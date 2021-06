High school scores, summaries and schedule for June 17, 2021

Thursday, June 17, 2021 | 8:44 PM

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

La Salle College vs. North Allegheny at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Finals

Thursday’s result

Bethel Park 4, Red Land 2

Class 4A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

New Castle vs. Wyoming Area at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Finals

Thursday’s result

Tyrone 5, Oley Valley 0

Class 2A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Shenango vs. Schuylkill Haven at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Class A

Finals

Thursday’s result

Halifax 9, Eden Christian 1

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Thursday’s result

North Penn 11, Haverford 0

Class 5A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Finals

Thursday’s result

Beaver 5, Tunkhannock 4 (9 innings)

Class 3A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant vs. Mid Valley at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Thursday’s result

Line Mountain 1, Ligonier Valley 0 (9 innings)

Class A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

West Greene vs. Tri-Valley at Nittany Lion Softball Softball Park, Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.