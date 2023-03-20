High school sports scores, schedules for March 19, 2023
Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 8:57 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Sunday results
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 10, Regis 0
Montour 14, Lutheran South, Mo. 3
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Burrell at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Sharpsville at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Roman Catholic (26-3) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Reading (30-1) vs. Spring-Ford (28-3) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Archbishop Ryan (17-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (28-3) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Exeter (26-6) vs. Cathedral Prep (24-3) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-8) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Uniontown (23-5) vs. Lincoln Park (28-1) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
West Catholic (18-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (24-5) vs. Deer Lakes (20-8) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Holy Cross (22-5) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (23-6) vs. Otto Eldred (26-2) at Clarion, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Linville Hill Christian (24-0) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (21-6) vs. Union (25-3) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (14-11) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (29-0) vs. Norwin (24-4) at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
West Chester Rustin (27-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (22-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (25-4) vs. South Fayette (27-2) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (26-2) vs. Scranton Prep (24-2) at William Allen, 7 p.m. North Catholic (25-3) vs. Blackhawk (24-4) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Dunmore (25-3) vs. Lancaster Catholic (26-2) at Mertz Hall, 7 p.m.; River Valley (28-2) vs. OLSH (22-7) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Montrose (23-4) vs. Homer-Center (23-7) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (24-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Lourdes (21-7) vs. Mountain View (21-6) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Union (21-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Varsity D2
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Armstrong at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Burgettstown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Mapletown at Waynesburg Central, 4:15 p.m.
McGuffey at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 3:30 p.m.
South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 5 p.m.
Union at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at South Side, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Armstrong at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
