High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 18, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 12:08 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Section 1

Aliquippa 60, Shenango 45

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 57, Summit Academy 54

Nonsection

Bentworth 79, California 61

Montour 69, East Allegheny 27

Propel Andrew Street 33, Environmental Charter 24

Southmoreland 78, Indiana 55

St. Joseph 58, Apollo-Ridge 40

Western Beaver 68, Freedom 56

West Mifflin 69, Clairton 41

City League

Allderdice 79, Brashear 28

Obama Academy 66, Carrick 41

Perry Traditional Academy 81, Westinghouse 68

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Brownsville at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 48, Springdale 15

Ellwood City 48, New Castle 47

Norwin 59, Blackhawk 49

Waynesburg Central 47, South Allegheny 37

City League

Allderdice 48, Brashear 37

Obama Academy 79, Carrick 8

Perry Traditional Academy 55, Westinghouse 28

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

South Park at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.

Shenango at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at California, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Ambridge at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 5, New Castle 2

High series: Ethan Alleman (B) 696

Butler 7, Shaler 0

High series: Ryan Callahan (S) 574

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High series: Colin Cummings (F) 724, Jordan Abell (AR) 527

Hempfield 7, Ligonier Valley 0

Girls

Butler 7, Shaler 0

High series: Brooke Callahan (S) 480

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 609, Mia Ament (AR) 619

Hempfield 7, Ligonier Valley 0

New Castle 5, Blackhawk 2

High series: Peyton Kimberlin (B) 432

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:40 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit-Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

South Fayette at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit-Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Kiski at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Neshannock at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Boys

Carlyton 90, Seton LaSalle 67

Girls

Carlynton 91, Seton LaSalle 63

Section 3

Boys

Hampton 86, North Catholic 63

Girls

Hampton 112, North Catholic 62

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Armstrong, (n)

Plum 47, Kiski Area 20

Fox Chapel 52, Shaler 12

Section 2

Butler 75, Mars 0

Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 30

North Allegheny 51, Seneca Valley 9

Section 3

Norwin 42, Franklin Regional 25

Thomas Jefferson 39, Ringgold 33

Penn-Trafford 55, West Mifflin 18

Section 4

Connellsville 72, Gateway 5

Hempfield 65, McKeesport 6

Section 5

South Fayette 48, Moon 12

Waynesburg Central at Chartiers Valley, (n)

West Allegheny 35, Trinity 31

Section 6

Peters Township 50, Mt. Lebanon 15

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 46, Fort Cherry 30

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, (n)

McGuffey 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Washington at West Greene, (n)

Section 2

Frazier 60, Albert Gallatin 18

Belle Vernon 45, Elizabeth Forward 9

Mt. Pleasant 39, Southmoreland 27

Section 3

Avonworth at Montour, (n)

Carlynton 37, Keystone Oaks 33

South Allegheny at Quaker Valley, (n)

Section 4

Ambridge, Freedom at Central Valley, (n)

Beaver, Blackhawk, South Side at Hopewell, (n)

Section 5

Knoch 42, Ellwood City 36

Highlands 54, Hampton 15

Laurel 60, North Catholic 6

Section 6

Burrell 50, Indiana 16

Derry 42, Greensburg Salem 33

Ligonier Valley 30, Riverview 28

Nonsection

South Park at Yough, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

