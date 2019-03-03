High school scores, schedules for March 2, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 10:37 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Championship
Mt. Lebanon 62, Butler 57
Class 4A
Championship
New Castle 60, Quaker Valley 54
District 6-8-10 subregional
Class 6A
Final
Saturday’s result
Kennedy Catholic 68, Allderdice 55
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Championship
Peters Township 43, North Allegheny 40, OT
Class 5A
Championship
Chartiers Valley 64, Thomas Jefferson 48
Class 3A
Championship
Neshannock 47, Shady Side Academy 42
District 6-8-10 subregional
Class 6A
Consolation
Saturday’s result
State College 58, Allderdice 46
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Hempfield (12-7-1) at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Baldwin (10-9-1) at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Montour (18-1-0) vs. South Park (12-6-1) at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0) vs. Meadville (16-3-0) at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; South Fayette (17-2-0) vs. North Hills (14-5-0) at Printscape Arena in Southpointe, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny (16-3-0) vs. Indiana (13-5-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Division II playoffs
First round
Monday’s schedule
Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL individual championships
At Canon-McMillan
106 pounds
First-place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 5-1 TB2
Third-place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 5-1 TB2
113 pounds
First-place: Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley m.d. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, 8-0
Third-place: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional m.d. Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe, 14-0
120 pounds
First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon, 4-1
Third-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 6-2
126 pounds
First-place: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional d. Darren Miller, Kiski Area, 4-2
Third-place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 4-2
132 pounds
First-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills t.f. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 18-2 5:29
Third-place: Jason Geyer, Seneca Valley p. Zach Mccann, Franklin Regional, 1:38
138 pounds
First-place: Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 3-2
Third-place: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland d. Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, 3-1 SV
145 pounds
First-place: Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley p. Trey Howard, Waynesburg, 5:49
Third-place: Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan d. Colin Franks, Connellsville, 1-0
152 pounds
First-place: Cam Connor, Kiski Area m.d. Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson, 9-1
Third-place: Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township d. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 7-2
160 pounds
First-place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Jake Richardson, Mars, 4-0
Third-place: Colby Morris, Waynesburg d. Ty Mcgeary, West Allegheny, 4-2
170 pounds
First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Jon Hoover, North Allegheny, 3:23
Third-place: Nick Delp, Kiski Area d. Jeff Markert, Peters Township, 3-2
182 pounds
First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, 9-2
Third-place: Cole Whitmer, Trinity d. Brandon Matthews, Peters Township, 7-0
195 pounds
First-place: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 2:27
Third-place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem p. Justin Hart, Hampton, 0:57
220 pounds
First-place: Ryan Weinzen, Norwin d. Ogden Atwood, Armstrong, 2-1
Third-place: Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield p. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 1:38
285 pounds
First-place: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 9-2
Third-place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 1-0
