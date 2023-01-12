High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 12:27 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s result
Nonsection
Highlands 62, Obama Academy 39
Thursday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Geibel 49, Hundred (WV) 45
Laurel 51, Shenango 32
North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22
New Castle 38, Farrell 37
Springdale 44, Northgate 18
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Wednesday’s results
Boys
High series: Joe Chesnutt (A) 601, Colin Cummings (F) 623
Shaler 7, Kiski Area 0
High series: Ryan Callahan (S) 677
Girls
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
High series: Julia Cummings (F) 622, Onix Taylor (A) 496
Kiski Area 5, Shaler 2
High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 515
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 8:20 p.m.
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Armstrong at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Shaler at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:40 p.m.
Wheeling Catholic at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Varsity D2
Neshannock at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Trinity at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Boys
North Catholic 86, Highlands 56
Girls
North Catholic 81, Highlands 30
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 40, Armstrong 26
Kiski Area at Central Catholic, (n)
Shaler at Plum, (n)
Section 2
Butler 29, North Allegheny 23
North Hills 60, Mars 12
Pine-Richland 44, Seneca Valley 21
Section 3
Franklin Regional 41, Penn-Trafford 28
Norwin 42, Ringgold 13
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Section 4
Connellsville 31, Latrobe 30
McKeesport at Gateway, (n)
Section 5
West Allegheny 52, Chartiers Valley 18
Moon at Waynesburg Central, (n)
Trinity 52, South Fayette 13
Section 6
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, (n)
Bethel Park 46, Mt. Lebanon 21
Peters Township 56, Upper St. Clair 9
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, (n)
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Washington 33
Beth-Center 37, West Greene 33
Section 2
Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Mt. Pleasant 64, Yough 12
Southmoreland 53, Albert Gallatin 20
Section 3
Montour 54, Keystone Oaks 18
Quaker Valley 54, South Park 24
Avonworth 36, South Allegheny 21
Section 4
Blackhawk 39, Ambridge 12
Freedom 63, Blackhawk 6
Hopewell 55, Beaver 18
Section 5
Highlands 51, Knoch 19
Laurel at Summit Academy, (n)
Ellwood City 49, North Catholic 24
Section 6
Indiana 52, Greensburg Salem 24
City League
Allderdice 45, Westinghouse 12
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
