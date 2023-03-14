TribLIVE Logo
High school sports scores, schedules for March 13, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, March 13, 2023 | 11:07 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Chambersburg (16-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (17-8) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; North Penn (19-8) vs. Coatesville (19-9) at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.; Parkland (19-9) vs. Garnet Valley (18-9) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lower Merion (22-4) vs. Roman Catholic (24-3) at Archbishop Ryan, 7 p.m.; Reading (28-1) vs. Upper Darby (19-8) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Downingtown West (20-7) vs. New Castle (23-3) at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (25-3) vs. Spring-Ford (26-3) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-9) vs. State College (24-2) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Radnor (28-0) vs. West Philadelphia (16-11) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (15-10) vs. West Chester East (19-8) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Abington Heights (22-4) vs. Pocono Mountain West (22-6) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.; Muhlenberg (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-3) at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Exeter (24-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-8) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township (23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (22-3) vs. Mars (17-10) at Westminster, 6 p.m.; Hershey (20-7) vs. Penn Hills (22-3) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Neumann-Goretti (23-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8) at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs. Scranton Prep (17-9) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (21-8) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (18-8) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Overbrook (14-13) vs. Eastern York (19-8) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown (21-5) vs. Littlestown (21-6) at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Valley View (22-4) vs. North Catholic (20-7) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (26-1) vs. Highlands (22-5) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (23-3) vs. Hampton (24-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

West Catholic (16-10) vs. Holy Redeemer (26-2) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (25-3) vs. Executive Education (21-4) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Mid Valley (20-6) vs. Devon Prep (12-12) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; MCS (17-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Steel Valley (16-10) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (20-6) vs. Franklin (22-4) at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (18-8) vs. Loyalsock Township (16-11) at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (19-7) vs. Brookville (23-2) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Muncy (20-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-5) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (14-12) vs. Dock Mennonite (24-2) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Mahanoy Area (21-4) vs. Constitution (18-8) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. Eden Christian (20-6) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (21-6) vs. West Branch (20-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Mercer (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-6) at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Erie First Christian (15-10) vs. Northgate (20-7) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Otto Eldred (24-2) vs. Serra Catholic (16-11) at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Linville Hill Christian (22-0) vs. City School (23-3) at Pottstown, 6 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (19-5) vs. Chester Charter Academy (20-5) at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; Mount Calvary (21-8) vs. PhilMont Christian (19-9) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; LaAcademia (13-11) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (19-6) vs. Union-Rimersburg (15-12) at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Harmony (23-3) vs. Farrell (21-4) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.; Cameron County (18-8) vs. Union (23-3) at Brookville, 7 p.m.; Carlynton (18-7) vs. Elk County Catholic (26-2) at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Perkiomen Valley (28-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (12-11) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 5:30 p.m.; Springfield Delco (20-7) vs. Abington (22-5) at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7:30 p.m.; Easton (28-1) vs. Central York (24-4) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Spring-Ford (25-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (21-5) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Pennsbury (21-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (22-3) at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.; Norwin (22-4) vs. Lebanon (27-2) at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.; North Allegheny (21-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-8) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

West Chester Rustin (25-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (21-6) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8) at Pottstown, 6 p.m.; Pittston (25-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (23-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy (24-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-5) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (18-9) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (23-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (24-0) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Mars (18-8) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Landsdale Catholic (24-2) vs. Jersey Shore (20-7) at Minersville, 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (25-3) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.; Scranton Prep (22-2) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-12) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Audenried (21-6) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (18-10) at Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.; Wyomissing (27-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (11-14) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; Harbor Creek (20-6) vs. North Catholic (23-3) at Westminster, 6 p.m.; Knoch (18-9) vs. Blackhawk (22-4) at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (13-12) vs. Fairview (20-8) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Dunmore (23-3) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Columbia (24-4) vs. Lake-Lehman (24-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (26-2) vs. West Catholic (13-12) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury (18-7) vs. Lancaster Catholic (24-2) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; River Valley (26-2) vs. Laurel (24-3) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (24-3) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; Avonworth (20-5) vs. OLSH (20-7) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop (26-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (23-3) at Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

South Williamsport (21-6) vs. Faith Christian Academy (20-6) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Montrose (21-4) vs. Marian Catholic (25-2) at Holy Redeemer, 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (14-9) vs. Line Mountain (14-12) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Millersburg (19-8) vs. Homer-Center (21-7) at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.; Shenango (23-4) vs. Lakeview (19-7) at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Maplewood (21-5) vs. Greensburg C.C. (22-5) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Redbank Valley (26-1) vs. Bishop McCort (15-13) at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (21-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4) at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Shade (17-10) vs. Lourdes (19-7) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (17-9) vs. The Christian Academy (19-6) at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Mountain View (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (22-4) at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.; Linville Hill (21-2) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (20-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Union (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (24-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.; Dubois Central Catholic (15-12) vs. Williamsburg (27-1) at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (17-9) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) vs. Otto-Eldred (24-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 0

Upper St. Clair 6, Pine-Richland 3

Finals

March 20 schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Latrobe at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

