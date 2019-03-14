High school scores, schedules for March 13, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 11:17 PM

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Chester 76, Harrisburg 65

Coatesville 77, Butler 72

Kennedy Catholic 82, Pine-Richland 63

La Salle College 70, William Allen 53

Methacton 93, Boys Latin 71

Mt. Lebanon 64, Allderdice 58

Pennridge 55, Abington 51

Roman Catholic 74, Lower Merion 55

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Sun Valley (21-7) vs. Abington Heights (25-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Pottsville (25-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 8 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (26-3) vs. Moon (25-2) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (26-1) vs. Meadville (20-6) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bonner Prendergast (20-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (17-10) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Lower Moreland (24-3) vs. Scranton Prep (24-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (23-6) vs. Bishop McDevitt (24-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 6:30 p.m.; New Castle (23-4) vs. Hickory (26-1) at Slippery Rock University, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Bishop McDevitt 73, Loyalsock Township 47

Deer Lakes 50, Forest Hills 46

Lincoln Park 71, Aliqiuppa 69

Neumann-Goretti 61, Wyoming Seminary 59

New Hope 51, SLA Beeber 42

Richland 82, Seton LaSalle 72

Sharon 52, Beaver Falls 47

Trinity-District 3 57, Holy Redeemer 47

Class 2A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 77, Coudersport 65

Constitution 59, Northeast Bradford 28

Farrell 70, Serra Catholic 64

Holy Cross 50, Delaware County Christian 38

North Star 53, Millville 52

Ridgway 38, Wilmington 36

Math, Civics and Sciences Charter 65, Executive Education 51

OLSH 77, Lakeview 36

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Faith Christian (16-10) vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy (15-10) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (23-4) vs. Nativity BVM (15-11) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (21-3) vs. Monessen (17-9) at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (18-8) vs. Cornell (21-5) at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (27-1) vs. Council Rock North (21-6) at Norristown, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (15-11) vs. Neshaminy (24-4) at Norristown, 6 p.m.; Abington (24-4) vs. Upper Dublin (24-4) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin (23-2) vs. Peters Township (27-0) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 42, Gettysburg 31

Archbishop Wood 50, Mechanicsburg 24

Chartiers Valley 54, Slippery Rock 35

Oakland Catholic 39, Penn Hills 27

Palmyra 42, Wyoming Valley West 24

Southern Lehigh 56, Lower Dauphin 32

Thomas Jefferson 55, Mount St. Joseph 41

Villa Maria 42, Twin Valley 25

Class 4A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 44, Gwynedd Mercy 33

Bishop McDevitt 70, Lansdale Catholic 31

Bonner Prendergast 54, Lake-Lehman 34

Danville 51, Eastern Lebanon County 41

Lancaster Catholic 59, Central Valley 29

Mifflinburg 45, Kennard-Dale 41

North Catholic 47, Blackhawk 41

Villa Maria 46, Forest Hills 34

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-8) vs. Dunmore (27-0) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (26-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (19-9) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 5 p.m.; Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. Neshannock (25-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Beaver (19-5) vs. Central Cambria (19-7) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Mahanoy Area (25-2) vs. Old Forge (20-6) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; York Catholic (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-3) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.; Allegheny-Clarion Valley (21-4) vs. Everett (23-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Kane (23-3) vs. West Middlesex (24-3) at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 54, Kennedy Catholic 43

Jenkintown 60, Sullivan County 44

Lourdes Regional 49, Bishop Carroll 44

Sewickley Academy 36, St. Joseph’s Academy 30

Shanksville 66, Rochester 50

Susquehanna Community 46, Greenwood 36

Vincentian Academy 45, Tussey Mountain 36

Weatherly 52, Benton 35

Swimming & Diving

Boys

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Day 1

200 medley relay: 1. Cathedral Prep, 1:34.42; 2. Bishop McDevitt, 1:36.93; 3. Clearfield, 1:37.5; 4. Lower Moreland, 1:37.78; 5. Belle Vernon, 1:39.35; 6. Riverside, 1:40.1; 7. Indiana, 1:40.11; 8. Pottsville, 1:41.9

200 freestyle: 1. Luke Mikesell, Clearfield, 1:38.31*; 2. Josiah Lauver, Bishop McDevitt, 1:38.51; 3. Adam Mahler, Holy Redeemer, 1:41.11; 4. Andrew Pierre, Mars, 1:42.58; 5. Zachary Bell, New Castle, 1:43.85; 6. Adam Morrison, Deer Lakes, 1:43.9; 7. Mason Irwin, Central Columbia, 1:44.39; 8. Connor Empie, Central Columbia, 1:44.81

200 individual medley: 1. Danny Berlitz, Marian Catholic, 1:47.58; 2. Christian Coleman, Lewisburg, 1:54.4; 3. Robert Spekis, Belle Vernon, 1:56.95; 4. Alex Yoon, Lower Moreland, 1:57.15; 5. Zack Miller, Bishop McDevitt, 1:57.51; 6. Teddy Murphey, Fairview, 1:57.76; 7. John Paul Stark, Cathedral Prep, 1:58.44; 8. John Dorobish, Geibel, 2:00.22

50 freestyle: 1. Nick Buckley, Huntingdon, 21.22; 2. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 21.26; 3. Joshua Mcclelland, Sayre, 21.39; 4. Adrian Beckford, Shady Side Academy, 21.48; 5. Michael Rahner, Cathedral Prep, 21.51; 6. William Crites, Greensburg Salem, 21.62; 7. Luke Edmonds, General McLane, 21.68; 8. Josh Przekop, Abington Heights, 22.00

100 butterfly: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 48.83; 2. Jake Houck, Donegal, 48.92; 3. Adam Mahler, Holy Redeemer, 49.03; 4. Brenek Strawn, Bangor, 49.43; 5. Tommy Lutter, Lower Moreland, 50.94; 6. Robbie Maholic, Cathedral Prep, 51.83; 7. Ethan Neff, Cathedral Prep, 52.64; 8. Morgan O’Brien, Bangor, 52.74

200 freestyle relay: 1. Cathedral Prep, 1:26.22; 2. Central Columbia, 1:27.7; 3. Lower Moreland, 1:27.77; 4. Shady Side Academy, 1:28.51; 5. Pottsville, 1:29.37; 6. Springfield Township, 1:29.4; 7. Riverside, 1:30.47; 8. Belle Vernon, 1:30.89

Team standings

1. Cathedral Prep, 142; 2. Lower Moreland 95; 3. Belle Vernon, 86; 4. Bishop McDevitt, 79; 5. Central Columbia, 61; 6. Clearfield, 60; 7. Pottsville, 57; 8. Riverside, 50.

*PIAA record

Girls

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Wednesday’s results

Day 1

Class 2A

Meter diving: 1. Anna Vogt, Ringgold, 421.1; 2. Erica Kenski, Trinity, 382.35; 3. Jamilie Atiyeh, Allentown CC, 375.8; 4. Alexa Gonczi, Central Valley, 355.25; 5. Lily Reighard, Boiling Springs, 334.6; 6. Jaelyn Shaver, Dallas, 332.05; 7. Taylor Weyrich, Seton LaSalle, 330.55; 8. Raegan Rand, Harbor Creek, 327.65

200 medley relay: 1. Villa Maria, 1:44.31; 2. Scranton Prep, 1:46.12; 3. Wyoming Seminary, 1:46.99; 4. Schuylkill Valley, 1:47.96; 5. Gwynedd Mercy, 1:48.07; 6. Grove City, 1:48.09; 7. Northern York, 1:48.36; 8. Holy Redeemer, 1:48.82

200 freestyle: 1. Karen Siddoway, Northgate, 1:49.08; 2. Kate Luft, Northern York, 1:49.15; 3. Noel Fresa, Upper Perkiomen, 1:52.63; 4. Ella Gross, Gwynedd Mercy, 1:53.02; 5. Kayla Lichtner, Nazareth Academy, 1:53.04; 6. Meghan French, West York, 1:54.57; 7. Ellie Kraus, Fairview, 1:55.05; 8. Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 1:56.35

200 individual medley: 1. Abby Doss, Shamokin, 2:01.39; 2. Annie O’Dare, Gwynedd Mercy, 2:03.27; 3. Meaghan Harnish, West York, 2:03.79; 4. Sophia Gerhart, Penns Valley, 2:08.69; 5. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 2:08.93; 6. Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep, 2:09.5; 7. Maria Kessler, Indiana, 2:10.53; 8. Harley Kessler, Indiana, 2:10.53

50 freestyle: 1. Emma Wilson, Grove City, 23.14; 2. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 23.43; 3. Marlee Rickert, Schuylkill Valley, 23.58; 4. Skylar Strunk, Brandywine Heights, 23.73; 5. Hannah Hurleman, Woymissing, 23.84; 6. Margaret Walting, Holy Redeemer, 24.09; 7. Jenna Park, Donegal, 24.17; 8. Alison Prushinski, Scranton Prep, 24.22

100 butterfly: 1. Maura Fluehr, Springfield Township, 55.69; 2. Madyson McSorley, Nazareth Academy, 56.79; t3. Ella Gross, Gwynedd Mercy, 57.35; t3. Sophia Gerhart, Penns Valley, 57.35; 5. Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 57.77; 6. Sydney Houtz, Juniata, 57.81; 7. Gabrielle Doss, Shamokin, 58.13; 8. Zoe Gallagher, Harrisburg Academy, 58.63

200 freestyle relay: 1. Fairview, 1:36.59; 2. Scranton Prep, 1:36.78; 3. Villa Maria, 1:37.17; 4. Grove City, 1:38.07; 5. Northgate, 1:38.93; 6. Schuylkill Valley, 1:39.57 (Upper Perkiomen and Clearfield were both disqualified after preliminary round.)

Team standings

1. Villa Maria, 104; 2. Scranton Prep, 90; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 79; 4. Grove City, 76; 5. Gwynedd Mercy, 75.5; t6. Nazareth Academy, 63; t6. Fairview, 63; 8. Northgate, 48

*PIAA record

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Pine-Richland 5, Latrobe 2

Upper St. Clair 9, Franklin Regional 8 (OT)

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (20-1-0) vs. South Fayette (19-2-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Division II

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Burrell (21-1-0) vs. Ringgold (18-4-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Hampton 4, Penn-Trafford 1

North Hills 4, Knoch 1

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0

