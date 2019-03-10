High school scores, schedules for March 9, 2019

By: HSSN Staff

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 10:40 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Saturday’s results

Abington 69, Cumberland Valley 44

Allderdice 61, Canon-McMillan 58 (OT)

Boys Latin 78, Norristown 69

Butler 56, Chambersburg 42

Chester 55, Parkland 41

Coatesvile 85, Emmaus 76

Harrisburg 63, Downingtown East 61

Kennedy Catholic 55, Fox Chapel 28

La Salle 47, Reading 42

Lower Merion 62, East Stroudsburg South 44

Methacton 64, Hazleton 42

Mt. Lebanon 67, Manheim Township 57

Pennridge 49, Lincoln 45

Pine-Richland 89, Wilson 63

Roman Catholic 92, Spring-Ford 48

William Allen 52, Perkiomen Valley 46

Class 5A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites and times, TBD

Sun Valley (20-7) vs. Northern (23-5); Abington Heights (24-2) vs. Mastery North (20-6); Archbishop Wood (17-8) vs. Penncrest (23-7); Crestwood (21-7) vs. Pottsville (24-3); Lower Dauphin (25-3) vs. Johnstown (20-2); Archbishop Ryan (14-10) vs. Moon (24-2); Mars (25-1) vs. William Penn (24-4); Meadville (19-6) vs. Muhlenberg (19-9)

Class 4A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites and times, TBD

Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. Nanticoke (22-7); Archbishop Carrol (16-10) vs. Lancaster Catholic (17-10); Bethlehem Catholic (26-3) vs. Lower Moreland (23-3); Wilson (18-9) vs. Scranton Prep (23-3); Imhotep Charter (22-6) vs. Danville (24-3); Bishop McDevitt (23-3) vs. Quaker Valley (21-4); New Castle (22-4) vs. Grove City (17-9); Huntingdon (25-0) vs. Hickory (25-1)

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s results

Aliquippa 65, Fairview 56

Beaver Falls 84, Ligonier Valley 68

Bishop McDevitt 69, Camp Hill 54

Deer Lakes 56, Brookville 52 (OT)

Forest Hills 64, North Catholic 51

Holy Redeemer 46, Wellsboro 42

Lincoln Park 73, Bellwood-Antis 55

Loyalsock Township 80, Palmerton 48

Neumann-Goretti 83, Lancaster Mennonite 48

New Hope 51, Murrell Dobbins 27

Richland 79, Mt. Carmel 53

Seton LaSalle 67, Sharpsville 57

Science Leadership-Beeber 59, Kutztown 55

Sharon 63, Washington 49

Trinity (Camp Hill) 82, HS of the Future 63

Wyoming Seminary 75, String Theory 41

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 100, Sto-Rox 64

Constitution 53, Moravian Academy 50

Coudersport 73, South Side Beaver 70

Delaware County Christian 56, Strawberry Mansion 47

Executive Education 77, Church Farm 56

Farrell 74, Shenango 47

Holy Cross 65, Bloomsburg 47

Lakeview 54, West Branch 44

Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences 93, Steelton-Highspire 69

Millville 42, Northwest 41 (OT)

North Star 59, Bishop McCort 53

Northeast Bradford 61, Antietam 55

OLSH 64, West Middlesex 23

Ridgway 60, Sewickley Academy 51

Serra Catholic 79, Penns Manor 44

Wilmington 42, Keystone 24

Class A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites and times, TBD

Lancaster Country Day (20-4) vs. Faith Christian (15-10); St. John Neumann (20-6) vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy (14-10); Lourdes Regional (22-4) vs. Berlin (20-5); Nativity BVM (14-11) vs. Girard College (15-4); Nazareth Prep (20-3) vs. Shade (22-4); Bishop Carroll (20-5) vs. Monessen (16-9); Elk County Catholic (26-0) vs. Vincentian Academy (17-8); Cornell (20-5) vs. Clarion Limestone (22-3).

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites and times, TBD

Garnet Valley (26-1) vs. Bethlehem Freedom (23-5); Dallastown (25-3) vs. Council Rock North (20-6); Cardinal O’Hara (14-11) vs. Spring-Ford (22-4); Hazleton (20-5) vs. Neshaminy (23-4); Cumberland Valley (23-4) vs. Abington (23-4); North Allegheny (24-2) vs. Upper Dublin (23-4); Northampton (25-4) vs. Norwin (22-2); Peters Township (26-0) vs. Begthel Park (22-3).

Class 5A

First round

Saturday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 56, Spring Grove 34

Archbishop Wood 51, Springfield Delaware County 47 (2OT)

Chartiers Valley 59, General McLane 24

Gettysburg 43, West Chester Henderson 39

Lower Dauphin 51, Mastery North 28

Mechanicsburg 48, Abington Heights 27

Mount St. Joseph 49, Solanco 39

Oakland Catholic 60, Warren 45

Palmyra 46, Pope John Paul II 38

Penn Hills 42, Hollidaysburg 25

Slippery Rock 60, Obama Academy 42

Southern Lehigh 58, Radnor 27

Thomas Jefferson 50, Trinity 44

Twin Valley 61, Palumbo 38

Villa Maria 66, Elizabethtown 23

Wyoming Valley West 49, Bangor 48

Class 4A

First round

Saturday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 68, Carver Engineering & Science 19

Bishop McDevitt 39, Lower Moreland 23

Blackhawk 70, Punxsutawney 46

Bonner Prendie 59, Bermudian Springs 35

Central Valley 66, Huntingdon 42

Danville 57, Tamaqua 49

Eastern Lebanon County 48, Scranton Prep 39

Forest Hills 50, Keystone Oaks 32

Gwynedd Mercy Academy 64, Overbrook 14

Kennard-Dale 65, Audenried 57

Lake-Lehman 65, Jersey Shore 43

Lancaster Catholic 52, Quaker Valley 24

Landsdale Catholic 50, Jim Thorpe 48

Mifflinburg 43, Nanticoke 29

North Catholic 58, McKeesport 42

Villa Maria 55, Elizabeth Forward 45

Class 3A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites and times, TBD

Neumann-Goretti (19-8) vs. Warrior Run (19-8); Dunmore (24-0) vs. St. Basil Academy (27-0); Trinity-District 3 (25-2) vs. Notre Dame Green Pond (24-3); Imhotep (18-9) vs. Loyalsock Township (24-3); Delone Catholic (22-4) vs. Penn Cambria (21-6); Neshannock (24-2) vs. Avonworth (18-7); Beaver (18-5) vs. Penns Valley (20-6); Central Cambria (18-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (20-4)

Class 2A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites and times, TBD

Mahanoy Area (24-2) vs. Sacred Heart (16-8); Old Forge (19-6) vs. Linden Hall (19-3); York Catholic (19-7) vs. Holy Cross (18-8); Mt. Carmel (16-10) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-3); OLSH (22-4) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (20-4); Bishop Canevin (22-3) vs. Everett (22-3); Kane (22-3) vs. Brentwood (20-4); Juniata Valley (22-3) vs. West Middlesex (23-3)

Class A

First round

Saturday’s results

Benton 45, Lancaster Country Day 41

Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Avella 30

Bishop Carroll 60, Veritas Academy 22

Greenwood 52, Chester Charter 11

Jenkintown 68, Harrisburg Christian 15

Kennedy Catholic 63, West Greene 56

Lourdes Regional 43, Faith Chrisian 24

Rochester 67, Otto-Eldred 44

Sewickley Academy 44, North Clarion 35

Shanksville 52, Coudersport 28

St. Joseph’s Academy 52, Quigley Catholic 41

Sullivan County 65, Covenant Christian 30

Susquehanna Community 53, Millville 40

Tussey Mountain 56, Purchase Line 38

Vincentian Academy 48, Johnsonburg 46

Weatherly 64, The Christian Academy 41

Bowling

Boys

Saturday’s results

Western Pennsylvania Regional

At North Versailles Bowl

Quarterfinals

Ambridge 2, Beaver Falls 1

Plum 2, Armstrong 0

Semifinals

Norwin 2, Ambridge 1

Plum 2, Hempfield 1

Championship

Norwin 2, Plum 1

Girls

Saturday’s results

Western Pennsylvania Regional

At North Versailles Bowl

Quarterfinals

Burrell 2, Penn Hills 0

Greensburg Salem 2, McKeesport 1

Semifinals

McDowell 2, Greensburg Salem 0

Penn-Trafford 2, Burrell 1

Championship

Penn-Trafford 2, McDowell 0

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup playoffs

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Class 3A

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (19-0-1) vs. Latrobe (15-4-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-3-2) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6-2), 9 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (19-1-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (18-2-0) vs. West Allegheny (17-3-0), 9 p.m.

Division II playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Burrell (20-1-0) vs. Connellsville (15-3-2), 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock (17-3-1) vs. Ringgold (17-4-0), 9:15 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA individual championships

At Giant Center in Hershey

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

106 pounds

First-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Dylan Chappell Seneca Valley, 7-2

Third-place: Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North d. Aiden Lewis Cedar Cliff, 6-2

Fifth-place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville d. Kyle Waterman Council Rock South, 4-1

Seventh-place: Braxton Appello, Easton wbf Julien Maldonado, Boyertown

113 pounds

First-place: Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 10-5

Third-place: Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg d. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic, 1-0

Fifth-place: Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, d. Ben Monn, Cumberland Valley, 5-2

Seventh-place: Andrew Smith, Nazareth, d. Maximino Mendez, Council Rock South, 6-2

120 pounds

First-place: Sean Pierson, Nazareth, d. Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, 9-5

Third-place: Shane Hanson-ashworth, Council Rock South d. Luke Lucerne, Council Rock North, 3-1 SV

Fifth-place: Will Betancourt, Manheim Central, d. Cameron Enriquez, Stroudsburg, 2-1 UTB

Seventh-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg, d. Killian Delaney, West Chester-Henderson, 5-3

126 pounds

First-place: Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, 6-5

Third-place: Patrick Gould, East Stroudsburg South d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 6-4

Fifth-place: J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff d. Trenton Donahue, DuBois, 4-2

Seventh-place: Braden Ricchini, Council Rock South p. Mike Torres, Liberty, 2:45

132 pounds

First-place: Julian Chlebove, Northampton d. Kenny Herrman, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-2

Third-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 9-2

Fifth-place: Tyler Dilley, St. Mary’s d. Drew Clearie, Nazareth, 5-0

Seventh-place: Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy d. Bryce Brennan, Red Land, 4-2

138 pounds

First-place: Ed Scott, DuBois, p. Dashawn Farber, Nazareth, 3:25

Third-place: Tyler Williams, Souderton d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 5-3

Fifth-place: Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts p. Devon Britton, Northampton, 3:54

Seventh-place: Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Troy-Thomas Elhajj, Lower Dauphin, 6-1

145 pounds

First-place: Ryan Anderson, Bethlehem Catholic d. Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North, 3-2

Third-place: A.J. Tamburrino, William Tennent d. Jagger Condomitti, Northampton, 3-1 SV

Fifth-place: Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep d. Tate Nichter, Chambersburg, 7-3

Seventh-place: Brandon Connor, Wilson d. Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth, 3-1

152 pounds

First-place: Daniel Mancini, Owen J. Roberts m.d. Cam Connor, Kiski Area, 10-2

Third-place: Tanner Updegraff, Hershey d. Cole Handlovic, Bethlehem Catholic, 8-5

Fifth-place: Colton Zimmerman, Carlisle d. Ethan Richner, Bellefonte, 11-9 SV

Seventh-place: Michael Kistler, Northampton d. Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 7-1

160 pounds

First-place: Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, d. Clayton Ulrey, Lower Dauphin, 6-2

Third-place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Luca Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 4-2

Fifth-place: Jake Richardson, Mars d. John Crawford, Strath Haven, 4-1

Seventh-place: Dylan Reinert, Gettysburg d. Connor Herceg (Nazareth), 7-1

170 pounds

First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Edmond Ruth, Susquehanna Township, 8-3

Third-place: Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg d. Luke Nichter, Chambersburg, 11-4

Fifth-place: Maximus Hale, Downingtown West d. Angel Garcia, Mariana Bracetti, 3-1

Seventh-place: Dillon Keane, Bradford d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 8-4

182 pounds

First-place: Carter Starocci, Cathedral Prep d. Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 7-1

Third-place: Scott Joll, Belle Vernon p. Joey Milano, Spring Ford, 0:50

Fifth-place: Brandon Matthews, Peters Township d. Tyler Mousaw, Unionville, 4-1

Seventh-place: Jeremy Seymour, West Scranton d. Dominic Falcone, Easton, 3-1 SV

195 pounds

First-place: Kyle Swartz, Northern York d. Donovon Ball, Cedar Cliff, 7-5 SV

Third-place: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Cole Urbas, State College, 5-1

Fifth-place: Jameel Coles, Northeast d. Damen Moyer, Liberty, 3-1 SV

Seventh-place: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park d. Ethan Seeley, Great Valley, 8-1

220 pounds

First-place: Nate Schon, Selinsgrove m.d. Andrew Balukas, Easton, 14-1

Third-place: Hunter Catka, Sun Valley m.d. Dorian Crosby, Cathedral Prep, 9-0

Fifth-place: Shane Noonan, Hazleton d. Nick Nittoli, Bangor, 3-2 UTB

Seventh-place: Jamal Brandon, Dallastown d. Ogden Atwood, Armstrong, 6-5

285 pounds

First-place: Kawaun Deboe, Cathedral Prep d. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 3-1

Third-place: Michael Wolfgram, Central York d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 9-3

Fifth-place: Raymond Christas, Dallastown d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 3-0

Seventh-place: Kyler Wuestner, Lower Dauphin d. Coltin Deery, Garnet Valley, 5-3

Class 2A

106 pounds

First-place: Sheldon Seymour, Troy Area d. Levi Haines, Biglerville, 5-4

Third-place: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Joey Fischer, South Park, 2-1 (TB2)

Fifth-place: Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge d. Gavin Bradley, Athens, 6-0

Seventh-place: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights d. Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, 5-0

113 pounds

First-place: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills d. Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia, 10-3

Third-place: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 14-0

Fifth-place: Gable Strickland, Benton d. Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, 3-0

Seventh-place: Connor Pierce, Harborcreek d. David Kreidler, Allentown CC, 7-2

120 pounds

First-place: Ryan Crookham, Notre Dame d. Beau Bayless, Reynolds, 3-0

Third-place: Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt d. Hunter Thompson, Titusville, 1-0

Fifth-place: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Caydin Wickard, Boiling Springs, 4-2

Seventh-place: Baylor Shunk, Penns Valley d. Blake Showers, Biglerville, 10-5

126 pounds

First-place: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Chase Shields, Bishop McDevitt, 3-2

Third-place: Bronson Garber, Upper Dauphin d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 7-2 (SV)

Fifth-place: Anthony Glasl, Brockway d. Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame, 5-2

Seventh-place: Tyler Denochick, West Branch d. Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, 3-0

132 pounds

First-place: Joshua Jones, Saucon Valley d. Tye Varndell, Cambridge Springs, 7-3

Third-place: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford d. Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy, 6-5

Fifth-place: Garret Cornell, Everett p. John Wheeler, Northwestern, 3:46

Seventh-place: Kaeden Berger, Reynolds d. Joe Hester, Montrose, 1-0

138 pounds

First-place: Jacob Ealy, Hopewell d. Kenny Kiser, Saegertown, 7-5

Third-place: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills d. Marckis Branford, Wilson, 14-7

Fifth-place: AJ Corrado, Burrell d. Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt, 1-0

Seventh-place: Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley d. Thomas Spirk, Saucon Valley, 9-8

145 pounds

First-place: Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame m.d. Gabe Miller, Pequea Valley, 14-0

Third-place: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 3-0

Fifth-place: Johnrocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley m.d. Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Bros., 16-8

Seventh-place: Nathan Haubert, Palisades d. Nicholas Rosengrant, Saucon Valley, 2-1

152 pounds

First-place: Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II t.f. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 20-5 (5:10)

Third-place: Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Mason Karpinski, Greenville, 3-2

Fifth-place: Sully Allen, Sharon p. Trenton Harder, Bermudian Springs, 4:36

Seventh-place: DJ Erickson, Hanover d. Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop, 3-1

160 pounds

First-place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier d. Alec English, Kane, 7-2

Third-place: Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley d. Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Academy, 2-1

Fifth-place: Cooper Mosier, Towanda d. Cole Sossong, Portage, 1-0

Seventh-place: Cade Linn, Southern Columbia m.d. Austin Mele, Burrell, 9-0

170 pounds

First-place: Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge d. Christian Clutter, McGuffey, 8-2

Third-place: Derek Brown, Penn Cambria p. David Galasso, Athens, 2:02

Fifth-place: Noah Hutcherson, Valley d. Tyler Fisher, Kutztown, 5-3

Seventh-place: Isaiah DeJesus, Notre Dame, won by forfeit

182 pounds

First-place: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant d. Bryson Miller, Freedom, 3-1

Third-place: Gavin Henry, Union City m.d. Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 10-1

Fifth-place: Derek Yingling, West Branch d. Garrett McClintick, Brockway, 6-1 (SV)

Seventh-place: Kaleb Kamerer, Slippery Rock d. Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 5-2

195 pounds

First-place: Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia d. Kolby Franklin, St. Joseph’s Academy, 5-2

Third-place: Colin Fegley, Mahanoy d. Hunter Tremain, North Star, 7-6

Fifth-place: John Vargo, Bentworth d. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 7-4

Seventh-place: Gable Crebs, Montoursville d. Lawrence Richardson, Bishop McDevitt, 5-0

220 pounds

First-place: Jacob McMaster, Greenville d. Dominic Deluca, Derry, 6-2 (SV)

Third-place: Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia m.d. Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 10-2

Fifth-place: Kolby Flank, Wilson d. Cory Johnston, Glendale, 9-3

Seventh-place: Connor Forrest, Hopewell p. Tyrone Fowler, Bishop McDevitt, 4:53

285 pounds

First-place: Colby Whitehill, Brookville d. Jake Ryan, Mt. Union, 5-2

Third-place: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale d. Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia, 3-1

Fifth-place: Matt Long, Union City p. Derek Skeehan, Reynolds, 2:01

Seventh-place: Kole Winfield, Southern Huntingdon d. Emmanuel Lawal, Church Farm School, 3-2 (SV)

Team results

1. Southern Columbia, 121; 2. St. Joseph’s 95.5; 3. Notre Dame-Green Pond 80; 4. Reynolds, 68; 5. Saucon Valley, 64; 6. Chestnut Ridge, 60.5; 7. Greenville, 54; 8. Freedom, 51.5; 9. Forest Hills, 48.5; 10. Bishop McDevitt, 47

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.