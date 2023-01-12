TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 12:27 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s result

Nonsection

Highlands 62, Obama Academy 39

Thursday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Geibel 49, Hundred (WV) 45

Laurel 51, Shenango 32

North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22

New Castle 38, Farrell 37

Springdale 44, Northgate 18

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 6 p.m.

South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Armstrong 7, Freeport 0

High series: Joe Chesnutt (A) 601, Colin Cummings (F) 623

Shaler 7, Kiski Area 0

High series: Ryan Callahan (S) 677

Girls

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

High series: Julia Cummings (F) 622, Onix Taylor (A) 496

Kiski Area 5, Shaler 2

High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 515

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 8:20 p.m.

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Armstrong at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Shaler at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

McDowell at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:40 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Varsity D2

Neshannock at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Trinity at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Boys

North Catholic 86, Highlands 56

Girls

North Catholic 81, Highlands 30

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 40, Armstrong 26

Kiski Area at Central Catholic, (n)

Shaler at Plum, (n)

Section 2

Butler 29, North Allegheny 23

North Hills 60, Mars 12

Pine-Richland 44, Seneca Valley 21

Section 3

Franklin Regional 41, Penn-Trafford 28

Norwin 42, Ringgold 13

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Section 4

Connellsville 31, Latrobe 30

McKeesport at Gateway, (n)

Section 5

West Allegheny 52, Chartiers Valley 18

Moon at Waynesburg Central, (n)

Trinity 52, South Fayette 13

Section 6

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, (n)

Bethel Park 46, Mt. Lebanon 21

Peters Township 56, Upper St. Clair 9

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, (n)

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Washington 33

McGuffey 48, Bentworth 21

Beth-Center 37, West Greene 33

Section 2

Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Mt. Pleasant 64, Yough 12

Southmoreland 53, Albert Gallatin 20

Section 3

Montour 54, Keystone Oaks 18

Quaker Valley 54, South Park 24

Avonworth 36, South Allegheny 21

Section 4

Blackhawk 39, Ambridge 12

Freedom 63, Blackhawk 6

Hopewell 55, Beaver 18

Section 5

Highlands 51, Knoch 19

Laurel at Summit Academy, (n)

Ellwood City 49, North Catholic 24

Section 6

Indiana 52, Greensburg Salem 24

Burrell 72, Riverview 0

City League

Allderdice 45, Westinghouse 12

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023
Westmoreland high school notebook: PIHL all-stars headed to RMU
Quaker Valley senior commits to storied Brown University rowing program
Penn Hills notebook: Indians boys hoops steps up competition

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter