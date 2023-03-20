High school sports scores, schedules for March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 8:57 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Sunday results

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 10, Regis 0

Montour 14, Lutheran South, Mo. 3

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Burrell at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Sharpsville at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Waynesburg at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Roman Catholic (26-3) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Reading (30-1) vs. Spring-Ford (28-3) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (17-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (28-3) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Exeter (26-6) vs. Cathedral Prep (24-3) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-8) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Uniontown (23-5) vs. Lincoln Park (28-1) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Catholic (18-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (24-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (24-5) vs. Deer Lakes (20-8) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Holy Cross (22-5) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (19-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (23-6) vs. Otto Eldred (26-2) at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (24-0) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (21-6) vs. Union (25-3) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (14-11) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (29-0) vs. Norwin (24-4) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Chester Rustin (27-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (22-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (25-4) vs. South Fayette (27-2) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (26-2) vs. Scranton Prep (24-2) at William Allen, 7 p.m. North Catholic (25-3) vs. Blackhawk (24-4) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Dunmore (25-3) vs. Lancaster Catholic (26-2) at Mertz Hall, 7 p.m.; River Valley (28-2) vs. OLSH (22-7) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Montrose (23-4) vs. Homer-Center (23-7) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (24-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lourdes (21-7) vs. Mountain View (21-6) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Union (21-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Yough, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Mapletown at Waynesburg Central, 4:15 p.m.

McGuffey at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Rochester at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 3:30 p.m.

South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Side, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.

