High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 19, 2023

By:

Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 11:49 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Brownsville 42, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Carlynton 52, Central Valley 41

Monessen 57, East Allegheny 41

McKeesport 64, Steel Valley 57

Summit Academy 75, Apollo-Ridge 23

Friday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

City League

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 59, Hempfield 44

Section 2

Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 33

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 50, Penn Hills 31

Woodland Hills 55, Franklin Regional 40

Section 2

Fox Chapel 41, North Hills 38

New Castle 63, Hampton 50

Shaler 33, Armstrong 31

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 78, Latrobe 50

Penn-Trafford 71, Connellsville 28

Albert Gallatin 67, Thomas Jefferson 33

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 50, Derry 18

North Catholic 49, Highlands 35

Freeport 53, Valley 37

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 79, Ringgold 36

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 27

Belle Vernon 52, West Mifflin 36

Class 3A

Section 4

South Park at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 63, New Brighton 1

Shenango 42, Rochester 36

Freedom 58, South Side 26

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Ellis School 14

Serra Catholic 57, Steel Valley 17

Winchester Thurston 59, Clairton 41

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 66, California 19

Beth-Center 51, Frazier 45

Washington 58, Bentworth 27

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 52, Jeannette 21

Aquinas Academy 68, Avella 47

Avonworth 47, Burgettstown 34

Brentwood 51, East Allegheny 24

Hopewell 45, West Allegheny 33

Jefferson-Morgan at Northgate, ppd.

Knoch 63, Deer Lakes 18

Lincoln Park 62, Neshannock 55

Montour 63, Central Valley 42

Moon 51, South Park 19

Quaker Valley 63, Keystone Oaks 52

Riverside 51, Ambridge 37

Seneca Valley 54, Bishop Canevin 46

Seton LaSalle 68, Sewickley Academy 42

South Fayette 49, McKeesport 40

Springdale at Riverview, ppd.

St. Joseph 59, Eden Christian 49

Union 66, Ellwood City 25

Yough 40, Southmoreland 29

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Springdale at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 7, Upper St. Clair 4

Pine-Richland 3, Baldwin 2

Class 2A

Meadville 7, Hempfield 4

Bishop McCort 6, Mars 1

South Fayette at Armstrong, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 2, Latrobe 1

Class A

Wheeling Catholic 5, Westmont Hilltop 0

West Allegheny 6, Blackhawk 5

Kiski 6, Freeport 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Beaver 1

Quaker Valley 2, Moon 1

Varsity D2

Neshannock 5, Carrick 2

Central Valley at Morgantown, (n)

Rifle

Thursday’s results

Penn-Trafford 799-56x, Indiana 754-24x

Swimming

Thursday’s result

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Franklin Regional 97, Penn-Trafford 84

Hempfield 84, Armstrong 73

Girls

Franklin Regional 94, Penn-Trafford 77

Hempfield 86, Armstrong 74

Section 2

Boys

North Allegheny 88, Butler 56

Pine-Richland 93, North Hills 84

Girls

North Allegheny 101, Butler 68

Pine-Richland 101, North Hills 72

Section 3

Boys

Plum 84, Shaler 66

Girls

Plum 84, Shaler 44

Class 2A

Section 2

Boys

Blackhawk 96, Quaker Valley 87

Girls

Quaker Valley 106, Blackhawk 79

Section 3

Boys

Highlands 84, Freeport 48

Girls

Freeport 89, Highlands 20

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.