High school sports schedules for April 17, 2023
By:
Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 5:17 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Central Catholic at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, 4:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Highlands at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Knoch at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.
Valley at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Northgate at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Laurel, 4 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
North Hills at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
West Mifflin at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.
Yough at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.
South Park at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at South Side, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Derry at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
More High School Scores Schedule• High school sports scores, schedules for March 19, 2023
• High school sports scores, schedules for March 13, 2023
• High school scores, schedules for March 12, 2023
• High school sports scores, schedules for March 6, 2023
• High school sports schedules for Feb. 27, 2023