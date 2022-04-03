TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 2, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 8:39 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Saturday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Burgettstown 6, Chartiers-Houston 3

Nonsection

Avonworth 4, Ambridge 3

Montour 5, Hopewell 2

Hempfield 11, Pine-Richland 3

Valley 2, Riverview 1

Valley 4, Riverview 2

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Somerset, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Softball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Brooke (W.Va.) 8, Serra Catholic 2

Brooke (W.Va.) 9, Serra Catholic 8

North Allegheny 13, Connellsville 2

Laurel 12, Highlands 1

Mapletown 9, California 1

Mt. Pleasant 9, Latrobe 8

Pine-Richland 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Ringgold 1, Charleroi 0

Shenango at Blackhawk, ppd.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, ppd.

Plum at Pine-Richland, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 1, 2022
Penn Hills stands by decision for teams to not play Kiski Area this spring over racism accusations
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 31, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 30, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 29, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me