TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports scores, schedules for March 19, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 8:57 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Sunday results

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 10, Regis 0

Montour 14, Lutheran South, Mo. 3

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Burrell at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Sharpsville at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Roman Catholic (26-3) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Reading (30-1) vs. Spring-Ford (28-3) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (17-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (28-3) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Exeter (26-6) vs. Cathedral Prep (24-3) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-8) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Uniontown (23-5) vs. Lincoln Park (28-1) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Catholic (18-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (24-5) vs. Deer Lakes (20-8) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Holy Cross (22-5) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (23-6) vs. Otto Eldred (26-2) at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (24-0) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (21-6) vs. Union (25-3) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (14-11) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (29-0) vs. Norwin (24-4) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Chester Rustin (27-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (22-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (25-4) vs. South Fayette (27-2) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (26-2) vs. Scranton Prep (24-2) at William Allen, 7 p.m. North Catholic (25-3) vs. Blackhawk (24-4) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Dunmore (25-3) vs. Lancaster Catholic (26-2) at Mertz Hall, 7 p.m.; River Valley (28-2) vs. OLSH (22-7) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Montrose (23-4) vs. Homer-Center (23-7) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (24-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lourdes (21-7) vs. Mountain View (21-6) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Union (21-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Yough, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Mapletown at Waynesburg Central, 4:15 p.m.

McGuffey at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Rochester at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 3:30 p.m.

South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Side, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports scores, schedules for March 13, 2023
High school scores, schedules for March 12, 2023
High school sports scores, schedules for March 6, 2023
High school sports schedules for Feb. 27, 2023
High school sports scores, schedules for Feb. 19, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter