
• Leechburg beats Bishop Canevin, moves 1 win from 400 in school history
• A-K Valley high school football notebook: Burrell receiving core pumps life into offense
• WPIAL football rankings for Week 5
• 5 things we learned in WPIAL Week 5