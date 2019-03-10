High school scores, schedules for March 9, 2019
By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 10:40 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Saturday’s results
Abington 69, Cumberland Valley 44
Allderdice 61, Canon-McMillan 58 (OT)
Boys Latin 78, Norristown 69
Butler 56, Chambersburg 42
Chester 55, Parkland 41
Coatesvile 85, Emmaus 76
Harrisburg 63, Downingtown East 61
Kennedy Catholic 55, Fox Chapel 28
La Salle 47, Reading 42
Lower Merion 62, East Stroudsburg South 44
Methacton 64, Hazleton 42
Mt. Lebanon 67, Manheim Township 57
Pennridge 49, Lincoln 45
Pine-Richland 89, Wilson 63
Roman Catholic 92, Spring-Ford 48
William Allen 52, Perkiomen Valley 46
Class 5A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
Sites and times, TBD
Sun Valley (20-7) vs. Northern (23-5); Abington Heights (24-2) vs. Mastery North (20-6); Archbishop Wood (17-8) vs. Penncrest (23-7); Crestwood (21-7) vs. Pottsville (24-3); Lower Dauphin (25-3) vs. Johnstown (20-2); Archbishop Ryan (14-10) vs. Moon (24-2); Mars (25-1) vs. William Penn (24-4); Meadville (19-6) vs. Muhlenberg (19-9)
Class 4A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
Sites and times, TBD
Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. Nanticoke (22-7); Archbishop Carrol (16-10) vs. Lancaster Catholic (17-10); Bethlehem Catholic (26-3) vs. Lower Moreland (23-3); Wilson (18-9) vs. Scranton Prep (23-3); Imhotep Charter (22-6) vs. Danville (24-3); Bishop McDevitt (23-3) vs. Quaker Valley (21-4); New Castle (22-4) vs. Grove City (17-9); Huntingdon (25-0) vs. Hickory (25-1)
Class 3A
First round
Saturday’s results
Aliquippa 65, Fairview 56
Beaver Falls 84, Ligonier Valley 68
Bishop McDevitt 69, Camp Hill 54
Deer Lakes 56, Brookville 52 (OT)
Forest Hills 64, North Catholic 51
Holy Redeemer 46, Wellsboro 42
Lincoln Park 73, Bellwood-Antis 55
Loyalsock Township 80, Palmerton 48
Neumann-Goretti 83, Lancaster Mennonite 48
New Hope 51, Murrell Dobbins 27
Richland 79, Mt. Carmel 53
Seton LaSalle 67, Sharpsville 57
Science Leadership-Beeber 59, Kutztown 55
Sharon 63, Washington 49
Trinity (Camp Hill) 82, HS of the Future 63
Wyoming Seminary 75, String Theory 41
Class 2A
First round
Saturday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 100, Sto-Rox 64
Constitution 53, Moravian Academy 50
Coudersport 73, South Side Beaver 70
Delaware County Christian 56, Strawberry Mansion 47
Executive Education 77, Church Farm 56
Farrell 74, Shenango 47
Holy Cross 65, Bloomsburg 47
Lakeview 54, West Branch 44
Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences 93, Steelton-Highspire 69
Millville 42, Northwest 41 (OT)
North Star 59, Bishop McCort 53
Northeast Bradford 61, Antietam 55
OLSH 64, West Middlesex 23
Ridgway 60, Sewickley Academy 51
Serra Catholic 79, Penns Manor 44
Wilmington 42, Keystone 24
Class A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
Sites and times, TBD
Lancaster Country Day (20-4) vs. Faith Christian (15-10); St. John Neumann (20-6) vs. Sankofa Freedom Academy (14-10); Lourdes Regional (22-4) vs. Berlin (20-5); Nativity BVM (14-11) vs. Girard College (15-4); Nazareth Prep (20-3) vs. Shade (22-4); Bishop Carroll (20-5) vs. Monessen (16-9); Elk County Catholic (26-0) vs. Vincentian Academy (17-8); Cornell (20-5) vs. Clarion Limestone (22-3).
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
Sites and times, TBD
Garnet Valley (26-1) vs. Bethlehem Freedom (23-5); Dallastown (25-3) vs. Council Rock North (20-6); Cardinal O’Hara (14-11) vs. Spring-Ford (22-4); Hazleton (20-5) vs. Neshaminy (23-4); Cumberland Valley (23-4) vs. Abington (23-4); North Allegheny (24-2) vs. Upper Dublin (23-4); Northampton (25-4) vs. Norwin (22-2); Peters Township (26-0) vs. Begthel Park (22-3).
Class 5A
First round
Saturday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 56, Spring Grove 34
Archbishop Wood 51, Springfield Delaware County 47 (2OT)
Chartiers Valley 59, General McLane 24
Gettysburg 43, West Chester Henderson 39
Lower Dauphin 51, Mastery North 28
Mechanicsburg 48, Abington Heights 27
Mount St. Joseph 49, Solanco 39
Oakland Catholic 60, Warren 45
Palmyra 46, Pope John Paul II 38
Penn Hills 42, Hollidaysburg 25
Slippery Rock 60, Obama Academy 42
Southern Lehigh 58, Radnor 27
Thomas Jefferson 50, Trinity 44
Twin Valley 61, Palumbo 38
Villa Maria 66, Elizabethtown 23
Wyoming Valley West 49, Bangor 48
Class 4A
First round
Saturday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 68, Carver Engineering & Science 19
Bishop McDevitt 39, Lower Moreland 23
Blackhawk 70, Punxsutawney 46
Bonner Prendie 59, Bermudian Springs 35
Central Valley 66, Huntingdon 42
Danville 57, Tamaqua 49
Eastern Lebanon County 48, Scranton Prep 39
Forest Hills 50, Keystone Oaks 32
Gwynedd Mercy Academy 64, Overbrook 14
Kennard-Dale 65, Audenried 57
Lake-Lehman 65, Jersey Shore 43
Lancaster Catholic 52, Quaker Valley 24
Landsdale Catholic 50, Jim Thorpe 48
Mifflinburg 43, Nanticoke 29
North Catholic 58, McKeesport 42
Villa Maria 55, Elizabeth Forward 45
Class 3A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
Sites and times, TBD
Neumann-Goretti (19-8) vs. Warrior Run (19-8); Dunmore (24-0) vs. St. Basil Academy (27-0); Trinity-District 3 (25-2) vs. Notre Dame Green Pond (24-3); Imhotep (18-9) vs. Loyalsock Township (24-3); Delone Catholic (22-4) vs. Penn Cambria (21-6); Neshannock (24-2) vs. Avonworth (18-7); Beaver (18-5) vs. Penns Valley (20-6); Central Cambria (18-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (20-4)
Class 2A
Second round
Tuesday’s schedule
Sites and times, TBD
Mahanoy Area (24-2) vs. Sacred Heart (16-8); Old Forge (19-6) vs. Linden Hall (19-3); York Catholic (19-7) vs. Holy Cross (18-8); Mt. Carmel (16-10) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-3); OLSH (22-4) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (20-4); Bishop Canevin (22-3) vs. Everett (22-3); Kane (22-3) vs. Brentwood (20-4); Juniata Valley (22-3) vs. West Middlesex (23-3)
Class A
First round
Saturday’s results
Benton 45, Lancaster Country Day 41
Berlin-Brothersvalley 79, Avella 30
Bishop Carroll 60, Veritas Academy 22
Greenwood 52, Chester Charter 11
Jenkintown 68, Harrisburg Christian 15
Kennedy Catholic 63, West Greene 56
Lourdes Regional 43, Faith Chrisian 24
Rochester 67, Otto-Eldred 44
Sewickley Academy 44, North Clarion 35
Shanksville 52, Coudersport 28
St. Joseph’s Academy 52, Quigley Catholic 41
Sullivan County 65, Covenant Christian 30
Susquehanna Community 53, Millville 40
Tussey Mountain 56, Purchase Line 38
Vincentian Academy 48, Johnsonburg 46
Weatherly 64, The Christian Academy 41
Bowling
Boys
Saturday’s results
Western Pennsylvania Regional
At North Versailles Bowl
Quarterfinals
Ambridge 2, Beaver Falls 1
Plum 2, Armstrong 0
Semifinals
Norwin 2, Ambridge 1
Plum 2, Hempfield 1
Championship
Norwin 2, Plum 1
Girls
Saturday’s results
Western Pennsylvania Regional
At North Versailles Bowl
Quarterfinals
Burrell 2, Penn Hills 0
Greensburg Salem 2, McKeesport 1
Semifinals
McDowell 2, Greensburg Salem 0
Penn-Trafford 2, Burrell 1
Championship
Penn-Trafford 2, McDowell 0
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup playoffs
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
Class 3A
Thursday’s schedule
Peters Township (15-3-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-8-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-4-0) vs. Bethel Park (14-5-0), 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (19-0-1) vs. Latrobe (15-4-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-3-2) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6-2), 9 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s schedule
Montour (19-1-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3-0), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (18-2-0) vs. West Allegheny (17-3-0), 9 p.m.
Division II playoffs
Monday’s schedule
Burrell (20-1-0) vs. Connellsville (15-3-2), 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock (17-3-1) vs. Ringgold (17-4-0), 9:15 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA individual championships
At Giant Center in Hershey
Saturday’s results
Class 3A
106 pounds
First-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional d. Dylan Chappell Seneca Valley, 7-2
Third-place: Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North d. Aiden Lewis Cedar Cliff, 6-2
Fifth-place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville d. Kyle Waterman Council Rock South, 4-1
Seventh-place: Braxton Appello, Easton wbf Julien Maldonado, Boyertown
113 pounds
First-place: Alejandro Herrera, Seneca Valley d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 10-5
Third-place: Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg d. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic, 1-0
Fifth-place: Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, d. Ben Monn, Cumberland Valley, 5-2
Seventh-place: Andrew Smith, Nazareth, d. Maximino Mendez, Council Rock South, 6-2
120 pounds
First-place: Sean Pierson, Nazareth, d. Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, 9-5
Third-place: Shane Hanson-ashworth, Council Rock South d. Luke Lucerne, Council Rock North, 3-1 SV
Fifth-place: Will Betancourt, Manheim Central, d. Cameron Enriquez, Stroudsburg, 2-1 UTB
Seventh-place: Cole Homet, Waynesburg, d. Killian Delaney, West Chester-Henderson, 5-3
126 pounds
First-place: Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, 6-5
Third-place: Patrick Gould, East Stroudsburg South d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 6-4
Fifth-place: J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff d. Trenton Donahue, DuBois, 4-2
Seventh-place: Braden Ricchini, Council Rock South p. Mike Torres, Liberty, 2:45
132 pounds
First-place: Julian Chlebove, Northampton d. Kenny Herrman, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-2
Third-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 9-2
Fifth-place: Tyler Dilley, St. Mary’s d. Drew Clearie, Nazareth, 5-0
Seventh-place: Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy d. Bryce Brennan, Red Land, 4-2
138 pounds
First-place: Ed Scott, DuBois, p. Dashawn Farber, Nazareth, 3:25
Third-place: Tyler Williams, Souderton d. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 5-3
Fifth-place: Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts p. Devon Britton, Northampton, 3:54
Seventh-place: Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Troy-Thomas Elhajj, Lower Dauphin, 6-1
145 pounds
First-place: Ryan Anderson, Bethlehem Catholic d. Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North, 3-2
Third-place: A.J. Tamburrino, William Tennent d. Jagger Condomitti, Northampton, 3-1 SV
Fifth-place: Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep d. Tate Nichter, Chambersburg, 7-3
Seventh-place: Brandon Connor, Wilson d. Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth, 3-1
152 pounds
First-place: Daniel Mancini, Owen J. Roberts m.d. Cam Connor, Kiski Area, 10-2
Third-place: Tanner Updegraff, Hershey d. Cole Handlovic, Bethlehem Catholic, 8-5
Fifth-place: Colton Zimmerman, Carlisle d. Ethan Richner, Bellefonte, 11-9 SV
Seventh-place: Michael Kistler, Northampton d. Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 7-1
160 pounds
First-place: Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, d. Clayton Ulrey, Lower Dauphin, 6-2
Third-place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Luca Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 4-2
Fifth-place: Jake Richardson, Mars d. John Crawford, Strath Haven, 4-1
Seventh-place: Dylan Reinert, Gettysburg d. Connor Herceg (Nazareth), 7-1
170 pounds
First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan d. Edmond Ruth, Susquehanna Township, 8-3
Third-place: Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg d. Luke Nichter, Chambersburg, 11-4
Fifth-place: Maximus Hale, Downingtown West d. Angel Garcia, Mariana Bracetti, 3-1
Seventh-place: Dillon Keane, Bradford d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 8-4
182 pounds
First-place: Carter Starocci, Cathedral Prep d. Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 7-1
Third-place: Scott Joll, Belle Vernon p. Joey Milano, Spring Ford, 0:50
Fifth-place: Brandon Matthews, Peters Township d. Tyler Mousaw, Unionville, 4-1
Seventh-place: Jeremy Seymour, West Scranton d. Dominic Falcone, Easton, 3-1 SV
195 pounds
First-place: Kyle Swartz, Northern York d. Donovon Ball, Cedar Cliff, 7-5 SV
Third-place: Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Cole Urbas, State College, 5-1
Fifth-place: Jameel Coles, Northeast d. Damen Moyer, Liberty, 3-1 SV
Seventh-place: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park d. Ethan Seeley, Great Valley, 8-1
220 pounds
First-place: Nate Schon, Selinsgrove m.d. Andrew Balukas, Easton, 14-1
Third-place: Hunter Catka, Sun Valley m.d. Dorian Crosby, Cathedral Prep, 9-0
Fifth-place: Shane Noonan, Hazleton d. Nick Nittoli, Bangor, 3-2 UTB
Seventh-place: Jamal Brandon, Dallastown d. Ogden Atwood, Armstrong, 6-5
285 pounds
First-place: Kawaun Deboe, Cathedral Prep d. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 3-1
Third-place: Michael Wolfgram, Central York d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 9-3
Fifth-place: Raymond Christas, Dallastown d. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 3-0
Seventh-place: Kyler Wuestner, Lower Dauphin d. Coltin Deery, Garnet Valley, 5-3
Class 2A
106 pounds
First-place: Sheldon Seymour, Troy Area d. Levi Haines, Biglerville, 5-4
Third-place: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Joey Fischer, South Park, 2-1 (TB2)
Fifth-place: Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge d. Gavin Bradley, Athens, 6-0
Seventh-place: Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights d. Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, 5-0
113 pounds
First-place: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills d. Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia, 10-3
Third-place: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 14-0
Fifth-place: Gable Strickland, Benton d. Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, 3-0
Seventh-place: Connor Pierce, Harborcreek d. David Kreidler, Allentown CC, 7-2
120 pounds
First-place: Ryan Crookham, Notre Dame d. Beau Bayless, Reynolds, 3-0
Third-place: Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt d. Hunter Thompson, Titusville, 1-0
Fifth-place: Ian Oswalt, Burrell d. Caydin Wickard, Boiling Springs, 4-2
Seventh-place: Baylor Shunk, Penns Valley d. Blake Showers, Biglerville, 10-5
126 pounds
First-place: Brock McMillen, Glendale d. Chase Shields, Bishop McDevitt, 3-2
Third-place: Bronson Garber, Upper Dauphin d. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 7-2 (SV)
Fifth-place: Anthony Glasl, Brockway d. Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame, 5-2
Seventh-place: Tyler Denochick, West Branch d. Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, 3-0
132 pounds
First-place: Joshua Jones, Saucon Valley d. Tye Varndell, Cambridge Springs, 7-3
Third-place: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford d. Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy, 6-5
Fifth-place: Garret Cornell, Everett p. John Wheeler, Northwestern, 3:46
Seventh-place: Kaeden Berger, Reynolds d. Joe Hester, Montrose, 1-0
138 pounds
First-place: Jacob Ealy, Hopewell d. Kenny Kiser, Saegertown, 7-5
Third-place: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills d. Marckis Branford, Wilson, 14-7
Fifth-place: AJ Corrado, Burrell d. Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt, 1-0
Seventh-place: Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley d. Thomas Spirk, Saucon Valley, 9-8
145 pounds
First-place: Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame m.d. Gabe Miller, Pequea Valley, 14-0
Third-place: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 3-0
Fifth-place: Johnrocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley m.d. Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Bros., 16-8
Seventh-place: Nathan Haubert, Palisades d. Nicholas Rosengrant, Saucon Valley, 2-1
152 pounds
First-place: Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II t.f. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 20-5 (5:10)
Third-place: Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Academy d. Mason Karpinski, Greenville, 3-2
Fifth-place: Sully Allen, Sharon p. Trenton Harder, Bermudian Springs, 4:36
Seventh-place: DJ Erickson, Hanover d. Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop, 3-1
160 pounds
First-place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier d. Alec English, Kane, 7-2
Third-place: Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley d. Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Academy, 2-1
Fifth-place: Cooper Mosier, Towanda d. Cole Sossong, Portage, 1-0
Seventh-place: Cade Linn, Southern Columbia m.d. Austin Mele, Burrell, 9-0
170 pounds
First-place: Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge d. Christian Clutter, McGuffey, 8-2
Third-place: Derek Brown, Penn Cambria p. David Galasso, Athens, 2:02
Fifth-place: Noah Hutcherson, Valley d. Tyler Fisher, Kutztown, 5-3
Seventh-place: Isaiah DeJesus, Notre Dame, won by forfeit
182 pounds
First-place: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant d. Bryson Miller, Freedom, 3-1
Third-place: Gavin Henry, Union City m.d. Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 10-1
Fifth-place: Derek Yingling, West Branch d. Garrett McClintick, Brockway, 6-1 (SV)
Seventh-place: Kaleb Kamerer, Slippery Rock d. Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore, 5-2
195 pounds
First-place: Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia d. Kolby Franklin, St. Joseph’s Academy, 5-2
Third-place: Colin Fegley, Mahanoy d. Hunter Tremain, North Star, 7-6
Fifth-place: John Vargo, Bentworth d. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 7-4
Seventh-place: Gable Crebs, Montoursville d. Lawrence Richardson, Bishop McDevitt, 5-0
220 pounds
First-place: Jacob McMaster, Greenville d. Dominic Deluca, Derry, 6-2 (SV)
Third-place: Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia m.d. Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 10-2
Fifth-place: Kolby Flank, Wilson d. Cory Johnston, Glendale, 9-3
Seventh-place: Connor Forrest, Hopewell p. Tyrone Fowler, Bishop McDevitt, 4:53
285 pounds
First-place: Colby Whitehill, Brookville d. Jake Ryan, Mt. Union, 5-2
Third-place: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale d. Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia, 3-1
Fifth-place: Matt Long, Union City p. Derek Skeehan, Reynolds, 2:01
Seventh-place: Kole Winfield, Southern Huntingdon d. Emmanuel Lawal, Church Farm School, 3-2 (SV)
Team results
1. Southern Columbia, 121; 2. St. Joseph’s 95.5; 3. Notre Dame-Green Pond 80; 4. Reynolds, 68; 5. Saucon Valley, 64; 6. Chestnut Ridge, 60.5; 7. Greenville, 54; 8. Freedom, 51.5; 9. Forest Hills, 48.5; 10. Bishop McDevitt, 47
