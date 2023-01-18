High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 17, 2023
By:
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 11:47 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 62, Central Catholic 46
Butler 86, Pine-Richland 73
New Castle 54, Seneca Valley 47
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 62, Canon-McMillan 41
Upper St. Clair 47, Baldwin 46
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township 75, Bethel Park 68
Thomas Jefferson 80, Connellsville 20
Section 2
Fox Chapel 66, Shaler 45
Penn Hills 66, Woodland Hills 34
Section 3
McKeesport 59, Franklin Regional 53 (OT)
Kiski Area 62, Penn-Trafford 45
Section 4
North Hills 78, Chartiers Valley 74
South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Hampton 74, Greensburg Salem 17
Section 2
Central Valley 60, Hopewell 45
Lincoln Park 81, Blackhawk 42
North Catholic 66, Beaver 57
Section 3
Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54
Southmoreland 90, Albert Gallatin 66
Uniontown 61, Laurel Highlands 57 (2OT)
Section 4
Quaker Valley 47, Montour 43
South Allegheny 59, East Allegheny 46
West Mifflin 57, Avonworth 50
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 67, Neshannock 49
New Brighton 71, Freedom 48
Riverside 50, Ellwood City 47 (OT)
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 62, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54
Steel Valley 77, South Park 63
Seton LaSalle 71, Sto-Rox 56
Section 3
Derry 63, Ligonier Valley 28
Deer Lakes 53, Shady Side Academy 51
Burrell 55, Valley 44
Section 4
Washington 62, Mt. Pleasant 39
McGuffey 70, Waynesburg 31
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate 70, Laurel 40
South Side 42, Sewickley Academy 21
Section 2
Eden Christian 64, Propel Braddock Hills 50
Nazareth Prep 63, Propel Montour 18
Bishop Canevin 87, Winchester Thurston 40
Section 3
Jeannette 54, Riverview 49 (OT)
Serra Catholic 79, Leechburg 76
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Springdale 37
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 53, Carmichaels 50
Fort Cherry 81, Burgettstown 49
Frazier 73, Beth-Center 61
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 70, Western Beaver 58
Section 2
Geibel 66, Jefferson-Morgan 46
Monessen 69, California 39
Mapletown 58, West Greene 42
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Imani Christian, (n)
Aquinas Academy 81, St. Joseph 54
Nonsection
Ambridge 55, Beaver Falls 51
Southwestern Christian Athletic Association
Cheswick Christian Academy 75, Redeemer Lutheran 26
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Summit Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township 66, Canon-McMillan 50
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 38, Penn Hills 33
Woodland Hills 55, Gateway 42
Section 2
Fox Chapel 44, Shaler 38
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 59, McKeesport 51
Section 4
Trinity 58, Lincoln Park 46
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 20
Section 4
Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 25
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 68, New Brighton 11
Rochester 44, South Side 37
Section 2
Section 4
Class A
Section 1
Union 52, Eden Christian 16
Section 2
Geibel 44, Jefferson-Morgan 17
Nonsection
Propel Braddock Hills 33, Neighborhood Academy 19
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Ellwood City at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Norwin at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 4, North Allegheny 3
Upper Saint Clair 6, Peters Township 5 (OT)
Central Catholic 5, Canon-McMillan 1
Class 2A
Bishop McCort at Armstrong, (n)
Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 1
Class A
Fox Chapel 9, Norwin 2
McDowell at North Catholic, (n)
Varsity D2
Wilmington at Connellsville, (n)
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Hempfield 798-51x, Indiana 759-20x
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Hempfield 98, Gateway 88
Girls
Hempfield 94, Gateway 90
Wrestling
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Washington at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Montour, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge, Freedom at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Beaver, Blackhawk, South Side at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Ellwood City at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Highlands, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Burrell at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 16, 2023
• Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Solomon leads Warriors hockey team past Butler
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2023
• North Allegheny notebook: Wrestler Nathan Monteparte gets 100th career win