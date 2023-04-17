High school sports schedules for April 17, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Central Catholic at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 4 a.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, 4:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Northgate at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Laurel, 4 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

North Hills at Oakland Catholic, 4 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 5:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Knoch, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.

Yough at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.

South Park at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Shenango at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at South Side, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at California, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m.

