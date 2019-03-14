High school scores, schedules for March 13, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 11:17 PM
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Chester 76, Harrisburg 65
Coatesville 77, Butler 72
Kennedy Catholic 82, Pine-Richland 63
La Salle College 70, William Allen 53
Methacton 93, Boys Latin 71
Mt. Lebanon 64, Allderdice 58
Pennridge 55, Abington 51
Roman Catholic 74, Lower Merion 55
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Sun Valley (21-7) vs. Abington Heights (25-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Pottsville (25-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 8 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (26-3) vs. Moon (25-2) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (26-1) vs. Meadville (20-6) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Bonner Prendergast (20-5) vs. Archbishop Carroll (17-10) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Lower Moreland (24-3) vs. Scranton Prep (24-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (23-6) vs. Bishop McDevitt (24-3) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 6:30 p.m.; New Castle (23-4) vs. Hickory (26-1) at Slippery Rock University, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Bishop McDevitt 73, Loyalsock Township 47
Deer Lakes 50, Forest Hills 46
Lincoln Park 71, Aliqiuppa 69
Neumann-Goretti 61, Wyoming Seminary 59
New Hope 51, SLA Beeber 42
Richland 82, Seton LaSalle 72
Sharon 52, Beaver Falls 47
Trinity-District 3 57, Holy Redeemer 47
Class 2A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 77, Coudersport 65
Constitution 59, Northeast Bradford 28
Farrell 70, Serra Catholic 64
Holy Cross 50, Delaware County Christian 38
North Star 53, Millville 52
Ridgway 38, Wilmington 36
Math, Civics and Sciences Charter 65, Executive Education 51
OLSH 77, Lakeview 36
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Faith Christian (16-10) vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy (15-10) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Lourdes Regional (23-4) vs. Nativity BVM (15-11) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (21-3) vs. Monessen (17-9) at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (18-8) vs. Cornell (21-5) at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Garnet Valley (27-1) vs. Council Rock North (21-6) at Norristown, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (15-11) vs. Neshaminy (24-4) at Norristown, 6 p.m.; Abington (24-4) vs. Upper Dublin (24-4) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin (23-2) vs. Peters Township (27-0) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 42, Gettysburg 31
Archbishop Wood 50, Mechanicsburg 24
Chartiers Valley 54, Slippery Rock 35
Oakland Catholic 39, Penn Hills 27
Palmyra 42, Wyoming Valley West 24
Southern Lehigh 56, Lower Dauphin 32
Thomas Jefferson 55, Mount St. Joseph 41
Villa Maria 42, Twin Valley 25
Class 4A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 44, Gwynedd Mercy 33
Bishop McDevitt 70, Lansdale Catholic 31
Bonner Prendergast 54, Lake-Lehman 34
Danville 51, Eastern Lebanon County 41
Lancaster Catholic 59, Central Valley 29
Mifflinburg 45, Kennard-Dale 41
North Catholic 47, Blackhawk 41
Villa Maria 46, Forest Hills 34
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (20-8) vs. Dunmore (27-0) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7 p.m.; Trinity-District 3 (26-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (19-9) at Geigle Complex in Reading, 5 p.m.; Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. Neshannock (25-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Beaver (19-5) vs. Central Cambria (19-7) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Mahanoy Area (25-2) vs. Old Forge (20-6) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; York Catholic (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-3) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.; Allegheny-Clarion Valley (21-4) vs. Everett (23-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Kane (23-3) vs. West Middlesex (24-3) at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalley 54, Kennedy Catholic 43
Jenkintown 60, Sullivan County 44
Lourdes Regional 49, Bishop Carroll 44
Sewickley Academy 36, St. Joseph’s Academy 30
Shanksville 66, Rochester 50
Susquehanna Community 46, Greenwood 36
Vincentian Academy 45, Tussey Mountain 36
Weatherly 52, Benton 35
Swimming & Diving
Boys
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Day 1
200 medley relay: 1. Cathedral Prep, 1:34.42; 2. Bishop McDevitt, 1:36.93; 3. Clearfield, 1:37.5; 4. Lower Moreland, 1:37.78; 5. Belle Vernon, 1:39.35; 6. Riverside, 1:40.1; 7. Indiana, 1:40.11; 8. Pottsville, 1:41.9
200 freestyle: 1. Luke Mikesell, Clearfield, 1:38.31*; 2. Josiah Lauver, Bishop McDevitt, 1:38.51; 3. Adam Mahler, Holy Redeemer, 1:41.11; 4. Andrew Pierre, Mars, 1:42.58; 5. Zachary Bell, New Castle, 1:43.85; 6. Adam Morrison, Deer Lakes, 1:43.9; 7. Mason Irwin, Central Columbia, 1:44.39; 8. Connor Empie, Central Columbia, 1:44.81
200 individual medley: 1. Danny Berlitz, Marian Catholic, 1:47.58; 2. Christian Coleman, Lewisburg, 1:54.4; 3. Robert Spekis, Belle Vernon, 1:56.95; 4. Alex Yoon, Lower Moreland, 1:57.15; 5. Zack Miller, Bishop McDevitt, 1:57.51; 6. Teddy Murphey, Fairview, 1:57.76; 7. John Paul Stark, Cathedral Prep, 1:58.44; 8. John Dorobish, Geibel, 2:00.22
50 freestyle: 1. Nick Buckley, Huntingdon, 21.22; 2. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 21.26; 3. Joshua Mcclelland, Sayre, 21.39; 4. Adrian Beckford, Shady Side Academy, 21.48; 5. Michael Rahner, Cathedral Prep, 21.51; 6. William Crites, Greensburg Salem, 21.62; 7. Luke Edmonds, General McLane, 21.68; 8. Josh Przekop, Abington Heights, 22.00
100 butterfly: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 48.83; 2. Jake Houck, Donegal, 48.92; 3. Adam Mahler, Holy Redeemer, 49.03; 4. Brenek Strawn, Bangor, 49.43; 5. Tommy Lutter, Lower Moreland, 50.94; 6. Robbie Maholic, Cathedral Prep, 51.83; 7. Ethan Neff, Cathedral Prep, 52.64; 8. Morgan O’Brien, Bangor, 52.74
200 freestyle relay: 1. Cathedral Prep, 1:26.22; 2. Central Columbia, 1:27.7; 3. Lower Moreland, 1:27.77; 4. Shady Side Academy, 1:28.51; 5. Pottsville, 1:29.37; 6. Springfield Township, 1:29.4; 7. Riverside, 1:30.47; 8. Belle Vernon, 1:30.89
Team standings
1. Cathedral Prep, 142; 2. Lower Moreland 95; 3. Belle Vernon, 86; 4. Bishop McDevitt, 79; 5. Central Columbia, 61; 6. Clearfield, 60; 7. Pottsville, 57; 8. Riverside, 50.
*PIAA record
Girls
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Wednesday’s results
Day 1
Class 2A
Meter diving: 1. Anna Vogt, Ringgold, 421.1; 2. Erica Kenski, Trinity, 382.35; 3. Jamilie Atiyeh, Allentown CC, 375.8; 4. Alexa Gonczi, Central Valley, 355.25; 5. Lily Reighard, Boiling Springs, 334.6; 6. Jaelyn Shaver, Dallas, 332.05; 7. Taylor Weyrich, Seton LaSalle, 330.55; 8. Raegan Rand, Harbor Creek, 327.65
200 medley relay: 1. Villa Maria, 1:44.31; 2. Scranton Prep, 1:46.12; 3. Wyoming Seminary, 1:46.99; 4. Schuylkill Valley, 1:47.96; 5. Gwynedd Mercy, 1:48.07; 6. Grove City, 1:48.09; 7. Northern York, 1:48.36; 8. Holy Redeemer, 1:48.82
200 freestyle: 1. Karen Siddoway, Northgate, 1:49.08; 2. Kate Luft, Northern York, 1:49.15; 3. Noel Fresa, Upper Perkiomen, 1:52.63; 4. Ella Gross, Gwynedd Mercy, 1:53.02; 5. Kayla Lichtner, Nazareth Academy, 1:53.04; 6. Meghan French, West York, 1:54.57; 7. Ellie Kraus, Fairview, 1:55.05; 8. Kaelyn McClain, Elizabeth Forward, 1:56.35
200 individual medley: 1. Abby Doss, Shamokin, 2:01.39; 2. Annie O’Dare, Gwynedd Mercy, 2:03.27; 3. Meaghan Harnish, West York, 2:03.79; 4. Sophia Gerhart, Penns Valley, 2:08.69; 5. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 2:08.93; 6. Mary Claire Stark, Mercyhurst Prep, 2:09.5; 7. Maria Kessler, Indiana, 2:10.53; 8. Harley Kessler, Indiana, 2:10.53
50 freestyle: 1. Emma Wilson, Grove City, 23.14; 2. Heather Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 23.43; 3. Marlee Rickert, Schuylkill Valley, 23.58; 4. Skylar Strunk, Brandywine Heights, 23.73; 5. Hannah Hurleman, Woymissing, 23.84; 6. Margaret Walting, Holy Redeemer, 24.09; 7. Jenna Park, Donegal, 24.17; 8. Alison Prushinski, Scranton Prep, 24.22
100 butterfly: 1. Maura Fluehr, Springfield Township, 55.69; 2. Madyson McSorley, Nazareth Academy, 56.79; t3. Ella Gross, Gwynedd Mercy, 57.35; t3. Sophia Gerhart, Penns Valley, 57.35; 5. Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 57.77; 6. Sydney Houtz, Juniata, 57.81; 7. Gabrielle Doss, Shamokin, 58.13; 8. Zoe Gallagher, Harrisburg Academy, 58.63
200 freestyle relay: 1. Fairview, 1:36.59; 2. Scranton Prep, 1:36.78; 3. Villa Maria, 1:37.17; 4. Grove City, 1:38.07; 5. Northgate, 1:38.93; 6. Schuylkill Valley, 1:39.57 (Upper Perkiomen and Clearfield were both disqualified after preliminary round.)
Team standings
1. Villa Maria, 104; 2. Scranton Prep, 90; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 79; 4. Grove City, 76; 5. Gwynedd Mercy, 75.5; t6. Nazareth Academy, 63; t6. Fairview, 63; 8. Northgate, 48
*PIAA record
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
Thursday’s schedule
Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Pine-Richland 5, Latrobe 2
Upper St. Clair 9, Franklin Regional 8 (OT)
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Montour (20-1-0) vs. South Fayette (19-2-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6 p.m.
Division II
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Burrell (21-1-0) vs. Ringgold (18-4-0) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Hampton 4, Penn-Trafford 1
North Hills 4, Knoch 1
Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0
