High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 16, 2021

By:

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 9:44 PM

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

Tournament

MLK Weekend Showcase at North Allegheny

Chartiers Valley 88, North Allegheny 81

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 72, Springdale 44

Burrell 66, Kiski Area 51

Butler 80, Knoch 49

Burgettstown at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Central Catholic 51, Bethel Park 41

Laurel 58, Eden Christian 49

McDowell 63, Mt. Lebanon 50

McGuffey at Frazier, ppd.

McKeesport 60, Nazareth Prep 55

Mt. Pleasant at Geibel, ppd.

Monessen 54, Charleroi 51

North Catholic 63, Baldwin 41

New Castle 54, Hampton 31

North Hills at Hempfield, ppd.

Norwin 62, Berlin Brothersvalley 55

OLSH 89, Washington 63

Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Upper St. Clair 73, Hempfield 70

Valley at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Yough 78, Serra Catholic 66

Girls

Saturday’s results

Tournament

MLK Weekend Showcase at North Allegheny

North Allegheny 71, Woodland Hills 49

Class 6A

Section 1

Shaler 47, North Hills 25

Class 5A

Section 4

McKeesport 61, Franklin Regional 35

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 33, Aliquippa 32

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 34, Apollo-Ridge 22

Beaver 37, Penn Hills 30

Beaver Falls at Ambridge, ppd.

Bethel Park 65, Rochester 54

Laurel 47, Eden Christian 43

Lincoln Park 80, Sharon 47

Mt. Pleasant 52, Laurel Highlands 36

Montour 59, Carlynton 34

Norwin 54, Trinity 43

Oakland Catholic at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

St. Joseph at Burrell, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, ppd.

Tyrone 51, Indiana 41

Upper St. Clair 59, Mars 46

Swimming

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class AA

Section 5

Belle Vernon 90, Thomas Jefferson 63

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class AA

Section 5

Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 55

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown 60, Fort Cherry 7

Section 2B

Carlynton 39, South Side 12

Nonconference

Erie Prep 39, Latrobe 27

Erie Prep 30, Canon-McMillan 24

Erie Prep 54, Connellsville 17

Canon-McMIllan 40, Latrobe 27

Canon-McMillan 45, Connellsville 15

Latrobe 36, Connellsville 31

Butler 72, Beaver 6

Burrell 36, Butler 35

Franklin Regional 36, Quaker Valley 31

Franklin Regional 48, Hampton 18

Franklin Regional 60, Plum 12

Quaker Valley 36, Hampton 27

Quaker Valley 36, Mt. Lebanon 33

Quaker Valley 43, Plum 25

Seneca Valley 54, Franklin Regional 11

Seneca Valley 61, Hampton 9

Seneca Valley 69, Plum 3

Seneca Valley 52, Quaker Valley 9

Moon 38, South Fayette 28

Peters Township 45, Avonworth 27

Mid-Winter Mayhem

at Monroeville Convention Center

Afternoon Session

First place

106: Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge d. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 7-2

113: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Gavin Caprella, Lima Central Catholic, 3-2

120: Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort m.d. Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 10-2

126: Spencer Barnhart, Malvern Prep d. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 9-7

132: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 10-5

138: Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Reed Fullmer, Malvern Prep, 10-8

145: John Altieri, Norwin m.d. Kale Buckiso, Thomas Jefferson, 9-1

152: Erik Gibson, Bishop McCort d. Grant Mackay, Laurel, 5-2

160: Avery Bassett, Midd-West d. Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland, 4-2

172: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Andrew Connolly, Malvern Prep, 3-0

189: Jack Wehmeyer, Malvern Prep p. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 1:38

215: Nicholas Feldman, Malvern Prep m.d. Dayton Pitzer, Mt, Pleasant, 15-4

285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Nathan Taylor, Brookville, 3-1

Third place

106: Carson Handra, Norwin p. Snoop Shilcosky, Forest Hills, 0:23

113: Cayden Walter, Brookville d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 9-2

120: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Luke Passarelli, Norwin, 5-3

126: Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge d. Conner Heckman, Midd-West, 4-0

132: Josh Viarengo, Malvern Prep m.d. Sam Albright, Chestnut Ridge, 10-1

138: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 5-0

145: Matt Leehan, General McLane d. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 2-1

152: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield m.d. Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson, 12-4

160: Chase Kranitz, Norwin d. Jackson Spires, General McLane, 7-3

172: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 4-2

189: James Laird, General McLane d. Josh Page, Norwin, 4-0

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, 1:37

285: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland, 3:20

Fifth place

106: Jared Popson, Brookville d. Logan Williams, Hempfield, 4-0

113: Jack Consiglio, Malvern Prep m.d. Tony Dipaola, Forest Hills, 10-0

120: Kyle Mathues, Malvern Prep d. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0

126: Gabe Conboy, Norwin d. Naythan Krutules, Thomas Jefferson, 7-1

132: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Nate Campbell, Norwin, 5-3, TB2

138: Colton Bollman, Chestnut Ridge p. Austin Aucker, Midd-West, 2:40

145: Jack Moyer, Chestnut Ridge d. Charlie Mesich, Hempfield, 6-0

152: Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, wbf.

160: Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills t.f. Wyatt Griffin, Brookville, 16-0, 5:55

172: Magnus Lloyd, General McLane d. Jacob Lukez, Pine-Richland, 2-0

189: Trystan Alava, Thomas Jefferson p. Baltzer Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 5:34

215: Owen Vietmeier, Malvern Prep p. Jake Bertini, Thomas Jefferson, 1:12

285: Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon d. Wilson Spires, General McLane, 5-2

Seventh place

106: Joesph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Christian Gillette, General McLane, 10-0

113: Colin Bartley, Laurel d. Conner Henning, Norwin, 7-5

120: Brady Poole, Mt. Pleasant p. Antonio Thornton, Brookville, 4:08

126: Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant p. Jacob Zeiser, General McLane, 5:53

132: Kyle Cousins, Genral McLane p. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 4:13

138: Colton Minerva, Norwin Knights p. Chance Kimmy, General McLane, 3:02

145: Zach Esswein, Pine-Richland p. Caden Wolfley, Midd-West, 2:28

152: Jeremy Kanter, Pine-Richland d. Victor Bucci, Malvern Prep, 4-3

160: Owen Quinn, Malvern Prep m.d. Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 12-4

172: Quentyn Riggleman, Chestnut Ridge, wbf.

189: Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, wbf.

215: Wyatt Hall, General McLane d. Zachery Kost, Pine-Richland, 5-1

285: Ian Fasano, Mt. Pleasant p. Philip Tabasso, Malvern Prep, 3:53

Team results

1. Malvern Prep, 204.5; 2. Chestnut Ridge, 201; 3. Pine-Richland, 170; 4. Hempfield, 168; 5. Norwin, 163.5.

Evening Session

First place

106: Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry d. Andie Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf, 2-0

120: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Gabe Latuch, Berlin Brothersvalley, 1:58

126: Blake Reihner, Trinity m.d. Brendan Orr, DuBois Area, 9-1

132: Zack Witmer, St Joseph Catholic Academy t.f. Zane Grinnell, Commodore Perry, 15-0, 3:52

138: Chandler Ho, DuBois Area) F Amonn Ohl (St Joseph Catholic Academy), 5:10

145: Bodie Morgan, Trinity m.d. Austin Mitchell, DuBois Area, 10-0

152: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center d. Lucas Paszek, Penn Trafford, 7-5 SV

160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area m.d. Jack Rimpa, Fort LeBoeuf, 14-3

172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area d. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, 5-0

215: Brady Boburchock, Berlin Brothersvalley d. Ty Banco, Trinity, 8-5

285: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center p. Tyson Brophy, Trinity, 2:32

Third place

106: Cam Stewart, Marion Center p. Micky Horne, Trinity, 5:03

120: Thanyal Miller, North Star def. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford

126: Ryan Auel, Penn Trafford def. Hunter Cornell, Berlin Brothersvalley

132: Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin d. Landon Wellington, Berlin Brothersvalley, 2-1

138: Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center p. Ethan Connor, Kiski Area, 3:13

145: Brandon Tressler, Berlin Brothersvalley p. Dylan Karstetter, West Mifflin, 5:20

152: Isaac Mcguire, Fort LeBoeuf p. Conlan Gair, Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:49

160: Tony Salopek, West Mifflin d. Clayton Smith, Commodore Perry, 4-0

172: Timmy Church, Fort LeBoeuf d. Kolton Furry, North Star, 5-3

215: Howie Congdon, West Mifflin d. Carter Dilts, Kiski Area, 5-2

285: Joseph Enick, Penn Trafford p. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 2:44

Fifth place

106: Ben Gallenz, Ellwood City p. Cayden Turner, North Star, 2:58

120: Davey Aughenbaugh, DuBois Area d. Kam Stevenson, DuBois Area, 7-0

126: JoJo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 4-2

132: Cadin Delaney, DuBois Area d. Jackson Bowers, Fort LeBoeuf, 9-6

138: Logan Chedwick, West Mifflin p. Dominic Stearns, Fort LeBoeuf, 4:47

145: Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf d. Brayden Miller, Kiski Area, 8-2

152: Evan Artman, Kiski Area p. Stevie Stewart, Trinity, 3:54

160: Ryan Gildersleeve, DuBois Area d. Mason Tosadori, Penn Trafford, 9-7

172: Ryan White, DuBois Area d. Ryan Welka, Fort LeBoeuf, 7-0

215: Zack Gallagher, DuBois Area m.d. Mason Kraer, Trinity, 12-4

285: Cory Jose, Berlin Brothersvalley d. Lance Mcglaughlin, Fort LeBoeuf, 3-1 SV

Seventh place

106: Jackson Sandor, Kiski Area d. AJ Karstetter, West Mifflin, 8-2

120: Christian Michaels, West Mifflin p. Ethan Ashbaugh, Marion Center, 2:55

126: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry p. Braden Livingston, North Star), 2:51

132: Brett Hampton, Penn Trafford p. Elijah Shelby, Ellwood City), 2:43

138: Cameron Snoeberger, North Star p. Paul Darragh, Penn Trafford, 3:50

145: Owen Ott, Penn Trafford p. Evan Miller, Marion Center, 5:54

152: Aaron Lichtinger, Fort LeBoeuf p. Andrea Wimoth, DuBois Area, 0:56

160: Connor Yoder, North Star t.f. Calvin Rombough, Marion Center, 17-0 3:27

172: Ryan Bachar, Penn Trafford d. Aidan Cattau, Marion Center, 3-2

215: Jack Sangl, Fort LeBoeuf p. Dan Smith, Marion Center, 2:57

285: Thatcher Baney, Fort LeBoeuf d. Donovan Stiffler, Ellwood City, 4-3

Team results

1. Fort LeBoeuf 190; 2. Marion Center 148; 2. Penn Trafford 148; 4. West Mifflin 138; 5. Kiski Area 133

Saturday’s summary

Burrell 36, Butler 35

152: Nathan Mcmaster (But) p. Adam Gimbel, 3:29

160: A.J. Corrado (Bur) p. Cade Savochka, 1:54

172: Steven Green (But) p. Colby Christie, 1:02

189: Dylan Slahovsky (Bur) p. Nolan Mosher, 2:55

215: Cooper Baxter (But) t.f. Cole Clark, 16-1, 5:28

285: Jacob Pomykata (But) def. Aiden Black

106: Ana Malovich (But) wbf

113: Cooper Hornack (Bur) p. Kelley Schaukowitsch, 2:48

120: Nicholas Ferra (Bur) p. Aiden Plopi, 1:11

126: Cammisa Evan (But) wbf

132: Nicholas Salerno (Bur) d. Nick Schaukowitsch, 10-4

138: Ian Oswalt (Bur) p. Clayton Dressler, 2:33

145: Aaron Edwards (Bur) d. Dominic Vivirito, 8-1

