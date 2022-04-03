High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 2, 2022
Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 8:39 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Saturday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Burgettstown 6, Chartiers-Houston 3
Nonsection
Avonworth 4, Ambridge 3
Montour 5, Hopewell 2
Hempfield 11, Pine-Richland 3
Valley 2, Riverview 1
Valley 4, Riverview 2
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Somerset, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Softball
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Brooke (W.Va.) 8, Serra Catholic 2
Brooke (W.Va.) 9, Serra Catholic 8
North Allegheny 13, Connellsville 2
Laurel 12, Highlands 1
Mapletown 9, California 1
Mt. Pleasant 9, Latrobe 8
Pine-Richland 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Ringgold 1, Charleroi 0
Shenango at Blackhawk, ppd.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, ppd.
Plum at Pine-Richland, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
