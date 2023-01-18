TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 17, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 11:47 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 62, Central Catholic 46

Butler 86, Pine-Richland 73

New Castle 54, Seneca Valley 47

Section 2

Norwin 47, Hempfield 46

Mt. Lebanon 62, Canon-McMillan 41

Upper St. Clair 47, Baldwin 46

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township 75, Bethel Park 68

Thomas Jefferson 80, Connellsville 20

Trinity 58, Ringgold 19

Section 2

Armstrong 50, Plum 29

Fox Chapel 66, Shaler 45

Penn Hills 66, Woodland Hills 34

Section 3

Gateway 85, Latrobe 70

McKeesport 59, Franklin Regional 53 (OT)

Kiski Area 62, Penn-Trafford 45

Section 4

Moon 67, Mars 52

North Hills 78, Chartiers Valley 74

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Hampton 74, Greensburg Salem 17

Highlands 82, Knoch 63

Freeport 80, Indiana 42

Section 2

Central Valley 60, Hopewell 45

Lincoln Park 81, Blackhawk 42

North Catholic 66, Beaver 57

Section 3

Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54

Southmoreland 90, Albert Gallatin 66

Uniontown 61, Laurel Highlands 57 (2OT)

Section 4

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 43

South Allegheny 59, East Allegheny 46

West Mifflin 57, Avonworth 50

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 67, Neshannock 49

New Brighton 71, Freedom 48

Riverside 50, Ellwood City 47 (OT)

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 62, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54

Steel Valley 77, South Park 63

Seton LaSalle 71, Sto-Rox 56

Section 3

Derry 63, Ligonier Valley 28

Deer Lakes 53, Shady Side Academy 51

Burrell 55, Valley 44

Section 4

Washington 62, Mt. Pleasant 39

McGuffey 70, Waynesburg 31

Yough 81, Charleroi 38

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate 70, Laurel 40

South Side 42, Sewickley Academy 21

Section 2

Eden Christian 64, Propel Braddock Hills 50

Nazareth Prep 63, Propel Montour 18

Bishop Canevin 87, Winchester Thurston 40

Section 3

Jeannette 54, Riverview 49 (OT)

Serra Catholic 79, Leechburg 76

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Springdale 37

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 53, Carmichaels 50

Fort Cherry 81, Burgettstown 49

Frazier 73, Beth-Center 61

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton 72, Cornell 22

Union 83, Avella 34

Rochester 70, Western Beaver 58

Section 2

Geibel 66, Jefferson-Morgan 46

Monessen 69, California 39

Mapletown 58, West Greene 42

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Imani Christian, (n)

Aquinas Academy 81, St. Joseph 54

Nonsection

Ambridge 55, Beaver Falls 51

Southwestern Christian Athletic Association

Cheswick Christian Academy 75, Redeemer Lutheran 26

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Summit Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township 66, Canon-McMillan 50

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 38, Penn Hills 33

Woodland Hills 55, Gateway 42

Section 2

Fox Chapel 44, Shaler 38

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 59, McKeesport 51

Section 4

Trinity 58, Lincoln Park 46

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 20

Section 4

Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 25

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 68, New Brighton 11

Rochester 44, South Side 37

Section 2

Northgate at Brentwood, (n)

Section 4

Frazier 55, Bentworth 39

Class A

Section 1

Union 52, Eden Christian 16

Section 2

Geibel 44, Jefferson-Morgan 17

Nonsection

Latrobe 68, Hempfield 54

Propel Braddock Hills 33, Neighborhood Academy 19

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Norwin at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 4, North Allegheny 3

Upper Saint Clair 6, Peters Township 5 (OT)

Central Catholic 5, Canon-McMillan 1

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Armstrong, (n)

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Class A

Fox Chapel 9, Norwin 2

McDowell at North Catholic, (n)

Varsity D2

Wilmington at Connellsville, (n)

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Hempfield 798-51x, Indiana 759-20x

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Hempfield 98, Gateway 88

Girls

Hempfield 94, Gateway 90

Wrestling

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Butler, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Moon at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Washington at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Montour, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge, Freedom at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Beaver, Blackhawk, South Side at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Ellwood City at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Burrell at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

South Park at Yough, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 16, 2023
Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD
Penn-Trafford notebook: Solomon leads Warriors hockey team past Butler
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2023
North Allegheny notebook: Wrestler Nathan Monteparte gets 100th career win

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter