High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 8:39 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Saturday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Burgettstown 6, Chartiers-Houston 3

Nonsection

Avonworth 4, Ambridge 3

Montour 5, Hopewell 2

Hempfield 11, Pine-Richland 3

Valley 2, Riverview 1

Valley 4, Riverview 2

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Somerset, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Softball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Brooke (W.Va.) 8, Serra Catholic 2

Brooke (W.Va.) 9, Serra Catholic 8

North Allegheny 13, Connellsville 2

Laurel 12, Highlands 1

Mapletown 9, California 1

Mt. Pleasant 9, Latrobe 8

Pine-Richland 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Ringgold 1, Charleroi 0

Shenango at Blackhawk, ppd.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, ppd.

Plum at Pine-Richland, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.