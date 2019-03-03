High school scores, schedules for March 2, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 10:37 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Championship

Mt. Lebanon 62, Butler 57

Class 4A

Championship

New Castle 60, Quaker Valley 54

District 6-8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Final

Saturday’s result

Kennedy Catholic 68, Allderdice 55

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Championship

Peters Township 43, North Allegheny 40, OT

Class 5A

Championship

Chartiers Valley 64, Thomas Jefferson 48

Class 3A

Championship

Neshannock 47, Shady Side Academy 42

District 6-8-10 subregional

Class 6A

Consolation

Saturday’s result

State College 58, Allderdice 46

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-10-0) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8-1), 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley (6-11-1) at North Allegheny (14-4-0), 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (7-9-2) at Bethel Park (13-5-0), 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-12-1) at Peters Township (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Hempfield (12-7-1) at Pine-Richland (18-0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (10-7-2) at Latrobe (14-4-1), 7:15 p.m.; Baldwin (10-9-1) at Upper St. Clair (14-3-2), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6-2) at Mars (15-4-0), 9:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Montour (18-1-0) vs. South Park (12-6-1) at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0) vs. Meadville (16-3-0) at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; South Fayette (17-2-0) vs. North Hills (14-5-0) at Printscape Arena in Southpointe, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny (16-3-0) vs. Indiana (13-5-1) at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Division II playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Trinity (5-13-2) at Burrell (19-1-0), 9 p.m.; Morgantown (7-11-2) at Neshannock (16-3-1), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (8-10-2) at Ringgold (16-4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Carrick (13-6-0) at Connellsville (14-3-2), 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL individual championships

At Canon-McMillan

106 pounds

First-place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 5-1 TB2

Third-place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville d. Costa Moore, Canon-McMillan, 5-1 TB2

113 pounds

First-place: Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley m.d. Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, 8-0

Third-place: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional m.d. Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe, 14-0

120 pounds

First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin d. Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon, 4-1

Third-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 6-2

126 pounds

First-place: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional d. Darren Miller, Kiski Area, 4-2

Third-place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 4-2

132 pounds

First-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills t.f. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 18-2 5:29

Third-place: Jason Geyer, Seneca Valley p. Zach Mccann, Franklin Regional, 1:38

138 pounds

First-place: Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 3-2

Third-place: Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland d. Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, 3-1 SV

145 pounds

First-place: Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley p. Trey Howard, Waynesburg, 5:49

Third-place: Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan d. Colin Franks, Connellsville, 1-0

152 pounds

First-place: Cam Connor, Kiski Area m.d. Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson, 9-1

Third-place: Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township d. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 7-2

160 pounds

First-place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Jake Richardson, Mars, 4-0

Third-place: Colby Morris, Waynesburg d. Ty Mcgeary, West Allegheny, 4-2

170 pounds

First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Jon Hoover, North Allegheny, 3:23

Third-place: Nick Delp, Kiski Area d. Jeff Markert, Peters Township, 3-2

182 pounds

First-place: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, 9-2

Third-place: Cole Whitmer, Trinity d. Brandon Matthews, Peters Township, 7-0

195 pounds

First-place: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 2:27

Third-place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem p. Justin Hart, Hampton, 0:57

220 pounds

First-place: Ryan Weinzen, Norwin d. Ogden Atwood, Armstrong, 2-1

Third-place: Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield p. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 1:38

285 pounds

First-place: Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 9-2

Third-place: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 1-0

