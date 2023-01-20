High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 19, 2023
Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 11:49 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Brownsville 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Carlynton 52, Central Valley 41
Monessen 57, East Allegheny 41
McKeesport 64, Steel Valley 57
Summit Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 23
Friday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
City League
Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 59, Hempfield 44
Section 2
Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.
Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 33
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 50, Penn Hills 31
Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 40
Section 2
Fox Chapel 41, North Hills 38
New Castle 63, Hampton 50
Shaler 33, Armstrong 31
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 78, Latrobe 50
Penn-Trafford 71, Connellsville 28
Albert Gallatin 67, Thomas Jefferson 33
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 50, Derry 18
North Catholic 49, Highlands 35
Freeport 53, Valley 37
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 79, Ringgold 36
Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 27
Belle Vernon 52, West Mifflin 36
Class 3A
Section 4
South Park at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 63, New Brighton 1
Freedom 58, South Side 26
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Ellis School 14
Serra Catholic 57, Steel Valley 17
Winchester Thurston 59, Clairton 41
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 66, California 19
Beth-Center 51, Frazier 45
Washington 58, Bentworth 27
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 52, Jeannette 21
Aquinas Academy 68, Avella 47
Avonworth 47, Burgettstown 34
Brentwood 51, East Allegheny 24
Hopewell 45, West Allegheny 33
Jefferson-Morgan at Northgate, ppd.
Knoch 63, Deer Lakes 18
Lincoln Park 62, Neshannock 55
Montour 63, Central Valley 42
Moon 51, South Park 19
Quaker Valley 63, Keystone Oaks 52
Seneca Valley 54, Bishop Canevin 46
Seton LaSalle 68, Sewickley Academy 42
South Fayette 49, McKeesport 40
Springdale at Riverview, ppd.
St. Joseph 59, Eden Christian 49
Union 66, Ellwood City 25
Yough 40, Southmoreland 29
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Class 2A
Section 3
Springdale at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 7, Upper St. Clair 4
Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 2
Class 2A
Meadville 7, Hempfield 4
Bishop McCort 6, Mars 1
South Fayette at Armstrong, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 2, Latrobe 1
Class A
Wheeling Catholic 5, Westmont Hilltop 0
West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 5
Kiski 6, Freeport 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Beaver 1
Quaker Valley 2, Moon 1
Varsity D2
Neshannock 5, Carrick 2
Central Valley at Morgantown, (n)
Rifle
Thursday’s results
Penn-Trafford 799-56x, Indiana 754-24x
Swimming
Thursday’s result
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Franklin Regional 97, Penn-Trafford 84
Hempfield 84, Armstrong 73
Girls
Franklin Regional 94, Penn-Trafford 77
Hempfield 86, Armstrong 74
Section 2
Boys
North Allegheny 88, Butler 56
Pine-Richland 93, North Hills 84
Girls
North Allegheny 101, Butler 68
Pine-Richland 101, North Hills 72
Section 3
Boys
Plum 84, Shaler 66
Girls
Plum 84, Shaler 44
Class 2A
Section 2
Boys
Blackhawk 96, Quaker Valley 87
Girls
Quaker Valley 106, Blackhawk 79
Section 3
Boys
Highlands 84, Freeport 48
Girls
Freeport 89, Highlands 20
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
