High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 16, 2021
By:
Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 9:44 PM
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Tournament
MLK Weekend Showcase at North Allegheny
Chartiers Valley 88, North Allegheny 81
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 72, Springdale 44
Burrell 66, Kiski Area 51
Butler 80, Knoch 49
Burgettstown at Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Central Catholic 51, Bethel Park 41
Laurel 58, Eden Christian 49
McDowell 63, Mt. Lebanon 50
McGuffey at Frazier, ppd.
McKeesport 60, Nazareth Prep 55
Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, ppd.
Monessen 54, Charleroi 51
North Catholic 63, Baldwin 41
New Castle 54, Hampton 31
North Hills at Hempfield, ppd.
Norwin 62, Berlin Brothersvalley 55
OLSH 89, Washington 63
Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Upper St. Clair 73, Hempfield 70
Valley at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Yough 78, Serra Catholic 66
Girls
Saturday’s results
Tournament
MLK Weekend Showcase at North Allegheny
North Allegheny 71, Woodland Hills 49
Class 6A
Section 1
Shaler 47, North Hills 25
Class 5A
Section 4
McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 35
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 33, Aliquippa 32
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 34, Apollo-Ridge 22
Beaver 37, Penn Hills 30
Beaver Falls at Ambridge, ppd.
Bethel Park 65, Rochester 54
Laurel 47, Eden Christian 43
Lincoln Park 80, Sharon 47
Mt. Pleasant 52, Laurel Highlands 36
Montour 59, Carlynton 34
Norwin 54, Trinity 43
Oakland Catholic at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
St. Joseph at Burrell, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, ppd.
Tyrone 51, Indiana 41
Upper St. Clair 59, Mars 46
Swimming
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class AA
Section 5
Belle Vernon 90, Thomas Jefferson 63
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class AA
Section 5
Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 55
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown 60, Fort Cherry 7
Section 2B
Carlynton 39, South Side 12
Nonconference
Erie Prep 39, Latrobe 27
Erie Prep 30, Canon-McMillan 24
Erie Prep 54, Connellsville 17
Canon-McMIllan 40, Latrobe 27
Canon-McMillan 45, Connellsville 15
Latrobe 36, Connellsville 31
Butler 72, Beaver 6
Burrell 36, Butler 35
Franklin Regional 36, Quaker Valley 31
Franklin Regional 48, Hampton 18
Franklin Regional 60, Plum 12
Quaker Valley 36, Hampton 27
Quaker Valley 36, Mt. Lebanon 33
Quaker Valley 43, Plum 25
Seneca Valley 54, Franklin Regional 11
Seneca Valley 61, Hampton 9
Seneca Valley 69, Plum 3
Seneca Valley 52, Quaker Valley 9
Moon 38, South Fayette 28
Peters Township 45, Avonworth 27
Mid-Winter Mayhem
at Monroeville Convention Center
Afternoon Session
First place
106: Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge d. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 7-2
113: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Gavin Caprella, Lima Central Catholic, 3-2
120: Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort m.d. Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 10-2
126: Spencer Barnhart, Malvern Prep d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 9-7
132: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 10-5
138: Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Reed Fullmer, Malvern Prep, 10-8
145: John Altieri, Norwin m.d. Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson, 9-1
152: Erik Gibson, Bishop McCort d. Grant Mackay, Laurel, 5-2
160: Avery Bassett, Midd-West d. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 4-2
172: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Andrew Connolly, Malvern Prep, 3-0
189: Jack Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep p. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 1:38
215: Nicholas Feldman, Malvern Prep m.d. Dayton Pitzer, Mt, Pleasant, 15-4
285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Nathan Taylor, Brookville, 3-1
Third place
106: Carson Handra, Norwin p. Snoop Shilcosky, Forest Hills, 0:23
113: Cayden Walter, Brookville d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 9-2
120: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 5-3
126: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge d. Conner Heckman, Midd-West, 4-0
132: Josh Viarengo, Malvern Prep m.d. Sam Albright, Chestnut Ridge, 10-1
138: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 5-0
145: Matt Leehan, General McLane d. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 2-1
152: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield m.d. Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson, 12-4
160: Chase Kranitz, Norwin d. Jackson Spires, General McLane, 7-3
172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 4-2
189: James Laird, General McLane d. Josh Page, Norwin, 4-0
215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, 1:37
285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland, 3:20
Fifth place
106: Jared Popson, Brookville d. Logan Williams, Hempfield, 4-0
113: Jack Consiglio, Malvern Prep m.d. Tony Dipaola, Forest Hills, 10-0
120: Kyle Mathues, Malvern Prep d. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0
126: Gabe Conboy, Norwin d. Naythan Krutules, Thomas Jefferson, 7-1
132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Nate Campbell, Norwin, 5-3, TB2
138: Colton Bollman, Chestnut Ridge p. Austin Aucker, Midd-West, 2:40
145: Jack Moyer, Chestnut Ridge d. Charlie Mesich, Hempfield, 6-0
152: Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, wbf.
160: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills t.f. Wyatt Griffin, Brookville, 16-0, 5:55
172: Magnus Lloyd, General McLane d. Jacob Lukez, Pine-Richland, 2-0
189: Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson p. Baltzer Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 5:34
215: Owen Vietmeier, Malvern Prep p. Jake Bertini, Thomas Jefferson, 1:12
285: Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon d. Wilson Spires, General McLane, 5-2
Seventh place
106: Joesph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Christian Gillette, General McLane, 10-0
113: Colin Bartley, Laurel d. Conner Henning, Norwin, 7-5
120: Brady Poole, Mt. Pleasant p. Antonio Thornton, Brookville, 4:08
126: Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant p. Jacob Zeiser, General McLane, 5:53
132: Kyle Cousins, Genral McLane p. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 4:13
138: Colton Minerva, Norwin Knights p. Chance Kimmy, General McLane, 3:02
145: Zach Esswein, Pine-Richland p. Caden Wolfley, Midd-West, 2:28
152: Jeremy Kanter, Pine-Richland d. Victor Bucci, Malvern Prep, 4-3
160: Owen Quinn, Malvern Prep m.d. Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 12-4
172: Quentyn Riggleman, Chestnut Ridge, wbf.
189: Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, wbf.
215: Wyatt Hall, General McLane d. Zachery Kost, Pine-Richland, 5-1
285: Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant p. Philip Tabasso, Malvern Prep, 3:53
Team results
1. Malvern Prep, 204.5; 2. Chestnut Ridge, 201; 3. Pine-Richland, 170; 4. Hempfield, 168; 5. Norwin, 163.5.
Evening Session
First place
106: Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry d. Andie Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf, 2-0
120: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Gabe Latuch, Berlin Brothersvalley, 1:58
126: Blake Reihner, Trinity m.d. Brendan Orr, DuBois Area, 9-1
132: Zack Witmer, St Joseph Catholic Academy t.f. Zane Grinnell, Commodore Perry, 15-0, 3:52
138: Chandler Ho, DuBois Area) F Amonn Ohl (St Joseph Catholic Academy), 5:10
145: Bodie Morgan, Trinity m.d. Austin Mitchell, DuBois Area, 10-0
152: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center d. Lucas Paszek, Penn Trafford, 7-5 SV
160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area m.d. Jack Rimpa, Fort LeBoeuf, 14-3
172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area d. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, 5-0
215: Brady Boburchock, Berlin Brothersvalley d. Ty Banco, Trinity, 8-5
285: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center p. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 2:32
Third place
106: Cam Stewart, Marion Center p. Micky Horne, Trinity, 5:03
120: Thanyal Miller, North Star def. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford
126: Ryan Auel, Penn Trafford def. Hunter Cornell, Berlin Brothersvalley
132: Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin d. Landon Wellington, Berlin Brothersvalley, 2-1
138: Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center p. Ethan Connor, Kiski Area, 3:13
145: Brandon Tressler, Berlin Brothersvalley p. Dylan Karstetter, West Mifflin, 5:20
152: Isaac Mcguire, Fort LeBoeuf p. Conlan Gair, Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:49
160: Tony Salopek, West Mifflin d. Clayton Smith, Commodore Perry, 4-0
172: Timmy Church, Fort LeBoeuf d. Kolton Furry, North Star, 5-3
215: Howie Congdon, West Mifflin d. Carter Dilts, Kiski Area, 5-2
285: Joseph Enick, Penn Trafford p. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 2:44
Fifth place
106: Ben Gallenz, Ellwood City p. Cayden Turner, North Star, 2:58
120: Davey Aughenbaugh, DuBois Area d. Kam Stevenson, DuBois Area, 7-0
126: JoJo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 4-2
132: Cadin Delaney, DuBois Area d. Jackson Bowers, Fort LeBoeuf, 9-6
138: Logan Chedwick, West Mifflin p. Dominic Stearns, Fort LeBoeuf, 4:47
145: Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf d. Brayden Miller, Kiski Area, 8-2
152: Evan Artman, Kiski Area p. Stevie Stewart, Trinity, 3:54
160: Ryan Gildersleeve, DuBois Area d. Mason Tosadori, Penn Trafford, 9-7
172: Ryan White, DuBois Area d. Ryan Welka, Fort LeBoeuf, 7-0
215: Zack Gallagher, DuBois Area m.d. Mason Kraer, Trinity, 12-4
285: Cory Jose, Berlin Brothersvalley d. Lance Mcglaughlin, Fort LeBoeuf, 3-1 SV
Seventh place
106: Jackson Sandor, Kiski Area d. AJ Karstetter, West Mifflin, 8-2
120: Christian Michaels, West Mifflin p. Ethan Ashbaugh, Marion Center, 2:55
126: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry p. Braden Livingston, North Star), 2:51
132: Brett Hampton, Penn Trafford p. Elijah Shelby, Ellwood City), 2:43
138: Cameron Snoeberger, North Star p. Paul Darragh, Penn Trafford, 3:50
145: Owen Ott, Penn Trafford p. Evan Miller, Marion Center, 5:54
152: Aaron Lichtinger, Fort LeBoeuf p. Andrea Wimoth, DuBois Area, 0:56
160: Connor Yoder, North Star t.f. Calvin Rombough, Marion Center, 17-0 3:27
172: Ryan Bachar, Penn Trafford d. Aidan Cattau, Marion Center, 3-2
215: Jack Sangl, Fort LeBoeuf p. Dan Smith, Marion Center, 2:57
285: Thatcher Baney, Fort LeBoeuf d. Donovan Stiffler, Ellwood City, 4-3
Team results
1. Fort LeBoeuf 190; 2. Marion Center 148; 2. Penn Trafford 148; 4. West Mifflin 138; 5. Kiski Area 133
Saturday’s summary
Burrell 36, Butler 35
152: Nathan Mcmaster (But) p. Adam Gimbel, 3:29
160: A.J. Corrado (Bur) p. Cade Savochka, 1:54
172: Steven Green (But) p. Colby Christie, 1:02
189: Dylan Slahovsky (Bur) p. Nolan Mosher, 2:55
215: Cooper Baxter (But) t.f. Cole Clark, 16-1, 5:28
285: Jacob Pomykata (But) def. Aiden Black
106: Ana Malovich (But) wbf
113: Cooper Hornack (Bur) p. Kelley Schaukowitsch, 2:48
120: Nicholas Ferra (Bur) p. Aiden Plopi, 1:11
126: Cammisa Evan (But) wbf
132: Nicholas Salerno (Bur) d. Nick Schaukowitsch, 10-4
138: Ian Oswalt (Bur) p. Clayton Dressler, 2:33
145: Aaron Edwards (Bur) d. Dominic Vivirito, 8-1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 16, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 13, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2021