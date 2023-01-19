High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 18, 2023
By:
Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 12:08 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Section 1
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 57, Summit Academy 54
Nonsection
Bentworth 79, California 61
Montour 69, East Allegheny 27
Propel Andrew Street 33, Environmental Charter 24
Southmoreland 78, Indiana 55
St. Joseph 58, Apollo-Ridge 40
Western Beaver 68, Freedom 56
West Mifflin 69, Clairton 41
City League
Allderdice 79, Brashear 28
Obama Academy 66, Carrick 41
Perry Traditional Academy 81, Westinghouse 68
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Brownsville at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 48, Springdale 15
Ellwood City 48, New Castle 47
Waynesburg Central 47, South Allegheny 37
City League
Allderdice 48, Brashear 37
Obama Academy 79, Carrick 8
Perry Traditional Academy 55, Westinghouse 28
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
South Park at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.
Shenango at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at California, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
South Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Blackhawk 5, New Castle 2
High series: Ethan Alleman (B) 696
High series: Ryan Callahan (S) 574
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High series: Colin Cummings (F) 724, Jordan Abell (AR) 527
Hempfield 7, Ligonier Valley 0
Girls
Butler 7, Shaler 0
High series: Brooke Callahan (S) 480
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 609, Mia Ament (AR) 619
Hempfield 7, Ligonier Valley 0
New Castle 5, Blackhawk 2
High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 432
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:40 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Meadville at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit-Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
South Fayette at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit-Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Kiski at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Varsity D2
Neshannock at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Boys
Carlyton 90, Seton LaSalle 67
Girls
Carlynton 91, Seton LaSalle 63
Section 3
Boys
Hampton 86, North Catholic 63
Girls
Hampton 112, North Catholic 62
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Armstrong, (n)
Plum 47, Kiski Area 20
Fox Chapel 52, Shaler 12
Section 2
Butler 75, Mars 0
Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 30
North Allegheny 51, Seneca Valley 9
Section 3
Norwin 42, Franklin Regional 25
Thomas Jefferson 39, Ringgold 33
Penn-Trafford 55, West Mifflin 18
Section 4
Connellsville 72, Gateway 5
Hempfield 65, McKeesport 6
Section 5
South Fayette 48, Moon 12
Waynesburg Central at Chartiers Valley, (n)
West Allegheny 35, Trinity 31
Section 6
Peters Township 50, Mt. Lebanon 15
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 46, Fort Cherry 30
Beth-Center at Burgettstown, (n)
McGuffey 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Washington at West Greene, (n)
Section 2
Frazier 60, Albert Gallatin 18
Belle Vernon 45, Elizabeth Forward 9
Mt. Pleasant 39, Southmoreland 27
Section 3
Avonworth at Montour, (n)
Carlynton 37, Keystone Oaks 33
South Allegheny at Quaker Valley, (n)
Section 4
Ambridge, Freedom at Central Valley, (n)
Beaver, Blackhawk, South Side at Hopewell, (n)
Section 5
Knoch 42, Ellwood City 36
Highlands 54, Hampton 15
Laurel 60, North Catholic 6
Section 6
Burrell 50, Indiana 16
Derry 42, Greensburg Salem 33
Ligonier Valley 30, Riverview 28
Nonsection
South Park at Yough, (n)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 17, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 16, 2023
• Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Solomon leads Warriors hockey team past Butler
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2023